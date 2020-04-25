MATEMATIK SK - NOTA GRAFIK

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nombor Perdana Nombor Perdana TERKECIL adalah nombor 2 (satu-satunya nombor genap) Nombor 1 BUKAN Nombor Perdana Nombor bu...
Cerakinkan Nombor Cerakin mengikut NILAI TEMPAT Tulis dalam PERKATAAN Cerakin mengikut NILAI DIGIT Tulis dalam ANGKA/DIGIT...
Nombor Perpuluhan Juta Kaedah Penukaran BIASA × 1 000 000 ÷ 1 000 000 Kaedah Penukaran MUDAH INGAT!! Selepas Titik Perpulu...
Nombor Pecahan Juta Kaedah Penukaran BIASA 1 2 × 1 000 000 = 500 000 Kaedah Penukaran MUDAH GUNAKAN JARI!! 1 juta dibahagi...
Operasi Tambah PASANGAN 10 9 + 1 6 + 4 3 + 7 8 + 2 5 + 5 2 + 8 7 + 3 4 + 6 1 + 9 Gunakan kaedah PASANGAN 10 untuk memudahk...
Operasi Darab 10, 100 & 1000 Tambahkan sifar di depan nombor yang didarabkan. *Elakkan buat pengiraan dalam bentuk lazim. ...
Teknik Mudah (Gunakan Jari) Hasrul membelanjakan 1 3 daripada wangnya untuk membeli sepasang kasut. Kemudian dia belanja s...
Gunakan Kaedah Bahagi (1) Nyatakan 4 16 dalam bentuk termudah. 8 4 16 Gunakan Kaedah Bahagi (2) ÷ 4 ÷ 4 4 16 1 4 1 4 == 𝟏 𝟒
Melibatkan angka sifar pada pembahagi Bahagi dengan 10, 100 dan 1000 9 1) 2 340 ÷ 10 = 2) 43 200 ÷ 100 = 3) 57 000 ÷ 1 000...
6 – 3 5 = Tolak Pecahan 10 6 – 3 5 5 5 5 4 2 7 – 5 7 = 4 + 2 7 – 5 7 3 7 7 Jadikan pecahan mengikut penyebut pecahan yang ...
6 – 2 3 5 = Tolak Pecahan (Pelbagai Kaedah) 11 6 – 2 3 5 = 6 2 3 5– 5 3 2 5 Langkah 1 Tulis dalam bentuk lazim. Langkah 2 ...
3 3 5 ÷ 3 4 = Bahagi Pecahan 12 18 5 × 4 3 = 2 3 ÷ 14 51 6 24 5 4 baki 4 = 4 𝟒 𝟓 2 3 ÷ = 2 4 5 = 𝟓 𝟐𝟏 2 3 × 5 14 7 1 𝟐𝟒 𝟓
13.13 Cara Menyebut dan Cerakinkan 13 Dibaca sebagai.. Tiga belas perpuluhan satu tiga Dicerakinkan sebagai.. 20 + 3 + 0.5...
5 + 3.15 = Operasi Menambah dan Menolak 14 16.57 – 4 = 5 . 00 3 . 15+ 8 . 15 16 . 57 4 . 00– 12 . 57 Lazimkan untuk menamb...
Nombor Perpuluhan 0.3 × 960 = Operasi Darab 15 3 10 × 960 = 288 53.1 × 2.4 = 531 24× 2124 Tukarkan nombor perpuluhan kepad...
Nombor Perpuluhan Nyatakan jawapan 27 ÷ 4, dalam perpuluhan Operasi Bahagi 16 2 7 6 4 3 7 2 5 = 6.75 274 6 24 30 . 7 28 20...
PERATUS Tukarkan 2 1 4 kepada peratus. Tukar Pecahan kepada Peratus 17 × 100% = 225% 2 1 4 2 9 4 × 100% = 5 ×100%= 1 4 2 ×...
  1. 1. Nombor Perdana Nombor Perdana TERKECIL adalah nombor 2 (satu-satunya nombor genap) Nombor 1 BUKAN Nombor Perdana Nombor bulat yang hanya boleh dibahagikan dengan nombor 1 dan dirinya sendiri sahaja. Nombor Perdana dalam lingkungan 100 Mathematics“Make It Easy” Bersama Cikgu Shahril Othman 1
  2. 2. Cerakinkan Nombor Cerakin mengikut NILAI TEMPAT Tulis dalam PERKATAAN Cerakin mengikut NILAI DIGIT Tulis dalam ANGKA/DIGIT Cerakinkan Nombor atau bahasa mudah CERAIKAN NOMBOR Contoh : 42 517 4 puluh ribu + 2 ribu + 5 ratus + 1 puluh + 7 sa Mathematics“Make It Easy” Bersama Cikgu Shahril Othman 2 Contoh : 42 517 40 000 + 2 000 + 500 + 10 + 7
  3. 3. Nombor Perpuluhan Juta Kaedah Penukaran BIASA × 1 000 000 ÷ 1 000 000 Kaedah Penukaran MUDAH INGAT!! Selepas Titik Perpuluhan ada 6 DIGIT 1 juta = 1 000 000 0.9 juta = 900 000 Contoh : 1.3 juta = 1.3 × 1 000 000 = 1 300 000 Mathematics“Make It Easy” Bersama Cikgu Shahril Othman 3 Contoh : 1.34 juta = 1 340 000 Lengkapkan menjadi 6 digit
