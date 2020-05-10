IPR and Patenting

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2 • Let us mute our mics • Any question put on chat. All the questions will be compiled by team Pillai and answers mailed ...
www.ipadventure.in Slides designed by the team. I am distant associate for this startup.
5 https://ipindiaservices.gov.in/PublicSearch?aspxerrorpath=/PatentSearch/PatentSe arch/ViewApplicationStatus
How to read a patent
• Bibliographic data • Field of Invention • Background of the invention • Prior art • Object of the invention • Summary of...
Some Key points in the Bibliographic Data
• INID Codes-Internationally agreed numbers for identification of bibliographic data. • Kind codes- Indicate the status of...
Technical Data
Technical Data
Technical Data
Technical Data
Technical Data
Technical Data
• Usually written in two sentences • Briefly describes the broad area of technology under which the patent falls. • Basica...
• This section describes the state of the art in the particular technical area to which the patent relates and • What prob...
• Object of invention should clearly reflect the advantages of the invention. • Each and every object and advantages of th...
• Summary of invention describes a broad overview of the invention and, thus, provide a structure for understanding the De...
• The brief description of drawings includes a written description of the invention that explains how to make and use it. ...
• The detailed description describes in detail what the invention is and how it is made and used. • It should reflect the ...
• Claims are the essence of a patent. • The claims define the invention which the inventor holds as his exclusive property...
• An abstract should be drafted in such a manner to make it reflect the technical field of the invention with the existing...
JUGAAD!!! 31
WANT TO MAKE A CAREER IN IPR?
IP Career Courses Available after Graduation B.Sc./M.SC. Academics Job Opportunities in IPR LL.B. (IPR) IIT KGP PGDIPRL (N...
https://fergusson.edu/upload/document/55795__IPRbrochure(1).pdf
• LL.B. (IPR) IIT, Kharagpur http://www.iitkgp.ac.in/law;jsessionid=EF01C8138FF710D2D633603A7B6 EE789 • IP Law firm Pune/M...
KIRAN-IPR Training for women B.Sc. (all branches) M.Sc. (all branches) 2-Step Entrance Exam
5/10/2020 37SP College, Pune
5/10/2020 38SP College, Pune
5/10/2020 39SP College, Pune
Job Opportunities Government Sector Private Sector Freelancer Work/ IP Start-up
US9221293
Let us take an example of US9221293 The regulatory group who will draft, examine, prosecute, grant and protect this Patent...
5/10/2020 43SP College, Pune
5/10/2020 44SP College, Pune
L.L.M. Studies in IPR • WIPO • Australian Universities (QUT) • UK Universities (QMUL, Cambridge, UCL, Bournemouth,…) • USA...
Career in IPRs- Combination of Science and Law 1) Industry is exponentially growing 2) Salary is good Patent Analyst can e...
4) You can work in “brand” companies 5) You can have international exposure 6) Work for 5 days a week! 5/10/2020 47SP Coll...
http://www.ipindia.nic.in/form-and-fees.htm • http://www.ipindia.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/IPOFormUpload/1_11_1/Fees.pdf
Forms • Form 1 • Form 2 • Form 3 • Form 5 • Form 9 • Form 13 • Form 18 • Fees 53
IP- Intellectual Property • Original Ideas, research Results • A book or a novel protected by copyright • Copyright need n...
IP- Intellectual Property • GI- Darjiling Tea • Adidas Shoe- Aesthestics plus functionality- No need to register • Disney ...
IPR (Right) • making, using, selling, marketing, importing the product • IPR (Legal entitlement) • Violation of IPR- Infri...
IP- Scrutiny • FER- First examination report • Objections- technical/ substantial • Patent Prosecution- Raising objection ...
Copyright • Right to print publish, perform or record • Work to be recorded or copied on some medium • Right to make copie...
Trademark • Symbol or word legally registered or established by use • Benz mark for undergarments was stopped • Trademark ...
Mahatma Gandhi-Still alive in the form of IPR
Trademarks in some jurisdictions 1. Chile 2. France
Copyright on Several Books
GI 66
GI 67
GI- Mysore Silk 68
Patent Prosecution • The process of registration of patent in the patent office by drafting patent specification • The ent...
Types of Patent Applications • Ordinary application- no priority • Convention • National Phase PCT ( Patent Cooperation Tr...
Types of Patent • Utility Patent • Provisional Patent • Design Patent • Plant Patent 71
Patent War • Qualcomm versus Apple- 6 infringement suits • Music producer Morris Levy and John Lennon - copyright infringe...
Few Queries on chat window • Can we get the recording of this session? Could you please publish it in YouTube yes https://...
Few Queries on chat window • under which type of patent computer applications come under – utility(US) India- hardware com...
Few Queries on chat window • license a patent: sale patent/ claim sale • How to create digital signature? is there any amo...
Patent Prosecution In India Designed By IP Adventure LLP Team
• Filing the application for the patent at the patent office • Publication of the application • Pre-grant opposition • Exa...
• Who can file? • How an application is filed? • How the payment is made? • What is the importance of the filing date? • W...
• When the publication of the application takes place? • How can we have early publication of the application for the pate...
• What is pre-grant opposition? • Who can apply for it? • What is the timeline for applying the pre-grant Opposition? • What after pre-grant opposition? Pre-grant Opposition
• Filing a request for examination. • What will happen if such request is not filed? • Examination of the patent applicati...
• What is Hearing of the patent application? • Why this step? • How is it done? • When the patent is granted? • Post-grant...
Timelines to be followed • Provisional –Complete specification (within 12 months from the date of filing of provisional.) ...
1. Ordinary Patent Application 2. Provisional patent Application 3. Divisional Patent Application 4. Conventional Patent A...
