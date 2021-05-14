Successfully reported this slideshow.
Design Thinking
 What is Design Thinking  When to use design thinking  Elements of design thinking – Magic Lenses – Mindsets – Design T...
 What is design thinking? – It is an approach of solving problems by understanding user’s needs & developing insights to ...
 When to use design thinking? – Use design thinking as an addition to existing PI methods such as Lean, Six Sigma, NPD, V...
 Elements of design thinking? – The three magic lenses are Customer Desirability, Business Viability, and Technical Feasi...
The 3 magic lenses
 Mindsets? – Beginner's mindset - be childlike, be curious, think free, experiment, imagine – Radical Collaboration - mak...
Design Thinking Steps
References: Title: The Design of Everyday Things Author: Donald A. Norman Editor: Judy Greissman, 1988
GE toaster oven
The nokia 5800 is a good design hand phone. It has a touch screen that is highly responsive and you can change the view of...
Nokia 5800  It also has quality speaker and you can use it to access the internet using WI-FI just like an i-phone. It ha...
 fan head can only be rotated up and down with very limited rotation possibility. You cannot rotate it to left and right ...
Plugging in a USB connector
Design a visiting card…
Design a visiting card…
Design a visiting card…
without alphabets and numbers …
Redesign a device…
Redesign a device…
  1. 1. Design Thinking
  2. 2.  What is Design Thinking  When to use design thinking  Elements of design thinking – Magic Lenses – Mindsets – Design Thinking Steps  Help students make informed decision in applying design thinking in their products and businesses Learning Outcomes
  5. 5.  What is design thinking? – It is an approach of solving problems by understanding user’s needs & developing insights to solve those needs – A Non-Linear process. – Design thinking is the process of creatively finding solutions to problems, this term is also known as creative problem solving. This basically encourages organizations to focus more their customers which would ultimately enable to provide better products and services. – Human centered- understand users, customers, clients – Creative solutions – Iterative- test, repeat and test – Collaborative What is design thinking
  6. 6.  When to use design thinking? – Use design thinking as an addition to existing PI methods such as Lean, Six Sigma, NPD, Value Engineering, so yes you can use it along with other methods, in your projects - it will improve the results – To empathize and reframe the problem from a customer’s perspective – To stop the urge to go immediately into solution mode – Design Thinking provides a way for you to pause, wear the customer’s shoes, his/her eyes, and their heart – to understand the problem and then move back into a mode for you to confirm business viability and technical feasibility – To re/design your process/product When to use design thinking
  7. 7.  Elements of design thinking? – The three magic lenses are Customer Desirability, Business Viability, and Technical Feasibility – Design thinking is described often as "human-centered design", centered yes it is, but around it, are other factors and sometimes it starts sounding like - if you empathize, that's it, you are doing design thinking. Elements of design thinking
  8. 8. The 3 magic lenses
  9. 9.  Mindsets? – Beginner's mindset - be childlike, be curious, think free, experiment, imagine – Radical Collaboration - make it a team sport, it's not about - has everyone voted, it's about .... is everyone together ? have fun – Show, don't tell - get visual, tell stories, make it, draw it Mindsets
  10. 10. Design Thinking Steps
  12. 12. References: Title: The Design of Everyday Things Author: Donald A. Norman Editor: Judy Greissman, 1988
  13. 13. GE toaster oven
  14. 14. The nokia 5800 is a good design hand phone. It has a touch screen that is highly responsive and you can change the view of the screen from landscape view to portrait view. The hand phone is really light and the size is just right. The interface is easy to navigate and it has a higher resolution compared to older model phones but it has a flaw on the gallery (they cannot separate pictures into separate folders). You can open many application simultaneously without lagging the system.
  15. 15. Nokia 5800  It also has quality speaker and you can use it to access the internet using WI-FI just like an i-phone. It has a good quality camera at 3.2 pixels with a lot of additional function like night mode and close up. At the bottom of the phone you have three button which has green, white , and red colors in the middle of it. Green button can be used to call someone, white is used to open the menu and also has a notification light in case you got a miss call or a message. The red button will exit everything and go to the starting point. Overall it is a good design and easy to use
  16. 16.  fan head can only be rotated up and down with very limited rotation possibility. You cannot rotate it to left and right like other fan.  loud sound.  lot of dust
  17. 17. Plugging in a USB connector
  20. 20. Design a visiting card…
  21. 21. without alphabets and numbers …
  23. 23. Redesign a device…
