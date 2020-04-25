FIZIK - NOTA BERFOKUS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 2 TOPIKYANGPERLUDIFOKUS TAJUK FOKUS PENGENALAN FIZIK ALAT PENGUKUR -Tolok skru mikromet...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 3 FOKUS ESEI: TINGKATAN 4 Konstruk penyelesaian masalah dan membuat keputusan 1. BOT LA...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 4 3. KAEDAH MENGGANTUNG CERMIN ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Bahan bingkai (Material of frame) Al...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 5 5. BELON UNTUK IKLAN ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Bahan (Material) Nilon (Nylon) Kuat/ kedap u...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 6 7. RADIATOR KERETA (CAR RADIATOR) ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Muatan haba tentu Cecair penyej...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 7 8. DART SEBAGAI PELURU PISTOL MAINAN ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Bentuk dart (Shape of dart) ...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 8 10. KERETAPI LAJU ( HIGH SPEED TRAIN) ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Bentuk keratan rentas badan...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 9 12. CERMIN UNTUK MANTAU PELANGGAN DALAM PASARAYA / KESELAMATAN JALAN RAYA ASPEK JAWAP...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 10 FOKUS ESEI: TINGKATAN 5 1. Ayunan bola polistrena dalam medan elektrik untuk menghas...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 11 2. BILIK KULIAH ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Bahan untuk dinding (Material for the wall) Papa...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 12 4. PILIH LITAR ELEKTRIK ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Jenis susunan litar (Type of circuit arr...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 13 6. UBAHSUAI PENJANA A.T KE PENJANA A.U ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Bentuk Magnet (Shape of m...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 14 7. PENGHANTARAN TENAGA ELEKTRIK ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Jenis dawai kabel (Type of cable...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 15 8. TRANSFORMER ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Jenis teras besi (Type of iron core) Teras besi l...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 16 9. LITAR TRANSISTOR SEBAGAI PENGESAN KEBAKARAN ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Sambungan termina...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 17 10. MEMILIH SUMBER RADIOAKTIF DALAM PERUBATAN ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Jenis Sinar (Type ...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 18 12. REAKTOR NUKLEAR (NUCLEAR REACTOR) ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Bahan api yang digunakan (...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 19 WORKING PRINCIPLE OF INSTRUMENT HYDROMETER  Used to measure relative density of liq...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 20 MANOMETER & BAROMETER  A device for measuring atmospheric pressure  to measure gas...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 21 BUNSEN BURNER VACUUM CLEANER Explain how the vacuum cleaner is able to remove dust f...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 22 DROPPER Using the knowledge of atmospheric pressure, explain how the liquid in the b...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 23 PRESSURE IN A CAPILLARY TUBE gas atmP P gh  gas atmP P gas atmP P gh Pgas = g...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 24 APPLICATION OF LENS CHARACTERISTICS MICROSCOPE TELESCOPE DIAGRAM fo (objective lens)...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 25 MICROSCOPE TELESCOPE
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 26 SIMPLE CAMERA Lens To focus a sharp image onto the film Film To record the image Dia...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 27 WAVEPHYSICAL QUANTITY MEANING SI UNIT SYMBOL Amplitude The maximum displacement from...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 28 DISPLACEMENT-DISTANCE GRAPH DISPLACEMENT-TIME GRAPH To find frequency, 1 f T 
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 29 EXPERIMENT TO STUDY THE INTERFERENCE OF WATER WAVE λ a x D axλ= D = wavelength of wa...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 30 Interference of Light Waves Interference of Sound Waves ax D   The wavelength of m...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 31 ELECTRICITYCHARACTERISTIC ELECTROMOTIVE FORCE POTENTIAL DIFFERENCE Similarities Have...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 32 ELECTRONICN-Type AND P-Type SEMICONDUCTOR CHARACTERISTIC P-Type SEMICONDUCTOR N-Type...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 33 FORWARD BIAS REVERSE BIAS  The cell voltage greater than the junction voltage.  Th...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 34  HALF-WAVE RECTIFICATION  The current will only flow in the first half-cycle when ...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 35 THE USES OF TRANSISTOR LIGHT CONTROLLED SWITCH
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 36 RadioactivityQUESTION: X, Y and Z are three different radioactive substances. X emit...
ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 37 QUESTION: Sketch activity against time graph to show the decay of a radioactive subs...
  1. 1. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 2 TOPIKYANGPERLUDIFOKUS TAJUK FOKUS PENGENALAN FIZIK ALAT PENGUKUR -Tolok skru mikrometer - Neraca Tiga Alur - Neraca spring DAYA DAN GERAKAN Daya paduan Keseimbangan daya Kekenyalan- Hukum Hooke DAYA DAN TEKANAN Tekanan Dalam Cecair Prinsip Pascal Prinsip Bernoulli Prinsip Archimedes HABA Keseimbangan Terma Muatan haba tentu Hukum gas-hukum gas CAHAYA Pantulan Dalam Penuh Kanta cembung , kuasa kanta, panjang fokus Rajah sinar untuk pelbagai kedudukan objek kanta pembesar // cemin teleskop & mikroskop ELEKTRIK Rintangan dan faktor2 mempengaruhi nya Kuasa hilang dalam dawai Elemen pemanas dalam seterika elektrik GELOMBANG Pembiasan Gelombang Belauan gelombang Gelombang elektromagnet ELEKTROMAGNET Aruhan elektromagnet Transformer ELEKTRONIK Sinar katod Ciri-ciri sinar katod Semikonduktor // transistor // logik gate RADIOAKTIF Ciri-ciri sinar radioaktif Pereputan radioaktif kegunaan radioisotop dalam industri tenaga nuklear
  2. 2. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 3 FOKUS ESEI: TINGKATAN 4 Konstruk penyelesaian masalah dan membuat keputusan 1. BOT LAJU (SPEED BOAT) ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Bentuk bot (Shape of the boat) Aerodinamik (Aerodynamic) Kurangkan rintangan air (Reduce water resistance) Jisim Bot (Mass of boat) Rendah (low mass) Ringan/ pecutan bertambah (Lighter/increase acceleration) Kuasa enjin (Engine power) Tinggi (High) Pecutan bertambah (Increase acceleration) Saiz kipas (Size of propeller) Besar (Big) Tambah daya (Increase force) Bahan badan bot (Material used for the body of the boat) Komposit carbon (Carbon composite) Kukuh/ ringan/tidak berkarat (Strong/ lighter/ does not rust) 2. PAKAIAN MENYELAM (DIVERS SUIT) ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Ketebalan pakaian (Thickness of suit) Tebal (Thick) Tidak mudah koyak/ kuat/ halang dari kesejukan (Strong/ not easy tear/ prevent from cold) Ketumpatan pakaian (Density of suit) Rendah (Low) Ringan (Lighter) Keupayaan pakaian untuk meregang (Ability of the suit to strectch) Tinggi (High) Tidak mudah koyak (Not easy to tear) Saiz pakaian Ketat/ sendat (tight/ fit) Kurangkan rintangan air (Reduce water resistance)
  3. 3. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 4 3. KAEDAH MENGGANTUNG CERMIN ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Bahan bingkai (Material of frame) Aluminium Tak mudah patah/ tahan lama (Not easy to break/ lasting) Jisim bingkai (Mass of frame) Rendah (low) Ringan (lighter) Tali (String) Tak Kenyal (Inelastic) Tegangan seragam /Hasilkan daya ke atas yang seragam (Uniform tension/ Produce uniform force acting upwards) Sudut gantung (Angle of hanging) Besar (Big) Tegangan berkurang (Small tension/ low tension) 4. HIDROMETER (HYDROMETER) : Fungsi – untuk mengukur ketumpatan cecair contohnya asid / susu getah ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Panjang stem (Length of stem) Panjang (Long) Julat skala yang luas (Wide range of scale) Diameter stem (Diameter of stem) Kecil (small) Lebih sensitif / boleh ukur @ kesan perubahan ketumpatan yang kecil (More sensitive/ can measure @ detect small changed in density) Bahan untuk batang (Material of stem) Kaca (glass) Tidak akan terkakis (Will not corrode) Bilangan butir Plumbum (No of lead shot) Banyak (Many) Kedudukan tegak / mudah terapung (Stay upright/ easy to floats) Saiz bebuli udara (Size of air bulb) Besar (big) Mudah Terapung / daya apungan tinggi (easy to floats/ high buoyant force)
