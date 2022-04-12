Microservices Design Principles.pdf

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Microservices design principles establish some standard practices for planning, developing, and implementing a distributed architecture for your application. Read about some of the most common characteristics of design principles, its examples, and implementations carried out by various companies worldwide.
Microservices design principles establish some standard practices for planning, developing, and implementing a distributed architecture for your application. Read about some of the most common characteristics of design principles, its examples, and implementations carried out by various companies worldwide.