Pert converted

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRESENTED BY- MS. SAHELI C PROGRAMME EVALUATION REVIEW TECHNIQUE
❖ PERT was developed in the late 1950 by the US Navy submarine missile programme and was applied in 1958 ❖ PERT shows the ...
The programme (or project) evaluation and review technique commonly abbreviated as ‘PERT’; is a statistical tool, used in ...
There are two types of network diagrams, ❑ ACTIVITY ON ARROW (AOA) : In the first variant the duration is denoted on arrow...
❖ Prediction of deliverables ❖ Planning resource requirement ❖ Controlling resourceallocation ❖ Internal programme review ...
❖ Determination of activities ❖ Elimination of risk in complex activities ❖ Flexibility ❖ Evaluation of alternatives ❖ Use...
PERT PLANNING INVOLVE THE FOLLOWING STEPS: 2) Determine the proper sequence of the activities 3) Construct a network diagr...
1. Identity Activities & events : The activities are tasks require to complete the project. The events marking the beginni...
3.Construct a network diagram : Using the activity sequence information , a network diagram can be drawn showing the seque...
For each activity , the model usually includes threetime estimates;- A) Optimistic time: Generally the shortest time in wh...
5. Determine the critical path : The critical path is determine by adding the times for the activities in each sequence & ...
6.Update the PERT chart as the project progresses : Make adjustment in the PERT chart as the projectprogresses. As the pro...
❑ Simple to understand and use. ❑ Show whether the project is on schedule; or behind /aheadof the schedule. ❑ Identify the...
Used in research and development projects For developing, tooling and introducing a new project Toplan and execute the acq...
❑ Amajor disadvantages of PERT has been its emphasisonly on time, not on costs. ❑ The cost of setting up such systemare ex...
Activity Prepare patient Give anaesthesia Events Patient prepare Anaesthesia given Prepare instrument-trolley Instrument t...
Operation performed 4 5 3 PERTactivity analysis Prepare patient 1 Anaesthesia given 2
Pert converted
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pert converted

21 views

Published on

detail description on PERT

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pert converted

  1. 1. PRESENTED BY- MS. SAHELI C PROGRAMME EVALUATION REVIEW TECHNIQUE
  2. 2. ❖ PERT was developed in the late 1950 by the US Navy submarine missile programme and was applied in 1958 ❖ PERT shows the time taken by each component of project &the total time required for its completion. ❖ PERT breaks down theproject into events, activity & lays down their proper sequence relationship & duration in the form of network. ❖ PERT is a technique of representing project plan innetwork. ❖ This is represented in a graphic form known as network diagram.
  3. 3. The programme (or project) evaluation and review technique commonly abbreviated as ‘PERT’; is a statistical tool, used in project management, which was designed to analyze and represent the tasks involved in completing a given project & to illustrate the flow of events in a project.
  4. 4. There are two types of network diagrams, ❑ ACTIVITY ON ARROW (AOA) : In the first variant the duration is denoted on arrowconnecting diagram nodes. Such diagram type calledAOA. ❑ ACTIVITY ON NODE (AON) : in such diagram the information about the task duration is denoted in the diagram node & each task is represented inthe form of rectangle with definite set of fields.
  5. 5. ❖ Prediction of deliverables ❖ Planning resource requirement ❖ Controlling resourceallocation ❖ Internal programme review ❖ Performance evaluation ❖ Uniform wide acceptance ❖ Reduction in cost ❖ Saving time
  6. 6. ❖ Determination of activities ❖ Elimination of risk in complex activities ❖ Flexibility ❖ Evaluation of alternatives ❖ Useful effective control ❖ Useful decision making ❖ Useful research work
  7. 7. PERT PLANNING INVOLVE THE FOLLOWING STEPS: 2) Determine the proper sequence of the activities 3) Construct a network diagram 4) Estimate the time require for each activity 5) Determine the critical path 1) Identity the specific activity & events
  8. 8. 1. Identity Activities & events : The activities are tasks require to complete the project. The events marking the beginning & end of one or more activities. It is helpful to list the tasks in a table that in later steps can be expanded to include on sequence is duration . 2.Determine the proper sequence of the activities : This steps may be combine with the activity identification steps since the activity sequence is event for some task . Other tasks may require more analysis to determine exact order in which they must be perform .
  9. 9. 3.Construct a network diagram : Using the activity sequence information , a network diagram can be drawn showing the sequence of the serial is & parallel activities .For the original activity –on-are model, the activities are depicted by arrowed lines & milestones are depicted by circles. 4.Estimate the time required for activity: Adistinguishing feature of PERTis its ability to dealwith uncertainty in activity completiontimes
  10. 10. For each activity , the model usually includes threetime estimates;- A) Optimistic time: Generally the shortest time in which the activity canbe completed . B) Most likely time : The completion time having the highest probability notethat this time is different for the expected time. C) Pessimistic time : The longest time that an activity might require.
  11. 11. 5. Determine the critical path : The critical path is determine by adding the times for the activities in each sequence & determining the longest pathin project. The critical path determines the total timerequire.
  12. 12. 6.Update the PERT chart as the project progresses : Make adjustment in the PERT chart as the projectprogresses. As the project unfolds ,the estimated times can be replaced with actual times. The PERT chart may be modified& improved to reflect the new situation.
  13. 13. ❑ Simple to understand and use. ❑ Show whether the project is on schedule; or behind /aheadof the schedule. ❑ Identify the activities that need closerattention ❑ Determine the flexibility available withactivities ❑ Show potential risk with activities ❑ Provide good documentation of the project activities ❑ Help to set priorities among activities & resource allocationas per priority
  14. 14. Used in research and development projects For developing, tooling and introducing a new project Toplan and execute the acquisition and installation of an electronic system Development and administration of various training programmes For management development and organizational planning
  15. 15. ❑ Amajor disadvantages of PERT has been its emphasisonly on time, not on costs. ❑ The cost of setting up such systemare extensive. ❑ It is difficult to estimate accurate time & cost of various activities involved in a project ❑ Errors in estimation makesthe PERT chart unreliable as a control aid. ❑ These systems will not help managers to solve all their problem.
  16. 16. Activity Prepare patient Give anaesthesia Events Patient prepare Anaesthesia given Prepare instrument-trolley Instrument trolley prepared Perform operation operation performed
  17. 17. Operation performed 4 5 3 PERTactivity analysis Prepare patient 1 Anaesthesia given 2

×