• It is a non-final, preliminary application which is filed before the patent office to claim priority. • This application...
• Complete specification should describe the invention in-depth and it should also disclose the best known method of carry...
• When an application made by applicant claims more than one invention, the applicant on his own or to meet the official o...
• An application which claims the priority of another application filed in one or more of the convention countries in know...
• The Patent Cooperation Treaty assists applicants in seeking patent protection internationally for their inventions. • By...
• When an applicant comes up with an improvement or modification of the invention described or disclosed in main applicati...
https://www.gatesnotes.com/About-Bill-Gates/Accelerating- Innovation?WT.mc_id=10_26_2016_0_AcceleratingInnovation_BG- IN_&...
Queries • Applied for indian patent/ US n EU want to apply. Choices:? US/EU/PCT potential market study/ funding- pct(153)-...
10 May 2020 Dept of CE, SIGCE,Navi Mumbai 93 Disclaimer Representations of Certain Trade Marks in the presentation has bee...
Copyright Trademark Patents Trade secret Plant Varieties Geographical Indication Integrated circuit Layout Traditional Kno...
10 May 2020 95Dept of CE, SIGCE,Navi Mumbai
10 May 2020 Dept of CE, SIGCE,Navi Mumbai 96 World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) UN: one of the 15 specialized...
87 Lakhs 133 Crores 10 May 2020 97Dept of CE, SIGCE,Navi Mumbai
10 May 2020 98Dept of CE, SIGCE,Navi Mumbai
10 May 2020 99Dept of CE, SIGCE,Navi Mumbai
10 May 2020 100Dept of CE, SIGCE,Navi Mumbai
Indian Ipr Legislature Type of IPR Governing Law Patent 1852 The Indian Patent Act, 1970 Copyright 1957 The Copyright Act,...
www.ipindia.nic.in 102
copyright 103
Plant Variety 104
Semiconductor Chips 105
• https://youtu.be/g4Tbq22NHag • https://youtu.be/AzQzSUZsT_k 106
GATT , WTO and TRIPS By Team IP Adventure LLP
GATT- General agreement on trades and tariffs WTO- World Trade Organization TRIPS-Trade related aspects of intellectual property rights What are GATT, WTO and TRIPS
• Multilateral agreement regulating trade among the countries. • Was first discussed during United Nations conference on t...
• WTO is a successor of GATT established in 1995. • GATT had 8 rounds of negotiation and WTO was the outcome of 8th Urugua...
• Promotion of Peace. • Dispute settlement among the member countries. • Dealing with the ethical issues in business. • En...
• One of the treaties under WTO • IP was linked with the trade for the first time. • Provides standards for the full range...
• It made compulsory for all the member countries to provide patents for products and processes in all fields of technolog...
• WIPO- World Intellectual Property organization • One of the 15 specialized agencies of United Nations • Created in 1967 ...
• Patent cooperation treaty • Facilitates seeking patents protection internationally for the inventions. • More than 153 m...
• First came into existence in 1856 base on British Patent Law. • In 1970 the Indian Patent Act came into enforcement • Am...
Before TRIPS • The 1970 Indian Patents Act was the instrument that made it possible for the domestic pharmaceutical indust...
After TRIPS • After entering in the TRIPS agreement • Mailbox systems was provided for the developing countries that have ...
Evergreening of Patents • Evergreening is the term used for legal and technological alternatives adopted by Pharmaceutical...
Section 3d of Indian Patent Act • Section 3(d) says that the mere discovery of a new form of a known substance which does ...
• Facilitated grant of Compulsory license if the required conditions are not followed by the patent owner. • Introduction ...
Natco Vs Bayer First Compulsory License
Icecream VS Frozen Dessert 123
HUL VS AMUL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhNEZMlkJF8 124
Indian patent act important aspects IP Adventure LLP
FOREIGN FILING PERMISSION OR LICENCE [FFL] • FIRST FILED IN INDIA • WAIT FOR 6 WEEKS • IF NO NOTICE IS RECEIVED FROM PATEN...
FOREIGN FILING PERMISSION OR LICENCE [FFL] • SECTION 39: • NO INDIAN RESIDENT SHALL APPLY FOR PATENT OUTSIDE INDIA WITHOUT...
FOREIGN FILING PERMISSION OR LICENCE [FFL] • RELEVANT FORM IS FORM-25 [RULE 71(1)] • FEES: 1600/4000/8000 & 1750/4400/8800...
SECRECY DIRECTIONS • SECTIONS 35 TO 38 & RULE 72 • IF THE FILED INVENTION IS RELATED TO ONE OF THE CLASSES NOTIFIED TO THE...
SECRECY DIRECTIONS • IF SUCH SECRECY DIRECTIONS IS NOT GIVEN BY THE CONTROLLER THEN THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT UPON OBSERVATIO...
SECRECY DIRECTIONS • WHEN SECRECY IS IMPOSED:  THE CONTROLLER SHALL NOT PASS AN ORDER FOR REFUSAL TO GRANT OF PATENT  NO...
SECRECY DIRECTIONS • EVEN PATENT HAS GONE UPTO THE STAGE OF GRANT THE INVENTION CAN BE USED BY THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT UNDE...
Startup • Before 2017: 5 years, < 25 crores, Innovate • After 2017: recognized by startup india initiative, as per departm...
My patent will be granted? • Novel • Inventive step • Industrial application • Exceptions in section 3 and 4: http://ipind...
135
136
Trade marks • Differentiate goods and services • Branding • Word, symbol, device • Liability / quality / reputation / symb...
www.ipindia.nic.in 138
Trade marks • Indefinitely renewed evey 10 years • IPR- Limited life / Trade mark- unlimited • Cybersquatting- domain name...
