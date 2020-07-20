Successfully reported this slideshow.
DIGITAL PROTOCOL FOR CREATING A VIRTUAL GINGIVA ADJACENT TO TEETH WITH SUBGINGIVAL DENTAL NAMITHA AP II nd MDS DEPT OF PRO...
CONTENTS INTRODUCTION OBJECTIVES MATERIALS AND METHODS DISCUSSION CONCLUSION RELATED ARTICLES REFERENCES
INTRODUCTION Dental preparation techniques for restoration by fixed prostheses are undergoing a significant change horizon...
BIOLOGICALLY ORIENTED PREPARATION TECHNIQUE This procedure is characterized by the creation of a non-dental, prosthetic fi...
OBJECTIVES to describe a digital technique for reproducing the subgingival part of a tooth prepared without finish line (B...
MATERIALS AND METHODS Tooth preparation • The exact measurement to the bone level must be determined as this structure mus...
DOUBLE PROBING periodontal chart and a series of radiographs Distance from the gingival margin to the bone crest is measur...
SUPRAGINGIVAL PREPARATION incisal edge or occlusal face is reduced by 2 mm beveling the vestibular face of the incisal edg...
SUBGINGIVAL PREPARATION milling of both tooth and gum are performed simultaneously (rotary gingival curettage) with a 1.2 ...
cell differentiation for the formation of new gingival tissue new structuring of the periodontium around the prosthetic em...
Provisional must not be removed from the tooth for the first four weeks in order to avoid gingival healing problems. Later...
This will function as an “egg- shell”provisional, facilitating relining without compromising its seating. When the tooth h...
IMPRESSION TECHNIQUE It is important to follow an impression taking protocol that will reproduce the real position of the ...
CHAIR SIDE PROTOCOL STEP BY STEP creates a virtual model of the gingiva( used to fabricate the crown ) Six intraoral scans...
The second scan captures the provisional crown removed from the mouth. It is important to reproduce the intrasulcular emer...
Then, to reproduce the whole crown and ensure best-fit alignment of the surfaces, the prosthesis is replaced on the wax ro...
The third scan captures the teeth prepared with BOPT, recording all tooth walls and the gingival area which will have coll...
The fourth scan records the antagonist arch (teeth and gingival tissue). The fifth and sixth scans register occlusion in m...
Most of the superimposed areas that represent hard tissues show an error of + - 20 micrometers, with the exception of the ...
STL-1 (reference) and STL-2(floating) are then aligned. To do this, only the provisional crown in the complete arch (STL-1...
6 STL Files STL Files 1+2+3 virtual gingiva STL Files 4+5+6 prosthetic crown When a sagittal cross-section of the three al...
BOOLEAN OPERATION TO GENERATE VIRTUAL GINGIVA Creates an object through a mathematical operation, in which two objects can...
CAD-CAM software designed for fabricating dental restorations is used to fabricate a metal-free crown (made of lithium dis...
it is important to ensure by frontal and occlusal visual examination that the prosthetic emergence does not provoke ischem...
DISCUSSION In the technique described here, the provisional crown plays an important role, providing registers of the soft...
LIMITATIONS OF THIS STUDY Intraoral scanners demand considerable economic investment and their correct use constitutes a s...
CONCLUSIONS This digital protocol is of great relevance to clinicians, as it makes it possible to reproduce anatomical den...
RELATED ARTICLES Loi I, Di Felice A. Biologically oriented preparation technique (BOPT): a new approach for prosthetic res...
AGUSTÍN-PANADERO R, SERRA-PASTOR B, FONS-FONT A, SOLÁ-RUÍZ MF. PROSPECTIVE CLINICAL STUDY OF ZIRCONIA FULL-COVERAGE RESTOR...
Teeth prepared with BOPT and restored with zirconia crowns or FPDs presented a 100% survival Technique generates gingival ...
PANIZ, G., NART, J., GOBBATO, L., MAZZOCCO, F., STELLINI, E., DE SIMONE, G. AND BRESSAN, E., 2017. CLINICAL PERIODONTAL RE...
RESULTS
Statistically significant differences were present for bleeding on probing, gingival recession, and patient satisfaction. ...
