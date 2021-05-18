Successfully reported this slideshow.
School of Applied Science Presented by- IPSITA SAHOO Reg. no- 200705180160 Supervised by- Dr. Siba Prasad Parida Subject-
 An ecosystem is a community of living organisms and their interactions with their abiotic (nonliving) environment.  The...
 A consumer is any animal that gets its energy from consuming another organism.  In many ecosystems, the bottom of the f...
 Equity, T. (2014). College Biology Volume 3 of 3. Lulu. Com.
May. 18, 2021

Consumers in ecosystem

Ecosystem and consumer

Consumers in ecosystem

  School of Applied Science Presented by- IPSITA SAHOO Reg. no- 200705180160 Supervised by- Dr. Siba Prasad Parida Subject- Water and soil quality management
  An ecosystem is a community of living organisms and their interactions with their abiotic (nonliving) environment.  The members of biotic components of an ecosystem are grouped in to three based on how they get food. •Producer (plants) •Consumer (Animals) •Decomposers (Micro-organisms) ECOSYSTEM Ecosystems can be small, such as the tide pools found near the rocky shores of many oceans, or large, such as the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil. Image credit: "Ecology of ecosystems" by OpenStax College, Biology
  A consumer is any animal that gets its energy from consuming another organism.  In many ecosystems, the bottom of the food chain consists of photosynthetic organisms (plants and/or phytoplankton), which are called primary producers.  The organisms that consume the primary producers are herbivores: the primary consumers.  Secondary consumers are usually carnivores that eat the primary consumers.  Tertiary consumers are carnivores that eat other carnivores. Higher-level consumers feed on the next lower tropic levels, and so on, up to the organisms at the top of the food chain: the apex consumers. What is a Consumer? Image credit: "Ecology of ecosystems" by OpenStax College, Biology
  Equity, T. (2014). College Biology Volume 3 of 3. Lulu. Com.