International Agreements • Paris Convention, 1883 • Madrid Agreement, 1891 • Madrid Protocol, 1989 • World Intellectual Pr...
Trade Marks in India • Earlier no law • IPC criminal law was applied • First Law- Trade mark Act, 1958 • 1999 Trade Mark a...
Trade mark Types • Word marks- word, letter, number • Service marks- word, design, phrase, symbol or combination • Collect...
Unconventional Types • Color marks- Cadbury purple 143
Unconventional Types • Shape marks- Coca cola Bottle 144
Unconventional Types • Smell marks- tennis ball/ mown grass • Sound marks- Harley Davidson • Taste mark- Tirupati Laddu • ...
Copyrights • Right to copy • To print, publish, sell copies of original works • authors, composers, artists, creators of a...
copyright 147
Copyrights • Sms, text message, email • Translation, drama, hosting a website • photograph by 2 persons- 2 copyrights • Pr...
International Arrangements https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzzkSZ0Jrko • Berne Convention- 1886, literary and artistic wor...
Trade Secrets • Information for improved goods or services • Best kept trade secret in the world: Coca Cola- kept in a sec...
Advantages of trade secret protection • Trade secrets involve no registration costs; • Trade secret protection does not re...
Trade Secrets get stolen • External Threats- Spying • Internal Threats- Employees 152
Protection of Trade secrets • Unfair competition law / Principle of torts • Contract law • Criminal Law • Misappropriation...
Thank you for your attention https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-PYuZOPrzI
acknowledgement • Pallavi Kadam www.ipadventure.in • Shalaka Tolye www.ipadventure.in • Prof. feroz Ali NPTEL Course IPR and Patents, IITM • WIPO Portal
IPR and Patenting
  2. 2. 2 • Let us mute our mics • Any question put on chat. All the questions will be compiled by team Pillai and answers mailed back to you • Most of the questions will be taken up immediately after the session • PPT- Slideshare: • Video on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/rkpv2002/videos?view_as =subscriber • Some issue unmute 1-2 representatives, talk
  3. 3. 3 www.ipadventure.in Slides designed by the team. I am distant associate for this startup. Slides will be made available on slideshare: Topic name and slideshare
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. 5 https://ipindiaservices.gov.in/PublicSearch?aspxerrorpath=/PatentSearch/PatentSe arch/ViewApplicationStatus
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9. How to read a patent
  10. 10. • Bibliographic data • Field of Invention • Background of the invention • Prior art • Object of the invention • Summary of the invention • Brief description of drawings • Detailed description • Claims Anatomy of the Patent
  11. 11. Some Key points in the Bibliographic Data
  12. 12. • INID Codes-Internationally agreed numbers for identification of bibliographic data. • Kind codes- Indicate the status of the document • Inventor – Who actually invented. • Assignee- Whom it has been assigned (College in your case) • International Patent Classification • Reference- Prior art documents which inventor and examiner have referred. • Patent Examiner- An expert appointed by patent office to examine the patent application. • Patent Attorney- The legal firm which has been authorised by the inventor to prosecute the patent application. Some Key points in the Bibliographic Data
  13. 13. 16
  14. 14. Technical Data
  15. 15. Technical Data
  16. 16. Technical Data
  17. 17. Technical Data
  18. 18. Technical Data
  19. 19. Technical Data
  20. 20. • Usually written in two sentences • Briefly describes the broad area of technology under which the patent falls. • Basically, it should be crisp and clear enough so that the Examiner of patent easily understands the nature of the invention and classifies the technology according to its general nature. Field of Invention
  21. 21. • This section describes the state of the art in the particular technical area to which the patent relates and • What problems remain to be solved or disadvantages accompanying the prior art solutions. • In other words, Background of the invention should describe what others have done in the field, and what problems have not been solved by this prior work. • It is always better to mention the status of the closest technology, experiments, patents and patent applications in this section. Background of the Invention and Prior art
  22. 22. • Object of invention should clearly reflect the advantages of the invention. • Each and every object and advantages of the invention should be described in a separate sentence. • Basically, this portion is a comparative analysis of the inventive technology over the existing one. Object of the invention
  23. 23. • Summary of invention describes a broad overview of the invention and, thus, provide a structure for understanding the Detailed Description and Claim sections of the specification. • The summary of the invention describes the invention overall, e.g., the purpose of the invention, problems solved, advantages offered, and so forth. Summary of the invention
  24. 24. • The brief description of drawings includes a written description of the invention that explains how to make and use it. • It should point the reference numerals used in the drawings and should be specific. • The details should be sufficient enough for a person skilled in the art to understand and perform the invention. Brief description of the drawings
  25. 25. • The detailed description describes in detail what the invention is and how it is made and used. • It should reflect the complete picture of the invention and should be sufficient for a person skilled in the art to perform the invention by developing necessary technical know‐how. Detailed description
  26. 26. • Claims are the essence of a patent. • The claims define the invention which the inventor holds as his exclusive property and has the right to exclude others from making, using and selling. • The claims specify the scope of ownership in a piece of property, i.e. Intellectual Property. • These claims are of paramount importance in both patent prosecution in the Patent Office and patent litigation in the courts. • Therefore, during claim drafting the choice of words used in the patent claims should be dealt in a great understanding and thought. Claims
