Economy & Finance
Jan. 07, 2022
Employment and Labour Market| USA| December 2021

Economy & Finance
Jan. 07, 2022
Summary
USA hiring slowed in December 2022
Professional services led the hiring in December 2021. Professional services usually required both years of schooling and certifications.
Government continues to shed jobs in December 2021.

1. Employment – USA - https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/07/hiring-falters-in-december-as-payrolls-rise-only-199000.html
2. Manufacturing - https://industrytoday.com/usa-near-post-covid-reshoring-manufacturing-qa/
3. Clean Energy - https://247wallst.com/jobs/2022/01/03/the-fastest-shrinking-clean-energy-job/
4. Skill trades - https://www.fastcompany.com/90710658/are-office-careers-better-than-skilled-trade-jobs-most-americans-say-no
5. Government - https://financialpost.com/diane-francis/diane-francis-canadians-should-worry-more-about-democracy-here-than-in-the-united-states
6. Construction - https://financialpost.com/diane-francis/diane-francis-canadians-should-worry-more-about-democracy-here-than-in-the-united-states
7. Cities - https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-jobs/2173
8. Careers - https://www.businessinsider.com/jobs-expected-to-grow-the-most-future-employment-projections-salaries-2021-9
9. IT = https://www.computerworld.com/article/3542681/us-it-job-recovery-is-in-full-swing-but-employee-retention-can-be-tenuous.html
10. Vacancies https://www.reuters.com/business/us-job-openings-jump-11-million-october-2021-12-08/

Employment and Labour Market| USA| December 2021

  1. 1. EMPLOYMENT AND LABOR MARKET – UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 2021 Paul Young CPA CGA January 7, 2022
  2. 2. PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Academia (PF1, FA4, FN2, MU1. and MS2) • SME – Risk Management • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Macro/Micro Indicators • SME – Supply Chain Management • SME – Data, AI, Security, and Platform • SME – Internal Controls and Auditing Contact information email: Paul_Young_CGA@hotmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-young-055632b/ SlideShare - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga Twitter: https://twitter.com/paulyoungcpa Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/user/youngercga1968/videos
  3. 3. AGENDA • BMO / Employment • Net new jobs – United States • August/21 vs Dec/21 Employment • USA Metro areas • Job Vacancies PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 3
  4. 4. EMPLOYMENT Employment_202112_ Canada.pdf U.S. Payrolls Poor Packaging But Nice Gift.pdf
  5. 5. NET NEW JOBS – UNITED STATES Source - https://www.bls.gov/news.release/empsit.nr0.htm# PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 5 USA employment.pdf
  6. 6. DEC/21 VS DEC/20 TOTAL EMPLOYMENT PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 6
  7. 7. USA METRO AREA Source - https://www.bls.gov/news.release/metro.nr0.htm PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 7 Metro - USA - Employment.pdf
  8. 8. JOB VACANCIE S PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 8 Job Vacancies - USA.pdf Source – USA government
  9. 9. BLOG – ISM INDEX PRESENTATION TITLE 2/11/20XX 9 Blog - ISM - Continued Growth, but No End in Sight for Labor, Commodity Shortages - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/blog-ism- continued-growth-end-sight-labor-commodity-paul-young/?published=t According to the latest manufacturing business report from the Institute for Supply Management, the September Manufacturing PMI grew 1.2 points to 61.1%, up from August’s 59.9%. The manufacturing economy grew for a sixteenth month in a row since contraction in April 2020. The ISM’s New Orders index remained unchanged at 66.7%. Production fell 0.6 points to 59.4% from 60.0% in August. Employment resumed growth from a slight dip in August to hit 50.2%, up 1.2 from August (49.0%). The story is the same as it has been for the past several months of manufacturing. Demand for products is up and finding stable workers and cost-effective supplies is challenging. Despite those challenges, manufacturers are taking the long view and mostly remain optimistic, according to Timothy Fiore, president of the Institute for Supply Management’s Business Survey Committee. Fiore noted that survey respondents made about three positive comments about growth to every cautious comment. Source - https://www.industryweek.com/the-economy/data-and-statistics/article/21177219/ism-continued-growth-but-no-end-in- sight-for-labor-commodity-shortages?utm_source=IY%20IW%20Daily%20Headlines%20- %20Morning&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=CPS211003006&o_eid=7930I4506489J2B&rdx.ident%5Bpull%5D=omeda%7C79 30I4506489J2B&oly_enc_id=7930I4506489J2B This ties nicely to my post on manufacturing - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/blog-manufacturing-automation-technology-key- canadian-paul-young/ or https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/usa-manufacturing-august-2021-and-july-2021

