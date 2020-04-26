Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
1.
W S I N K F B E T O
A C H I L L E R I S
L W A S H O R E R I
L C U P B O A R D S
S T O R E R O O M S
A I R A N G E S I A
L E I S C A I O C P
T R P S H E L V E S
2.
Analysis:
1. What are the different words found in
a puzzle?
2. What is the main idea of the different
words in the puzzle?
3. Where are those areas be find in a
house/ school?
3.
Abstraction:
Video viewing
1. How are kitchen premises cleaned and
sanitized?
2. Why are safety measures be observed in
the kitchen/ laboratory?
3. Give some instances where first aid
procedures be applied and how.
4.
Identify if the following statements referred to sanitary measures (SNM),
first aid procedure (FAP), safety measures (SFM), or storage and security of
chemicals (SSC). Write only the code given for each phrases.
1. Do not store near heat.
2. Wear protective eye and face wear.
3. Keep kitchen floors free from debris and grease by
sweeping and mopping regularly.
4. If the person swallowed the poison, remove anything
remaining in the mouth.
5. If the poison is spilled on the person’s clothing, remove
the clothing and pour the body with continous tap water.
5.
6. Wash and disinfect your rubbish bin once a
week.
7. Ensure adequate ventillation.
8. Make sure chemicals and other cleaning
agents are clearly labelled, specifying their
content and use.
9. Wash your hands before handling food.
10. Have knowledge of basic first aid.
6.
Create and Post
Make a slogan on proper cleaning and
sanitizing kitchen tools, utensils,
equipment and working premises using
Oslo paper, coloring materials, pencil,
pentel pen and ruler.
Your slogan will be rated using the scoring
rubric below:
7.
SCORE CRITERIA
◦5 Creatively and neatly done showing much relevance to
the given topic
◦4 Creatively done and neat enough with relevance to the
given topic
◦3 Creatively done and neat enough but no relevance to the
given topic
◦2 Simply done and neat enough but not so relevant to the
given topic
◦1 Poorly done with erasures and irrelevant to the given
topic
