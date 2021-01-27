Enterprise Integration in Cloud Native Microservices Architectures

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COPYRIGHT – 1 BILLION TECH | CONFIDENTIAL ENTERPRISEINTEGRATIONINCLOUD NATIVE MICROSERVICESARCHITECTURES GUEST LECTURE 27T...
ABOUT ME  Vice President – Technology, One Billion Tech  Heads Global Technology Office (GTO) at One Billion Tech  In t...
AGENDA  Cloud Native Architectures  Enterprise Integration  Microservices Architectures  Building applications in Clou...
WHYTHIS TOPIC?  Today’s applications are deployed to everything from mobile devices to cloud based clusters running thous...
CLOUD NATIVE ARCHITECTURES
CLOUD NATIVE ARCHITECTURES  “Cloud Native” is an approach of building and running applications that exploits the advantag...
WHY CONTAINER BASED ARCHITECTURES?
CONTAINER ORCHESTRATION - KUBERNETES  The most popular container orchestration framework is Kubernetes  Kubenetes cluste...
ENTERPRISE INTEGRATION
Source: https://towardsdatascience.com EVOLUTION OF ENTERPRISE SYSTEMS
Reference: Microservices: The resurgence of SOA principles and an alternative to the monolith (PWC) EVOLUTION OF ENTERPRIS...
MONOLITHIC ARCHITECTURE  Monolithic solutions are built, tested and deployed as one large body of code, typically across ...
SERVICE ORIENTED ARCHITECTURE Source: ICTA Sri Lanka
SERVICE ORIENTED ARCHITECTURE Source: Open Source SOA
ENTERPRISE INTEGRATION PATTERNS
MICROSERVICES ARCHITECTURES
MICROSERVICES ARCHITECTURE Reference: Getting Started with Microservices – By Arun Gupta  “Microservices are self- contai...
 ISOLATION ● The most important feature ● Involves independent and complete control of the resource (Bounded Context)  A...
 STATE ● Microservices need to own their state exclusively ● The data is strongly consistent within the microservice ● Th...
DUMB PIPES, SMART ENDPOINTS  MSA has a lightweight message bus or a gateway with minimal routing capabilities and acting ...
SERVICE ORCHESTRATION Orchestration at Microservice Level (RECOMMENDED)
SEPARATE DATA STORES
HORIZONTAL SCALING
HORIZONTAL SCALING
SERVICE COMPOSITIONS – SYNCHRONOUS (ACTIVE)
SERVICE COMPOSITIONS – ASYNCHRONOUS (REACTIVE)
EVENT SOURCING IN REACTIVE  Persists each state changing events of a service as a sequence of events. All such events are...
TRANSACTIONS IN MICROSERVICES  MSA encourages “transaction-less” coordination between microservices  Transactions should...
SAGA PATTERN Source: Microservices for the Enterprise, Apress (2018)  Saga Pattern Is a pattern for managing failures, wh...
POLYGLOT PERSISTENCE  With the decentralized data management with Saga, you can take advantage of having its own persiste...
MICROSERVICE INVOCATION STYLES  There are multiple invocation styles ● Point to Point Style ● API Gateway Style ● Message...
POINTTO POINT INVOCATION  Works only for simple microservices  When the number of microservices increases, things can ge...
API GATEWAY INVOCATION  Works as a lightweight message gateway eliminating issues had with the point- point style  Worki...
MESSAGE BROKER INVOCATION  Used for asynchronous / reactive messaging  Uses protocols such as AMQP, MQTT  Apache Kafka ...
 To reduce complexity, Microservices Architectures divided its architecture into two main architectural components, ● Inn...
MSA INNER ARCHITECTURE
DOMAIN DRIVEN DESIGN (DDD)
 Domain Driven Design helps us to scope out Microservices  The scoping is done using Bounded Contexts  Each bounded con...
 Domain = Inventory Management  Bounded Contexts = Order Processing, Inventory, Supplier Management ● Order Processing –...
BOUNDED CONTEXT - EXAMPLE Source: Microservices for the Enterprise, Apress (2018)
MSA OUTER ARCHITECTURE
SERVICE MESH Source: http:/ /philcalcado.com/2017/08/03/pattern_service_mesh.html  Service Mesh is not a “distributed ESB...
SIDE CAR PATTERN  Service Mesh overcomes the microservices inter-service communication challenges by having the “Side Car...
SIDE CAR PATTERN Source: https:/ /www.imz-ural.com/blog/waffles-the-sidecar-dog
SIDE CAR PATTERN  Reducing the complexity in microservices code by abstracting infrastructure related functionalities to ...
SERVICE MESH ARCHITECTURES - ISTIO  Istio has been the most popular open source service mesh framework in the market.  I...
PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICE MESH OFFERINGS
INTER SERVICE COMMUNICATIONS - GRPC Source: Kasun Indrasri (GOTO 2020): Cloud Native Communication Patterns with GRPC
AFTER ALL, NOTHING IS EASY.
