Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Coperta de Gh. Marinescu
VIITORUL? ATENTIE! 9 Studii şi articole despre LITERATURA ŞTIINŢIFICO-FANTASTICĂ alese, adnotate şi comentate de ION HOBAN...
CUVÎNT ÎN AIN TE Unele semne îmbucurătoare (numerele speciale ale Gazetei literare şi Vieţii româneşti, rubrica permanentă...
KINGSLEY AMIS1 PUNCTE DE PLECARE „Cei care nu au văzut niciodată un marţian viu, cu greu îşi pot imagina groaza neasemuită...
temat is-au infiltrat conservatorii ! Ştiţi ce au făcut ? Au in­ terzis subsonii compulsivi din publicitatea noastră aural...
pentru jaz. Cele două .pasiuni au multe părţi comune, şi coe­ xistenţa lor în aceeaşi persoană nu este neobişnuită. îotr-a...
practică, de exemplu, în ceea ce priveşte originea sau rolul lor, deşi mă simt îndemnat să completez lista presupuselor pa...
ratică, sau poate un pionier.1 De asemeni, atrag atenţia asupra existenţei unui volum intitulat The Space Child’s Mother G...
saite de ani, chiar pentru cineva care ar călători cu viteza lu­ minii, călătorie în cursul căreia, dacă i-am înţeles core...
• tre“ — acesta este .termenul aplicat aici oricăror creaturi ra­ ţionale care îşi au originea în afara Pămîntului — se ri...
întreprind cercetări în domeniul telepatiei, ca mijloc de co­ municare la mare distanţă 1. Totuşi, deocamdată, obiecţia me...
restrîns pe care i-1 atribui eu, cu toată sfera sa mult mai limitată, oferă o perspectivă tot atît de clară asupra realită...
gie pseudoştiinţifică ; aş accepta aceasta ca un caz extrem în teorie, cu toate că mu cred că ar putea fi aplicat şi în pr...
A Story of the Stose Age (O povestire din epoca de piatra) 1. Notez de asemenea, fără să fac deocamdată mai mult decît să ...
neplăcut de vie a lui Wells Imperiul Furnicilor, unde anomalia respectivă constă în primul rând într-o creştere a facultăţ...
a urma o practică aparent de neînlăturat — exceptînd, poate, scurtimea — a comentatorilor ei de specialitate. Procedeul de...
netare, pe care au reuşit să o dezgroape cercetătorii ; dar cu greu .se poate afirma că este vorba de literatură ştiinţifi...
ou Kepler oare tocmai îşi terminase opera, cu Galileu care încă şi-o dezvolta, şi cu cercetarea astronomică îmbunătăţită (...
mod inevitabil detectat şi deportat pe Pămînt; „debuşeul obişnuit pentru aceştia, explică Godwin, este un oarecare deal în...
vă amintiţi, ca o „corcitură pistruiată, lipsită de formă ome­ nească" şi totuşi omenească în multe alte privinţe — iar pe...
literatura fantastică ; comportarea surprinzătoare a candida­ ţilor liliputani ,1a avansare şi-ar pierde efectul, cred, da...
precum şi Mnndus Alter et Item, atribuită episcopului Hali (1607). Mundus, considerată în mod tradiţional ca o sursă a Căl...
de o fiică-secretară gen Miranda continuă să conducă un proiect ocazional de cercetări, iar în gîndurile eroului este de­...
sabil nu este ou totul separabil de un at patrulea tip, ou o ge­ nealogie diferită, şi anume, acela pentru care ştiinţa es...
este o continuare, deşi una incoerentă, a povestirii lui Pym, şî este limpede, atît pe baza nenumăratelor similitudini, pr...
fi încercat să stea în picioare. Tot atît de puţină importanţă are faptul că Verne a prezis cu succes racheta teleghidată,...
the North Pole (Cumpărarea Polului Nordj 1 cuprinde nu nu­ mai amintita cumpărare din partea lui Baltimore Gun Club, cei c...
timp sceptică şi uneori îmbibată de pesimism ; ultima sa carte, Eternul Adam, este un fel de elegie prevestitoare a prăbuş...
lui Verne, -după ©um am spus, era tehnica în sine, „posibilităţile reale", după -cum afirmă Wells, „de invenţii şi descope...
