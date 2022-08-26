Successfully reported this slideshow.
Data Con LA 2022 - Self-Service Success and Data Products

Aug. 26, 2022
Data Con LA 2022 - Self-Service Success and Data Products

Aug. 26, 2022
Data & Analytics

Chirag Katbamna, Senior Manager, Accenture
We have grown past the traditional reporting off of centralized EDW data store. Each department wants to be empowered to do their own analytics, but this creates new challenges in areas of governance, security, access and monitoring. How do we do this the right way? - Explore the concept of Data Mesh - Explore what is Data Product - Explore how to implement successful Self-Service - Pushing the limits of new capabilities

Chirag Katbamna, Senior Manager, Accenture
We have grown past the traditional reporting off of centralized EDW data store. Each department wants to be empowered to do their own analytics, but this creates new challenges in areas of governance, security, access and monitoring. How do we do this the right way? - Explore the concept of Data Mesh - Explore what is Data Product - Explore how to implement successful Self-Service - Pushing the limits of new capabilities

Data & Analytics

Data Con LA 2022 - Self-Service Success and Data Products

  1. 1. By Chirag Katbamna Senior Manager, Accenture Self-Service Analytics Success - Data Mesh and Data Products August 13, 2022
  2. 2. Agenda • Self-Service Analytics • The Case for the Change • What is Data Mesh • What is Data Product • Why you need to consider Data Mesh 2
  3. 3. Self-Service Analytics Gartner: Self-Service Analytics is a form of business intelligence (BI) in which line-of-business professionals are enabled and encouraged to perform queries and generate reports on their own, with nominal IT support. 3 https://www.gartner.com/en/information-technology/glossary/self-service-analytics
  4. 4. Changing Landscape • The way Business uses data is changing • Number of data sources have grown exponentially • Data format are numerous • Complexity of Data Integration pipelines • Size of Data grows daily • Changing business rules and consolidation in EDW • Centralized Team capacity challenges 4
  5. 5. 5 Enter DATA MESH!
  6. 6. Data mesh is a decentralized socio-technical approach to managing data at scale, specially as the number of producers & consumers proliferate. It applies purpose-driven product thinking to data where ownership is distributed to domain experts. These experts own, manage & publish their data products for self-service access by consumers and require a federated governance model. 6
  7. 7. Domain Ownership Data-as-a-Product Self-Serve Data Platform Federated Computational Governance • Independent and autonomous teams own all data products in the mesh. • The data is owned by those who understand it best • Make Data Sharable • Easy to Discover • Trustworthy • Secure • Interoperable • Governed • Data products are published • Available everywhere in the organization • Self serve through the Data Marketplace • Data is governed where it is, at the domain level • Shared Responsibility of governance enforcement (standards and regulations) – Domain + IT/Data Mesh Data Mesh Principles DATA MESH 7
  8. 8. Data Mesh – What its NOT It is not a tool and not just a process It is a socio-technical approach to managing analytical data at scale It is not just a mechanism to produce data products Applying product thinking of data is one of the pillars of data mesh It is not just an architectural pattern It is beyond architectures and involves people & processes as well It is not a technology focused solution or even a subset of technologies Data Mesh requires technology, but there isn’t just one technical solution It doesn’t mean everything must be Decentralized Mesh needs an equilibrium on the spectrum of a centralized vs decentralized approach 8
  9. 9. Data Product DISCOVERABLE SELF-DESCRIBING Data Product Characteristics (Governed) ➢ Discoverable [I can find it] ➢ Addressable [I can consume it] ➢ Self-Describing [I understand it] ➢ Trustworthy [I can trust its quality] ➢ Secure [It is protected from unauthorized access] ➢ Interoperable [I can use it with other data products] Data Product
  10. 10. 10 Approach Self Service Differently Acquire Data Acquire Data Acquire Data Prepare Data Prepare Data Prepare Data Analyze Data Analyze Data Analyze Data UC UC UC Data Sources Biz Function Biz Function Biz Function D A T A P L A T F O R M D A T A P L A T F O R M Acquire Data Data Sources Build Product Data Product - A Build Product Data Product - B Biz Function Biz Function Biz Function UC UC UC UC UC UC • Data as Products: Company data is viewed as a “PRODUCT” • Decentralized Data Ownership: Data Teams (engineers, analysts, data scientists) provide the data that the company needs for different purposes • Self-Service Infrastructure: Business Teams use / re-use data for decision making, application building, etc. • Federated & Global Governance • Use case driven approach – tackle very specific problems using data • End deliverable is an insight • Low “re-usability” across business functions • Stakeholder-driven mindset FUTURE - DATA as a PRODUCT NOW - Use Case Driven
  11. 11. Questions? 11