ALTERNATIVE: THE STRANGLER PATTERN? Source: martinfowler.com
REFERENCES 
Thank You
  1. 1. COPYRIGHT – 1 BILLION TECH | CONFIDENTIAL ENTERPRISEINTEGRATIONINCLOUD NATIVE MICROSERVICESARCHITECTURES GUEST LECTURE 27TH JAN 2021
  2. 2. ABOUT ME  Vice President – Technology, One Billion Tech  Heads Global Technology Office (GTO) at One Billion Tech  In the IT industry for 25+ years  Former Head Of Technology, ICTA Sri Lanka  LinkedIn: https:/ /www.linkedin.com/in/crishantha/  Blog: https:/ /medium.com/@crishantha  Twitter: @crishantha
  3. 3. AGENDA  Cloud Native Architectures  Enterprise Integration  Microservices Architectures  Building applications in Cloud Native Microservices environments
  4. 4. WHYTHIS TOPIC?  Today’s applications are deployed to everything from mobile devices to cloud based clusters running thousands of multi-core processes  Users expect milliseconds response times and close to 100% up-time.  Traditional architectures simply won’t cut anymore.  Microservices + Cloud Native is the new norm
  5. 5. CLOUD NATIVE ARCHITECTURES
  6. 6. CLOUD NATIVE ARCHITECTURES  “Cloud Native” is an approach of building and running applications that exploits the advantages of Cloud Computing delivery model.  Main Requirements for a Cloud Native Architecture: ● Should run smoothly within cloud native run-time environments (Docker / Kubernetes) ● Low startup time ● Low resource consumption ● Resiliency ● The ability to port to a different cloud offering with minimal changes
  7. 7. WHY CONTAINER BASED ARCHITECTURES?
  8. 8. WHY CONTAINER BASED ARCHITECTURES?
  9. 9. CONTAINER ORCHESTRATION - KUBERNETES  The most popular container orchestration framework is Kubernetes  Kubenetes cluster consists of multiple “nodes”  There are two type of “nodes”. (Master Node and Worker Nodes)  Worker nodes consists of one or more “pods”  “Pods” are the smallest and the most basic building block of Kubernetes cluster  One “pod” can have one or more containers running within them.
  10. 10. ENTERPRISE INTEGRATION
  11. 11. Source: https://towardsdatascience.com EVOLUTION OF ENTERPRISE SYSTEMS
  12. 12. Reference: Microservices: The resurgence of SOA principles and an alternative to the monolith (PWC) EVOLUTION OF ENTERPRISE SYSTEMS
  13. 13. MONOLITHIC ARCHITECTURE  Monolithic solutions are built, tested and deployed as one large body of code, typically across a set of servers or virtual machine instances.
  14. 14. SERVICE ORIENTED ARCHITECTURE Source: ICTA Sri Lanka
  15. 15. SERVICE ORIENTED ARCHITECTURE Source: Open Source SOA
  16. 16. ENTERPRISE INTEGRATION PATTERNS
  17. 17. MICROSERVICES ARCHITECTURES
  18. 18. MICROSERVICES ARCHITECTURE Reference: Getting Started with Microservices – By Arun Gupta  “Microservices are self- contained units of functionality with loosely coupled dependencies on other services and are designed, developed, tested and released independently”
  19. 19.  ISOLATION ● The most important feature ● Involves independent and complete control of the resource (Bounded Context)  AUTONOMY ● Takes the full responsibility of the service ● The service can be changed with no or minimal impact to other services ● The maximum autonomy happens with event based inter service communications  SRP – Single Responsibility Principle ● The scope of the service responsibility has only one reason to change ● “micro” – The scope of responsibility KEY FEATURES OF MICROSERVICES
  20. 20.  STATE ● Microservices need to own their state exclusively ● The data is strongly consistent within the microservice ● The data is eventually consistent between microservices  MOBILITY ● The possibility of moving services around at runtime while they are being used (using container architectures) KEY FEATURES OF MICROSERVICES
  21. 21. DUMB PIPES, SMART ENDPOINTS  MSA has a lightweight message bus or a gateway with minimal routing capabilities and acting as a “dumb pipe” and all the business logic resides within Endpoints and they have become “Smart Endpoints”
  22. 22. SERVICE ORCHESTRATION Orchestration at Microservice Level (RECOMMENDED)
  23. 23. SEPARATE DATA STORES
  24. 24. HORIZONTAL SCALING
  25. 25. HORIZONTAL SCALING
  26. 26. SERVICE COMPOSITIONS – SYNCHRONOUS (ACTIVE)
  27. 27. SERVICE COMPOSITIONS – ASYNCHRONOUS (REACTIVE)
  28. 28. EVENT SOURCING IN REACTIVE  Persists each state changing events of a service as a sequence of events. All such events are stored in an event bus and consumers can derive a state of a particular service event by processing the event sourcing log
  29. 29. TRANSACTIONS IN MICROSERVICES  MSA encourages “transaction-less” coordination between microservices  Transactions should be applicable for only within the scope of the microservice  Handling transactions orchestrated with multiple microservices can be challenging  Example: Credit card bill payment ● Step 1: Debit Savings bank ● Step 2: Credit Credit Card Account
  30. 30. SAGA PATTERN Source: Microservices for the Enterprise, Apress (2018)  Saga Pattern Is a pattern for managing failures, where each action has a compensating action for rollback.