Timpului constată că omenirea s-a separat în două rase, Eloii cei blînzi şi ineficienţi şi Morlocii cei 'sălbatici, ideea ...
efectul tehnicii asupra omenirii, întrucît tehnica este aceea care reduce umanitatea da barbarie. Fiind atît o satiră cît ...
autor al unui remarcabil volum de povestiri ştiinţifico-fantas­ tice, intitulat Un saint au neon (Un sfînt de neon), consi...
Amis sensurile operei ştiinţifico-fantastice a compatriotului său H. G. Wells. Referindu-se, printre altele, la Maşina tim...
1SAAC ASIMOV 1 VIITORUL ? ATENŢIE ! în fond, există două moduri de a-1 privi pe un autor de li­ teratură ştiinţifico-fanta...
gate de gadget-uri — şi tocmai ăsta-i domeniul în oare nu le pot da nici un răspuns. Vă puteţi deci imagina foarte bine că...
Poate că reuşesc să scap de acest Western folosind tribuna ce mi se oferă pentru a-mi susţine punctul de vedere asupra asp...
Nu mi-e ruşine de asta. Scriind povestiri despre roboţi, nu am intenţia să descriu amănuntele tehnice ale roboţilor. Nu vr...
de a fi construită prima centrală atomo-eleotrică civilă, de sine stătătoare. E adevărat, nu am fost capabil să prezic că ...
Povestirea descria sfârşitul celui de-al doilea război mondial, ou multe detalii inexacte. De exemplu, Heinlein nu a reuşi...
Ce-i de făcut atunci ? Să ne gîndim din nou la titlul dat ■de Heinlein : Soluţie nesatisfăcătoare. Fapt este că Heinlein a...
(Desigur că toate astea sînt absurde, dar v-aş putea indica un mare număr ide povestiri scrise în acest stil ; n-am s-o fa...
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl

6 views

Published on

Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hobana, ion viitorul atentie! - ctrl

  1. 1. Coperta de Gh. Marinescu
  2. 2. VIITORUL? ATENTIE! 9 Studii şi articole despre LITERATURA ŞTIINŢIFICO-FANTASTICĂ alese, adnotate şi comentate de ION HOBANA JiD lTl'RA TINERETULUI
  3. 3. CUVÎNT ÎN AIN TE Unele semne îmbucurătoare (numerele speciale ale Gazetei literare şi Vieţii româneşti, rubrica permanentă a revistei Astra, articolele apărute în alte publicaţii) ne dau dreptul să nădăj­ duim că literatura ştiinţifico-fantastică a intrat, în sfîrşit, în atenţia criticii literare. Un fenomen salutar şi cu explicaţii mul­ tiple, nu cea din urmă fiind, în ordinea importanţei, evoluţia pozitivă a anticipaţiei româneşti. Oricum, ajutorul criticii va contribui, fără îndoială, la grăbirea acestei evoluţii, analizîn- du-i etapele şi precizîndu-i liniile directoare. întocmind volumul de faţă, gîndul nostru a fost de a nr înscrie în orbita acestei preocupări, punînd la îndemîna tu­ turor celor interesaţi de aspectele şi implicaţiile fantasticului- ştiinţific un mănunchi de studii şi articole aparţinînd unor scrii­ tori şi critici din diferite ţări. Avînd o tematică variată şi mo­ duri variate de abordare a problemelor specifice, ele converg în tentativa de a surprinde secretul atracţiei pe care o exercită genul asupra acelor mai diverse categorii de cititori. Nădăjduim că, pe lingă marea cantitate de informaţii şi de judecăţi de valoare (uneori discutabile, dar totdeauna ingenioase), strădania noastră va oferi şi o lectură plăcută. ION HOBANA
