Understanding Child Abuse and Neglect Tenth Edition Chapter 15 Foster Care for Abused and Neglected Children PowerPoint Le...
Copyright © 2021, 2014, 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Learning Objectives (1 of 2) After studying this ...
Copyright © 2021, 2014, 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Learning Objectives (2 of 2) 15.4 discuss the rol...
Copyright © 2021, 2014, 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Alternatives to Foster Care • Social worker shoul...
Copyright © 2021, 2014, 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Formalized Kinship Care • Informal kinship care: ...
Copyright © 2021, 2014, 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved A Look at Foster Care Today • Today, the majority...
Copyright © 2021, 2014, 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Therapeutic Potential in Foster Care • Provides t...
Copyright © 2021, 2014, 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved The Role and Importance of the Birth Parents • Ch...
Copyright © 2021, 2014, 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved The Role of Foster Parents • Foster parents are s...
Copyright © 2021, 2014, 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Other Placements • Residential Treatment: – provi...
Copyright © 2021, 2014, 2010 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Copyright This work is protected by United States...
Crosson Chapter 15

