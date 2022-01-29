Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lessons from a LIFE Handbook

Jan. 29, 2022
A Presentation of some Life Lessons with wise advice to follow to live a more peaceful and meaningful life. (For the animation effects, download the PowerPoint ppt.)
For the Video with audio narration and explanation in English, please check out the Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMgv3--uCSg

Lessons from a LIFE Handbook

  1. 1. 1 Be Content Practice Charity Forgive Others Be Mindful Be Positive Let Go Be Virtuous Be Heedful Be Patient Be Kind
  2. 2. 2 Stay Healthy Have Good Nutrition, Exercise, Adequate Rest and Sleep.
  3. 3. 3 Practice the 5 C’s – Confidence, Calmness, Charity, Compassion, Clarity.
  4. 4. 4 Exercise the Brain and Mind.
  5. 5. 5 Read, Read, Read …to develop the mind.
  6. 6. 6 Sit in silence for at least 10 minutes each day.
  7. 7. 7 Take walks in Nature.
  8. 8. 8 Don't compare your life to others. You have no idea what their journey is all about.
  9. 9. 9 Don't have negative thoughts or things you cannot control. Instead invest your energy in the positive present moment.
  10. 10. 10 Don't over do. Know and Keep your limits.
  11. 11. 11 Don't put pressure on yourself so much and get stressed.
  12. 12. 12 Don't waste your precious energy on gossip.
  13. 13. 13 Be always attentive, aware and alert of what’s within you and the outside world.
  14. 14. 14 Envy or Jealousy is an unwholesome state. Be contented. You already have all you need.
  15. 15. 15 Don’t dwell on the past and let it ruin your present. Learn from mistakes and move on.
  16. 16. 16 Don’t hate others. Hatred is a mental poison. Learn to forgive.
  17. 17. 17 Make peace with your past so it won't spoil the present.
  18. 18. 18 No one is in charge of your happiness except you.
  19. 19. 19 Realize that life is a school and you are here to learn. Problems are simply part of the curriculum that appear and fade away like algebra class but the lessons you learn will last a lifetime.
  20. 20. 20 Have a sense of Humor. Smile and laugh more.
  21. 21. 21 You don't have to win every argument. Agree to disagree...
  22. 22. 22 Treasure your family and friends.
  23. 23. 23 Each day, give something good to others.
  24. 24. 24 Apologize for any wrong doing. Resolve not to repeat your mistakes.
  25. 25. 25 As often as you can, make the less fortunate ones happy by some positive acts.
  26. 26. 26 Live a life of righteousness, metta and compassion.
  27. 27. 27 Think wisely before you speak and act.
  28. 28. 28 Get rid of anything that is unwholesome in your mind like Greed, Hate and Delusion.
  29. 29. 29 Have Patience and Endurance. All things will pass.
  30. 30. 30 Do not attach or grasp onto things. They will change… all conditioned things are impermanent.
  31. 31. 31 Don’t worry or speculate about the Future. Do all the good in the Present and the Future will be good for you.
  32. 32. 32 Count all the Blessings you have and not your Troubles.
  33. 33. 33 Reach out, Look Within, Be Morally upright.
  34. 34. 34 Make time to pray or meditate.
  35. 35. 35 Be Mindful. Watch the mind.
  36. 36. 36 The End May we lead a life of Generosity, Morality and Wise Maturity. With Metta, Bro. Oh Teik Bin

