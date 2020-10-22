Session 1 Your Work Matters to God

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your matters to God Seeing work through God’s eyes Os Hillman
How many of you are in full-time Christian work?
Is God in Control?
God’s Redemptive Plan Relationship Adam & Eve “Free will” The Fall Satan -Orphan heart Jesus LK 19:10 Jn10:10 Power of Att...
For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that He might destroy the works of the devil. 1 John 3:7-9
Satan’s Corporate Mission STEAL your money KILL your destiny DESTROY your family John 10:10
Killer Sheep
How did work get such a bad rap!? Understanding God’s View of Work
So what really happened in that garden? “Cursed is the ground” Gen 3:17 Lost dominion Joy to Toil Sweat Thorns
Luke 19:10 “for the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost.” • Relationship to God • Work
God’s View of Work & Calling
Consider this amazing fact about God and Jesus
God sent his only son to earth and made him work as a carpenter for over half his life. Then He recruited 12 common worker...
Is Your Work Worship?
Key Issues/Barriers • Sacred/Secular • Equality in Calling • Defining Ministry • Local Church as An Equipper
300 AD “Catholic Distortion” Sacred vs secular 1200 AD “Protestant Distortion” Work = vocation vs a Calling Net? • 2nd cla...
2 Men Lost
84% of Christian 18 to 29-year-olds admit that they have no idea how the Bible applies to their field or professional inte...
Unspoken, implied hierarchy of spiritual calling. Pastor Missionary Church Worker Stay-at-home mom Plumber CEO/Executive S...
God Desires to Establish Our Work May the favor of the Lord our God rest upon us; establish the work of our hands for us--...
Give $ Dt 8:18 WORK Meet human needs Work is worship “Avodah” Platform Influence - societal transformation “Ministry” equa...
Jesus, the carpenter’s son
Jesus & Paul modeled work life ministry. • Of 132 public appearances in NT, 122 in the marketplace • Of 52 parables Jesus ...
Work, in its different forms is mentioned more than 800 times in the Bible more than all the words used to express worship...
“I have need of your ‘donkey’”
Where did David go after being anointed by Samuel? Returned to the sheep after being anointed by Samuel to be king – 1 Sam...
“Usually a person should keep on with the work he was doing when God called him.” I Cor. 7: 20
Paul to Titus on Island of Crete “Likewise exhort the young men to be sober- minded, in all things showing yourself to be ...
“What Defines a Christian in the Workplace?” – NY Times Reporter
He Instructs Us and Gives Us Our Ability. BezaIel • …chosen Bezalel .. . him with the Spirit of God, with skill, ability a...
Do you see a man who excels in his work? He will stand before kings; He will not stand before unknown men. Proverbs 22.9
“I have offended God and mankind because my work didn’t reach the quality it should have.” Leonardo Da Vinci
What you uncover, God covers. What you cover, God uncovers through humiliation. He who covers his sins will not prosper, b...
Sometimes your talent takes you beyond where your integrity can keep you. The greater the success, the greater the integri...
Compromise always leads to deceit.
When we live in compromise we lose confidence in the faith dimension of our lives and struggle to hear God's voice.
It’s the servants who see water turned into wine.
5 Dimensions of Faith Works Eqypt – “Flesh/Carnal” The World System – “Sweat & Toil” Esau Principle-based Formula – “10 St...
Moses “Perform miracles.” “But take this staff in your hand so you can perform miraculous signs with it." Ex 4:17
Understanding Our Spiritual Authority in our Work Life Call Keys of the Kingdom – Matthew 16:19 Speak to the Mountain! Mar...
What is your personal “brand”? Perception is Reality What message do you communicate through your life?  Late vs on time ...
Psalm 15 - The Marketplace Lord, who may abide in Your tabernacle? Who may dwell in Your holy hill? 2 He who walks upright...
3 Phase Obedience Cycle His business, His way. My business, my way. My business. His way. Convenience Crisis Conviction Hi...
God has determined our purpose “For we are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared...
The Local Church Cruise Ship or Aircraft Carrier?
“The Church of Jesus looks more like a luxury cruise liner instead of a an aircraft carrier designed to equip and commissi...
The local church should be a Holy Spirit “Killer Sheep” training camp established to train men and women to destroy the wo...
Ekklesia Was not a religious institution, but was first developed as a ruling assembly of citizens in the Grecian democrac...
Ekklesia is a people movement designed to operate 24/7 in the marketplace for the purpose of having an impact on everybody...
Problem: We Have Unbiblical View of Work and Ministry Church leaders often fail to see work as a holy calling. Church lead...
“The Two Types of Churches” Peter Wagner Nuclear Church Unique rulebook 1 2 Extended Church Unique rulebook
Jesus spent 3 years investing in 12 workplace place leaders. How much does the local church spend training workplace leade...
Two Pillars of the Temple Priest Jakin It establishes. Businessman/King Kinsman Redeemer Boaz In it is strength. 1 Kings 7...
David – Bringing God’s Presence into the City “When they came to the threshing floor of Nacon, Uzzah reached out and took ...
It was because you, the Levites, did not bring it up the first time that the LORD our God broke out in anger against us. W...
Paradigm Shifts Required: How we define success. Pastor • Attendance • Programs (inside 4 walls) • Budget Versus (God’s Ec...
“I believe that one of the next great moves of God is going to be through believers in the workplace.” Dr. Billy Graham
The church on Monday should be having more impact than the church on Sunday!
Nuclear Church is Called to EQUIP You & Me! And He Himself gave some to be apostles, some prophets, some evangelists, and ...
Is your name known in Hell? Dead or Alive! Wanted! And the evil spirit answered and said, “Jesus I know, and Paul I know; ...
Prayer
×