Assignment 11 – Project 2 Preparation - Example 1

Concept development for a group project in CCVA

Assignment 11 – Project 2 Preparation - Example 1

  1. 1. Assignment 11 Sabrina, Sydney, Randy
  2. 2. Idea 1 (Title: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger)  Subject: Depression  Subcategory: bullying  Location: Quad  Idea: To make a fist shape and have rude and hurtful social media comments all around it. It will be made out of wire and paper mache.  The fist represents fighting through bullying.
  3. 3. Idea 2 (Title Unknown)  Subject: Friendship  Subcategory: unknown  Location: Woods somewhere or by LLC  Idea: will get a large box and have mirrors all around it to symbolize the “unknown”.
  4. 4. Idea 3 (Title: Break through)  Subject: Depression  Subcategory: bullying  Location: Quad  Idea: To symbolize friends helping you break away from depression. Will rotate each of us inside the bubble while the others will try to break the person out.  Symbolizes the opposite of bullying.  Materials: Hammer and Bubble

