Session 2 The Joseph Calling

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
6 stages to discover, navigate & fulfill your purpose Os Hillman W e b i n a r Welcome!
www.Slideshare.net/oshillman Includes PPT & transcription of talks
Larger Larger Larger Story ?? Are you fulfilling the larger story of your life? Do you have dreams that are yet to be fulf...
? 1. To help you discover the larger story of your life 2. Turn your disappointments into opportunities
There will always be a crisis of belief stage requiring choices Shipwrecked faith Compensate for my pain God
6 stages to discover, navigate and fulfill your purpose TGIFBookstore.com
Joseph’s Story Genesis 37
Joseph’s Story • 17 years old • Sheep herder • Youngest favored son of Jacob • Dreamer-prophetic • Youngest of 10 brothers...
Joseph’s Story • Prison for crime did not do • Prophetic & gift of administration • Favor • Pharaoh has a dream • Joseph i...
Joseph Was a Type of Jesus • Operated in the supernatural in the marketplace • Sinless • Salvation for mankind • Suffered ...
Joseph Was A Type of Jesus • Betrayed by his own people – the Jews – sold for 30 pieces of silver • Physical & spiritual p...
Joseph was given privilege, power, and prestige. It takes a special person not to succumb to such temptation. 1) Geographi...
Joseph’s story has relevance for all of us
My Story
1977 - Os w/ President Gerald Ford, Vail, CO
1982-1994
1994 Crisis
Thrust into Crisis
Dream 1995
“You have a ‘Joseph Calling”, Os.” 1996
My Resurrection? 7 Yrs Later www.tgifbookstore.com • Restored finances • Marketplace Ministry • Writing ministry - 21 book...
International Speaking Ministry 26 countries
Promise Keepers 17 years later
But how does all of this relate to you and the times we’re living in today?
Sometimes our dreams seem like they are in a holding pattern. Sometimes we need help to understand what God is doing in ou...
Sometimes we go through seasons of adversity that seem to thwart the purposes of God in our life. Is that what is happenin...
Realize Your Dream For the creation waits in eager expectation for the children of God to be revealed. -Romans 8:19 Vision...
6 Stages 6 Stages to Discovering Your Larger Story
Recruitment
Apostle Paul
Martin Luther
Joseph
Esther
David
Martin Luther King
Character Building
LOGO 4 Reasons for Adversity 1 2 3 Consequence of the Call Joseph Sin Gehazi/Elisha– General - leprosy Open doors – Jn 14:...
For they indeed for a few days (our fathers) chastened us as seemed best to them, but He for our profit, that we may be pa...
LOGO 4 Reasons for Adversity 1 2 3 4 Consequence of the Call Joseph Sin Gehazi – leprosy Open doors – Jn 14:30 Sonship Heb...
The depth and width of the adversity corresponds to the level of call and the ministry He plans through your life. i.e. Mo...
God said He would never leave us or forsake us, however, He never said it might not feel like He did. Black Hole
God doesn't close one door without opening another, but it can be hell in the hallway. This is your “Bethel”
Isolation Messes into messages into messengers
“You shall hide them in the secret place of Your presence.” - Ps 31:20 “Reveal secret things in hidden places.” Isa 45:3 •...
The Cross
3 Nails For Jesus, it was Judas. For David, it was Absalom. For Joseph, it was his brothers. Crucifixion usually requires ...
Problem Solving
Josephs are often "problem solvers” through invention and entrepreneurship. Problem Solvers
Why was Jesus Influential? He solved Problems!!
• He solved Peter’s fishing problem • He solved Peter’s tax problem • He fed 5,000 people when there was no food • He solv...
...the people who know their God shall be strong, and carry out great exploits. - Daniel 11:32
George Washington Carver • 300 marketable products – peanut • 100 sweet potato • Transformed southern economy A Joseph in ...
Networking
God believes in teams Father Son Holy Spirit Each member has a role to play
Networks - Change happens by a small number of change agents banding together
England’s William Wilberforce “Clapham Group”
“The key actor in history is not individual genius but rather the network and the new institutions that are created out of...
"I do not pray for these alone, but also for those who will believe in Me through their word; that they all may be one, as...
And the Lord said, “Indeed the people are one and they all have one language, and this is what they begin to do; now nothi...
Free Gift AdversityFAQ.com
8 Session Online Course www.TheJosephCalling.com Webinar replay & info on 8 session course
Session 2 The Joseph Calling
Session 2 The Joseph Calling
Session 2 The Joseph Calling
Session 2 The Joseph Calling
Session 2 The Joseph Calling
Session 2 The Joseph Calling
Session 2 The Joseph Calling
Session 2 The Joseph Calling
Session 2 The Joseph Calling
Session 2 The Joseph Calling
Session 2 The Joseph Calling
Session 2 The Joseph Calling
Session 2 The Joseph Calling
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Session 2 The Joseph Calling

