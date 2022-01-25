Successfully reported this slideshow.
Central reservation system

Jan. 25, 2022
Business

Central Reservation System - Everything in One Easy to Use Platform
Central Reservation System - Everything in One Easy to Use Platform

Travelopro provides Central Reservation System to manage hotels inventory and reservations. Grow up your direct sales with our CRS booking software.

  1. 1.  Travelopro provides Central Reservation System to manage hotels inventory and reservations. Grow up your direct sales with our CRS booking software. Travelopro is an Award Winning Travel Software Company, delivering central reservation system for hotels, car rentals, transfers and other services online. Travelopro CRS connects and empowers you to sell your inventory through all of your sales channels like B2B/B2C including online travel agencies (OTAs).
  2. 2.  Central Reservation System is automated reservation software used to maintain the hotel information, room inventory and guest reservation all in one place. A CRS provides hotel room’s rates and availability for many different distribution channels such as GDS, OTAs, Third party websites etc.
  3. 3.  A central reservation system is utilized for the reservations of a selected airline and interfaces with a global distribution system (GDS) that carry travel agencies and different distribution channels in making ready reservations for many prime airlines in a very single system. GDS is a worldwide Global Distribution System computerized reservation network used as one point of gaining for useful airline seats and different travel-related things by travel agents, online reservation sites, and large companies.
  4. 4.  Keep track of reservations  Save time and increase profits  Increase your occupancy rate  Rate and inventory control  Global distribution interface  Advanced reporting  Maximize revenue and streamline your operations
  5. 5.  Fully flexible and scalable for growing business  Platform which is easier to use and implement  Manageability of rates, availability and content or information from single point of entry  Connectivity of hotels to GDS, online travel agents as well as mobile booking engines
  6. 6.  Easy to book different hotels in a location  Multiple distribution channels emphasized with channel manager usage  Unparalleled integration to drive revenue and improve performance  Traveler satisfaction is boosted as the tool is more user-friendly
  7. 7.  For more details, Pls visit our website: https://www.travelopro.com/central-reservation-system.php