AGUSTÍN-PANADERO R, MARTÍN-DE LLANO JJ, FONS- FONT A, CARDA C. HISTOLOGICAL STUDY OF HUMAN PERIODONTAL TISSUE FOLLOWING BI...
RESULTS Structural analysis of the neoformed junctional epithelium showed that the number of layers decrease apically unti...
PERIS H, GODOY L, COGOLLUDO PG, FERREIROA A. CERAMIC VENEERS ON CENTRAL INCISORS WITHOUT FINISH LINE USING BOPT IN A CASE ...
It is possible to correct gingival asymmetry by performing dental preparation without finish line providing a correct peri...
REFERENCES Loi I, Di Felice A. Biologically oriented preparation technique (BOPT): a new approach for prosthetic restorati...
  1. 1. DIGITAL PROTOCOL FOR CREATING A VIRTUAL GINGIVA ADJACENT TO TEETH WITH SUBGINGIVAL DENTAL NAMITHA AP II nd MDS DEPT OF PROSTHODONTICS COORG INSTITUTE OF DENTAL SCIENCES Agustín-Panadero R, Loi I, Fernández- Estevan L, Chust C, Rech-Ortega C, Pérez- Barquero JA. Journal of Prosthodontic Research. 2019 Nov 28. JOURNAL CLUB PRESENTATIO N
  2. 2. CONTENTS INTRODUCTION OBJECTIVES MATERIALS AND METHODS DISCUSSION CONCLUSION RELATED ARTICLES REFERENCES
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION Dental preparation techniques for restoration by fixed prostheses are undergoing a significant change horizontal finish lines (short or long chamfer, straight shoulder, beveled shoulder, etc.) are now being replaced by preparations without finish line, following the biologically oriented preparation technique (BOPT)
  4. 4. BIOLOGICALLY ORIENTED PREPARATION TECHNIQUE This procedure is characterized by the creation of a non-dental, prosthetic finish line situated at a depth of 0.5–1 mm in the periodontal sulcus, first preparing the tooth with a vertical axial plane between the anatomical crown and the root. Intraoral scanners Inefficient in detecting subgingival dental anatomy Provisional prosthesis is removed for impression taking gums collapse onto the tooth impossible to obtain a digital record of the dental preparation, the gingival sulcus, or its emergence CORRECT HEALING OF SURROUNDING GINGIVAL TISSUES CERVICAL EMERGENCE AND OVOID CONTOURING healthy gingival adaptation with the same shape as gingival tissue adapted to the convex emergence of the natural emergence profile of an untreated tooth Provisional crown
  5. 5. OBJECTIVES to describe a digital technique for reproducing the subgingival part of a tooth prepared without finish line (BOPT) and the adjacent dento- gingival sulcus without variations derived from gingival collapse. This technique is able to create a ‘virtual gingiva’ with the same emergence morphology as when the provisional prosthesis is cemented in place on the tooth.
  6. 6. MATERIALS AND METHODS Tooth preparation • The exact measurement to the bone level must be determined as this structure must remain untouched by dental preparation 1.Double probing 2.Supragingival dental preparation 3.Subgingival dental preparation BOPT procedure described by Loi
  7. 7. DOUBLE PROBING periodontal chart and a series of radiographs Distance from the gingival margin to the bone crest is measured in order to confirm that the teeth present no bone problem and that both cortices are intact (2.7–3.2 mm) position of the tooth’s cemento-enamel junction - depth of dental preparation inside the gingival sulcus GIGIVAL SULCUS(SULCULA R EPITHELIUM) JUNCTIONAL EPITHELIUM (ATTACHMENT) PROBED WITH PERIODONTAL PROBE 1.6–2.4 mm free from signs of inflammati on, alterations in color, hemorrhagi ng and bacterial plaque When it is resting on the bone and laterally on the tooth, it is withdrawn gently in coronal direction in touch with the root anatomy until it reaches the start of anatomical crown emergence. At this point the movement stops and the distance to the gingival margin is measured. This distance will determine the extent of
  8. 8. SUPRAGINGIVAL PREPARATION incisal edge or occlusal face is reduced by 2 mm beveling the vestibular face of the incisal edge or the external slope of the functional cusp to an angle of approximately 45 º axial walls are reduced by 1 mm supragingivally with a conical shaft turbine diamond bur, of 1.4 mm diameter, with 100 μm granulometry. chamfer finish line 2 mm from the gingival margin. In the interproximal area, scalloped dental preparation is carried out following the anatomy of the papilla but without touching it. In cases of retreatment with fixed prostheses, this step should be omitted as the tooth has already undergone subgingival preparation