29 views

Published on

Os Hillman session 2 of marketplace virtual conference, Hawaii, October 2020

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Session 2 The Joseph Calling

  1. 1. 6 stages to discover, navigate & fulfill your purpose Os Hillman W e b i n a r Welcome!
  2. 2. www.Slideshare.net/oshillman Includes PPT & transcription of talks
  3. 3. Larger Larger Larger Story ?? Are you fulfilling the larger story of your life? Do you have dreams that are yet to be fulfilled? Do you feel stuck in life?
  4. 4. ? 1. To help you discover the larger story of your life 2. Turn your disappointments into opportunities
  5. 5. There will always be a crisis of belief stage requiring choices Shipwrecked faith Compensate for my pain God
  6. 6. 6 stages to discover, navigate and fulfill your purpose TGIFBookstore.com
  7. 7. Joseph’s Story Genesis 37
  8. 8. Joseph’s Story • 17 years old • Sheep herder • Youngest favored son of Jacob • Dreamer-prophetic • Youngest of 10 brothers – dysfunction • Dream –his brother’s sheave bow to his • Sun & moon & 11 stars bow to his • Thrown into pit • Brothers faked death – lion – coat • Slave for Potiphar • Wife attracted to Joseph -Refused sex with her • Accused of rape
  9. 9. Joseph’s Story • Prison for crime did not do • Prophetic & gift of administration • Favor • Pharaoh has a dream • Joseph interprets – reputation as interpreter of dreams • Elevated from pit – 2nd in command – age 30 • 7 years of plenty – 7 years of famine • Solves Pharaoh’s problem • Forgave his brothers • “You meant for evil; God meant for good.” 81 Year Assignment!
  10. 10. Joseph Was a Type of Jesus • Operated in the supernatural in the marketplace • Sinless • Salvation for mankind • Suffered for and forgave those he was sent to save • Operated in supernatural – dreams, words of wisdom • Hardship was not due to sin • Saved a nation from starvation • Suffered for and forgave those he was sent to save Jesus (The Lord Saves) Joseph (Increase;He will add)
  11. 11. Joseph Was A Type of Jesus • Betrayed by his own people – the Jews – sold for 30 pieces of silver • Physical & spiritual provider • Prophetic ministry – foretold things to come • Operated in the marketplace • Betrayed by his own family – sold for 20 shekels of silver • Physical & spiritual provider • Prophetic ministry – foretold things to come • Operated in the marketplace Jesus (The Lord Saves) Joseph (Savior of the World)
  12. 12. Joseph was given privilege, power, and prestige. It takes a special person not to succumb to such temptation. 1) Geographical Control 2) Financial Authority 3) Social Prestige 4) Royal Privileges 5) Political Power 6) Religious Position
  13. 13. Joseph’s story has relevance for all of us
  14. 14. My Story
  15. 15. 1977 - Os w/ President Gerald Ford, Vail, CO
  16. 16. 1982-1994
  17. 17. 1994 Crisis
  18. 18. Thrust into Crisis
  19. 19. Dream 1995
  20. 20. “You have a ‘Joseph Calling”, Os.” 1996
  21. 21. My Resurrection? 7 Yrs Later www.tgifbookstore.com • Restored finances • Marketplace Ministry • Writing ministry - 21 books • 26 countries
  22. 22. International Speaking Ministry 26 countries
  23. 23. Promise Keepers 17 years later
  24. 24. But how does all of this relate to you and the times we’re living in today?
  25. 25. Sometimes our dreams seem like they are in a holding pattern. Sometimes we need help to understand what God is doing in our life and how to take the next step.
  26. 26. Sometimes we go through seasons of adversity that seem to thwart the purposes of God in our life. Is that what is happening? Or are these times meant to prepare us for the ultimate assignment He has created us for?
