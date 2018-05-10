Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ο Ισλαμισμός , είναι ένα σύνολο ιδεολογιών που πρεσβεύουν ότι «το Ισλάμ πρέπει να καθοδηγεί την κοινωνική και πολιτική καθ...
ΙΣΛΑΜΙΣΤΕΣ  Οι Ισλαμιστές ποικίλλουν ως προς την ερμηνεία διαφόρων κορανιών κεφαλαίων και στίχων. Στις απόψεις των Ισλαμι...
Τι είναι η μαντίλα;  ü Μια πράξη υπακοής προς Το Δημιουργό  ü Μια πράξη τιμής και αξιοπρέπειας  ü Μια πράξη πίστης  ü ...
Τι δεν είναι η μαντίλα;  ü ΔΕΝ είναι κάτι καινούργιο.  ü ΔΕΝ είναι σύμβολο καταπίεσης.  ü Δεν απαιτείται σε ιδιωτικούς ...
Οι Πέντε Στύλοι του Ισλάμ ή Πέντε Πυλώνες του Ισλάμ είναι πέντε βασικές πράξεις στο Ισλάμ, που θεωρούνται υποχρεωτικές από...
Οι 5 στύλοι του Ισλάμ είναι: •Η ομολογία και η πίστη(σαχάντα) •Η προσευχή(σαλάτ ή Σαλάχ) •Η ελευθερία (ζακατ) •Η νηστεία (...
 To ισλαμικό ημερολόγιο είναι αμιγώς σεληνιακό και χωρίζεται σε 12 μήνες των 29 ή 30 ημερών. Ξεκινάει από την Hijrah, την...
Κοράνιο  Το Κοράνιο είναι το ιερό βιβλίο του Ισλάμ. Το όνομά του σημαίνει κυριολεκτικά «Απαγγελία» και ονομάζεται συχνά «...
Ιστοεξερεύνηση από τις μαθήτριες του 3ου Γυμνασίου Περιστερίου Ευαγγελάτου Άννα και Μπουλμπασάκου Ζωή.

  1. 1. Ο Ισλαμισμός , είναι ένα σύνολο ιδεολογιών που πρεσβεύουν ότι «το Ισλάμ πρέπει να καθοδηγεί την κοινωνική και πολιτική καθώς και την προσωπική ζωή». Ο Ισλαμισμός είναι έννοια αμφιλεγόμενη όχι μόνο γιατί προσδίδει πολιτική χροιά στο Ισλάμ, αλλά επιπλέον επειδή οι περισσότεροι ακραίοι εκπρόσωποί του πιστεύουν ότι οι Ισλαμικές πεποιθήσεις τους είναι ανώτερες από εκείνες των υπολοίπων και ότι η αντίθετη ιδέα, ότι το Ισλάμ είναι ή θα έπρεπε να είναι απολίτικο, αποτελεί πλάνη
  2. 2. ΙΣΛΑΜΙΣΤΕΣ  Οι Ισλαμιστές ποικίλλουν ως προς την ερμηνεία διαφόρων κορανιών κεφαλαίων και στίχων. Στις απόψεις των Ισλαμιστών δίνεται έμφαση στην εφαρμογή της, του ισλαμικού νόμου, της Σαρίας, της πολιτικής ενότητας όλων των μουσουλμάνων και της επιλεκτικής απομάκρυνσης μη-μουσουλμανικών επιρροών στο μουσουλμανικό κόσμο, ιδίως δυτικών στρατιωτικών, οικονομικών, πολιτικοκοινωνικών ή πολιτισμικών, που θεωρούν ασύμβατες με το Ισλάμ.