  4. 4. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 5 5. BELON UNTUK IKLAN ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Bahan (Material) Nilon (Nylon) Kuat/ kedap udara/ ringan (Strong/ air proof/light) Kekuatan (Strength) Tinggi (High) Tahan lama (Lasting) Saiz belon (Size of balloon) Besar (Bigger) Menghasilkan daya apungan tinggi/ Isipadu udara tersesar bertambah (Produce higher bouyant force/ increased volume of air displaced) Ketumpatan belon (Density Of balloon) Rendah (Low) Kurangkan berat/ ringan (Reduce weight/ lighter) Ketumpatan gas yang digunakan (Density of gas used) Rendah (Low) Ringan (Lighter) Jenis Gas (Type of gas) Helium Ringan (Lighter) 6. JET ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Bahan untuk badan (Material for the body) Titanium Kuat/ Tidak berkarat (Strong/ does not rust) Kedudukan bilah (Position of blade) Senget (Slanting) Sedut banyak udara masuk) (Absorb more air in) Saiz bilah (Size of blade) Besar (Big) Tambah udara masuk (Increase air intake) Bilangan pemancut bahan api (No of fuel injector) Banyak (Many/ more) Bakar lebih banyak bahan api untuk hasilkan daya yang lebih tinggi (Burn more fuel to produce higher force) Saiz kebuk pembakaran (Size of combustion chamber) Besar (Big) Lebih banyak ruang untuk pembakaran (More space for the burning of fuel) Saiz lubang udara masuk (Size of air hole in) Besar (Big) Sedut lebih banyak udara (Suck more air) Saiz lubang udara keluar (Size of air hole out) Sempit (Narrow/small) Tambah laju udara keluar/ Tambah momentum (Increase speed of air out / increase momentum)
  5. 5. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 6 7. RADIATOR KERETA (CAR RADIATOR) ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Muatan haba tentu Cecair penyejuk (Specific heat capacity of cooling liquid) Tinggi (high) Lambat panas / upaya serap haba yang banyak ( longer time to be hot/ able to absorb more heat ) Takat didih cecair penyejuk (boiling point of cooling liquid) Tinggi (high) Tidak mudah mendidih / lambat didih (harder to boil / longer time to boil) Saiz kipas (size of fan) Besar (big) Boleh hembus lebih banyak udara/ boleh serap lebih banyak udara (absorb more air / blow more air) Bilangan bilah sirip (no of fin blade) Banyak (Many) Tambah luas permukaan / kehilangan haba bertambah / (increase surface area/ heat loss increase) Bahan bilah sirip (Material of fin blade) Kuprum (Copper) Pengalir haba yang baik/ mudah bebaskan haba (Good conductor of heat/ easy to release heat) Muatan haba tentu bilah sirip (specific heat capacity of fin blade) Rendah (low) mudah bebaskan haba / cepat panas (easy to release heat) / easy to be hot)
  6. 6. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 7 8. DART SEBAGAI PELURU PISTOL MAINAN ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Bentuk dart (Shape of dart) Aerodinamik (Aerodynamic) Kurangkan rintangan udara (Reduce air resistance) Jisim dart (Mass of dart) Rendah (Low) Kelajuan bertambah (Increase speed) Ketebalan dawai spring (Thickness of spring wire) Tebal (Thicker) Lebih Tegar / k tinggi/ Tenaga keupayaan elastik tinggi (Stiffer/ high k / high elastic potential energy) Diameter gegelung spring (Diameter of spring coil) Kecil (Small) Lebih Tegar / k tinggi/ Tenaga keupayaan elastik tinggi (Stiffer/ high k / high elastic potential energy) Teknik menembak (Shooting technique) Halakan keatas sedikit dari garisan ufuk (Aim upward from horizontal line) Mengatasi daya graviti. (Overcome gravitational force) 9. SPOILER KERETA LUMBA ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Bahan yang digunakan (Material used) Komposit karbon (Carbon composite) Ringan / kuat (Lighter/ strong) Bentuk (Shape) Aerofil (Aerofoil) Hasilkan daya kebawah (Produce downward force) Jisim (Mass) Rendah (Low) Tambah halaju (Increase speed) Permukaan spoiler (Surface area of spoiler) Besar (Bigger) Hasilkan lebih tinggi daya kebawah (Produce higher downward force)