  27. 27. • An abstract should be drafted in such a manner to make it reflect the technical field of the invention with the existing technical problems and the solution to overcome such problems. • It should be briefly drafted and within the limit of 150 words. • The aim of abstract should be to provide the better information to third parties. Abstract
  28. 28. JUGAAD!!! 31
  29. 29. WANT TO MAKE A CAREER IN IPR? 5/10/2020 32SP College, Pune
  30. 30. IP Career Courses Available after Graduation B.Sc./M.SC. Academics Job Opportunities in IPR LL.B. (IPR) IIT KGP PGDIPRL (NLSIU, NALSAR, IGNOU) Patent Certificate Course (FC) L.L.M. (IPR) (Universities Abroad) 5/10/2020 33SP College, Pune
  31. 31. https://fergusson.edu/upload/document/55795__IPRbrochure(1). pdf 5/10/2020 34SP College, Pune
  32. 32. • LL.B. (IPR) IIT, Kharagpur http://www.iitkgp.ac.in/law;jsessionid=EF01C8138FF710D2D633603A7B6 EE789 • IP Law firm Pune/Mumbai/Hyderabad/Banglore/Noida/Delhi… • http://www.ipindia.nic.in/vacancy-announcement.htm • RGNIIPM http://www.ipindia.nic.in/rgniipm.htm • PGDIPRL (NLSIU, NALSAR, Law College) http://ded.nls.ac.in/overview-ded/ 5/10/2020 35SP College, Pune
  33. 33. KIRAN-IPR Training for women B.Sc. (all branches) M.Sc. (all branches) 2-Step Entrance Exam 5/10/2020 36SP College, Pune
  34. 34. 5/10/2020 37SP College, Pune
  35. 35. 5/10/2020 38SP College, Pune
  36. 36. 5/10/2020 39SP College, Pune
  37. 37. Job Opportunities Government Sector Private Sector Freelancer Work/ IP Start-up 5/10/2020 40SP College, Pune
  38. 38. US9221293 5/10/2020 41SP College, Pune
  39. 39. Let us take an example of US9221293 The regulatory group who will draft, examine, prosecute, grant and protect this Patent The Industry who would potentially use the patent & its inventors in the quest for business, growth and eventual profits. The inventors who invented this Each of these areas of work offer a career growth path 5/10/2020 42SP College, Pune
  40. 40. 5/10/2020 43SP College, Pune
  41. 41. 5/10/2020 44SP College, Pune
  42. 42. L.L.M. Studies in IPR • WIPO • Australian Universities (QUT) • UK Universities (QMUL, Cambridge, UCL, Bournemouth,…) • USA Universities (George Washington,….) • EU Universities • Maastricht University (The Netherlands) • MIPLC (Munich, Germany) • Turin University (Milan, Italy) IP Study - Opportunities Abroad 5/10/2020 45SP College, Pune
  43. 43. Career in IPRs- Combination of Science and Law 1) Industry is exponentially growing 2) Salary is good Patent Analyst can easily start with salary of 3 lac pa (Pharma & BPO industry -12,000 per month i.e. 1.44 lac pa) Graduates with IPR + Mpharm/MBA degree can begin with 5 lac pa 3) Growth is easy Professionals with 2-3 years of experience in IP industry are earning 10 lac pa. This kind of package is only expected for B.E.+MBA 5/10/2020 46SP College, Pune
  44. 44. 4) You can work in “brand” companies 5) You can have international exposure 6) Work for 5 days a week! 5/10/2020 47SP College, Pune
  45. 45. 48
  46. 46. http://www.ipindia.nic.in/form-and-fees.htm 49 • http://www.ipindia.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/IPOFormUpload/1_11_1/Fees.pdf
  47. 47. 50
  48. 48. 51
  49. 49. 52
  50. 50. Forms • Form 1 • Form 2 • Form 3 • Form 5 • Form 9 • Form 13 • Form 18 • Fees 53
  51. 51. 54
  52. 52. IP- Intellectual Property • Original Ideas, research Results • A book or a novel protected by copyright • Copyright need not be registered • WIPO ( World Intellectual Property Organisation) • patents, copyrights, trademarks, geographical indications, designs 55
  53. 53. IP- Intellectual Property • GI- Darjiling Tea • Adidas Shoe- Aesthestics plus functionality- No need to register • Disney Character - register • Trademarks- Logos • Patent duration – 20 years from the date of application 56
  54. 54. IPR (Right) • making, using, selling, marketing, importing the product • IPR (Legal entitlement) • Violation of IPR- Infringement • IP protected by IPR 57
  55. 55. 58
  56. 56. IP- Scrutiny • FER- First examination report • Objections- technical/ substantial • Patent Prosecution- Raising objection over a patent application • Trademarks Prosecution has less detail and less analysis • IP Office- IPAB Tribunal- High court- Supreme Court 59
  57. 57. Copyright • Right to print publish, perform or record • Work to be recorded or copied on some medium • Right to make copies • Life of author plus 60 years 60
  58. 58. Trademark • Symbol or word legally registered or established by use • Benz mark for undergarments was stopped • Trademark unlimited life IP • Design- visual things 61
  59. 59. Mahatma Gandhi-Still alive in the form of IPR
  60. 60. Trademarks in some jurisdictions 1. Chile 2. France
  61. 61. Copyright on Several Books
  62. 62. 65
  63. 63. GI 66
  64. 64. GI 67
  65. 65. GI- Mysore Silk 68
  66. 66. Patent Prosecution • The process of registration of patent in the patent office by drafting patent specification • The entire patent lifecycle • Replicable • Can generate revenue through sale 69
  67. 67. Types of Patent Applications • Ordinary application- no priority • Convention • National Phase PCT ( Patent Cooperation Treaty) • Patent of Addition • Divisional application 70
  68. 68. Types of Patent • Utility Patent • Provisional Patent • Design Patent • Plant Patent 71
  69. 69. Patent War • Qualcomm versus Apple- 6 infringement suits • Music producer Morris Levy and John Lennon - copyright infringement case • Microsoft and Google- xbox, Motorola • HUL versus Amul- frozen dessert/icecream 72
  70. 70. Few Queries on chat window • Can we get the recording of this session? Could you please publish it in YouTube yes https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdh z4qSL5IhEjbGDSRFOTJQ • tirupathi Laddu GI • How may no. of Claims required to get a patent 1 73
  71. 71. Few Queries on chat window • under which type of patent computer applications come under – utility(US) India- hardware component add • explain about plant patent – US Plant Variety - India • can we file patent on circuit design under design patent? – US India- Semiconductor Layout chips Variety 74
