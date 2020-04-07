Successfully reported this slideshow.
ASSIGNMENT 11 Mira, Mario, and Izz
Assignment 11 – Project 2 Preparation - Example 2

Concept development for a group project in CCVA

Assignment 11 – Project 2 Preparation - Example 2

  1. 1. ASSIGNMENT 11 Mira, Mario, and Izz
  2. 2. • Topic: Depression • Subcategory: Addiction • Site: Smoking area behind O'Hara and Pender • Materials: Paper/flyers/newspaper, balloons, cigarette butts, ash, paint, yarn, plastic egg • Purpose: to represent the harm cigarette smoking has on an individual IDEA #1
  3. 3. IDEA #2 • Topic: Anxiety • Subcategory: High end • Site: Rosa Deal bathroom, In front of mirror • Materials: Skully the skeleton and dress • • Purpose: to show anxiety from pressure women in today’s age experience regarding their looks
  4. 4. • Topic: Anxiety • Subcategory: Coping • Site: Cooper Wilson • Materials: Coffee grounds, foam board, glue • Purpose: to show what students undergo in order to prepare for finals; How they cope with the stress from exams by staying up late to study IDEA #3
  5. 5. Working Titles: IDEA#1: • Old Habits Die Hard • (Light)er IDEA#2: • These Bones of Mine • Fit and Finished IDEA#3: • My Chemical Addiction • Molecularly Dependent