  7. 7. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 8 10. KERETAPI LAJU ( HIGH SPEED TRAIN) ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Bentuk keratan rentas badan keretapi (Cross sectional shape) Aerodinamik (Aerodynamic) Kurangkan rintangan udara (Reduce air resistance) Bahan badan keretapi (Material for the body) Kukuh (Strong) Tahan tekanan tinggi (withstand high pressure) Ketumpatan badan (Density of the body) Rendah (Low) Ringan / pecutan tinggi (lighter/ high acceleration) Bahan untuk landasan (Material for the track) Super konduktor Rintangan sifar (zero resistance) Bilangan gerabak (No of coach) Banyak (Many) Kurangkan inersia (Reduce inertia) 11. TERMOMETER KLINIKAL ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Cecair yang digunakan (Liquid used) Merkuri (Mercury) Legap/Mudah di baca/ takat lebur tinggi (Opaque/easy to read/ high melting point) Julat (Range) 35°C – 42 °C Upaya untuk ukur suhu (Able to measure temperature) Kejituan (Accuracy) Tinggi (High) Lebih sensitif/ boleh kesan suhu badan lebih tepat (more sensitive/ can detect body temperature accurately) Saiz tiub kapilari (Size of capillary tube) Kecil (Small) Sensitiviti bertambah (Sensitivity increase)
  8. 8. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 9 12. CERMIN UNTUK MANTAU PELANGGAN DALAM PASARAYA / KESELAMATAN JALAN RAYA ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Jenis cermin (Type of mirror) Cembung (convex) Sudut pandangan besar (wider field of view) Diameter Besar (Big) Sudut pandangan yang lebih luas (more wider field of view) Ketumpatan (Density) Rendah (Low) Ringan (lighter) Kedudukan (Position) Tinggi / bucu siling / simpang (High/ corner of ceiling/ junction) Julat pandangan lebih luas dan jauh/ tidak halangan laluan ( Wider range of view and far / do not disturb customer pathway) 13. MIKROSKOP MAJMUK ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB CIRI-CIRI IMEJ: Kedudukan Objek,uo fo < uo < 2fo Hasilkan imej Besar, Songsang dan Nyata (BSN) // RIM 1. Imej pertama – BSN @ RIM 2. Imej akhir – BSM (berbanding dengan objek asal) / VIM Jarak Antara kedua-dua kanta, d L > fo + fe Imej dapat terbentuk di depan kanta mata Jarak antara imej pertama dengan kanta mata, u1 u1 < fe Hasilkan imej yang besar / sebagai kanta pembesar/ menambah pembesaran Tempat simpanan Tempat sejuk dan kering Elakkan kulat/Avoid fungus Cermin Tambahan Cermin cekung Tumpukan cahaya ke atas kanta objektif dan dapat imej yang lebih terang
  9. 9. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 10 FOKUS ESEI: TINGKATAN 5 1. Ayunan bola polistrena dalam medan elektrik untuk menghasilkan ayunan dengan frekuensi tinggi. ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Jarak antara kedua-dua plat Pendek/ Dekat Jarak ayunan pendek Jisim bola polisterina bersalut Aluminium Kecil Mudah berayun / inertia rendah Voltan VLT Tinggi Medan elektrik tinggi / daya ayunan tinggi Bahan tali untuk gantung bola polisterina Nilon Ringan Bagaimana bola polisterina boleh berayun antara dua plat logam yang bercas. 1. Pada mulanya bola polisterina adalah neutral (bil cas sama) 2. Bila bola polisterina di sesarkan ke arah plat kiri (bercas positif) bola itu akan bercas positif. 3. Oleh kerana cas yang sama menolak maka bola polisterina akan ditolak ke arah plat kanan (bercas negatif) 4. Sampai di plat kanan (negatif) bola itu pula akan dicaskan dengan cas negatif. 5. Cas yang sama menolak menyebabkan bola ditolak ke plat kiri semula. 6. Proses berulang.