  72. 72. Few Queries on chat window • license a patent: sale patent/ claim sale • How to create digital signature? is there any amount need to pay emudra- validity- https://www.e-mudhra.com/ • explain about plant patent – US Plant Variety - India • can we file patent on circuit design under design patent? – US India- Semiconductor Layout chips Variety 75
  73. 73. Patent Prosecution In India Designed By IP Adventure LLP Team
  74. 74. • Filing the application for the patent at the patent office • Publication of the application • Pre-grant opposition • Examination and generation of the first examination report by the Indian Patent Office • Reply to the examination report • Hearing at Indian Patent Office • Grant of the Patent Steps Involved in Patent Prosecuition 5/10/2020 SIGCE 77
  75. 75. • Who can file? • How an application is filed? • How the payment is made? • What is the importance of the filing date? • What are the details we have to provide to Indian Patent Office? • Important timelines to be adhered. 5/10/2020 SIGCE 78 Filing application for Patent
  76. 76. • When the publication of the application takes place? • How can we have early publication of the application for the patent? • What is the significance of the early publication of the application? • What are the privileges the applicant gets once the application is published? 5/10/2020 SIGCE 79 Publication of the Patent Application
  77. 77. • What is pre-grant opposition? • Who can apply for it? • What is the timeline for applying the pre-grant Opposition? • What after pre-grant opposition? 5/10/2020 SIGCE 80 Pre-grant Opposition
  78. 78. • Filing a request for examination. • What will happen if such request is not filed? • Examination of the patent application. • Generation of the First Examination Report by the Indian Patent office. • Response to the FER. • Timelines to be adhered. 5/10/2020 SIGCE 81 Examination of the application for patent
  79. 79. • What is Hearing of the patent application? • Why this step? • How is it done? • When the patent is granted? • Post-grant opposition • What is post grant opposition? • Who can apply for it? • What is the difference between Pre-grant and Post-gran opposition? 5/10/2020 SIGCE 82 Hearing followed by Grant of the Patent Application
  80. 80. Timelines to be followed • Provisional –Complete specification (within 12 months from the date of filing of provisional.) • Request for Publication- to be filed if early publication is required ,if not filed the application will get published after 18 months. • Request for examination- to be filed within 48 months from the date of filing the patent application, but if not filed within this time limit the patent application will be abandoned. • The examiner raises First Examination Report (FER) and it should be responded within 6 months from the date of issuance of the FER. • After the grant of the patent during its entire tenure, the applicant is expected to pay the fees for renewal of patent every year. • Every year the applicant should file a statement of working. SIGCE 83
  81. 81. 1. Ordinary Patent Application 2. Provisional patent Application 3. Divisional Patent Application 4. Conventional Patent Application 5. PCT Application 6. Patent of Addition Different Types Of Patent Applications in India 5/10/2020 SIGCE 84
  82. 82. • It is a non-final, preliminary application which is filed before the patent office to claim priority. • This application is usually filed when an invention requires additional time to improve upon. This is beneficial because the Indian Patent Office follows the ‘First to File’ system. Early filing by the inventor prevents any other related inventions from becoming prior art to the inventor’s application. • When an application is accompanied by a provisional specification, a complete specification should be filed within 12 months from the date of filing of provisional application. Failure to do so leads to the abandoning of the application. Provisional Application 5/10/2020 SIGCE 85
  83. 83. • Complete specification should describe the invention in-depth and it should also disclose the best known method of carrying it out and necessarily end with one or more claims which define the scope of the invention. Complete/Ordinary Application 5/10/2020 SIGCE 86
  84. 84. • When an application made by applicant claims more than one invention, the applicant on his own or to meet the official objection may divide the application and file two or more applications, as applicable for each of the inventions. Divisional Application 5/10/2020 SIGCE 87
  85. 85. • An application which claims the priority of another application filed in one or more of the convention countries in known as a convention application. • Whenever an application is filed in a convention country (basic application), the applicant has to file in India within 12 months from the date of filing of basic application. Conventional Application 5/10/2020 SIGCE 88
  86. 86. • The Patent Cooperation Treaty assists applicants in seeking patent protection internationally for their inventions. • By filing one international patent application under the PCT, applicants can simultaneously seek protection for an invention in 148 countries throughout the world. PCT Application 5/10/2020 SIGCE 89
  87. 87. • When an applicant comes up with an improvement or modification of the invention described or disclosed in main application for which he has already applied for or has obtained a patent, the applicant may make an application for Patent of Addition. Patent of Addition 5/10/2020 SIGCE 90
  88. 88. https://www.gatesnotes.com/About-Bill-Gates/Accelerating- Innovation?WT.mc_id=10_26_2016_0_AcceleratingInnovation_BG- IN_&WT.tsrc=BGIN 91
  89. 89. Queries • Applied for indian patent/ US n EU want to apply. Choices:? US/EU/PCT potential market study/ funding- pct(153)- it includes us n EU- form 25 • Difference: copyrights/IPR • Copyright registration process- copyright society of india • Trademark- ipo • Semiconductor chips- separate office 92
  90. 90. 10 May 2020 Dept of CE, SIGCE,Navi Mumbai 93 Disclaimer Representations of Certain Trade Marks in the presentation has been used for educational purpose only. Any views on them are personal and do not necessarily represent the official view of the LLP to which the author belongs to.
