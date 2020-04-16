IPSec (Internet Protocol Security) - PART 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
IPSec By Shobhit Sharma
What is IPSec? • IPSec – stands for IP Security – it is used for the security of general IP traffic. • The power of IPSec ...
Objective of IPSec The main objective of IPSec is • to provide CIA – (confidentiality, integrity, and authentication) for ...
Objective of IPSec • Confidentiality. – IPSec uses encryption protocols namely AES, DES, and 3DES for providing confidenti...
Use of IPSec • To encrypt application layer data. • To provide security for routers sending routing data across the public...
Use of IPSec • To protect network data by setting up circuits using IPsec tunneling in which all data is being sent betwee...
Architecture of IPSec IPSec Policy AH Protocol ESP Protocol Authentication Algorithm Encryption Algorithm IPSec Domain of ...
Architecture of IPSec • IP Security Architecture – covers the general concepts, definitions, protocols, algorithms and sec...
Architecture of IPSec : ESP Protocol • Encapsulation Security Payload – provide the confidentiality service. • Encapsulati...
Architecture of IPSec : ESP Protocol • Packet Format Encrypted Format Security Parameter Index (SPI) Sequence Number Paylo...
Architecture of IPSec : ESP Protocol • Packet Format – SPI • used to give an unique number to the connection build between...
Architecture of IPSec : ESP Protocol • Packet Format – Padding • extra bits or space added to the original message in orde...
Architecture of IPSec • Encryption Algorithm – document that describes various encryption algorithm used for Encapsulation...
Architecture of IPSec : AH Protocol • Authentication Header – provides both Authentication and Integrity service. • Authen...
Architecture of IPSec : AH Protocol • Packet Format Security Parameter Index (SPI) Sequence Number Reserved Payload Length...
Architecture of IPSec • Authentication Algorithm – contains the set of the documents that describe authentication algorith...
Architecture of IPSec • Domain of Interpretation – the identifier which support both AH and ESP protocols. – It contains v...
Architecture of IPSec • Key Management – contains the document that describes how the keys are exchanged between sender an...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

IPSec (Internet Protocol Security) - PART 1

14 views

Published on

What is IPSec? What is Internet Protocol Security?

Presentation By Shobhit Sharma (ScriptKKiddie)

Read More At : https://www.technical0812.com

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

IPSec (Internet Protocol Security) - PART 1

  1. 1. IPSec By Shobhit Sharma
  2. 2. What is IPSec? • IPSec – stands for IP Security – it is used for the security of general IP traffic. • The power of IPSec lies in its ability to – support multiple protocols and algorithms. • It also incorporates new advancements in – encryption and hashing protocols.
  3. 3. Objective of IPSec The main objective of IPSec is • to provide CIA – (confidentiality, integrity, and authentication) for virtual networks used in current networking environments.
  4. 4. Objective of IPSec • Confidentiality. – IPSec uses encryption protocols namely AES, DES, and 3DES for providing confidentiality. • Integrity. – IPSec uses hashing protocols (MD5 and SHA) for providing integrity. Hashed Message Authentication (HMAC) can also be used for checking the data integrity. • Authentication algorithms. – RSA digital signatures and pre-shared keys (PSK) are two methods used for authentication purposes.
  5. 5. Use of IPSec • To encrypt application layer data. • To provide security for routers sending routing data across the public internet. • To provide authentication without encryption, like to authenticate that the data originates from a known sender.
  6. 6. Use of IPSec • To protect network data by setting up circuits using IPsec tunneling in which all data is being sent between the two endpoints is encrypted, as with a Virtual Private Network(VPN) connection.
  7. 7. Architecture of IPSec IPSec Policy AH Protocol ESP Protocol Authentication Algorithm Encryption Algorithm IPSec Domain of Interpretation Key Management
  8. 8. Architecture of IPSec • IP Security Architecture – covers the general concepts, definitions, protocols, algorithms and security requirements of IP Security technology.
  9. 9. Architecture of IPSec : ESP Protocol • Encapsulation Security Payload – provide the confidentiality service. • Encapsulation Security Payload is implemented in either two ways: – ESP with optional Authentication. – ESP with Authentication.
  10. 10. Architecture of IPSec : ESP Protocol • Packet Format Encrypted Format Security Parameter Index (SPI) Sequence Number Payload Data Padding Padding Length Next Header Authentication Data (Optional)
  11. 11. Architecture of IPSec : ESP Protocol • Packet Format – SPI • used to give an unique number to the connection build between Client and Server. – Sequence Number • alloted to every packet so that at the receiver side packets can be arranged properly. – Payload Data • the actual data or the message. It is in encrypted format to achieve confidentiality.
  12. 12. Architecture of IPSec : ESP Protocol • Packet Format – Padding • extra bits or space added to the original message in order to ensure confidentiality. • it’s length is the size of added bits or space in the original message. – Next Header • it means the next payload or actual data. – Authentication Data • optional field in ESP protocol packet format.
  13. 13. Architecture of IPSec • Encryption Algorithm – document that describes various encryption algorithm used for Encapsulation Security Payload.
  14. 14. Architecture of IPSec : AH Protocol • Authentication Header – provides both Authentication and Integrity service. • Authentication Header is implemented in one way only: – Authentication along with Integrity.
  15. 15. Architecture of IPSec : AH Protocol • Packet Format Security Parameter Index (SPI) Sequence Number Reserved Payload Length Next Header Authentication Data (Integrity Checksum)
  16. 16. Architecture of IPSec • Authentication Algorithm – contains the set of the documents that describe authentication algorithm used for AH and for the authentication option of ESP.
  17. 17. Architecture of IPSec • Domain of Interpretation – the identifier which support both AH and ESP protocols. – It contains values needed for documentation related to each other.
  18. 18. Architecture of IPSec • Key Management – contains the document that describes how the keys are exchanged between sender and receiver.

×