  10. 10. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 11 2. BILIK KULIAH ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Bahan untuk dinding (Material for the wall) Papan lembut (Softboard) Menyerap gelombang bunyi/ elak gema (Absorb sound waves/ avoid echo) Kedudukan mikrofon (Position of microphone) Belakang pembesar suara (Back of speakers) Elakkan ‘bising’ (Avoid Noise) Jenis mikrofon (Type of microphone) Mikrofon tanpa wayar (Wirelessmicrophone) Bebas bergerak (free to move) Kedudukan pembesar suara (Position of speakers) Tinggi (High) Elakkan halangan (Avoid obstacle) Jarak antara dua pembesar suara (Distance between two speakers) Jauh (Far) Jarak antara dua bunyi kuat berturutan, x adalah dekat. (Distance between two consecutive loud sounds short) 3. GELOMBANG ELEKTROMAGNET UNTUK SISTEM PENYIARAN SATELIT ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Nama gelombang Gelombang elektromagnet/ mikro Tidak perlu medium/frekuensi tinggi/ Tenaga tinggi Frekuensi gelombang Tinggi Tenaga tinggi/ boleh bergerak jauh Panjang gelombang Rendah Mudah di pantulkan Halaju gelombang Tinggi Dapat bergerak jauh Pelembapan Rendah Kurang tenaga terbebas semasa penyiaran
  11. 11. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 12 4. PILIH LITAR ELEKTRIK ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Jenis susunan litar (Type of circuit arrangement) Selari (Parallel) Satu mentol tak fungsi yang lain masih bole berfungsi (One bulb malfunction others still function) Ketebalan dawai kabel (Thickness of cable used) Tebal (Thick) Rintangan rendah (Low resistance) Voltan yang digunakan (Voltage used) ( Bergantung kepada peralatan cthnya 240V) Berikan voltage cukup untuk peralatan berfungsi (Give enough voltage supply for the appliances to operate) Fius (Fuse) Bergantung kepada arus yang mengalir dalam litar. Kadar Fius lebih sedikit dari arus yang mengalir Mencegah peralatan elektrik dari rosak akibat arus berlebihan mengalir. (Protect the electrical appliances from damage due to the excess current) 5. ELEMEN PEMANAS DALAM CEREK ELEKTRIK (HEATING ELEMENT IN ELECTRIC HEATER) ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Bahan gegelung pemanas (material of the coil) Nikrom (Nichrome) Rintangan tinggi (High resistance) Bilangan lilitan gegelung (Number of turns of the coil) Banyak (Many) Rintangan tinggi / banyak haba (High resistance/ more heat ) Takat lebur (Melting point) Tinggi (High) Tidak mudah melebur (Not easy to melt) Kadar pengoksidaan (Oxidation rate) Rendah (Low) Tidak mudah berkarat (not easy to rust)
  12. 12. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 13 6. UBAHSUAI PENJANA A.T KE PENJANA A.U ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Bentuk Magnet (Shape of magnet used) Melenkung (Curve) Menghasilkan medanmagnet jejarian/ Garis medan magnet tertumpu pada armatur (Produce radial magnetic field/ magnetic field lines is concentrated at the armature) Kekuatan magnet (Strength of magnet) Kuat (Strong) Hasilkan lebih banyak pemotongan fluks/ arus bertambah (Produce more cutting of flux) / increase current) Bilangan lilitan gelung (Number of turns of the coil) Banyak (More/ higher) Hasilkan lebih banyak pemotongan fluks/ arus bertambah (Produce more cutting of flux) / increase current) Sentuhan berus dan komutator (Contact of brush and commutator ) Spring Pastikan sentuhan ketat (Ensure the contact is tight) Cincin yang digunakan (Ring used) Slip Ring Mengubah arah arus selepas separuh putaran untuk memastikan daya kupel memutarkan gelung dalam arah yang sama. (Reverse the current each half revolution to keep the couple force turning the coil in the same direction)
  13. 13. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 14 7. PENGHANTARAN TENAGA ELEKTRIK ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Jenis dawai kabel (Type of cable wire) Kuprum (Copper) Rintangan rendah (Low resistance) Ketebalan dawai kabel (Thickness of cable wire) Tebal (Thicker) Rintangan rendah (Low resistance) Jenis transformer (Type of transformer) Injak Turun (Step down) Turunkan voltan (Lower the voltage) Susunan litar (Arrangement of circuit) Selari (Parallel) Satu mentol terbakar, lain masih menyala. (One bulb blow, other still function) Ketumpatan kabel (Density of cable wire) Rendah (Low) Ringan (lighter) Jenis arus yang digunakan Ulang alik Mudah dinaikkan dan diturunkan voltaan dengan menggunakan transformer. Magnitud Voltan Tinggi Mengecilkan arus / kehilangan tenaga dikurangkan.
