Abstract: Transportation in general, among other modes, and road transport in particular is the most widely used transport sector all over the world. Road Transport plays a vital role in the process of economic development of any state. In hilly state it is considered to be the life line of people. A large number of people in Himachal use road transport system every day to get to work etc. In Himachal Pradesh where the other transportation means are negligible, the road transport acquires added significance, which has changed the life of people. But Himachal road transport sector is facing certain challenges. There is also a prevalence of poor quality of services in the sector which makes the road transport passengers of the nation dissatisfied. Therefore, objective of study deals with passenger’s satisfaction with regards to Himachal Pradesh road Transport Corporation. To attain this objective, a descriptive survey research design was used. The probability sampling was used. The data sources included primary and collected from the 400 respondents. Eight service quality instruments were constructed: “Passengers comfort, punctuality and regularity, safety and reliability, satisfaction with driver/conductor and social responsibility” to determine the passenger’s satisfaction. The findings imply that passengers are not acquainted with basic services. In conclusion, the quality of services and knowledge and skill of drivers and the ethics of service providers need to be intervened. Therefore, limited service in quality dimensions lead to customers’ dissatisfaction at transport sector.

Keywords: Passengers Satisfaction, HRTC Ltd., Road Transport, Service Quality Instruments, Transport Sector.

Title: Assessment of Passenger’s Satisfaction in Himachal Road Transport Corporation Ltd. (HRTC)

Author: Sunil Kumar Gupta, Dhanisha Negi

ISSN 2349-7807

International Journal of Recent Research in Commerce Economics and Management (IJRRCEM)

Paper Publications