  31. 31. POLYGLOT PERSISTENCE  With the decentralized data management with Saga, you can take advantage of having its own persistence mechanism for each microservice  This is one advantage of distributed transaction handling (Saga) over Two phased commit (2PC) or any other asynchronous transaction handling  Polyglot persistence means each microservice having its own data store / database
  32. 32. MICROSERVICE INVOCATION STYLES  There are multiple invocation styles ● Point to Point Style ● API Gateway Style ● Message Broker Style
  33. 33. POINTTO POINT INVOCATION  Works only for simple microservices  When the number of microservices increases, things can get complex  Main drawbacks: ● Not having a central place to execute non-functional requirements (security, throttling, monitoring, service discovery) ● Most of the time these non-functional requirements are duplicated within microservices
  34. 34. API GATEWAY INVOCATION  Works as a lightweight message gateway eliminating issues had with the point- point style  Working as a single entry point for all client service invocations  Implements common non-functional requirements ● Lightweight message routing ● Filtering ● Message transformations ● Security, monitoring and throttling
  35. 35. MESSAGE BROKER INVOCATION  Used for asynchronous / reactive messaging  Uses protocols such as AMQP, MQTT  Apache Kafka is a well known message brokering framework
  36. 36.  To reduce complexity, Microservices Architectures divided its architecture into two main architectural components, ● Inner Architecture ● How you design a microservice itself ● Domain Drive Design (DDD) ● Outer Architecture ● How it communicates with other Microservices ● Service Discovery, Routing, Error Handing, Observability, Access Control MICROSERVICE ARCHITECTURE
  37. 37. MSA INNER ARCHITECTURE
  38. 38. DOMAIN DRIVEN DESIGN (DDD)
  39. 39.  Domain Driven Design helps us to scope out Microservices  The scoping is done using Bounded Contexts  Each bounded context encapsulates related functionalities into domain models defines integration points to other bounded contexts.  Each bounded context has an explicit interface, where it defines what models to share with other contexts  These modular boundaries are clearly align with a Microservice  That means, we can say a “Bounded Context = Microservice” BOUNDED CONTEXT
  40. 40.  Domain = Inventory Management  Bounded Contexts = Order Processing, Inventory, Supplier Management ● Order Processing – Encapsulates the functionality related to processing an order ● Inventory – Takes care of updating the stocks upon receiving items from suppliers and releasing the delivery ● Supplier Management – Encapsulates the functionality related to managing suppliers. Upon releasing an item for delivery, supplier management checks whether it has enough stocks in the inventory. If not notifies the corresponding suppliers. BOUNDED CONTEXT - EXAMPLE
  41. 41. BOUNDED CONTEXT - EXAMPLE Source: Microservices for the Enterprise, Apress (2018)
  42. 42. MSA OUTER ARCHITECTURE
  43. 43. SERVICE MESH Source: http:/ /philcalcado.com/2017/08/03/pattern_service_mesh.html  Service Mesh is not a “distributed ESB”  It does not contain any business logic like you find in ESB  It does contain infrastructure level features such as tracing, routing, circuit breaking, load balancing, service discovery, etc
  44. 44. SIDE CAR PATTERN  Service Mesh overcomes the microservices inter-service communication challenges by having the “Side Car Pattern”  It consists of “proxies” to intercept all incoming and outgoing network traffic.  Service Mesh divides tasks into two planes. ● Data Plane – Consists of Microserives + Side Car ● Control Plane – Consists of components of service discovery, routing, telemetry, access control, etc)
  45. 45. SIDE CAR PATTERN Source: https:/ /www.imz-ural.com/blog/waffles-the-sidecar-dog
  46. 46. SIDE CAR PATTERN  Reducing the complexity in microservices code by abstracting infrastructure related functionalities to a different layer  Reduces the code complications: You do not need to write any configuration code within microservices.  Provides loose coupling between the microservice and the infrastructure
  47. 47. SERVICE MESH ARCHITECTURES - ISTIO  Istio has been the most popular open source service mesh framework in the market.  It uses “Envoy” as its Side Car proxy by default
  48. 48. PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICE MESH OFFERINGS
  49. 49. INTER SERVICE COMMUNICATIONS - GRPC Source: Kasun Indrasri (GOTO 2020): Cloud Native Communication Patterns with GRPC
  50. 50. AFTER ALL, NOTHING IS EASY.
  51. 51. ALTERNATIVE: THE STRANGLER PATTERN? Source: martinfowler.com
  52. 52. REFERENCES 
  53. 53. Thank You

