Kitchen premises
Kitchen premises that needs to be cleaned are walls, floors, shelves, benches and work surfaces, cooking equipment and appliances, cold storage equipment, store rooms and cupboards.

  1. 1. W S I N K F B E T O A C H I L L E R I S L W A S H O R E R I L C U P B O A R D S S T O R E R O O M S A I R A N G E S I A L E I S C A I O C P T R P S H E L V E S
  2. 2. Analysis: 1. What are the different words found in a puzzle? 2. What is the main idea of the different words in the puzzle? 3. Where are those areas be find in a house/ school?
  3. 3. Abstraction: Video viewing 1. How are kitchen premises cleaned and sanitized? 2. Why are safety measures be observed in the kitchen/ laboratory? 3. Give some instances where first aid procedures be applied and how.
  4. 4. Identify if the following statements referred to sanitary measures (SNM), first aid procedure (FAP), safety measures (SFM), or storage and security of chemicals (SSC). Write only the code given for each phrases. 1. Do not store near heat. 2. Wear protective eye and face wear. 3. Keep kitchen floors free from debris and grease by sweeping and mopping regularly. 4. If the person swallowed the poison, remove anything remaining in the mouth. 5. If the poison is spilled on the person’s clothing, remove the clothing and pour the body with continous tap water.
  5. 5. 6. Wash and disinfect your rubbish bin once a week. 7. Ensure adequate ventillation. 8. Make sure chemicals and other cleaning agents are clearly labelled, specifying their content and use. 9. Wash your hands before handling food. 10. Have knowledge of basic first aid.
  6. 6. Create and Post Make a slogan on proper cleaning and sanitizing kitchen tools, utensils, equipment and working premises using Oslo paper, coloring materials, pencil, pentel pen and ruler. Your slogan will be rated using the scoring rubric below:
  7. 7. SCORE CRITERIA ◦5 Creatively and neatly done showing much relevance to the given topic ◦4 Creatively done and neat enough with relevance to the given topic ◦3 Creatively done and neat enough but no relevance to the given topic ◦2 Simply done and neat enough but not so relevant to the given topic ◦1 Poorly done with erasures and irrelevant to the given topic

