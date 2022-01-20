Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 32

Online education innovation_new_normal_2022

Jan. 20, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

สไลด์บรรยาย นวัตกรรมทางออนไลน์เพื่อการศึกษาที่ดีกว่าในยุคปกติใหม่
การประชุมวิชาการระดับชาติศึกษาศาสตร์วิจัย มหาวิทยาลัยนเรศวร
"การวิจัยและนวัตกรรมพลิกผันเพื่อการเปลี่ยนแปลงการศึกษาที่ดีกว่าบนฐานวิถีชีวิตใหม่"
The 9th National Conference on Educational Research, Naresuan University
ณ คณะศึกษาศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยนเรศวร
วันพฤหัสบดีที่ 20 มกราคม 2565

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(3.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
(4.5/5)
Free
Bloom Forward: Healing from Trauma Emmy Marie
(4/5)
Free

Online education innovation_new_normal_2022

  1. 1. นวัตกรรมทางออนไลนเพื่อการศึกษาที่ดีกวาในยุคปกติใหม ศาสตราจารย ดร.ปรัชญนันท นิลสุข มหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีพระจอมเกลาพระนครเหนือ
  2. 2. การประชุมวิชาการระดับชาติศึกษาศาสตรวิจัย มหาวิทยาลัยนเรศวร "การวิจัยและนวัตกรรมพลิกผันเพื่อการเปลี่ยนแปลงการศึกษาที่ดีกวาบน ฐานวิถีชีวิตใหม" The 9th National Conference on Educational Research, Naresuan University ณ คณะศึกษาศาสตร มหาวิทยาลัยนเรศวร วันพฤหัสบดีที่ 20 มกราคม 2565
  3. 3. • Trends Technology for 2020 • Learning Ecosystem • Microlearning • Remote Learning , Virtual Laboratory • MOOCs • AR-VR-MR-eXR Metaverse
  4. 4. Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2022
  5. 5. Data Fabric
  6. 6. OPX
  7. 7. Learning Ecosystem
  8. 8. E-Learning 2021-2022
  9. 9. Learning Technology Ecosystem
  10. 10. Mobile Learning
  11. 11. Microlearning
  12. 12. 3 ส.
  13. 13. Microlearning
  14. 14. Distance or Remote Learning
  15. 15. Remote Laboratory
  16. 16. Remote Lab
  17. 17. Virtual Lab
  18. 18. MOODLE
  19. 19. MOOC Cycle
  20. 20. MOOCs
  21. 21. AR-VR
  22. 22. Eon Reality
  23. 23. Eon-xr.com
  24. 24. Seconlife
  25. 25. Imvu
  26. 26. Spatial
  27. 27. Metaverse จักรวาลนฤมิต
  28. 28. One size does not fit all
  29. 29. บทสรุป - การเรียนการสอนออนไลนกลายเปนความปกติใหม เปนบทบาทหนาที่ของทุก ฝายที่จะตองทําใหการเรียนรูของเด็กไดดําเนินไปอยางตอเนื่อง - นวัตกรรมออนไลนเขามาปรับเปลี่ยนวิธีการเรียนการสอนที่เปน Microlearning มากขึ้น ขณะที่ครูควรเนนทักษะชีวิตดิจิทัลและวิจารณญาณ ในการรับรูขอมูลขาวสาร - Next Normal จะทําใหหองเรียนไมสามารถกลับสูการสอนแบบเดิมไดอีกตอไป การจัดการเรียนการสอนตองผสมผสานการเรียนออนไลนกับการสอนปกติ - การศึกษาคือความเจริญงอกงาม ครูและผูบริหารตองพรอมรับการเปลี่ยนแปลง ที่จะเกิดขึ้นไดเสมอ One size does not fit all
  30. 30. Q/A
  31. 31. ศาสตราจารย ดร.ปรัชญนันท นิลสุข ภาควิชาครุศาสตรเทคโนโลยีและสารสนเทศ คณะครุศาสตรอุตสาหกรรม มหาวิทยาลัยเทคโนโลยีพระจอมเกลาพระนครเหนือ 081-7037515 LINE : prachyanun prachyanunn@kmutnb.ac.th http://www.facebook.com/prachyanun http://www.prachyanun.com

×