  91. 91. Copyright Trademark Patents Trade secret Plant Varieties Geographical Indication Integrated circuit Layout Traditional Knowledge Industrial Design 10 May 2020 94Dept of CE, SIGCE,Navi Mumbai
  92. 92. 10 May 2020 95Dept of CE, SIGCE,Navi Mumbai
  93. 93. 10 May 2020 Dept of CE, SIGCE,Navi Mumbai 96 World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) UN: one of the 15 specialized agencies CREATION: 1967 MISSION: 1. to encourage creative activity 2. to promote the protection of IP throughout the world
  94. 94. 87 Lakhs 133 Crores 10 May 2020 97Dept of CE, SIGCE,Navi Mumbai
  95. 95. 10 May 2020 98Dept of CE, SIGCE,Navi Mumbai
  96. 96. 10 May 2020 99Dept of CE, SIGCE,Navi Mumbai
  97. 97. 10 May 2020 100Dept of CE, SIGCE,Navi Mumbai
  98. 98. Indian Ipr Legislature Type of IPR Governing Law Patent 1852 The Indian Patent Act, 1970 Copyright 1957 The Copyright Act, 1957 Trademark 1940 The Trademarks Act, 1999 Plant Variety 2001 The PPVFR Act, 2001 Semiconductor Chips 2000 The SIC Layout Design Act, 2000 Geographical Indications 1999 The GI of Goods Act, 1999 Designs 1911 The Designs Act, 2000 Diversity 2002 The Biological Diversity Act, 10 May 2020 101Dept of CE, SIGCE,Navi Mumbai
  99. 99. www.ipindia.nic.in 102
  100. 100. copyright 103
  101. 101. Plant Variety 104
  102. 102. Semiconductor Chips 105
  103. 103. • https://youtu.be/g4Tbq22NHag • https://youtu.be/AzQzSUZsT_k 106
  104. 104. GATT , WTO and TRIPS By Team IP Adventure LLP 5/10/2020 IP Adventure LLP 107
  105. 105. GATT- General agreement on trades and tariffs WTO- World Trade Organization TRIPS-Trade related aspects of intellectual property rights 5/10/2020 IP Adventure LLP 108 What are GATT, WTO and TRIPS
  106. 106. • Multilateral agreement regulating trade among the countries. • Was first discussed during United Nations conference on trade and employment and was outcome of the failure of negotiating governments to create the International Trade organization. • Signed by 23 founder countries including India in October 1947. • Was amended in 1960 and lasted till 1993 and was replaced by WTO in 1996. 5/10/2020 IP Adventure LLP 109 GATT
  107. 107. • WTO is a successor of GATT established in 1995. • GATT had 8 rounds of negotiation and WTO was the outcome of 8th Uruguay round on 1st Jan 1995. • Purpose of the GATT and WTO – To promote international trade by reducing and eliminating trade barriers such as tariffs or quotas. • GATT and WTO successfully reduced tariffs from 22% in 1947 to 5% after Uruguay round. 5/10/2020 IP Adventure LLP 110 WTO
  108. 108. • Promotion of Peace. • Dispute settlement among the member countries. • Dealing with the ethical issues in business. • Ensuring smooth and easy conduction of trade at international level. • Providing more choice of products and qualities. • Shielding governments from Lobbying. 5/10/2020 IP Adventure LLP 111 WTO aims at
  109. 109. • One of the treaties under WTO • IP was linked with the trade for the first time. • Provides standards for the full range of intellectual property rights and also the enforcement of those standards through legal as well as administrative actions. • Timeline for implementation of TRIPS: Developed or Industrialized countries : 1yr Developing countries: 5yrs Underdeveloped countries: 10yrs. 5/10/2020 IP Adventure LLP 112 TRIPS
  110. 110. • It made compulsory for all the member countries to provide patents for products and processes in all fields of technology. • Provision of compulsory licensing. • Allowed to make limited exclusion from patentability. 5/10/2020 IP Adventure LLP 113 Basic Principles
  111. 111. • WIPO- World Intellectual Property organization • One of the 15 specialized agencies of United Nations • Created in 1967 to encourage creative activity, to promote the protection of Intellectual Property throughout the world. • Currently-192 Countries Headquarters- Geneva • Came into force on 26th April 1970 (hence 26th April is celebrated as World IP Day. • Has an exhaustive patent database “Patentscope” 5/10/2020 IP Adventure LLP 114 WIPO
  112. 112. • Patent cooperation treaty • Facilitates seeking patents protection internationally for the inventions. • More than 153 member countries. • Through a single patent application, it is possible to get patent protection in multiple countries. • Cost-effective way through which patent protection in multiple countries is possible. 5/10/2020 IP Adventure LLP 115 PCT
  113. 113. • First came into existence in 1856 base on British Patent Law. • In 1970 the Indian Patent Act came into enforcement • Amended from time to time as per the technological developments in the era of science and technology. • In 1994 India entered TRIPS and it was effective since 1st Jan 1995. • The product patent regime started. 5/10/2020 IP Adventure LLP 116 Indian Patent Act
  114. 114. Before TRIPS • The 1970 Indian Patents Act was the instrument that made it possible for the domestic pharmaceutical industry to expand rapidly:. because the Act legalised « reverse engineering » of drugs that are patentable as products, throughout the industrialized world, but unprotectable in India. • Well equipped with technological expertise, Indian scientists and businesses grabbed the opportunity to do « reverse engineering » on therapeutically innovative drugs discovered elsewhere, and launched them on the domestic market as well as exporting them to other countries, with similar gaps in their patent cover.