  27. 27. Realize Your Dream For the creation waits in eager expectation for the children of God to be revealed. -Romans 8:19 Visions often die before they become a reality.
  28. 28. 6 Stages 6 Stages to Discovering Your Larger Story
  29. 29. Recruitment
  30. 30. Apostle Paul
  31. 31. Martin Luther
  32. 32. Joseph
  33. 33. Esther
  34. 34. David
  35. 35. Martin Luther King
  36. 36. Character Building
  37. 37. LOGO 4 Reasons for Adversity 1 2 3 Consequence of the Call Joseph Sin Gehazi/Elisha– General - leprosy Open doors – Jn 14:30 Sonship Hebrews 12:5; 10,11 Adversity
  38. 38. For they indeed for a few days (our fathers) chastened us as seemed best to them, but He for our profit, that we may be partakers of His holiness. Now no chastening seems to be joyful for the present, but painful; nevertheless, afterward it yields the peaceable fruit of righteousness to those who have been trained by it. – Hebrews 12:10,11
  39. 39. LOGO 4 Reasons for Adversity 1 2 3 4 Consequence of the Call Joseph Sin Gehazi – leprosy Open doors – Jn 14:30 Sonship Hebrews 12:5, 10,11 Spiritual Warfare John 10:10; 1 Cor 16:9 Adversity
  40. 40. The depth and width of the adversity corresponds to the level of call and the ministry He plans through your life. i.e. Moses, Paul, Joseph
  41. 41. God said He would never leave us or forsake us, however, He never said it might not feel like He did. Black Hole
  42. 42. God doesn't close one door without opening another, but it can be hell in the hallway. This is your “Bethel”
  43. 43. Isolation Messes into messages into messengers
  44. 44. “You shall hide them in the secret place of Your presence.” - Ps 31:20 “Reveal secret things in hidden places.” Isa 45:3 • John Bunyan, Pilgrims Progress • Apostle John, wrote the book of Revelation “He delivers the poor in their affliction, And opens their ears in oppression.” - Job 36:15
  45. 45. The Cross
  46. 46. 3 Nails For Jesus, it was Judas. For David, it was Absalom. For Joseph, it was his brothers. Crucifixion usually requires a third party.
  47. 47. Problem Solving
  48. 48. Josephs are often "problem solvers” through invention and entrepreneurship. Problem Solvers
  49. 49. Why was Jesus Influential? He solved Problems!!
  50. 50. • He solved Peter’s fishing problem • He solved Peter’s tax problem • He fed 5,000 people when there was no food • He solved the blind man’s seeing problem • He solved the prostitute’s problem & kept her from being stoned
  51. 51. ...the people who know their God shall be strong, and carry out great exploits. - Daniel 11:32
  52. 52. George Washington Carver • 300 marketable products – peanut • 100 sweet potato • Transformed southern economy A Joseph in his time
  53. 53. Networking
  54. 54. God believes in teams Father Son Holy Spirit Each member has a role to play
  55. 55. Networks - Change happens by a small number of change agents banding together
  56. 56. England’s William Wilberforce “Clapham Group”
  57. 57. “The key actor in history is not individual genius but rather the network and the new institutions that are created out of these networks. And the more 'dense' the network - that is, the more active and interactive the network-the more influential it could be.”
  58. 58. "I do not pray for these alone, but also for those who will believe in Me through their word; that they all may be one, as You, Father, are in Me, and I in You; that they also may be one in Us, that the world may believe that You sent Me.” John 17:20-22
  59. 59. And the Lord said, “Indeed the people are one and they all have one language, and this is what they begin to do; now nothing that they propose to do will be withheld from them. -Genesis 11:6
  60. 60. Free Gift AdversityFAQ.com
  61. 61. 8 Session Online Course www.TheJosephCalling.com Webinar replay & info on 8 session course

×