nursing assessment.pptx

Assessment is the first step of nursing process.
Assessing is the systematic and continuous collection, organization, validation and documentation of data.
This includes data about person’s physical and psychological status or study of the patient as a whole to identify his strengths and weakness and his needs and problems
Nursing assessment does not focus upon disease as do medical assessment. It is based on a board scientific knowledge, keen observation and purposeful listening.
