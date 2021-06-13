Successfully reported this slideshow.
Facile.it Partner Hackathon 7th June 2021
Company values ● Easiness ● Courage ● Concreteness ● Passion ● Relationship _We are Facile.it_
● Trust ● Respect ● Openness ● Disagree openly ● Collaborate effectively ● Ownership ● .... Shared principles _Hack FP_
Against the standardization of “it’s always been done this way”. Achille Lauro, Sanremo 2021
Ops Biz Prod Tech Sometimes we are...
Ops Tech Connect people
The most important property of a program is whether it accomplishes the intention of its users. C.A.R. Hoare
A program works when it meets the user’s first expectation, not its creator.
https://twitter.com/kentbeck/status/566255102067871744
What is empathy? Source: Cambridge Dictionary
Four attributes of empathy Source: A concept analysis of empathy, Theresa Wiseman. https://www.researchgate.net/publicatio...
Stay empathic, stay foolish.
Happy Hackathon! #HackTheShark
Facile.it Partner Hackathon (kick-off)