  9. 9. SUBGINGIVAL PREPARATION milling of both tooth and gum are performed simultaneously (rotary gingival curettage) with a 1.2 mm diameter diamond flame bur with 100 ƒÊm ganulometry. Bur is inserted in the gingival sulcus obliquely at an angle of 10 -15 0 to the dental axis Tooth is milled with one side of the bur while the gingiva is curetted with the other side and the bur tip. When the first millimeter of the anatomical crown emergence has been milled, to prevent the bur tip from damaging part of the tooth root, the angle of the bur is altered so that it runs parallel to the tooth axis; in this way, the convexity of the anatomical crown beyond the cemento- enamel junction is eliminated. To complete preparation, the bur is inclined slightly in occlusal/incisal direction to give the axial walls of the tooth the correct convergence (6 o).
  10. 10. cell differentiation for the formation of new gingival tissue new structuring of the periodontium around the prosthetic emergence’s new morphology creates a blood clot in the apical area stabilized by the design of the provisional prosthesis milling the tooth and gum at the same time controlled de-epithelization of the sulcus’ free and junctional epithelium vertical axial plane The function of the provisional prosthesis is to shape a new prosthetic angular component with a new prosthetic cemento- enamel junction (PCEJ) situated in the gingival sulcus at a depth of 0.5- 1 mm (respecting biologic width)
  11. 11. Provisional must not be removed from the tooth for the first four weeks in order to avoid gingival healing problems. Later, until the complete maturation of soft tissue (8–12 weeks), the shape of the provisional can be modified to achieve the correct modeling of the gingival margin. The provisional is fabricated by the laboratory technician from an initial pre-treatment model. The technician mills the tooth model, which then acts as a post to support the (juxta-gingival) provisional prosthesis. The provisional is fabricated from acrylic resin of very fine thickness (0.3 mm).
  12. 12. This will function as an “egg- shell”provisional, facilitating relining without compromising its seating. When the tooth has been prepared, the fit of the provisional is checked and then it is relined with self- polymerizing acrylic resin (Sintodent. Sintodent S.R.L). Lastly, while the relining material is setting, the provisional can be adjusted on the tooth and inserted 0.5–1 mm inside the gingival sulcus (controlled invasion of the gingival sulcus) The provisional prosthesis will remain cemented on the tooth until the gingival tissues have matured completely
  13. 13. IMPRESSION TECHNIQUE It is important to follow an impression taking protocol that will reproduce the real position of the gums when the provisional is in place on the prepared tooth, and that is reproducible and does not depend on clinical skill. Captures data in three dimensions produces STL files of the gingiva, first scanning the occlusal face, followed by the vestibular and lingual aspects. The data obtained are downloaded from the 3 M Connection Center, providing one STL file per scan.
  14. 14. CHAIR SIDE PROTOCOL STEP BY STEP creates a virtual model of the gingiva( used to fabricate the crown ) Six intraoral scans generate six types of STL file. The first STL file (STL-1) is obtained by scanning the provisional prosthesis cemented onto the tooth, reproducing its morphology and adjacent gingival emergence. When doing this, it is important to reproduce the other teeth in the arch
  15. 15. The second scan captures the provisional crown removed from the mouth. It is important to reproduce the intrasulcular emergence of the cervical area of the crown as this will define prosthetic invasion of the gingival sulcus, both vertically and horizontally under conditions of periodontal health. To do this, the prosthesis is placed on a vertical wax rod, supporting the incisal edge with the internal part and emergence placed upwards In this way, the crown’s entire internal surface and peripheral cervical area can be scanned
  16. 16. Then, to reproduce the whole crown and ensure best-fit alignment of the surfaces, the prosthesis is replaced on the wax rod the other way up, placing the internal part and emergence on the rod with the incisal edge upwards, so that the complete morphology and the prosthesis peripheral cervical emergence can be scanned Accurate reproduction of the cervical part is of key importance for correct alignment of the two scans, which are then used to generate a 3D virtual reproduction of the whole provisional, an STL file (STL-2) of the complete prosthetic anatomy.
