Healthcare platform opportunities

analytics platform opportunities in healthcare & pharma.
what do we do? We build intelligent research platforms & info-products that generate fresh revenue for your company.
Copyright Renin Research 2021 consulting approach. ideation 0-60 days 60- 90 days prototype min.viable.product 180 days 36...
Copyright Renin Research 2021 build approach: lean budgeting. ideation Time Cost ~ $5 K prototype min. viable product Go-T...
Copyright Renin Research 2021 Impact selected case study #1. Vision Experience Help clients target and reach Health Care P...
Copyright Renin Research 2021 Impact selected case study #2. Vision Experience Help client to integrate, global, multiple ...
platform opportunities. • within ~ $35,000, ideate, build, deploy & win. • revenue goal of $2-3 Million in 2 years.
Drug in R& D, Pre- Market Launch Drug at Market Launch addressable market. (pharma marketing departments) Platform Development, focus area.
Copyright Renin Research 2021 Problem Opportunity Targets Ease Of Build Data Portability Multiple Data Sources Poor Analyt...
Copyright Renin Research 2021 Problem Opportunity Targets Ease Of Build No patient segmentation Poor Scheduling No Multi-C...
Copyright Renin Research 2021 Problem Opportunity Targets Ease Of Build Poor Health Outcomes Repeated Patient Visits No De...
Copyright Renin Research 2021 Problem Opportunity Targets Ease Of Build Too many moving parts Device Data not normalised D...
Copyright Renin Research 2021 Problem Opportunity Targets Ease Of Build Disaggregate data Syndicated data Integration Gaps...
engagement • consulting agreement. • bound till successful product build, test and launch. • monthly milestone reviews. • fixed consulting fee. • monthly consulting fee invoicing.
Copyright Renin Research 2021 Copyright Renin Research 2021 about Us. Sridhar Srigiriraju CEO. 25+ Years of Experience in ...
- End Of Deck-
  analytics platform opportunities in healthcare & pharma.
  what do we do? We build intelligent research platforms & info-products that generate fresh revenue for your company.
  consulting approach. ideation 0-60 days 60- 90 days prototype min.viable.product 180 days 360 days first win. Go-To-Market. • Engaging with senior management. • Building inventory of ideas based on core competence and adjacency. • Idea validation • Go/No Go • Engaging with product team ( if it exists) else with CTO's nominee. • Scoping • UX Design • HTML Mock-ups of prototype. • Prototype Validation. • Engaging with Sales/BD team to showcase prototype to select customers. • Engaging with product engineering team ( if it exists) else with outsourced vendor. • UI Design • Testing • Engaging with marketing team for soft launch. • Finding Anchor client to test in premises. • Engaging with Sales/ BD / Marketing team to engage clients. • RFP responses. • Evangelising in conferences. • Be part of the first win.
  build approach: lean budgeting. ideation Time Cost ~ $5 K prototype min. viable product Go-To-Market Min 4 Clients agreeing to test the MVP. ~ $20 K ~ $10 K Go/ No Go Min 1 Clients agreeing to use the MVP. Min 4 Clients agreeing to issue RFP's. End Goal
  Impact selected case study #1. Vision Experience Help clients target and reach Health Care Practitioners (HCPs) on the fly, for CRM and market research without connecting to non- enterprise sources manually. Single platform view of HCP's enabling faster decision making on Go/No Go for reach and engaging. Simplified project tracking with on-demand reporting Enhanced transparency across cost functions within the organization Simplified project management with centralized repository of HCP's for engaging. On-demand cost reports for executive analysis on targeted reach. 360 degree view of HCP CRM databases. Current run rate: $ 3 Million, 2 years
  Impact selected case study #2. Vision Experience Help client to integrate, global, multiple Cx survey metrics into readable dashboards for their Fortune 100 clients to enable accelerated response to events. Single platform view of Cx Health for the end client. Simplified ETL, Analytics and Dashboards with on-demand custom reporting. Enhanced platform stickiness across client servicing functions within the organization. Birds view of all projects at CXO level. Enabling faster feedback to end clients and eventual action. Current run rate: $ 5-6 Million, 4 years
  platform opportunities. • within ~ $35,000, ideate, build, deploy & win. • revenue goal of $2-3 Million in 2 years.
  Drug in R& D, Pre- Market Launch Drug at Market Launch addressable market. (pharma marketing departments) Platform Development, focus area.
  Problem Opportunity Targets Ease Of Build Data Portability Multiple Data Sources Poor Analytics Complex Reporting Widgets connecting to larger portals. Transactional Build & Deploy DWH full stack Analytics Reporting Pharma Insurance Managed Care Retail Pharma Web Stack AWS Easy Integration UX Variations #1 digital front doors.
  Problem Opportunity Targets Ease Of Build No patient segmentation Poor Scheduling No Multi-Channel Optimization Increased Cost due to wait time. Patient Analytics Widgets Media Mix Analtyics Analytics Reporting Pharma Insurance Managed Care Retail Pharma Mobile Stack Connect to CRM Easy Integration UX Variations #2 personalization by AI.
  Problem Opportunity Targets Ease Of Build Poor Health Outcomes Repeated Patient Visits No Description of Why? Increased Cost Of repeated visits. Out Patient Analytics Widgets Text Analytics Analytics Reporting Pharma Insurance Managed Care Hospitals Db CRM integration In-memory analytics Reporting. #3 prescriptive analytics.
  Problem Opportunity Targets Ease Of Build Too many moving parts Device Data not normalised Different Standards High Demand for integration and single reporting of devices. Building Api stacks Db Middleware Birds View Reporting Hospitals/Clinics Device Co's Diagnostic Co's Path Labs Db Device integrations Data quality Reporting. #4 connected devices.
  Problem Opportunity Targets Ease Of Build Disaggregate data Syndicated data Integration Gaps in understanding of Rx journeys. Building Rx flows Referral Management Affiliations analytics Physician group Relationship analytics Pharma Device Co's Diagnostic Co's Retail Pharmacies Db Data quality Analytics Reporting. #5 physician insights.
  engagement • consulting agreement. • bound till successful product build, test and launch. • monthly milestone reviews. • fixed consulting fee. • monthly consulting fee invoicing.
  about Us. Sridhar Srigiriraju CEO. 25+ Years of Experience in the Market Research / KPO / Business Intelligence and New Technologies. Primary Market Research Experts. Market Research Analysts. Data Analysts. Statisticians Data Visualization Associates. Design, Graphic and Formatting Associates Software Engineers UI/UX Resources. Front End Developers. Db Managers. Language / Translation Experts Technology Market Research. Support. sridhar@reninresearch.com We have 25+ years of experience in strategizing, designing , developing and deploying info-products
  - End Of Deck-