  4. 4. Nombor Pecahan Juta Kaedah Penukaran BIASA 1 2 × 1 000 000 = 500 000 Kaedah Penukaran MUDAH GUNAKAN JARI!! 1 juta dibahagikan kepada bilangan jari 1 juta = 1 000 000 𝟏 𝟐 juta = 500 000 Contoh : 3 5 juta = 3 5 × 1 000 000 = 600 000 4 Contoh : 3 5 juta = 600 000 Nilai pada setiap jari ialah 200 000
  5. 5. Operasi Tambah PASANGAN 10 9 + 1 6 + 4 3 + 7 8 + 2 5 + 5 2 + 8 7 + 3 4 + 6 1 + 9 Gunakan kaedah PASANGAN 10 untuk memudahkan proses menambah. 5 8 + 5 = Ambil 2 daripada 5 untuk menjadikan 10 (Pasangan 8 ialah 2) 2 3 57 + 36 = Contoh 1 10 + 3 = 13 80 + 10 + 3 = 93
  6. 6. Operasi Darab 10, 100 & 1000 Tambahkan sifar di depan nombor yang didarabkan. *Elakkan buat pengiraan dalam bentuk lazim. Mendarab dengan 10, 100 dan 1000 atau nombor yang mempunyai 0. 6 462 x 100 = 46 200 30, 200, 3 000… Darabkan dengan angka terlebih dahulu dan kemudian tambah sifar selepas hasil darab. 213 x 200 = 42 600
  7. 7. Teknik Mudah (Gunakan Jari) Hasrul membelanjakan 1 3 daripada wangnya untuk membeli sepasang kasut. Kemudian dia belanja sebanyak 3 4 daripada baki wangnya untuk membeli sehelai seluar. Baki wangnya sebanyak RM15 digunakan untuk membeli pizza. Hitung jumlah asal wang Hasrul. 7 Beli kasut * 1, 2 & 3 (beli seluar) * 4 (RM15 beli pizza) Jadi.. 1 jari berjumlah RM30 Jumlah asal jari = 3 RM30 × 3 = RM90.00
  8. 8. Gunakan Kaedah Bahagi (1) Nyatakan 4 16 dalam bentuk termudah. 8 4 16 Gunakan Kaedah Bahagi (2) ÷ 4 ÷ 4 4 16 1 4 1 4 == 𝟏 𝟒
  9. 9. Melibatkan angka sifar pada pembahagi Bahagi dengan 10, 100 dan 1000 9 1) 2 340 ÷ 10 = 2) 43 200 ÷ 100 = 3) 57 000 ÷ 1 000 = Tiada angka sifar pada pembahagi 2345 ÷ 10 = baki 4356 ÷ 100 = baki 234 432 57 234 baki 5 43 baki 56
  10. 10. 6 – 3 5 = Tolak Pecahan 10 6 – 3 5 5 5 5 4 2 7 – 5 7 = 4 + 2 7 – 5 7 3 7 7 Jadikan pecahan mengikut penyebut pecahan yang ditolak 5 5 5 – 3 5 = 5 2 5 3 9 7 – 5 7 = 3 4 7
  11. 11. 6 – 2 3 5 = Tolak Pecahan (Pelbagai Kaedah) 11 6 – 2 3 5 = 6 2 3 5– 5 3 2 5 Langkah 1 Tulis dalam bentuk lazim. Langkah 2 Pinjam 1 daripada 6. Langkah 3 Jadikan sebagai pecahan berdasarkan penyebut. Langkah 4 Tolakkan pengangka dan nombor bulat. Langkah 1 Lukis 6 garisan Langkah 2 Potong 2 garisan Langkah 3 Bina 5 bahagian yang mewakili penyebut 5. Langkah 4 Potong 3 bahagian Langkah 5 Tulis jawapan berdasarkan garisan yang tinggal. 3 2 5 𝟓 𝟓
  12. 12. 3 3 5 ÷ 3 4 = Bahagi Pecahan 12 18 5 × 4 3 = 2 3 ÷ 14 51 6 24 5 4 baki 4 = 4 𝟒 𝟓 2 3 ÷ = 2 4 5 = 𝟓 𝟐𝟏 2 3 × 5 14 7 1 𝟐𝟒 𝟓
  13. 13. 13.13 Cara Menyebut dan Cerakinkan 13 Dibaca sebagai.. Tiga belas perpuluhan satu tiga Dicerakinkan sebagai.. 20 + 3 + 0.5 + 0.01 + 0.007 23.517
  14. 14. 5 + 3.15 = Operasi Menambah dan Menolak 14 16.57 – 4 = 5 . 00 3 . 15+ 8 . 15 16 . 57 4 . 00– 12 . 57 Lazimkan untuk menambah .00 selepas nombor yang tiada perpuluhan
  15. 15. Nombor Perpuluhan 0.3 × 960 = Operasi Darab 15 3 10 × 960 = 288 53.1 × 2.4 = 531 24× 2124 Tukarkan nombor perpuluhan kepada pecahan yang sama nilai 10620 12744 =127.44 Buang titik perpuluhan terlebih dahulu
  16. 16. Nombor Perpuluhan Nyatakan jawapan 27 ÷ 4, dalam perpuluhan Operasi Bahagi 16 2 7 6 4 3 7 2 5 = 6.75 274 6 24 30 . 7 28 20 5 20 . 0 0
  17. 17. PERATUS Tukarkan 2 1 4 kepada peratus. Tukar Pecahan kepada Peratus 17 × 100% = 225% 2 1 4 2 9 4 × 100% = 5 ×100%= 1 4 2 ×25 ×25 225% Tukarkan kepada pecahan tak wajar Jadikan penyebut kepada 100 Kaedah 1 Kaedah 2

