How is your payout calculated - SCD

  1. 1. How is your payout calculated? In this module, we will discuss : 1. How is your payout calculated? 2. How can you check your commission details? 3. What are the different modes of logistics? 4. How can you measure the weight of a packed product? 5. What are the logistic charges at Paytm Mall? 6. What are the different types of frauds? 7. What is a service level agreement (SLA)? 8. How to avoid penalties? 9. How is your payout calculated? 10. How can you check your expected payout on the Paytm Mall seller panel?
  2. 2. How is your payout calculated? Your final payout is made after various commissions & fee deductions from the selling price The components which are deducted from the selling price are as follows - Charges Definitions Rates Marketplace commission Fee charged for listing your products on the Paytm Mall marketplace % of the selling price (varies at the category/product level) Payment gateway Fee paid for the transfer of money via Paytm Mall payments gateway 2.7% of the selling price Logistics charges Charges for using the services of Paytm Mall logistics partners Based on the mode of shipment Penalty A fraud is a deliberate action of deceiving Paytm Mall or its partners to secure unfair gains. Depends on the type of fraud
  3. 3. How can you check your commission details? Click on Profile You can download your agreement history by going to the seller panel, where you can read the terms and conditions along with the commission details of your products Click on Agreement History
  4. 4. How can you check your commission details? Click on ‘Click To Download’ Note – You have to download the latest version of the agreement history.
  5. 5. What are the different modes of logistics ? Express shipment Standard sized shipments (less than 5 kg) which are serviced through the aerial mode Local shipment These are intra-city shipments i.e. whose pickup & drop locations fall in the same city Zonal shipment All pincodes assigned to specific zones (north, south, east, west). If pickup and delivery fall in the same zone (not cities), zonal rates will be charged National shipment These are inter-zone shipments i.e. whose pickup & delivery pincodes fall in different zones
  6. 6. What are the logistics charges at Paytm Mall? Below are the weight slab rates for logistics in Paytm Mall Forward shipping charges Express Weight Local Zonal National First 250 grams ₹ 27 ₹ 35 ₹ 50 More than 250 Grams to 500 grams ₹ 30 ₹ 42 ₹ 60 Additional per 500 grams ₹ 21 ₹ 30 ₹ 45 Surface Up to first 1 Kg ₹ 42 ₹ 55 ₹ 75 Up to first 2 Kg ₹ 55 ₹ 70 ₹ 90 Up to first 3 Kg ₹ 65 ₹ 85 ₹ 105 Additional 3-10 Kg (charge per kg ) ₹ 11 ₹ 12 ₹ 22 Additional10-30 Kg (charge per kg ) ₹ 9 ₹ 11 ₹ 20 Additional 30-60 Kg (charge per kg ) ₹ 9 ₹ 11 ₹ 20 Additional kg >60 Kg (charge per kg ) ₹ 8 ₹ 10 ₹ 20 Note – All the fee mentioned above is exclusive of taxes. For more details click here – In case of any issue with Logistic Charges or Product Weight, a request to be raised for assistance within 3 months of the Order date. Any query/dispute raised after this timeline will not be entertained and courier fee charged will be deemed to be final.
  7. 7. How can you measure the weight of a packed product? The weight of a product can be calculated in 2 ways - dead weight and volumetric weight. The higher of the two is used to calculate the logistic charges Dead weight = weight of package Length 5 inches Width 6 inches Height 4 inches Volumetric weight 393.28 Grams Volumetric weight in grams = (𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑔𝑡ℎ × 𝑏𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑑𝑡ℎ × ℎ𝑒𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡 × 2.543 ) 5 Note: length, breadth and height in inches Weight of the packet measured on the weighing machine = 900 grams Dead weight = 900 Grams Weight Volumetric weight Deadweight Formula Example In this case, the dead weight will be considered since it is greater than the volumetric weight
  8. 8. How can you calculate the logistic charge? Note – All the fee mentioned above is exclusive of taxes. Example 1. If the weight of your product is 250 gm Shipping charges Express Slab Local Charges Weight breakup Calculation Final First 250 Grams ₹ 27 250 gm 27 27 Total 250 gm ₹ 27
  9. 9. How can you calculate the logistic charge? Note – All the fee mentioned above is exclusive of taxes. Example 2. If the weight of your product is 500 gm Shipping charges Express Slab Local Charges Weight breakup Calculation Final More than 250 Grams to 500 Grams ₹ 30 500 gm 30 30 Total 500 gm ₹ 30
  10. 10. How can you calculate the logistic charge? Note – All the fee mentioned above is exclusive of taxes. Example 3. If the weight of your product is 1 kg Shipping charges Surface Slab Local Charges Weight breakup Calculation Final Up to first 1 Kg ₹ 42 1 Kg 42 42 Total 1 Kg ₹ 42
  11. 11. How can you calculate the logistic charge? Note – All the fee mentioned above is exclusive of taxes. Example 4. If the weight of your product is 5 kg Shipping charges Surface Slab Local Charges Weight breakup Calculation Final Up to first 3 Kg ₹ 65 3 Kg 65 65 Additional 3-10 Kg (charge per kg ) ₹ 11 2 Kg 11*2 22 Total 5 Kg ₹ 87
