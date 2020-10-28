ΘΕΟΙ, ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΘΗΡΙΑ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ΘѲΕΟΙ, ΑΝΘѲΡΩΩΠΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΘѲΗΡΙΑ (2) DIOSES, SERES HUMANOS Y MONSTRUOS Santi Carbonell ΛΟΓΟΣ
ΘΕΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΘΕΑΙ Repasa el nombre de algunos dioses y diosas griegos
ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
ἡ Ἀθηνᾶ ἡ Ἀφροδίτη ἡ Ἄρτεμις ἡ Ἶρις ἡ Δημήτηρ ἡ Ἥρα ἡ Περσεφόνη
Repasa el nombre de algunos monstruos ΘΗΡΙΑ
ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
Repasa el nombre de algunos personajes históricos y mitológicos ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΙ ΑΝΔΡΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΣ
ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
ἡ Ἀράχνη ἡ Κλεοπάτρα ἡ Σαπφώ ἡ Πηνελόπη ἡ Πανδώρα ἡ Ὑπατία ἡ Διοτίμα ἡ Κόριννα
τέλ ςο
  1. 1. ΘѲΕΟΙ, ΑΝΘѲΡΩΩΠΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΘѲΗΡΙΑ (2) DIOSES, SERES HUMANOS Y MONSTRUOS Santi Carbonell ΛΟΓΟΣ
  2. 2. ΘΕΟΙ ΚΑΙ ΘΕΑΙ Repasa el nombre de algunos dioses y diosas griegos
  3. 3. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  4. 4. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  5. 5. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  6. 6. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  7. 7. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  8. 8. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  9. 9. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  10. 10. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  11. 11. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  12. 12. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  13. 13. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  14. 14. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  15. 15. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  16. 16. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  17. 17. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  18. 18. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  19. 19. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  20. 20. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  21. 21. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  22. 22. ὁ Ζεύς ὁ Διόνυσος ὁ Ἑρμῆς ὁ ῞Υπνος ὁ Προμηθεύς ὁ Ἄρης ὁ Ἅιδης ὁ Ἀπόλλων ὁ Ἥφαιστος ὁ Ποσειδῶν
  23. 23. ἡ Ἀθηνᾶ ἡ Ἀφροδίτη ἡ Ἄρτεμις ἡ Ἶρις ἡ Δημήτηρ ἡ Ἥρα ἡ Περσεφόνη
  24. 24. ἡ Ἀθηνᾶ ἡ Ἀφροδίτη ἡ Ἄρτεμις ἡ Ἶρις ἡ Δημήτηρ ἡ Ἥρα ἡ Περσεφόνη
  25. 25. ἡ Ἀθηνᾶ ἡ Ἀφροδίτη ἡ Ἄρτεμις ἡ Ἶρις ἡ Δημήτηρ ἡ Ἥρα ἡ Περσεφόνη
  26. 26. ἡ Ἀθηνᾶ ἡ Ἀφροδίτη ἡ Ἄρτεμις ἡ Ἶρις ἡ Δημήτηρ ἡ Ἥρα ἡ Περσεφόνη
  27. 27. ἡ Ἀθηνᾶ ἡ Ἀφροδίτη ἡ Ἄρτεμις ἡ Ἶρις ἡ Δημήτηρ ἡ Ἥρα ἡ Περσεφόνη
  28. 28. ἡ Ἀθηνᾶ ἡ Ἀφροδίτη ἡ Ἄρτεμις ἡ Ἶρις ἡ Δημήτηρ ἡ Ἥρα ἡ Περσεφόνη
  29. 29. ἡ Ἀθηνᾶ ἡ Ἀφροδίτη ἡ Ἄρτεμις ἡ Ἶρις ἡ Δημήτηρ ἡ Ἥρα ἡ Περσεφόνη
  30. 30. ἡ Ἀθηνᾶ ἡ Ἀφροδίτη ἡ Ἄρτεμις ἡ Ἶρις ἡ Δημήτηρ ἡ Ἥρα ἡ Περσεφόνη
  31. 31. ἡ Ἀθηνᾶ ἡ Ἀφροδίτη ἡ Ἄρτεμις ἡ Ἶρις ἡ Δημήτηρ ἡ Ἥρα ἡ Περσεφόνη
  32. 32. ἡ Ἀθηνᾶ ἡ Ἀφροδίτη ἡ Ἄρτεμις ἡ Ἶρις ἡ Δημήτηρ ἡ Ἥρα ἡ Περσεφόνη
  33. 33. ἡ Ἀθηνᾶ ἡ Ἀφροδίτη ἡ Ἄρτεμις ἡ Ἶρις ἡ Δημήτηρ ἡ Ἥρα ἡ Περσεφόνη
  34. 34. ἡ Ἀθηνᾶ ἡ Ἀφροδίτη ἡ Ἄρτεμις ἡ Ἶρις ἡ Δημήτηρ ἡ Ἥρα ἡ Περσεφόνη
  35. 35. ἡ Ἀθηνᾶ ἡ Ἀφροδίτη ἡ Ἄρτεμις ἡ Ἶρις ἡ Δημήτηρ ἡ Ἥρα ἡ Περσεφόνη
  36. 36. ἡ Ἀθηνᾶ ἡ Ἀφροδίτη ἡ Ἄρτεμις ἡ Ἶρις ἡ Δημήτηρ ἡ Ἥρα ἡ Περσεφόνη
  37. 37. Repasa el nombre de algunos monstruos ΘΗΡΙΑ
  38. 38. ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
  39. 39. ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
  40. 40. ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
