Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Grupe PURGE From the Latin purgare, meaning "purify," is used as a verb for removing impure things, or rotten vegetables i...
SINGED the creation of a plan or convention for the construction of an object. DESIGN
ZIROGANE arrange into a structured whole; order ORGANIZE
TANIMANI to keep in existence or continuance; preserve; retain MAINTAIN
Proper Storage of Kitchen Tools and Equipment Proper storage and handling of cleaned and sanitized equipment and utensils ...
10 Steps in Organizing Kitchen Cabinets 1. Pretend it has a glass door and that everyone is going to see what’s inside. 2....
4. Take a cabinet full of glasses and line them up by color. Make sure all of the front are facing out and straight. 5. Ta...
7. Cups, bowls, and glasses must be inverted for storage. 8. When not stored in closed cupboards or lockers, utensils and ...
9. Racks, trays and shelves must be made of materials that are imperious, corrosive-resistant, non-toxic, smooth, durable ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Proper storage of kitchen tools and equipment

56 views

Published on

Store cleaned kitchen tools and equipment safely in the designated space.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Proper storage of kitchen tools and equipment

  1. 1. Grupe PURGE From the Latin purgare, meaning "purify," is used as a verb for removing impure things, or rotten vegetables in a refrigerator.
  2. 2. SINGED the creation of a plan or convention for the construction of an object. DESIGN
  3. 3. ZIROGANE arrange into a structured whole; order ORGANIZE
  4. 4. TANIMANI to keep in existence or continuance; preserve; retain MAINTAIN
  5. 5. Proper Storage of Kitchen Tools and Equipment Proper storage and handling of cleaned and sanitized equipment and utensils are very important to prevent recontamination prior to use. Cleaned and sanitized equipment and utensils must be: 1. stored in clean storage areas; and 2. handled properly to minimize contamination of food contact surface.
  6. 6. 10 Steps in Organizing Kitchen Cabinets 1. Pretend it has a glass door and that everyone is going to see what’s inside. 2. Remove all the equipment and scrub shelves with soapy water. 3. Think about what you reach most often and make sure it gets a position that’s easy to reach.
  7. 7. 4. Take a cabinet full of glasses and line them up by color. Make sure all of the front are facing out and straight. 5. Take a step back after one shelf is done and make someone else look at what you’ve done. 6. They should be stored in a clean dry place adequately protected against vermin and other sources of contamination
  8. 8. 7. Cups, bowls, and glasses must be inverted for storage. 8. When not stored in closed cupboards or lockers, utensils and containers must be covered or inverted whenever possible. Utensils must be stored on the bottom shelves of open cabinets below the working top level.
  9. 9. 9. Racks, trays and shelves must be made of materials that are imperious, corrosive-resistant, non-toxic, smooth, durable and resistant to chipping. 10. Drawers must be made of the same materials and kept clean. Full-lined drawers are not acceptable, but the use of clean and removable towels for lining drawers is acceptable.

×