Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
OFFSHORE TAX HAVENS BY: PAUL YOUNG, CPA, CGA JULY 23, 2020
PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Financial Solutions • SME – Risk Management • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Pro...
SUMMARY • Tax havens cost the global economy billions - https://www.theguardian.com/global-development- professionals-netw...
AGENDA • Offshore Tax Havens • Offshore Tax Havens – Canada / GDP$ • Canada and Tax Havens • OECD and Tax Havens (Corporat...
OFFSHORE TAX HAVENS Source - https://www.nextbigfuture.com/201 7/09/over-10-of-the-world-gdp-is-in- offshore-bank-tax- hav...
CANADA AND OFFSHORE TAX HAVENS • Source - https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2017/09/over-10-of-the-world-gdp-is-in-offshore-ba...
CANADA AND TAX HAVENS Source - http://projects.thestar.com/panama-papers/canada-is-the-worlds-newest-tax-haven/ Toronto St...
OECD AND TAX HAVENS (BEPS) Source - http://www.taxjustice.net/2015/10/0 5/press-release-oecds-beps- proposals-will-not-be-...
OECD AND TAX HAVENS Source - https://www.brookings.edu/blog/fut ure- development/2017/09/14/finding- the-missing-linkages-...
PARADISE PAPERS Source - http://www.ctvnews.ca/business/cra-vows-action-on-canadian-tax-evaders-exposed-in-paradise-papers...
APPLEBY Source - http://www.cbc.ca/news/business/paradise-papers-canadians-1.4386839 or https://www.thestar.com/news/parad...
OECD / TAX HAVENS Source - https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/2019/09/tackling-global-tax-havens-shaxon.htm
CANADA AND TAX HAVENS
WHAT’S NEEDS TO HAPPEN • OECD needs to work with country on closing tax havens - https://www.independent.co.uk/news/busine...
OTHER SOURCES • If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learning and deve...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Closing down of Tax Havens

34 views

Published on

The focus of all governments should be on tax fairness.