  14. 14. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 15 8. TRANSFORMER ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Jenis teras besi (Type of iron core) Teras besi lembut (Soft Iron Core) Mudah dimagn etkan dan mudah dinyahmagnetkan (Easy to magnetized and demagnetized) Sifat teras besi (Characteristic of iron core) Berlapis/berlamina (Laminated ) Kurangkan arus pusar (Reduce Eddy Current) Bahan dawai (Material of wire) Kuprum (Copper) Rintangan rendah (Reduce resistance) Ketebalan dawai (Thickness of wire) Tebal (Thick) Rintangan rendah (Reduce resistance) Jarak antara gelung primer dan gelung sekunder (Distance between primary coil and secondary coil) Rapat/dekat (close) Elak kebocoran fluks (Avoid flux leakage) Prinsip Kerja Sebuah Transformer: 1. Arus ulangalik yang berubah arah dan magnitud mengalir dalam gelung primer 2. Menghasilkan medan magnet yang juga berubah arah dan magnitud 3. Dengan bantuan teras besi lembut medan magnet mengalir ke gelung sekunder 4. Pemotongan fluks berlaku dalam gelung sekunder menghasilkan d.g.e aruhan dan arus aruhan.
  15. 15. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 16 9. LITAR TRANSISTOR SEBAGAI PENGESAN KEBAKARAN ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Sambungan terminal bateri kepada transistor (Connection of the terminal battery to the transistor) Npn – terminal positif ke pemungut Pnp- terminal positif ke pengeluar (Npn – positive terminal to collector (Pnp – positive terminal to emitter) Ic mengalir (Ic flow) Komponen untuk melindungi transistor (Component to protect the transistor) Perintang pada tapak (Resistor at the base) Menghadkan arus ke tapak/ mengurangkan arus ke tapak (limit the current to the base/ reduce current to the base) Jenis perintang yang sensitif kepada haba (Type of resistor that is sensitive to heat) Perintang peka haba/ termistor (Heat dependent resistor/ Thermistor) Ada haba rintangan rendah (AHARR) (When there is heat, the resistance is low) Komponen yang memberikan isyarat kebakaran (Component that give fire signal) Loceng (Bell/ alarm) Berbunyi (Ringing)
  16. 16. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 17 10. MEMILIH SUMBER RADIOAKTIF DALAM PERUBATAN ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Jenis Sinar (Type of ray) Beta Boleh dikesan oleh Tiub GM// kurang bahaya berbanding gama (Can be detected by GM Tube)// less dangerous compared to gamma ) Separuh hayat (Half life) Pendek (Short) Tidak berada lama dalam badan pesakit (Does not stay longer in the patients body) Kuasa Penembusan (Penetration power) Tinggi (High) Boleh tembusi (Able to penetrate) Keadaan jirim (State of matter) Cecair (Liquid) Dapat mengalir melalui salur darah /mudah diserap (Can flow through blood vessel/ easy to absorb) Jenis Pengesan (Type of detector) Tiub Gm (GM tube) Boleh kesan sinaran dengan mudah / mudah dibawa (Can detect radiation easily/ portable) 11. MENGESAN KETEBALAN KERTAS ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Keadaan jirim (State of matter) Pepejal Mudah untuk uruskan/ tidak tumpah Jenis Pengesan (Type of detector) Tiub GM (GM tube) Boleh kesan sinar beta β Separuh hayat sumber Lama Tahan lama/ tidak perlu tambah Sinaran Radioaktif dari sumber Beta, β Boleh dikesan oleh tiub GM / boleh tembusi kertas Kedudukan sumber dan Pengesan Sumber diatas/bawah dan Pengesan dibawah/atas Sumber mengeluarkan sinaran dan di kesan oleh alat pengesan dibawah/atas
  17. 17. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 18 12. REAKTOR NUKLEAR (NUCLEAR REACTOR) ASPEK JAWAPAN SEBAB Bahan api yang digunakan (Fuel used) Uranium Menghasikkan tindakbalas pembelahan lebih mudah (Produce fision reaction easily) Separuh hayat bahan (Half life of the source) Lama (Long) Tahan lama (Lasting) Keadaan Jirim (State of matter) Pepejal (Solid) Mudah diuruskan (Easy to handle) Moderator Grafit (Graphite) Memperlahankan gerakan neutron (Slow down the motion of neutrons) Rod pengawal (Control Rod) Boron / Cadmium Serap neutron (Absorb the neutron)
