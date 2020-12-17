DDoS Challenges in IPv6 environment

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DDoSChallenges InIPv6environment
2 I’m Pavel Odintsov, the author of open source DDoS detection tool, FastNetMon: https://github.com/pavel-odintsov/fastnet...
3 Image from https://thirdinternet.com/ip-packet-syntax/
4 Image from https://networkel.com/ipv6-overview-communication-types/
5 ● Protocol ﬂood (UDP, ICMP, GRE, TCP). Just keep the protocol ﬁeld static. ● Fragmentation attack (just set fragment ﬂag...
6 Image from https://www.lifewire.com/tcp-headers-and-udp-headers-explained-817970
7 ● Source port ﬂood (including zero port) ● Destination port ﬂood (including zero port) ● TCP Sequence ﬂood ● TCP Ack ﬁel...
8 ● TCP ﬂag ﬂood (i.e. SYN, ACK ﬂood) ● UDP ﬂood ● GRE ﬂood ● UDP ampliﬁcation (DNS, NTP, SSDP, SNMP) ● Fragmentation atta...
9 Data from https://www.google.com/intl/en/ipv6/statistics.html
10 Data from https://www.akamai.com/uk/en/resources/our-thinking/state-of-the-internet-report
11 Data from https://www.akamai.com/uk/en/resources/our-thinking/state-of-the-internet-report
⬥ Telemetry about IPv6 ⬥ BGP for IPv6 ⬥ Blackhole RFC 7999 for IPv6 ⬥ Traﬃc engineering for IPv6 12
⬥ Netﬂow v5, no ﬁelds for IPv6 addresses ⬥ No ways to send Netﬂow, IPFIX, sFlow v5 to IPv6 only collector 13
⬥ Netﬂow v9, IPFIX, sFlow v5 14
⬥ MPReach instead of old good NLRI for IPv4 ⬥ BGP Daemon implementation 15
16
⬥ Only /128 support ⬥ No support ⬥ Non RFC community number, please use RFC7999 17
⬥ Diversion can be implemented on customer basis ⬥ Ability to localise customer for RTBH purposes ⬥ Anycast is aﬀordable 18
19
20 ⬥ Complete IPv6 support for mirror, Netﬂow and IPFIX modes ⬥ Added logic to ban / unban IPv6 hosts manually via API and...
21
22 ⬥ wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/pavel-odints ov/fastnetmon/master/src/fastnetmon_install.pl -Ofastnetmon_insta...
ANY QUESTIONS? You can ﬁnd me at: ⬥ @odintsov_pavel ⬥ pavel.odintsov@gmail.com ⬥ linkedin.com/in/podintsov 23
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DDoS Challenges in IPv6 environment

10 views

Published on

DDoS Challenges in IPv6 environment and FastNetMon IPv6 announcement.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DDoS Challenges in IPv6 environment

  1. 1. DDoSChallenges InIPv6environment
  2. 2. 2 I’m Pavel Odintsov, the author of open source DDoS detection tool, FastNetMon: https://github.com/pavel-odintsov/fastnetmon Ways to contact me: ● linkedin.com/in/podintsov ● github.com/pavel-odintsov ● twitter.com/odintsov_pavel ● IRC, FreeNode, pavel_odintsov ● pavel.odintsov@gmail.com
  3. 3. 3 Image from https://thirdinternet.com/ip-packet-syntax/
  4. 4. 4 Image from https://networkel.com/ipv6-overview-communication-types/
  5. 5. 5 ● Protocol ﬂood (UDP, ICMP, GRE, TCP). Just keep the protocol ﬁeld static. ● Fragmentation attack (just set fragment ﬂags: DF, MF and Fragment Oﬀset). ● Spooﬁng attack type (just randomize source IP) ● Options ﬂood (just add more options) ● Empty packet ﬂood (set length to 0) ● TTL expiration attack (very low or even zero TTL) ● ToS ﬂood, just set random values here
  6. 6. 6 Image from https://www.lifewire.com/tcp-headers-and-udp-headers-explained-817970
  7. 7. 7 ● Source port ﬂood (including zero port) ● Destination port ﬂood (including zero port) ● TCP Sequence ﬂood ● TCP Ack ﬁeld ﬂood ● TCP Flag ﬂood (TCP, ACK) ● TCP Window size ﬂood (including 0)
  8. 8. 8 ● TCP ﬂag ﬂood (i.e. SYN, ACK ﬂood) ● UDP ﬂood ● GRE ﬂood ● UDP ampliﬁcation (DNS, NTP, SSDP, SNMP) ● Fragmentation attack ● Spoofed source attacks
  9. 9. 9 Data from https://www.google.com/intl/en/ipv6/statistics.html
  10. 10. 10 Data from https://www.akamai.com/uk/en/resources/our-thinking/state-of-the-internet-report
  11. 11. 11 Data from https://www.akamai.com/uk/en/resources/our-thinking/state-of-the-internet-report
  12. 12. ⬥ Telemetry about IPv6 ⬥ BGP for IPv6 ⬥ Blackhole RFC 7999 for IPv6 ⬥ Traﬃc engineering for IPv6 12
  13. 13. ⬥ Netﬂow v5, no ﬁelds for IPv6 addresses ⬥ No ways to send Netﬂow, IPFIX, sFlow v5 to IPv6 only collector 13
  14. 14. ⬥ Netﬂow v9, IPFIX, sFlow v5 14
  15. 15. ⬥ MPReach instead of old good NLRI for IPv4 ⬥ BGP Daemon implementation 15
  16. 16. 16
  17. 17. ⬥ Only /128 support ⬥ No support ⬥ Non RFC community number, please use RFC7999 17
  18. 18. ⬥ Diversion can be implemented on customer basis ⬥ Ability to localise customer for RTBH purposes ⬥ Anycast is aﬀordable 18
  19. 19. 19
  20. 20. 20 ⬥ Complete IPv6 support for mirror, Netﬂow and IPFIX modes ⬥ Added logic to ban / unban IPv6 hosts manually via API and fastnetmon_api_client ⬥ Added logic to announce / withdraw announces about IPv6 hosts
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. 22 ⬥ wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/pavel-odints ov/fastnetmon/master/src/fastnetmon_install.pl -Ofastnetmon_install.pl ⬥ sudo perl fastnetmon_install.pl
  23. 23. ANY QUESTIONS? You can ﬁnd me at: ⬥ @odintsov_pavel ⬥ pavel.odintsov@gmail.com ⬥ linkedin.com/in/podintsov 23

×