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Closing down of Tax Havens

  1. 1. OFFSHORE TAX HAVENS BY: PAUL YOUNG, CPA, CGA JULY 23, 2020
  2. 2. PAUL YOUNG - BIO • CPA, CGA • Financial Solutions • SME – Risk Management • SME – Emerging Technology • SME – Business Process Change • SME – Close, Consolidate and Reporting • SME – Public Policy • SME – Financial Solutions • SME – Supply Chain Management Contact information: Paul_Young_CGA@Hotmail.com
  3. 3. SUMMARY • Tax havens cost the global economy billions - https://www.theguardian.com/global-development- professionals-network/2016/may/10/were-losing-240bn-a-year-to-tax-avoidance-who-really-ends-up- paying • Canada has joined other countries with the implementation of BEPS - https://www.osler.com/en/resources/regulations/2018/canada-begins-ratification-process-for- multilateral-tax-convention-to-implement-beps • More needs to be done to shutdown trust funds held in tax havens. http://nationalpost.com/news/politics/stephen-bronfman-lead-fundraiser-for-trudeau-in-2015-linked- to-offshore-tax-haven-paradise-papers • CRA and Tax policies along tools are required to go after tax havens. • Trudeau and Morneau seem to be too focus on small business tax grab than going after tax havens. Tax havens likely cost the treasury about $8B to $10B per year.
  4. 4. AGENDA • Offshore Tax Havens • Offshore Tax Havens – Canada / GDP$ • Canada and Tax Havens • OECD and Tax Havens (Corporation / BEPS) • OECD / Tax Havens • Canada Tax Havens
  5. 5. OFFSHORE TAX HAVENS Source - https://www.nextbigfuture.com/201 7/09/over-10-of-the-world-gdp-is-in- offshore-bank-tax- havens.html?utm_source=feedburner &utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign =Feed%3A+blogspot%2Fadvancednan o+%28nextbigfuture%29
  6. 6. CANADA AND OFFSHORE TAX HAVENS • Source - https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2017/09/over-10-of-the-world-gdp-is-in-offshore-bank-tax-havens.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+blogspot%2Fadvancednano+%28nextbigfuture%29 and Stats Canada Offshore Tax Havens 5% Offshore Tax Havens $87B GDP % GDP$ Estimated tax impact $6B to $8B Liberals will tie up CRA doing small business audits when the big money is with tax havens
  7. 7. CANADA AND TAX HAVENS Source - http://projects.thestar.com/panama-papers/canada-is-the-worlds-newest-tax-haven/ Toronto Star – January 25, 2017 Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau says his government sees this as an important issue and that he is working with his provincial colleagues to bring greater transparency to the corporate registration system. “We as a government, and I personally, am committed to making progress on ensuring that we are not providing any haven for any inappropriate activities and that we’re having companies and individuals paying the share of tax that should be due,” he said in an interview. Toronto Star – January 25, 2017
  8. 8. OECD AND TAX HAVENS (BEPS) Source - http://www.taxjustice.net/2015/10/0 5/press-release-oecds-beps- proposals-will-not-be-the-end-of-tax- avoidance-by-multinationals/
  9. 9. OECD AND TAX HAVENS Source - https://www.brookings.edu/blog/fut ure- development/2017/09/14/finding- the-missing-linkages-in-your-tax- base/
  10. 10. PARADISE PAPERS Source - http://www.ctvnews.ca/business/cra-vows-action-on-canadian-tax-evaders-exposed-in-paradise-papers- 1.3664837?cid=sm%3Atrueanthem%3Actvnews%3Apost&utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A+Trending+Content&utm_content=5a0040d819694a000705dd5e&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=facebook or http://www.cbc.ca/news/business/paradise-papers-canadians-1.4386839 The Canada Revenue Agency says it won't hesitate to investigate new evidence of offshore tax evasion in the wake of a second massive leak of tax haven financial records. The leak of some 13.4 million records, dubbed the Paradise Papers, lifts another veil on the often murky ways in which the wealthy - including more than 3,000 Canadian individuals and entities - stash their money in offshore accounts to avoid paying taxes. Among the names that pop up in the records with some connection to offshore accounts are former Canadian prime ministers Brian Mulroney, Paul Martin and Jean Chretien, the Queen, U.S. commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, and the past and current chief fundraisers for the federal Liberal party. CTV News – November 6, 2017
  11. 11. APPLEBY Source - http://www.cbc.ca/news/business/paradise-papers-canadians-1.4386839 or https://www.thestar.com/news/paradise- papers/2017/11/06/blue-chip-law-firm-appleby-had-strong-canadian-ties-leaked-documents-show.html • If the liberals were so concerned about tax fairness then they would close down the ability to offshore money to low tax jurisdiction through elaborate scheme of holding companies. • CRA needs more manpower including tools to go after tax havens
  12. 12. OECD / TAX HAVENS Source - https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/fandd/2019/09/tackling-global-tax-havens-shaxon.htm
  13. 13. CANADA AND TAX HAVENS
  14. 14. WHAT’S NEEDS TO HAPPEN • OECD needs to work with country on closing tax havens - https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/news/tax- avoidance-dodging-multinationals-uk-netherlands-oecd-a9611231.html • Tax fairness needs to be emphasize including closing down tax loopholes - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/are- wealth-tax-a-good-idea • Refining taxes in relationship to automation – eCommerce / digital economy - https://home.kpmg/xx/en/home/insights/2019/06/tnf-digital-economy0.html • Automation will replace many jobs. All governments need to look at robot tax - https://qz.com/911968/bill-gates-the-robot- that-takes-your-job-should-pay-taxes/ • Tax fairness and social policy - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/designing-social-programs-and-tax-fairness-policies • More use of AI, RPA, etc. as part of tax audits - https://www.slideshare.net/paulyoungcga/internal-audit-and-performance- base-auditing
  15. 15. OTHER SOURCES • If you like to learn more about trade and/or other subjects as part of your professional learning and development then feel free to review my material on https://www.udemy.com/ (search Paul Young CPA CGA

×