  115. 115. After TRIPS • After entering in the TRIPS agreement • Mailbox systems was provided for the developing countries that have inexistent methods to register product patents. • The product patents applications were to be kept in mailbox till the 10 years time is over.
  116. 116. Evergreening of Patents • Evergreening is the term used for legal and technological alternatives adopted by Pharmaceutical companies to extend their exclusivity of over production and sale of patented medicines beyond the prescribed statutory timeline of 20 years.
  117. 117. Section 3d of Indian Patent Act • Section 3(d) says that the mere discovery of a new form of a known substance which does not result in the enhancement of the known efficacy of that substance or the mere discovery of any new property or new use for a known substance or of the mere use of a known process, machine or apparatus unless such known process results in a new product or employs at least one new reactant, is not patentable.
  118. 118. • Facilitated grant of Compulsory license if the required conditions are not followed by the patent owner. • Introduction of Section 3 to prevent ever greening of the patents. • Pre-grant as well as post grant opposition 5/10/2020 IP Adventure LLP 121 Salient features of the sui-generis Indian patent Act
  119. 119. Natco Vs Bayer 5/10/2020 IP Adventure LLP 122 First Compulsory License
  120. 120. Icecream VS Frozen Dessert 123
  121. 121. HUL VS AMUL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhNEZMlkJF8 124
  122. 122. Indian patent act important aspects IP Adventure LLP
  123. 123. FOREIGN FILING PERMISSION OR LICENCE [FFL] • FIRST FILED IN INDIA • WAIT FOR 6 WEEKS • IF NO NOTICE IS RECEIVED FROM PATENT OFFICE YOU ARE FREE TO FILE IN ANY FOREIGN COUNTRY. • PROVISIONS OF SECTION 35 WILL APPLY • NOT INTERESTED TO FILE IN INDIA • PERMISSION IS REQUIRED TO BE TAKEN • IF A FOREIGNER APPLIES FIRST IN HIS/HER COUNTRY THEN ENTERS INDIA THESE PROVISIONS WILL NOT APPLY • ANY CONTRAVENTION OF SECTION 35 OR 39 PATENT APPLICATION WILL BE TREATED AS ABANDONED OR IF GRANTED WILL BE REVOKED • ORDERS OF THE CONTROLLER & ALL ORDERS OF THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT RELATED TO THIS CHAPTER ARE FINAL AND NOT APPELLABLE IN ANY COURT
  124. 124. FOREIGN FILING PERMISSION OR LICENCE [FFL] • SECTION 39: • NO INDIAN RESIDENT SHALL APPLY FOR PATENT OUTSIDE INDIA WITHOUT PERMISSION. • PLEASE NOTE THAT ‘RESIDENT’ INCLUDES A FOREIGNER WHO IS RESIDING IN INDIA AND RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPING THE INVENTION. • SECTION 118: CONTRAVENTION OF SECTION 39 SHALL BE PUNISHABLE WITH IMPRISONMENT FOR A TERM WHICH MAY EXTEND TO 2 YEARS, OR WITH FINE, OR BOTH.
  125. 125. FOREIGN FILING PERMISSION OR LICENCE [FFL] • RELEVANT FORM IS FORM-25 [RULE 71(1)] • FEES: 1600/4000/8000 & 1750/4400/8800 • RULE 71(2): REQUEST SHALL BE DISPOSED BY PATENT OFFICE WITHIN 21 DAYS FROM THE DATE OF REQUEST. • 21 DAY PERIOD WILL BE CALCULATED FROM THE DATE OF REVOCATION OF SECRECY DIRECTIONS
  126. 126. SECRECY DIRECTIONS • SECTIONS 35 TO 38 & RULE 72 • IF THE FILED INVENTION IS RELATED TO ONE OF THE CLASSES NOTIFIED TO THE CONTROLLER BY THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT AS RELEVANT FOR DEFENSE PURPOSES OR WHERE OTHERWISE THE INVENTION APPEARS TO BE RELEVANT, THE CONTROLLER WILL GIVE NOTICE OR DIRECTIONS PROHIBITING OR RESTRICTING THE PUBLICATION OF INFORMATION. • THE ABOVE DIRECTION SHALL BE INFORMED TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT AND THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT OPINES THAT THE INVENTION IS PREJUDICIAL TO THE DEFENSE OF INDIA THEN THE DIRECTIONS OF THE CONTROLLER IS UPHELD OTHERWISE THE CONTROLLER WILL REVOKE SUCH DIRECTIONS AT THE EARLIEST.