  12. 12. How can you calculate the logistic charge? Note – All the fee mentioned above is exclusive of taxes. Example 5. If the weight of your product is 20 kg Shipping charges Surface Slab Local Charges Weight breakup Calculation Final Up to first 3 Kg ₹ 65 3 Kg 65 65 Additional 3-10 Kg (charge per kg ) ₹ 11 7 Kg 11*7 77 Additional 10-30 Kg (charge per kg ) ₹ 9 10 Kg 9*10 90 Total 20 Kg ₹ 232
  13. 13. What are the different types of fraud? Note- 1. This list is just for illustrative purposes and doesn’t include all cases 2. Paytm Mall reserves the right to block your seller account or to disable your listings depending on the severity of the case Types of fraud Dispatch/Delivery of EmptyBox or Fake/Duplicate/Defective/Partial/ Damaged/Used/Wrong Product or product of lesser/inflated value Self-Ordering / Seller Buyer Collusion MRP issues If parcel has other things instead of the actual product or selling fake branded products purchased from local trolley without authorization Taking advantage of offers and promotions meant for customers Altering original MRP Penalty 3*GMV + cash back + 15000/(Litigation expenses) GMV + Cashback + Claim (If paid) + 15000/ (Litigation expenses) GMV + Cashback + 15000/ (Litigation expenses)
  14. 14. What are the different types of fraud? Note- 1. This list is just for illustrative purposes and doesn’t include all cases 2. Paytm Mall reserves the right to block your seller account or to disable your listings depending on the severity of the case Types of fraud No response Seller cancellation If you don't process order and order crosses the SLA If you cancel the order Penalty SLA breach penalty + Cancellation penalty Pre SLA seller cancellation = Cancellation penalty Post SLA seller cancellation= SLA breach penalty + cancellation penalty
  15. 15. What is a service level agreement (SLA)? A Service Level Agreement (SLA) is your promise to ship your products to your customers within a certain number of days. You have to ensure that all the orders are marked Shipped within SLA. Example: Note- 1. If SLA is breached, the order will be cancelled and you will be charged an SLA breach penalty and a cancellation penalty 2. SLA breach and cancellation penalties are defined at the category level of the product 3. Avoid SLA breaches as they affect your seller performance on Paytm Mall.
  16. 16. Penalty structure The SLA breach and cancellation penalties are defined at the category level of the product SLA breach penalty, ‘X%’ of selling price All categories 3 Cancellation penalty, ‘Y%’ of selling price All categories 7 There will also be a minimum cancellation penalty amount and minimum SLA breach penalty amount. This means that the seller will be charged the higher of the minimum penalty amount OR Y%/X% of SP. Note- 1. The minimum penalty amount will be Rs.35 on both SLA breaches and Cancellations by the Seller 2. These charges are exclusive of taxes
  17. 17. How to avoid penalties? • Maintain physical stock of products • Add inventory only if you have its physical stock • Procure genuine products only • You must have authorizations from brands for all products • Ship products with an MRP sticker • Always match the MRP of the product with the MRP listed in your catalogue • Ensure that the warranty you offer on the product is valid • Maintain a record of purchases • Do not indulge in fraudulent methods to obtain induced orders.
  18. 18. How is your payout calculated? Your final payout is made after the various commissions & fee deductions from the selling price Note – In case of any issue regrading Commission charged, a request should be raised with Support within 3 months of the order date. Any dispute after this timeline will not be entertained and the commission charged will be deemed to be final and accepted. - In case of any issue with Logistic Charges or Product Weight, a request to be raised for assistance within 3 months of the Order date. Any query/dispute raised after this timeline will not be entertained and courier fee charged will be deemed to be final. Payout Selling price ₹ 1000 (-) Marketplace commission (eg. 12.43%) ₹ 124.3 (12.43% *1000) (-) Payment gateway fee @2.7% ₹ 27 (2.7%*1000) (-) Logistic charges ₹ 30 (500 grams) Example : Product- Men’s T-shirt DEDUCTIONS ₹ 0(-) Additional minor deduction/penalty (-) GST@ 18% ₹ 32.63 [18%*(124.3+27+30)] ₹ 9 [1%*(Selling price- applicable GST on the product)](-) TCS (1%) on base price = Payout breakout ₹ 777.07 [1000-(124.3+27+30+32.63+9)]
  19. 19. How can you check your expected payout on the Paytm Mall seller panel? Click on the Catalogue tab Click on the Edit icon You can check your expected payout amount through the payout calculator
  20. 20. How can you check your expected payout on the Paytm Mall seller panel? Click on the Calculator icon
  21. 21. How can you check your expected payout on the Paytm Mall seller panel? Enter the MRP & selling price Click on the Re-calculate button
  22. 22. How can you check your expected payout on the Paytm Mall seller panel? View the expected payout break-up here
  23. 23. Thankseveryone! For any query, please raise a ticket using the Support tab on your seller panel.

