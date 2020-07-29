Ayesha prrsntaton on folk linguistic beliefs

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Language and Gender Presentation on Folk Linguistic Beliefs Submitted to Ma’am Ayeaha Submitted by Ayesha Roll no 07 Dept ...
FOLK LINGUISTICS BELIEFS • Folk Linguistics is the study of speakers’ opinions and beliefs about language varieties and la...
CONTI....... • Perceptual dialectology differs from standard dialectology in that it is concerned not with formal linguist...
• According to Preston (2011) the term folk linguistics refers to all persons except academic linguists and do not just re...
Literacy • Literacy is the ability to identify, understand, interpret, create, communicate and compute using printed and w...
Literacy • There is no doubt that, untill the comming of state education for all in the twentieth century, women had less ...
CONTI....... • When milton was asked whether he would teach his doughter other languages, he replied: ‘ one tongue is suff...
• It is little hard that no one Gentlemnen’s daughter in thousand should be brought to read or understand her own natural ...
• We are constantly hearing that men and women use language differently. Women are the more verbal sex: they do more of th...
PRONUNCIATION • According to Mariam Wwbster dictionary: “the act or manner of pronouncingsomething” is pronunciation. • Th...
• Elyot, in Tge Governor (1531) gives the following advice on the subject of nurses and other women who look after nobleme...
“ in speech the custom of the learned is the first law. Writing therefore is to be adjusted, not to that sound which herds...
•THANK YOU
  1. 1. Language and Gender Presentation on Folk Linguistic Beliefs Submitted to Ma’am Ayeaha Submitted by Ayesha Roll no 07 Dept # BS English Semester # 8th
  2. 2. FOLK LINGUISTICS BELIEFS • Folk Linguistics is the study of speakers’ opinions and beliefs about language varieties and language usage. • It is alao called perceptual dialectology. • Perceptual dialectology is the study of how nonlinguists perceive variation in language—where they believe it exists, where they believe it comes from, and how they believe it functions.
  3. 3. CONTI....... • Perceptual dialectology differs from standard dialectology in that it is concerned not with formal linguistic differences among dialects, but rather with how nonlinguists perceive them (which may or may not correlate with scientific linguistic findings). Because it focuses on nonlinguists' views of linguistic concepts, perceptual dialectology is considered a subset of the study of folk linguistics, as well as part of the general field of sociolinguistics.
  4. 4. • According to Preston (2011) the term folk linguistics refers to all persons except academic linguists and do not just refer to rural, marginalized less educated or romanticized groups but he says that we all are folk when we step into the world of traditional knowlege and ways of behaving.
  5. 5. Literacy • Literacy is the ability to identify, understand, interpret, create, communicate and compute using printed and written material asaociated with every context. • “Literacy invovles a continuum of learning in enabling the insividuals to achieve their goals to develop their knowledge and potential and to participate fully in their community and wider society” ( UNESCO. 2004; 2017).
  6. 6. Literacy • There is no doubt that, untill the comming of state education for all in the twentieth century, women had less access to literacy than men. • Before the nineteenth century only women of the middle class and above were likely to be literate, and even then, when we say literate we mean literate in the vernacular. • The brothers and husband of these women were educated in the classical language. Classical Latin and Greek were no longer used as a mother tongue by anyone. Latin was confined only to the male world of schools, Universities and churches. • Latin had become ‘ sex- linked’ langaugae , a kind of badge of masculine identity. (Ong 1967: 250).
  7. 7. CONTI....... • When milton was asked whether he would teach his doughter other languages, he replied: ‘ one tongue is sufficient for a women. • It is neccessary ro point out the importance of educating the mothers of the nation’s children. Because it is that ‘ when you educate a man you are educating an individual and when your are educating a woman you are educating the whole society. • Women’s writing (1724)was clearly the aubject of mockery; moreover, women obviously received very little education. Sweift makes the same point with typical exaggeration, in his A Letter to a Young Lady on her Marriage (1724):
  8. 8. • It is little hard that no one Gentlemnen’s daughter in thousand should be brought to read or understand her own natural tongue, or be judge of the easiest Boiks that are written in it. • In the Romantic age women are seen as inferior because their writings lack pasaion. We can contrast this with Jesperson’s claim that women prefer paratactic modes of expression a claim which rests on the assertion that they are emotional while men are grammatical.
  9. 9. • We are constantly hearing that men and women use language differently. Women are the more verbal sex: they do more of the talking and are generally better with words. Typically they use language in a collaborative and supportive way: they are good at listening and creating rapport. Men are more competitive, good at arguing their corner and asserting themselves. They are also more direct communicators, who say what they mean, mean what they say, and are often confused by women’s less direct approach. • Linguistic research has revealed gender differences in pronunciation, grammar, politeness and writing style – though the same patterns do not appear in every community, and they are not usually clear-cut differences between all men and all women.
  10. 10. PRONUNCIATION • According to Mariam Wwbster dictionary: “the act or manner of pronouncingsomething” is pronunciation. • The rise of a standard variety of written English was foolwed by the rise of a standard variety of spoken English. After the development of a standard grammer and lexicon, the need was felt for the Standard in pronunciation. The accent normally associated with standard English is RP. RP is an accent which differs from alk other English accents in that it no linger has links with any particular geographical region.
  11. 11. • Elyot, in Tge Governor (1531) gives the following advice on the subject of nurses and other women who look after noblemen’s children when they are infants: “they shall at the lest way...... Spoke non English but that which is clean, polite, perfect and articulately pronounced, omitting no letter or sillable , as folisshe women oftentimes do of a wantonnesse , where by diverse noblemenand gentlemennes chyldren have attained corrupte and foul pronunciation. • The pronunciation of female speaker is compared with that of male speakers and readers are urged to imitate educated men. The following extract links the speech of women with that of low status men:
  12. 12. “ in speech the custom of the learned is the first law. Writing therefore is to be adjusted, not to that sound which herdsmen, girls, and porters use; but to that which tge learned or cultivated scholar use in speaking and recitation”. • Jesperson inclides an excellent survey of male/ female differences in pronunciation in his chapter on “ The women” , in a section oddly entitled Phonetics and Grammar. He interprets the comments of early grammarians as showing that women had a moreadvanced pronunciation than men. • Writing in 1922 Jesperson concludes with the statement: In present day Englush there aresaid to be a few differences in pronunciation between the two sexes.
  13. 13. •THANK YOU