  17. 17. The third scan captures the teeth prepared with BOPT, recording all tooth walls and the gingival area which will have collapsed due to the removal of prosthetic support (STL-3). It is also important to reproduce the rest of the arch (both teeth and gingival tissue) in order to ensure better accuracy in future alignments.
  18. 18. The fourth scan records the antagonist arch (teeth and gingival tissue). The fifth and sixth scans register occlusion in maximum intercuspation on the left and right sides. Exported to design software to create a digital model of the gums. This ’virtual gingiva’ process begins by superimposing STL-1 (patient’s arch with bonded provisional[s]), which acts as a reference for the entire alignment process, and STL-3 (patient’s arch with prepared tooth stumps), which acts as a ‘floating’ archive. For correct alignment, it is important to select the surfaces that are common to both STL files. When digital alignment has been performed, its quality can be checked by creating a color map, which will highlight any surfaces presenting variations between the scans when any variations between one scan and the other are identified, the corresponding surfaces should be eliminated from the points selected for purposes of alignment before repeating the alignment
  19. 19. Most of the superimposed areas that represent hard tissues show an error of + - 20 micrometers, with the exception of the central areas In STL 3 the central incisors have been milled. Grey area represents those parts of the STL-3 file that does not contain information in either of the two files (in this case STL 3), which corresponds to the area of incisor milling. Interproximal area, as well as the gingival sulcus, are typically ‘noisy,’ so these should be omitted when it come to performing best fit. Soft tissues have less dimensional stability than hard tissues so these should also be omitted when it A color map that includes + - 200 micrometers, whereby any deviation –any area subject to error –within this range will be marked in color, taking on the most extreme color on the map’s color gradient
  20. 20. STL-1 (reference) and STL-2(floating) are then aligned. To do this, only the provisional crown in the complete arch (STL-1) is selected for alignment with the visible part of the cemented provisional in STL-2, in other words the contact points, subgingival area and internal area are omitted as these features are not visible in either STL files and so are of no use for purposes of superimposition. Again color mapping is used to check the precision of the superimposition as in the previous alignment
  21. 21. 6 STL Files STL Files 1+2+3 virtual gingiva STL Files 4+5+6 prosthetic crown When a sagittal cross-section of the three aligned scans is examined, the third file shows the collapsed gingiva; when the provisional was removed this caused the gingiva to move centripetally inwards to- wards the tooth, filling the space formerly occupied by the provisional. To avoid this collapse and obtain a gingival position identical to that achieved when the provisional was in place, a virtual gingiva is created, erasing the collapsed gingiva to create gingival morphology adapted to the provisional crown’s cervical emergence
  22. 22. BOOLEAN OPERATION TO GENERATE VIRTUAL GINGIVA Creates an object through a mathematical operation, in which two objects can remain, intersect or unite to form a new object. In the present technique, the software’s ’remain’ tool is used. To do this it is necessary to reproduce the most apical contour of the provisional crown, so STL-2 must be as precise as possible; as in STL-1, the most apical portion of the provisional is not visible as it is positioned subgingivally. The Boolean operation generates a new master model with an open gingival sulcus which can then be exported in the software’s STL format to CAD software in such a way that the definitive crown can follow the gingival anatomy created by the provisional
  23. 23. CAD-CAM software designed for fabricating dental restorations is used to fabricate a metal-free crown (made of lithium disilicate, monolithic zirconia, or resin nano- ceramic) using completely digital techniques and maintaining the exact morphology of the provisional prosthesis used to generate the biocopy ensures that the definitive crown is adapted to periodontal tissue on all aspects (vestibular, lingual and palatal) in exactly the same way as the provisional. Whenever this non-metallic crown design protocol is used is it advisable to mill a test sample from transparent resin to check restoration-preparation fit, evaluate dental size,dental morphology, contact points, and occlusion
