Online education innovation_new_normal_2022

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
สไลด์บรรยาย นวัตกรรมทางออนไลน์เพื่อการศึกษาที่ดีกว่าในยุคปกติใหม่
การประชุมวิชาการระดับชาติศึกษาศาสตร์วิจัย มหาวิทยาลัยนเรศวร
"การวิจัยและนวัตกรรมพลิกผันเพื่อการเปลี่ยนแปลงการศึกษาที่ดีกว่าบนฐานวิถีชีวิตใหม่"
The 9th National Conference on Educational Research, Naresuan University
ณ คณะศึกษาศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยนเรศวร
วันพฤหัสบดีที่ 20 มกราคม 2565