  41. 41. ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
  42. 42. ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
  43. 43. ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
  44. 44. ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
  45. 45. ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
  46. 46. ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
  47. 47. ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
  48. 48. ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
  49. 49. ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
  50. 50. ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
  51. 51. ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
  52. 52. ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
  53. 53. ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
  54. 54. ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
  55. 55. ὁ Πήγασος ἡ Ποδάργη ἡ Μέδουσα ὁ Χείρων ὁ Ἀστερίων ἡ ῞Υδρα ἡ Χίμαιρα ὁ Πολύφημος ὁ Κέρβερος
  56. 56. Repasa el nombre de algunos personajes históricos y mitológicos ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΙ ΑΝΔΡΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΣ
  57. 57. ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
  58. 58. ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
  59. 59. ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
  60. 60. ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
  61. 61. ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
  62. 62. ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
  63. 63. ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
  64. 64. ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
  65. 65. ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
  66. 66. ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
  67. 67. ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
  68. 68. ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
  69. 69. ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
  70. 70. ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
  71. 71. ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
  72. 72. ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
  73. 73. ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
  74. 74. ὁ Ὅμηρος ὁ Περικλῆς ὁ Πυθαγόρας ὁ Ἀλέξανδρος ὁ Φειδίας ὁ Πλάτων ὁ Ὀρφεύς ὁ Ἱπποκράτης ὁ Ἡρακλῆς
  75. 75. ἡ Ἀράχνη ἡ Κλεοπάτρα ἡ Σαπφώ ἡ Πηνελόπη ἡ Πανδώρα ἡ Ὑπατία ἡ Διοτίμα ἡ Κόριννα
  76. 76. ἡ Ἀράχνη ἡ Κλεοπάτρα ἡ Σαπφώ ἡ Πηνελόπη ἡ Πανδώρα ἡ Ὑπατία ἡ Διοτίμα ἡ Κόριννα
  77. 77. ἡ Ἀράχνη ἡ Κλεοπάτρα ἡ Σαπφώ ἡ Πηνελόπη ἡ Πανδώρα ἡ Ὑπατία ἡ Διοτίμα ἡ Κόριννα
  78. 78. ἡ Ἀράχνη ἡ Κλεοπάτρα ἡ Σαπφώ ἡ Πηνελόπη ἡ Πανδώρα ἡ Ὑπατία ἡ Διοτίμα ἡ Κόριννα
  79. 79. ἡ Ἀράχνη ἡ Κλεοπάτρα ἡ Σαπφώ ἡ Πηνελόπη ἡ Πανδώρα ἡ Ὑπατία ἡ Διοτίμα ἡ Κόριννα
  80. 80. ἡ Ἀράχνη ἡ Κλεοπάτρα ἡ Σαπφώ ἡ Πηνελόπη ἡ Πανδώρα ἡ Ὑπατία ἡ Διοτίμα ἡ Κόριννα
  81. 81. ἡ Ἀράχνη ἡ Κλεοπάτρα ἡ Σαπφώ ἡ Πηνελόπη ἡ Πανδώρα ἡ Ὑπατία ἡ Διοτίμα ἡ Κόριννα
  82. 82. ἡ Ἀράχνη ἡ Κλεοπάτρα ἡ Σαπφώ ἡ Πηνελόπη ἡ Πανδώρα ἡ Ὑπατία ἡ Διοτίμα ἡ Κόριννα
  83. 83. ἡ Ἀράχνη ἡ Κλεοπάτρα ἡ Σαπφώ ἡ Πηνελόπη ἡ Πανδώρα ἡ Ὑπατία ἡ Διοτίμα ἡ Κόριννα
  84. 84. ἡ Ἀράχνη ἡ Κλεοπάτρα ἡ Σαπφώ ἡ Πηνελόπη ἡ Πανδώρα ἡ Ὑπατία ἡ Διοτίμα ἡ Κόριννα
  85. 85. ἡ Ἀράχνη ἡ Κλεοπάτρα ἡ Σαπφώ ἡ Πηνελόπη ἡ Πανδώρα ἡ Ὑπατία ἡ Διοτίμα ἡ Κόριννα
  86. 86. ἡ Ἀράχνη ἡ Κλεοπάτρα ἡ Σαπφώ ἡ Πηνελόπη ἡ Πανδώρα ἡ Ὑπατία ἡ Διοτίμα ἡ Κόριννα
  87. 87. ἡ Ἀράχνη ἡ Κλεοπάτρα ἡ Σαπφώ ἡ Πηνελόπη ἡ Πανδώρα ἡ Ὑπατία ἡ Διοτίμα ἡ Κόριννα
  88. 88. ἡ Ἀράχνη ἡ Κλεοπάτρα ἡ Σαπφώ ἡ Πηνελόπη ἡ Πανδώρα ἡ Ὑπατία ἡ Διοτίμα ἡ Κόριννα
  89. 89. ἡ Ἀράχνη ἡ Κλεοπάτρα ἡ Σαπφώ ἡ Πηνελόπη ἡ Πανδώρα ἡ Ὑπατία ἡ Διοτίμα ἡ Κόριννα
  90. 90. ἡ Ἀράχνη ἡ Κλεοπάτρα ἡ Σαπφώ ἡ Πηνελόπη ἡ Πανδώρα ἡ Ὑπατία ἡ Διοτίμα ἡ Κόριννα
  91. 91. τέλ ςο