  24. 24. it is important to ensure by frontal and occlusal visual examination that the prosthetic emergence does not provoke ischemia at any point in the gingival sulcus
  25. 25. DISCUSSION In the technique described here, the provisional crown plays an important role, providing registers of the soft tissue response and emergence profile, which are later reproduced exactly in the final restoration The difference between the emergence created by the provisional and the collapsed gingiva once the provisional has been removed, even though it may be minimal, does affect the placement of the definitive restoration; variation will also increase according to the time the patient spends without the provisional in place It is a fast procedure and is easy to apply in cases when the gingiva does not adapt correctly. It also makes it possible to create an intrasulcular mock-up with ideal prosthetic cervical contours and horizontal overcontouring
  26. 26. LIMITATIONS OF THIS STUDY Intraoral scanners demand considerable economic investment and their correct use constitutes a steep learning curve, and requires constant updating. Intraoral scanners obtain good results in terms of prosthetic precision on a small scale, but this is not the case in full arch restorations. However, in the case of BOPT, intraoral scanning is an innovative technique that has not been widely reported in the literature, so further assessment of soft tissue behavior is needed in the form of prospective clinical trials with long-term follow-ups. At the same time, mono- lithic materials milled using CAD-CAM technology obtain optimal results in terms of strength and fit but may present limitations, especially regarding esthetics. They cannot be individualized like analogue restorations that are manually shaped and crafted by the laboratory technician.
  27. 27. CONCLUSIONS This digital protocol is of great relevance to clinicians, as it makes it possible to reproduce anatomical dental information, soft tissue contours, and emergence profiles exactly, without the use of conventional impression-taking techniques, unaffected by gingival collapse when the provisional is removed, and exactly transferring the periodontal morphology around the provisional crown to the definitive restoration.
  28. 28. RELATED ARTICLES Loi I, Di Felice A. Biologically oriented preparation technique (BOPT): a new approach for prosthetic restoration of periodontically healthy teeth. Eur J Esthet Dent. 2013 Mar 1;8(1):10-23. In this article, the author presents a prosthetic technique for periodontally healthy teeth using feather edge preparation in a flap- less approach in both esthetic and posterior areas with ceramometal and zirconia restorations, achieving high quality clinical and esthetic results in terms of soft tissue stability at the prosthetic/tissue interface, both in the short and in the long term (clinical follow-up up to fifteen years).
  29. 29. AGUSTÍN-PANADERO R, SERRA-PASTOR B, FONS-FONT A, SOLÁ-RUÍZ MF. PROSPECTIVE CLINICAL STUDY OF ZIRCONIA FULL-COVERAGE RESTORATIONS ON TEETH PREPARED WITH BIOLOGICALLY ORIENTED PREPARATION TECHNIQUE ON GINGIVAL HEALTH: RESULTS AFTER TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP. OPERATIVE DENTISTRY. 2018 SEP;43(5):482-7. To evaluate the clinical behavior of one-piece complete-coverage crowns and fixed partial dentures (FPDs) on teeth with vertical preparation without finish line biologically oriented preparation technique (BOPT). The sample was divided into two groups: one-piece crowns and FPDs, all with zirconia cores, feldspathic ceramic veneer, and a 0.5-mm prosthetic finish line of zirconia. Evaluated oral hygiene, periodontal state, gingival thickening, gingival margin stability, the presence of
  30. 30. Teeth prepared with BOPT and restored with zirconia crowns or FPDs presented a 100% survival Technique generates gingival thickening , as well as gingival margin stability in 100% of samples. High periodontal tissue and gingival margin stability, provided the patient maintains adequate oral hygiene
  31. 31. PANIZ, G., NART, J., GOBBATO, L., MAZZOCCO, F., STELLINI, E., DE SIMONE, G. AND BRESSAN, E., 2017. CLINICAL PERIODONTAL RESPONSE TO ANTERIOR ALL-CERAMIC CROWNS WITH EITHER CHAMFER OR FEATHER-EDGE SUBGINGIVAL TOOTH PREPARATIONS: SIX-MONTH RESULTS AND PATIENT PERCEPTION. INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF PERIODONTICS & RESTORATIVE DENTISTRY, 37(1). The purpose of this prospective randomized clinical study was to determine if two different subgingival margin designs influence the periodontal parameters and patient perception. Deep chamfer and feather-edge preparations were compared on 58 patients with 6 months follow-up.