  3. 3. Τι είναι η μαντίλα;  ü Μια πράξη υπακοής προς Το Δημιουργό  ü Μια πράξη τιμής και αξιοπρέπειας  ü Μια πράξη πίστης  ü Μια πράξη αγνότητας  ü Μια πράξη σεμνότητας  ü Μια πράξη αρετής  ü Μια ασπίδα
  4. 4. Τι δεν είναι η μαντίλα;  ü ΔΕΝ είναι κάτι καινούργιο.  ü ΔΕΝ είναι σύμβολο καταπίεσης.  ü Δεν απαιτείται σε ιδιωτικούς χώρους όπου βρίσκονται μόνο Μουσουλμάνες γυναίκες και κοντινοί άντρες συγγενείς.  ü ΔΕΝ είναι ένα μέσο καταπίεσης της ελευθερίας  ü Δεν είναι μια πράξη αψήφησης, αντιπαράθεσης ή διαμαρτυρίας προς μη- Μουσουλμάνους.  ü Δεν είναι μια φορητή φυλακή.
  5. 5. Οι Πέντε Στύλοι του Ισλάμ ή Πέντε Πυλώνες του Ισλάμ είναι πέντε βασικές πράξεις στο Ισλάμ, που θεωρούνται υποχρεωτικές από τους πιστούς και είναι το θεμέλιο της μουσουλμανικής ζωής. Αυτές συνοψίζονται στην περίφημη χαντίθ του Γαβριήλ. Οι σιίτες και σουνίτες συμφωνούν σχετικά με τα ουσιώδη στοιχεία για την εκτέλεση και την πρακτική αυτών των πράξεων,αλλά οι σιίτες δεν αναφέρονται σε αυτές με το ίδιο όνομα. Αποτελούν την Μουσουλμανική ζωή, την προσευχή, την ανησυχία για τους άπορους, την αυτοκάθαρση και το προσκύνημα αν κάποιος είναι σε θέση να το κάνει.
  6. 6. Οι 5 στύλοι του Ισλάμ είναι: •Η ομολογία και η πίστη(σαχάντα) •Η προσευχή(σαλάτ ή Σαλάχ) •Η ελευθερία (ζακατ) •Η νηστεία (σαουμ) •Η ιερή αποδημία ή προσκύνημα (Χατζ)
  7. 7.  To ισλαμικό ημερολόγιο είναι αμιγώς σεληνιακό και χωρίζεται σε 12 μήνες των 29 ή 30 ημερών. Ξεκινάει από την Hijrah, την ημερομηνία δηλαδή που ο προφήτης Μωάμεθ μετανάστευσε από τη Μέκκα στη Μεδίνα. Η συγκεκριμένη ημερομηνία αντιστοιχεί στη 16η Ιουλίου του 622 μ.Χ.  Ο μήνας ξεκινά τη στιγμή που το ανθρώπινο μάτι παρατηρεί την πρώτη εμφάνιση της Νέας Σελήνης και κάθε νέα ημέρα ξεκινά με τη δύση του ηλίου.Καθώς κάθε χρόνος του ισλαμικού ημερολογίου είναι συντομότερος από το Γρηγοριανό έτος, οι μήνες κινούνται αντίστοιχα εντός των εποχών, με αποτέλεσμα να χρειάζονται περίπου 33 χρόνια για να συμπληρωθεί ένας ολόκληρος κύκλος μηνών σε κάθε εποχή. Πλησιάζει το 1440 σύμφωνα με το Ισλαμικό ημερολόγιο
  8. 8. Κοράνιο  Το Κοράνιο είναι το ιερό βιβλίο του Ισλάμ. Το όνομά του σημαίνει κυριολεκτικά «Απαγγελία» και ονομάζεται συχνά «αλ Κουράν αλ Καρίμ», δηλαδή το «Ευγενές Ανάγνωσμα». Οι Μουσουλμάνοι πιστεύουν ότι το Κοράνιο είναι ο λόγος του Θεού, η καταγραφή της αποκάλυψής του στο ανθρώπινο γένος, έτσι όπως μεταδόθηκε στον προφήτη Μωάμεθ σε μια περίοδο 23 ετών από τον άγγελο Τζιμπριήλ (Γαβριήλ).
