Профілактика торгівлі людьми

ВИЗНАЧЕННЯ НАЦІОНАЛЬНОГО МЕХАНІЗМУ ВЗАЄМОДІЇ, ПРОЦЕДУРА ВСТАНОВЛЕННЯ СТАТУСУ ОСОБИ, ЯКА ПОСТРАЖДАЛА ВІД ТОРГІВЛІ ЛЮДЬМИ
Основними нормативно-правовими документами, які регулюють Національний механізм взаємодії суб’єктів, які здійснюють заходи...
 Необхідність запровадження Національного механізму взаємодії суб’єктів, які здійснюють заходи у сфері протидії торгівлі ...
Цілі Національного механізму взаємодії суб’єктів (НМВ)  Забезпечення цілісного підходу і комплексності допомоги  Розшире...
Організація такої взаємодії ґрунтується на таких засадах:  - мультидисциплінарний підхід до вирішення питань допомоги пос...
ПОСТАНОВА від 22 серпня 2012 р. № 783 “Про затвердження Порядку взаємодії суб’єктів, які здійснюють заходи у сфері протиді...
Закон України “Про протидію торгівлі людьми”  Стаття 5. Суб'єкти, які здійснюють заходи у сфері протидії торгівлі людьми ...
Закон України “Про протидію торгівлі людьми”  Стаття 13. Національний механізм взаємодії суб'єктів, які здійснюють заходи...
СУБ'ЄКТИ ВЗАЄМОДІЇ :  Департаменти та управління соціального захисту населення  Служби у справах дітей  Центри соціальн...
 Структурний підрозділ місцевої державної адміністрації, відповідальний за проведення процедури встановлення статусу особ...
Алгоритм взаємодії суб’єктів НМВ з протидії торгівлі людьми прописаний в Порядку взаємодії суб’єктів, які здійснюють заход...
 Суб’єкт, якому в результаті його діяльності стало відомо про постраждалу особу, за згодою такої особи або її законного п...
 У разі коли постраждалою особою є дитина, суб’єкт невідкладно повідомляє про неї відповідну службу у справах дітей та ор...
 У разі коли постраждала особа не зверталася та не бажає співпрацювати з органами внутрішніх справ, відповідальний підроз...
МІНІСТЕРСТВО СОЦІАЛЬНОЇ ПОЛІТИКИ УКРАЇНИ МІНІСТЕРСТВО ВНУТРІШНІХ СПРАВ УКРАЇНИ НАКАЗ № 4/5 від 11.01.2016 р. Про затвердже...
Розголошення відомостей про особисте життя постраждалої особи та іншої інформації про особу, яка стала відома суб’єктам пі...
Робота в групах:  Завдання: Визначити роль, місце і повноваження закладу освіти у взаємодії суб’єктів Національного механ...
ПРОЦЕДУРА ВСТАНОВЛЕННЯ СТАТУСУ ОСОБИ, ЯКА ПОСТРАЖДАЛА ВІД ТОРГІВЛІ ЛЮДЬМИ
Виявлення суб’єктом НМВ постраждалої особи та надання їй інформації про можливість та види отримання допомоги Перевірка ін...
ГРОМАДЯНИН УКРАЇНИ ІНОЗЕМЕЦЬ Отримання інформації Медична, психологічна, правова та інша допомога Отримання інформації Мед...
МЕТОДИ І ПРИЙОМИ ПРОВЕДЕННЯ ТРЕНІНГІВ (НАВЧАННЯ)
«Тренінг – це гра в життя, у ході якої вирішуються реальні життєві проблеми» Тренінг (англ. to train) – навчати, тренувати...
Китайська мудрість:  Скажи мені – і я забуду.  Покажи мені – і я запам’ятаю.  Дай мені діяти самому – і я навчуся.
Тренерська валіза  Метод мозкового штурму.  Групова дискусія - обговорення великою групою; - обговорення в малих групах;...
Тренерська валіза  Аналіз конкретної ситуації.  Презентація.  Захист проектів.  Робота з роздатковим матеріалом.  Роб...
Тренерська валіза  Мозковий штурм – найчастіше використовується при необхідності виявлення різних підходів до проблеми та...
Міні-лекція  Міні-лекція (15-20 хв.) направлена на представлення групі нової інформації, необхідної для подальшої роботи....
Групове обговорення  Обговорення великою групою – техніка використовується при оговоренні конкретних питань з певної тема...
Захист проектів  Одна з найбільш ефективних і складних технік тренінгу, використовується наприкінці навчання. ЦІЛІ:  1. ...
Структурні вправи  Вступ.  Правила.  Знайомства.  Очікування.  Рухавки.  Підбиття підсумків.
30 хвилин ПЕРЕРВА НА КАВУ
Профілактика торгівлі людьми
Профілактика торгівлі людьми

Профілактика торгівлі людьми

Профілактика торгівлі людьми

