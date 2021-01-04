6 things you need to know about steam radiator

You likely have old-fashioned radiators if you live in an older building and know just how disruptive they can be with frequent hissing and clunking noises. Most buildings are steam-heated, which implies that water in the underground is heated by a boiler and circulated to dwellings as steam through a network of robust, cast iron radiators. And not only are they loud, but very easily they can get very hot, or worse, not switch on at all. You can control the temperature manually if you have a thermostat mounted. If not, you are at the discretion of your building management.



