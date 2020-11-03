Successfully reported this slideshow.
Role & qualities of Nurse Manager Presented by: Harsh Rastogi, Nursing tutor, M.S. Institute of Nursing
Introduction • A nurse manager coordinates & manages a nursing staff. • Ensures the effective run of his associates. • Eff...
Role of nurse manager 1. Creation of vision 2. Implementation of the vision 3. Facilitation of changes 4. Mentoring 5. Inf...
1. Creation of vision • Visionary leaders lead organizations towards success cause they have clear of organization’s missi...
2. Implementation of the vision • A nurse manger breaks down the mission into specific & attainable goals. • Manager helps...
3. Facilitation of changes • Dynamic organizations are always changing & the mangers help to bring changes through their r...
4. Mentoring • Manager recognize the talent of the employee & & groom him for the up coming responsibilities. • Managers w...
5. Information collection • New trends that might be needful to be implemented in future are gathered by the manager. • Ma...
6. Evaluation of information • Received information must be evaluated in order to determine who should receive the informa...
7. Communication • Precision of time, place & person is must when the process of communication runs. • Use of appropriate ...
8. Decision making • Decision making at all levels is necessary for a manager. • Matters with little concern or with grave...
9. Relationship development • A healthy environment is necessary in an organizations. • A manager helps in construction of...
10. Control work environment • Manager must provide a nourishing & positive environment to his associates. • Work place wi...
Qualities of nurse manager Clinical expertise Communication skills Flexibility Managing people Other skills
1. Clinical expertise • A manager must posses the clinical expertise as the subordinates look onto him in case of an under...
2. Communication skills • A manager has to interact with vivid varieties of health & non-health professionals, e.g. doctor...
3. Flexibility • A manager must change or adjust according to the situation arrived. • New necessities, technologies, aids...
4. Managing people • People are the prime strength of a manger. • A manager makes the people under him to do the job that ...
5. Other skills • Provide safety, quality care to the patients. • Patient satisfaction & good grasp of customer service is...
References • Vati Jogindra; Principles & Practice Of Nursing Management & Administration For B.Sc. & M.Sc. Nursing; Editio...
Role of nurse manager
  1. 1. Role & qualities of Nurse Manager Presented by: Harsh Rastogi, Nursing tutor, M.S. Institute of Nursing
  2. 2. Introduction • A nurse manager coordinates & manages a nursing staff. • Ensures the effective run of his associates. • Efficient around the clock, follows all administrative & clinical procedures, & policies according to set of medical guidance. • Maintains effective work environment.
  3. 3. Role of nurse manager 1. Creation of vision 2. Implementation of the vision 3. Facilitation of changes 4. Mentoring 5. Information collection 6. Evaluation of information 7. Communication 8. Decision making 9. Relationship development 10. Control work environment
  4. 4. 1. Creation of vision • Visionary leaders lead organizations towards success cause they have clear of organization’s missions. • Helping the associates also to focus on the same.
  5. 5. 2. Implementation of the vision • A nurse manger breaks down the mission into specific & attainable goals. • Manager helps the associates to recognize that how the work done by them influences the mission of the organization.
  6. 6. 3. Facilitation of changes • Dynamic organizations are always changing & the mangers help to bring changes through their role of change agents. • They bring changes according to the specific situational needs or an up gradation in facilities. • They do this with full understanding of the concept behind & also convey the rational behind to the associates.
  7. 7. 4. Mentoring • Manager recognize the talent of the employee & & groom him for the up coming responsibilities. • Managers with great visionary leadership motivate & mentor their associates. • Managers contribute to the professional development of their employees by conducting performance appraisals, encouraging personal growth, & increase productivity.
  8. 8. 5. Information collection • New trends that might be needful to be implemented in future are gathered by the manager. • Maintain an ‘open door’ policy with their employees to keep updated knowledge with issues that might be causing dissatisfaction & discomfort among associates.
  9. 9. 6. Evaluation of information • Received information must be evaluated in order to determine who should receive the information & mode of communication. • Relevancy of the information to be passed on must be checked by the manager. • Data necessary to be shared with associates must only be shared.
  10. 10. 7. Communication • Precision of time, place & person is must when the process of communication runs. • Use of appropriate method of communication, be it face to face or in written form or be it through electronic technical mode.
  11. 11. 8. Decision making • Decision making at all levels is necessary for a manager. • Matters with little concern or with grave impact must be dealt with fine precision by a manager.
  12. 12. 9. Relationship development • A healthy environment is necessary in an organizations. • A manager helps in construction of desired climate that must prevail in an organization. • Manager’s healthy interpersonal relationship with his subordinates & superior, brings him ease with getting tasks done by his subordinates & get directed by his superiors.
  13. 13. 10. Control work environment • Manager must provide a nourishing & positive environment to his associates. • Work place with more supportive & collaborative environment brings promotional vibe & satisfaction to the employees. • Negative environment brings down an organization.
  14. 14. Qualities of nurse manager Clinical expertise Communication skills Flexibility Managing people Other skills
  15. 15. 1. Clinical expertise • A manager must posses the clinical expertise as the subordinates look onto him in case of an under-confident situation. • Subordinates expect clinical expertise & advices when the problem arises to them. • Manager must know all the correct procedures & techniques in order to make his subordinates to follow them with same precision. • Continuous education of self via Continuous Nursing Educations, reading, Journal Club Presentation, seminars
  16. 16. 2. Communication skills • A manager has to interact with vivid varieties of health & non-health professionals, e.g. doctors, nurses, ward attendants, patients, families, social workers, & etc. • Therefore is vital for a manger to establish effective rapport with his associates. • This brings enhancement in productivity, efficiency, clear communication of problems being faced, & development of problem solving techniques. • Get riddance of the language barrier wherever necessary.
  17. 17. 3. Flexibility • A manager must change or adjust according to the situation arrived. • New necessities, technologies, aids must be accepted by a manger gracefully. • Rigidity to one specific thought regarding specific situation may cause inability to explore vivid picture of better future results. • Also the manager must know when to be firm wherever necessary.
  18. 18. 4. Managing people • People are the prime strength of a manger. • A manager makes the people under him to do the job that ultimately fulfills the goals of the organization. • Thus it is very essential for a manager to educate & supervise the activities of the subordinates. • To bring out the effective results from the subordinates manger must resolve conflicts, negotiate skills to enhance the all together collaboration of all the employees of the organization.
  19. 19. 5. Other skills • Provide safety, quality care to the patients. • Patient satisfaction & good grasp of customer service is another concern of a manger. • Must be able to deal into financials aspects of the organization. • Must build strong communication network with all sections of the organization in order to facilitate the working of the organizational works. • A manager must be innovative, self-directed & a champion multitasked.
  20. 20. References • Vati Jogindra; Principles & Practice Of Nursing Management & Administration For B.Sc. & M.Sc. Nursing; Edition 2018; Page no. 72-79. • Clement Nisha; Essentials of Management of Nursing Service & Education; Edition 2016; Page no. 43-51.

×