  18. 18. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 19 WORKING PRINCIPLE OF INSTRUMENT HYDROMETER  Used to measure relative density of liquids  Lead shots = to weight it down // enable the hydrometer floats vertically in the liquid  Lesser density = larger volume of liquid displaced (hydrometer is submerged) Higher density = lower volume of liquid displaced (hydrometer floats)
  19. 19. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 20 MANOMETER & BAROMETER  A device for measuring atmospheric pressure  to measure gas pressure
  20. 20. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 21 BUNSEN BURNER VACUUM CLEANER Explain how the vacuum cleaner is able to remove dust from the floor. Answer:  Fan blows air out from vent  Low pressure inside vacuum cleaner  High pressure outside vacuum cleaner  Different in pressure result sucking force
  21. 21. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 22 DROPPER Using the knowledge of atmospheric pressure, explain how the liquid in the bottle can be sucked into the dropper tube. Answer:  Press the dropper  Air inside the dropper is forced out  Pressure inside the dropper decreases  Atmospheric pressure pushes the liquid into the dropper tube
  22. 22. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 23 PRESSURE IN A CAPILLARY TUBE gas atmP P gh  gas atmP P gas atmP P gh Pgas = gas pressure in the capillary tube (Pa or N m-2 ) Patm = atmospheric pressure (Pa or N m-2 ) h = length of the captured mercury (m) ρ = density of mercury (kg m-3 ) g = gravitational field strength (N kg-1 )
  23. 23. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 24 APPLICATION OF LENS CHARACTERISTICS MICROSCOPE TELESCOPE DIAGRAM fo (objective lens) P so f To produce bigger image P so f To produce a higher magnification fe (eyepiece lens) f f D (normal adjustment) D > fo + fe To produce bigger image from the eyepiece // to increase the magnification D = fo + fe To produce sharp & bright image u (object distance) f < u < 2f (RIM) Infinity (oo) (RID) First image RIM RID (at f) Final image VIM VIM (oo)
  24. 24. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 25 MICROSCOPE TELESCOPE
  25. 25. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 26 SIMPLE CAMERA Lens To focus a sharp image onto the film Film To record the image Diaphragm To adjust the size of aperture (control the brightness of the image) Shutter To open and shut the camera (film is exposed only for a short time)
  26. 26. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 27 WAVEPHYSICAL QUANTITY MEANING SI UNIT SYMBOL Amplitude The maximum displacement from its equilibrium position. Amplitude relates to loudness in sound and brightness in light. meter a Period The time taken for an oscillation to complete one cycle. 1 T f  Second T Frequency The number of waves produced in one second. 1 f T  Hertz f Wavelength The distance between two successive crests or two successive troughs. The distance between two successive compressions or two successive rarefactions in a sound wave. Meter  Speed of wave v = f ms-1 v
  27. 27. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 28 DISPLACEMENT-DISTANCE GRAPH DISPLACEMENT-TIME GRAPH To find frequency, 1 f T 
  28. 28. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 29 EXPERIMENT TO STUDY THE INTERFERENCE OF WATER WAVE λ a x D axλ= D = wavelength of water waves = distance between two dippers = distance between two consecutive antinodal line or nodal line = distance between dippers and screen
  29. 29. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 30 Interference of Light Waves Interference of Sound Waves ax D   The wavelength of monochromatic light can be found by the formula: a = distance between two slits x = distance between two consecutive bright fringe or dark fringe D = distance between slits and screen The wavelength of sound wave can be found by the formula: a = distance between two loudspeakers x = distance between two consecutive loud sound or soft sound D = distance between loudspeakers and where the sound heard When constructive occurs there will be a bright fringe. When destructive occurs there will be a dark fringe. When constructive occurs there will be a loud sound. When destructive occurs there will be a soft sound. What happens to x, when a double-slit with a bigger separation is used? x will decrease = aλ D x  What happens to x, when a higher frequency is used? higher frequency, lower wavelength x will decrease a= D λ x What happens to x, when a red laser pen is replaced by yellow laser pen? x will decrease ʎ yellow < ʎ red a= D λ x  State the relationship between wavelength and x. ʎ decrease, x decrease State the relationship between frequency and wavelength. higher frequency, lower wavelength
