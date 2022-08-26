Data Con LA 2022 - Self-Service Success and Data Products

Chirag Katbamna, Senior Manager, Accenture

We have grown past the traditional reporting off of centralized EDW data store. Each department wants to be empowered to do their own analytics, but this creates new challenges in areas of governance, security, access and monitoring. How do we do this the right way? - Explore the concept of Data Mesh - Explore what is Data Product - Explore how to implement successful Self-Service - Pushing the limits of new capabilities