  32. 32. RESULTS
  33. 33. Statistically significant differences were present for bleeding on probing, gingival recession, and patient satisfaction. Featheredge preparation was associated with increased bleeding on probing and deep chamfer with increased recession; improved patient comfort was registered with chamfer margin design. Subgingival margins are technique sensitive, especially when feather-edge design is selected. This margin design may facilitate soft tissue stability but can
  34. 34. AGUSTÍN-PANADERO R, MARTÍN-DE LLANO JJ, FONS- FONT A, CARDA C. HISTOLOGICAL STUDY OF HUMAN PERIODONTAL TISSUE FOLLOWING BIOLOGICALLY ORIENTED PREPARATION TECHNIQUE (BOPT). JOURNAL OF CLINICAL AND EXPERIMENTAL DENTISTRY. 2020 JUN;12(6):E597.Aim of this study was to conduct histological analysis of a human tooth resected with the periodontal insertion apparatus intact following treatment using biologically oriented preparation technique (BOPT) This descriptive histological dento-periodontal study used an anterior tooth extracted with the surrounding periodontal tissues intact, following prosthetic restoration with BOPT. Eight serial sections of the restored tooth were processed. The relative location and histological characteristics of the cemented prosthetic crown, the dental tissues of the tooth prepared by BOPT technique, and the periodontal tissues were analyzed.
  35. 35. RESULTS Structural analysis of the neoformed junctional epithelium showed that the number of layers decrease apically until there was a single row of cells perfectly adhered to the acellular cementum, and beneath the epithelium a connective tissue evidently free from inflammation. The tissues of the neoformed periodontium (gingival ligament, sulcular epithelium, junctional epithelium) presented histologic normality.
  36. 36. PERIS H, GODOY L, COGOLLUDO PG, FERREIROA A. CERAMIC VENEERS ON CENTRAL INCISORS WITHOUT FINISH LINE USING BOPT IN A CASE WITH GINGIVAL ASYMMETRY. JOURNAL OF CLINICAL AND EXPERIMENTAL DENTISTRY. 2019 JUN;11(6):E577.This clinical case report describes the rehabilitation of central incisors with veneers in a patient with gingival asymmetry. The teeth were prepared without finish line, applying BOPT concepts to correct asymmetry, and obtained a harmoniously integrated restoration with optimal periodontal health.
  37. 37. It is possible to correct gingival asymmetry by performing dental preparation without finish line providing a correct periodontal analysis is first performed, which will contribute to successful soft tissue stabilization
  38. 38. REFERENCES Loi I, Di Felice A. Biologically oriented preparation technique (BOPT): a new approach for prosthetic restoration of periodontically healthy teeth. Eur J Esthet Dent. 2013 Mar 1;8(1):10-23. Peris H, Godoy L, Cogolludo PG, Ferreiroa A. Ceramic veneers on central incisors without finish line using bopt in a case with gingival asymmetry. Journal of clinical and experimental dentistry. 2019 Jun;11(6):e577. Agustín-Panadero R, Martín-de Llano JJ, Fons-Font A, Carda C. Histological study of human periodontal tissue following biologically oriented preparation technique (BOPT). Journal of Clinical and Experimental Dentistry. 2020 Jun;12(6):e597. Paniz, G., Nart, J., Gobbato, L., Mazzocco, F., Stellini, E., De Simone, G. and Bressan, E., 2017. Clinical Periodontal Response to Anterior All-Ceramic Crowns with Either Chamfer or Feather-edge Subgingival Tooth Preparations: Six-Month Results and Patient Perception. International Journal of Periodontics & Restorative Dentistry, 37(1). Agustín-Panadero R, Serra-Pastor B, Fons-Font A, Solá-Ruíz MF. Prospective clinical study of zirconia full-coverage restorations on teeth prepared with biologically oriented preparation technique on gingival health: results after two-year follow-up. Operative dentistry. 2018 Sep;43(5):482-7.