  127. 127. SECRECY DIRECTIONS • IF SUCH SECRECY DIRECTIONS IS NOT GIVEN BY THE CONTROLLER THEN THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT UPON OBSERVATION SHALL DIRECT THE CONTROLLER BUT BEFORE THE GRANT OF PATENT SHALL INFORM THE CONTROLLER TO APPLY SECTION 35 PROVISIONS AND THE CONTROLLER ON DOING SO SHALL INFORM BACK THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT AND HOLD THE GRANT OF PATENT TO THE APPLICANT. • APPLICANT CAN SEEK THE PERIODICAL REVIEW OF SECRECY DIRECTIONS AND THE PERIODICAL REVIEW WILL BE IN THE INTERVALS OF 6 MONTHS. THE RESULT OF THE REVIEW WILL BE INFORMED TO THE APPLICANT WITHIN 15 DAYS FROM THE DATE OF THE RECEIPT OF SUCH RESULT. [RULE 72(1)]
  128. 128. SECRECY DIRECTIONS • WHEN SECRECY IS IMPOSED:  THE CONTROLLER SHALL NOT PASS AN ORDER FOR REFUSAL TO GRANT OF PATENT  NO APPEAL IS ALLOWED ON THE ORDERS OF IMPOSITION OF SECRECY  PROSECUTION OF APPLICATION IS ALLOWED UPTO THE STAGE OF THE GRANT OF PATENT  NO PUBLICATION IS ALLOWED  NO GRANT IS ALLOWED
  129. 129. SECRECY DIRECTIONS • EVEN PATENT HAS GONE UPTO THE STAGE OF GRANT THE INVENTION CAN BE USED BY THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF SECTIONS 100, 101 AND 103. • IF CENTRAL GOVERNMENT FEELS THE HARDSHIP TO THE APPLICANT BECAUSE OF CONTINUOUS IMPOSITION OF SECRECY DIRECTION THEN THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT MAKE PAYMENT BY WAY OF REASONABLE SOLATIUM WITH REGARD TO NOVELTY AND UTILITY OF THE INVENTION • NO RENEWAL FEE IS PAYABLE DURING THE SECRECY PERIOD • EXTENSION OF TIME FOR ANY ACTIONS WHICH OUGHT TO HAVE BEEN PERFORMED BUT COULD NOT BE DONE IN VIEW OF THE IMPOSITION OF SECRECY CAN BE DONE AWAY BY THE CONTROLLER ON THE REVOCATION OF SUCH SECRECY IMPOSITION. PERIOD OF EXTENSION OF TIME SHALL NOT EXCEED FOR THE PERIOD AS SPECIFIED UNDER 35(1) [RULE 72(2)]
  130. 130. Startup • Before 2017: 5 years, < 25 crores, Innovate • After 2017: recognized by startup india initiative, as per department of industrial policy and promotion upto 7 years; registered firm; turnover per year < 25 crores for the 7 years; innovation; wealth creation; employment generation 133
  131. 131. My patent will be granted? • Novel • Inventive step • Industrial application • Exceptions in section 3 and 4: http://ipindia.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal /ev/sections/ps3.html 134
  132. 132. 135
  133. 133. 136
  134. 134. Trade marks • Differentiate goods and services • Branding • Word, symbol, device • Liability / quality / reputation / symbol of reputation / uniqueness • Nike shoe • Good trade mark – easy to spell, speak, logo, monogram • Passing off relief 137
  135. 135. www.ipindia.nic.in 138
  136. 136. Trade marks • Indefinitely renewed evey 10 years • IPR- Limited life / Trade mark- unlimited • Cybersquatting- domain name disputes • ICANN • Nike shoe • Passing off relief 139
  137. 137. International Agreements • Paris Convention, 1883 • Madrid Agreement, 1891 • Madrid Protocol, 1989 • World Intellectual Property organisation • TRIPS Agreement 140
  138. 138. Trade Marks in India • Earlier no law • IPC criminal law was applied • First Law- Trade mark Act, 1958 • 1999 Trade Mark act in compliance with WTO & TRIPS Agreement 141
  139. 139. Trade mark Types • Word marks- word, letter, number • Service marks- word, design, phrase, symbol or combination • Collective marks- associations or persons • Certificate marks- quality marks 142
  140. 140. Unconventional Types • Color marks- Cadbury purple 143
  141. 141. Unconventional Types • Shape marks- Coca cola Bottle 144
  142. 142. Unconventional Types • Smell marks- tennis ball/ mown grass • Sound marks- Harley Davidson • Taste mark- Tirupati Laddu • Indian law- Graphically represented on paper 145
  143. 143. Copyrights • Right to copy • To print, publish, sell copies of original works • authors, composers, artists, creators of artistic, literary, dramatic or any form of creative work • Author/ Publisher- Publisher is the copyright owner 146
  144. 144. copyright 147
  145. 145. Copyrights • Sms, text message, email • Translation, drama, hosting a website • photograph by 2 persons- 2 copyrights • Protect expression of idea • Author life plus 60 years(WILL) • Plagarius (Kidnappers)- plagiarism / Piracy laws • ovable type by Gutenberg and two the printing press by Caxton 148
  146. 146. International Arrangements https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XzzkSZ0Jrko • Berne Convention- 1886, literary and artistic works • Rome Convention- 1961, phonograms, performance • TRIPS Agreement- 1994, programs • WIPO Copyright Treaty- 1996 • WIPO Phonograms and Performance Treaty- 1996 149
  147. 147. Trade Secrets • Information for improved goods or services • Best kept trade secret in the world: Coca Cola- kept in a security vault • Formula, pattern, device, strategy, software, business plans, processes, recipes • Fair means- independent invention and reverse engineering 150
  148. 148. Advantages of trade secret protection • Trade secrets involve no registration costs; • Trade secret protection does not require disclosure or registration; • Trade secret protection is not limited in time; • Trade secrets have immediate effect 151
  149. 149. Trade Secrets get stolen • External Threats- Spying • Internal Threats- Employees 152
  150. 150. Protection of Trade secrets • Unfair competition law / Principle of torts • Contract law • Criminal Law • Misappropriation by memory 153
  151. 151. 5/10/2020 IP Adventure LLP 154 Thank you for your attention https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-PYuZOPrzI
  152. 152. acknowledgement • Pallavi Kadam www.ipadventure.in • Shalaka Tolye www.ipadventure.in • Prof. feroz Ali NPTEL Course IPR and Patents, IITM • WIPO Portal 155

×