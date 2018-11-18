D3 pal program all

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστι...
ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γυμναστι...
ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστι...
ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστι...
ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστι...
ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστι...
ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστι...
ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστι...
Δευτέρα Τρίτη Τετάρτη Πέμπτη Παρασκευή Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστι...
ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστι...
Δευτέρα Τρίτη Τετάρτη Πέμπτη Παρασκευή Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστι...
  1. 1. ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Μαθηματικά Γυμναστική Εικαστικά Αγγλικά Θρησκευτικά Θεατρική Αγωγή Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Πληροφορική Ιστορία Μελέτη Π. Ιστορία Θρησκευτικά Μουσική Μελέτη Π. Αγγλικά Ευέλικτη Ζώνη Ευέλικτη Ζώνη
  3. 3. ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Μαθηματικά Γυμναστική Εικαστικά Αγγλικά Θρησκευτικά Θεατρ. Αγωγή Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Πληροφορική Ιστορία Μελέτη Π. Ιστορία Θρησκευτικά Μουσική Μελέτη Π. Αγγλικά Ευέλικτη Ζ. Ευέλικτη Ζ.
  4. 4. ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Μαθηματικά Γυμναστική Εικαστικά Αγγλικά Θρησκευτικά Θεατρική Αγωγή Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Πληροφορική Ιστορία Μελέτη Περιβάλλοντος Ιστορία Θρησκευτικά Μουσική Μελέτη Περιβάλλοντος Αγγλικά Ευέλικτη Ζώνη Ευέλικτη Ζώνη
  5. 5. ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Μαθηματικά Γυμναστική Εικαστικά Αγγλικά θρησκευτικά Θεατρική Αγωγή Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Πληροφορική Ιστορία Μελέτη Περιβάλλοντος Ιστορία θρησκευτικά Μουσική Μελέτη Περιβάλλοντος Αγγλικά Ευέλικτη Ζώνη Ευέλικτη Ζώνη
  6. 6. ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Μαθηματικά Γυμναστική Εικαστικά Αγγλικά Θρησκευτικά Θεατρική αγωγή Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Πληροφορική Ιστορία Μελέτη περιβάλλοντος Ιστορία Θρησκευτικά Μουσική Μελέτη περιβάλλοντος Αγγλικά Ευέλικτη Ζώνη Ευέλικτη Ζώνη
  7. 7. ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Μαθηματικά Γυμναστική Εικαστικά Αγγλικά Θρησκευτικά Θεατρική Αγωγή Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Πληροφορική Ιστορία Μελέτη Περιβάλλοντος Ιστορία Θρησκευτικά Μουσική Μελέτη Περιβάλλοντος Αγγλικά Ευέλικτη Ζώνη Ευέλικτη Ζώνη
  9. 9. ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Μαθηματικά Γυμναστική Εικαστικά Αγγλικά Θρησκευτικά Θεατρική Αγωγή Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Πληροφορική Ιστορία Μελέτη Π. Ιστορία Θρησκευτικά Μουσική Μελέτη Π Αγγλικά Ευέλικτη Ζώνη Ευέλικτη Ζώνη
  10. 10. ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Μαθηματικά Γυμναστική Εικαστικά Αγγλικά Θρησκευτικά Θεατρική Αγωγή Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Πληροφορική Ιστορία Μελέτη Π. Ιστορία Θρησκευτικά Μουσική Μελέτη Π. Αγγλικά Ευέλικτη Ζ. Ευέλικτη Ζ.
  11. 11. Δευτέρα Τρίτη Τετάρτη Πέμπτη Παρασκευή Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Μαθηματικά Γυμναστική Εικαστικά Αγγλικά Θρησκευτικά Θεατρ. Αγωγή Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Πληροφορική Ιστορία Μελέτη Ιστορία θρησκευτικά μουσική Μελέτη Αγγλικά Ευέλικτη Ευέλικτη
  12. 12. ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ ΤΡΙΤΗ ΤΕΤΑΡΤΗ ΠΕΜΠΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Μαθηματικά Γυμναστική Εικαστικά Αγγλικά Θρησκευτικά Θεατρική Αγωγή Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Πληροφορική Ιστορία Μελέτη Περιβάλλον Ιστορία Θρησκευτικά Μουσική Μελέτη Περιβάλλον Αγγλικά Ευέλικτη Ζώνη Ευέλικτη Ζώνη
  13. 13. Δευτέρα Τρίτη Τετάρτη Πέμπτη Παρασκευή Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Αγγλικά Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Γλώσσα Γυμναστική Μαθηματικά Γυμναστική Εικαστικά Αγγλικά Θρησκευτικά Θεατρική Αγωγή Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Μαθηματικά Πληροφορική Ιστορία Μελέτη Π. Ιστορία Θρησκευτικά Μουσική Μελέτη Π. Αγγλικά Ευέλικτη Ζ. Ευέλικτη Ζ.

