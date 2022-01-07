Employment and Labour Market| USA| December 2021

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Summary
USA hiring slowed in December 2022
Professional services led the hiring in December 2021. Professional services usually required both years of schooling and certifications.
Government continues to shed jobs in December 2021.
1. Employment – USA - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/07/hiring-falters-in-december-as-payrolls-rise-only-199000.html
2. Manufacturing - https://industrytoday.com/usa-near-post-covid-reshoring-manufacturing-qa/
3. Clean Energy - https://247wallst.com/jobs/2022/01/03/the-fastest-shrinking-clean-energy-job/
4. Skill trades - https://www.fastcompany.com/90710658/are-office-careers-better-than-skilled-trade-jobs-most-americans-say-no
5. Government - https://financialpost.com/diane-francis/diane-francis-canadians-should-worry-more-about-democracy-here-than-in-the-united-states
6. Construction - https://financialpost.com/diane-francis/diane-francis-canadians-should-worry-more-about-democracy-here-than-in-the-united-states
7. Cities - https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-jobs/2173
8. Careers - https://www.businessinsider.com/jobs-expected-to-grow-the-most-future-employment-projections-salaries-2021-9
9. IT = https://www.computerworld.com/article/3542681/us-it-job-recovery-is-in-full-swing-but-employee-retention-can-be-tenuous.html
10. Vacancies https://www.reuters.com/business/us-job-openings-jump-11-million-october-2021-12-08/
Be the first to like this
Summary USA hiring slowed in December 2022 Professional services led the hiring in December 2021. Professional services usually required both years of schooling and certifications. Government continues to shed jobs in December 2021. 1. Employment – USA - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/07/hiring-falters-in-december-as-payrolls-rise-only-199000.html 2. Manufacturing - https://industrytoday.com/usa-near-post-covid-reshoring-manufacturing-qa/ 3. Clean Energy - https://247wallst.com/jobs/2022/01/03/the-fastest-shrinking-clean-energy-job/ 4. Skill trades - https://www.fastcompany.com/90710658/are-office-careers-better-than-skilled-trade-jobs-most-americans-say-no 5. Government - https://financialpost.com/diane-francis/diane-francis-canadians-should-worry-more-about-democracy-here-than-in-the-united-states 6. Construction - https://financialpost.com/diane-francis/diane-francis-canadians-should-worry-more-about-democracy-here-than-in-the-united-states 7. Cities - https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-jobs/2173 8. Careers - https://www.businessinsider.com/jobs-expected-to-grow-the-most-future-employment-projections-salaries-2021-9 9. IT = https://www.computerworld.com/article/3542681/us-it-job-recovery-is-in-full-swing-but-employee-retention-can-be-tenuous.html 10. Vacancies https://www.reuters.com/business/us-job-openings-jump-11-million-october-2021-12-08/
Total views
31
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0