  30. 30. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 31 ELECTRICITYCHARACTERISTIC ELECTROMOTIVE FORCE POTENTIAL DIFFERENCE Similarities Have same unit (Volt) Can be measured by Voltmeter Definition Work done by a source in driving 1 C charge in a complete circuit Work done in moving 1 C charge from 1 point in an electric field to another point Symbol E V Electrical diagram Circuit diagram Voltmeter reading 1.5 V (EMF) Less than 1.5 V (potential difference) Current No current flow (opened circuit) Current flow (closed circuit) Condition of the bulb Does not light up Light up Transmission of energy Chemical energy Electrical energy Electrical energy  Heat energy
  31. 31. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 32 ELECTRONICN-Type AND P-Type SEMICONDUCTOR CHARACTERISTIC P-Type SEMICONDUCTOR N-Type SEMICONDUCTOR Doping Material TRIVALENT: Aluminum, Boron, Indium and Gallium (BAGI) PENTAVALENT: Antimony, Arsenic and Phosphorus (APA) Role of doping material Atom receiver Atom donor Majority Charge Carrier Holes Free electrons Minority Charge Carrier Free electrons Holes SEMICONDUCTOR DIODE
  32. 32. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 33 FORWARD BIAS REVERSE BIAS  The cell voltage greater than the junction voltage.  The depletion layer is narrow, and the resistance of diode decreases.  Hence a large current flows through the diode.  Bulb light up.  The cell voltage is lower than the junction voltage.  The depletion layer is wide, and the resistance of diode increases.  Hence only a very small current (leakage current) flows through the diode.  Bulb not light up.
  33. 33. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 34  HALF-WAVE RECTIFICATION  The current will only flow in the first half-cycle when the diode in forward bias.  The current is blocked in the second half-cycle when the diode is in reverse bias.  FULL-WAVE RECTIFICATION  In the first half, the current flows from P → B → D → Q.  In the second half, the current flows from Q → C → A → P.  THE USES OF CAPASITOR 1. When the current pass through the resistor and capacitor, the capacitor is charged and stores energy. 2. When there is no current pass through the resistor and capacitor, the capacitor discharge and the energy from it is used to produce voltage across the resistor. 3. As a result it produces a smooth dc output.
  34. 34. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 35 THE USES OF TRANSISTOR LIGHT CONTROLLED SWITCH
  35. 35. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 36 RadioactivityQUESTION: X, Y and Z are three different radioactive substances. X emits only α-particles, Y emits only β-particles and Z emits only γ-rays. You are required to carry out investigation to identify the types of radiation by using Geiger-Muller tube. - Draw a diagram to show how you carry out the investigation. - Describe the procedures and explain how you arrived at the conclusion ANSWER: PROCEDURES  Observed the reading on the scale without an absorber  Put a piece of paper, aluminium and lead between the source and the detector in turns  For each kind absorber, record the reading on the rate meter  Carry out the same procedure for the three substances  α radiation will be stopped by all three kinds of absorber  β radiation will be stopped by aluminium and lead  γ will be stopped by lead only
  36. 36. ALINA IMAN ARIF Amazing physics -- 37 QUESTION: Sketch activity against time graph to show the decay of a radioactive substance. Explain how the half-life is determined. ANSWER: N = Amount of radioisotope particles after nth half-life No = Initial amount of radioisotope particles NUCLEAR REACTOR