  4. 4. KINGSLEY AMIS1 PUNCTE DE PLECARE „Cei care nu au văzut niciodată un marţian viu, cu greu îşi pot imagina groaza neasemuită pe care o producea aspectul lui. Gura ciudată, în formă de V, cu buza de sus ascuţită, ab­ senţa frunţii, absenţa unei bărbii sub buza inferioară în formă de colţ, tremurul neîncetat al acestei guri, grupul tentaculelor de meduză, respiraţia agitată a plămînilor într-o atmosferă străină, dificultatea evidentă şi chinuitoare a mişcărilor, din cauza forţei mai mari de gravitaţie a pămîntului şi, mai ales, extraordinara intensitate a ochilor imenşi — toate erau vii, intense, neomeneşti, diforme şi monstruoase. Pielea brună, ca unsă cu grăsime, părea spongioasă, şi în prudenţa stângace a mişcărilor încete era ceva extrem de scîrbos. încă de la această primă întîlnire, de la prima aruncătură de ochi, am fost co­ pleşit de dezgust şi teamă." Dacă acest pasaj — citat dintr-un capitol de la începutul romanului Războiul lumilor — nu vă produce o impresie deosebită, poate că următorul va avea mai mult efect: „— Nu trebuie să vă spun, oameni buni, că serviciul de li­ vrare are problemele sale speciale, zise Harvey, umflîndu-şi faţa îngustă. Aş putea să jur că în întreg guvernul ăsta bles­ 1 Kingsley Amis a început prin a scrie versuri, publicînd mai tîrziu v o­ lumele de poem e O cutie cu eşantioane şi Noiembrie luminos. Primul său roman, Jim norocosul, îl situează în grupul „tinerilor fu r io ş ip r in satira acidă la adresa anumitor aspecte ale modului de viaţă englez şi noncon- formismul de care dă dovadă. Au urmat romanele Acest sentiment nesigur fdupă care a fost turnat film ul Nu-i loc pentru al treilea), îmi place aici, O fată ca tine etc. Textul pe care-l publicăm este primul capitol al eseului Noi hărţi ale iadului, apărut pentru prima oară în anul 1960. 7
  5. 5. temat is-au infiltrat conservatorii ! Ştiţi ce au făcut ? Au in­ terzis subsonii compulsivi din publicitatea noastră aurală, dar noi am ripostat cu o listă de cuvinte semantice cheie cores­ punzătoare fiecărei traume şi nevroze de bază a vieţii ameri­ cane de astăzi. Ei au ascultat la dispozitivele de siguranţă şi ne-au împiedicat .să ne proiectăm mesajele pe geamurile aero- carelor, dar noi am ripostat din nou. Făcu un semn eu capul către directorul nostru de cercetări, aflat de cealaltă parte a mesei : Laboratorul ne face cunoscut că în curînd vom expe­ rimenta iun sistam care proiectează direct pe retina ochiului... Se întrerupse. Scuză-mă, domnule Schocken, continuă în şoap­ tă, -securitatea a verificat încăperea aceasta ? Fowler Schocken dădu din cap : — E absolut curată. Nimic altceva decît microfoanele-spion obişnuite ale Departamentului de Stat şi ale Camerei Repre­ zentanţilor. Şi, desigur, am introdus în ele înregistrări pregă­ tite de mai înainte." Citez acest extras din Spa.ce Merchants (Neguţătorii Spaţiu­ lui, 1953) precum şi pasajul din H. G. Wells, pentru a vă prilejui o mică experienţă de autoanaliză : orice om care, în- tîilnind asemenea pasaje, nu încearcă un interes deosebit, în­ rudit şi totuşi distinct de interesul general pentru literatură, nu se va putea număra niciodată printre adepţii pasionaţi ai literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice. Trebuie ,să recunosc că oame­ nii pot duce o viaţă rodnică şi fericită chiar dacă sînt total indiferenţi faţă de acest gen literar, dar investigaţia noastră în domeniul respectiv porneşte de la nivelul de unde începe „pasiunea". Cei care îşi spun că ar trebui să „descopere" ce-i cu literatura ştiinţifico-fantastică, bănuind că ea le poate fur­ niza un punct de vedere nou şi folositor în aprecierea „sta­ diului culturii noastre", vor găsi multe elemente care să le con­ firme această bănuială, şi, de asemenea, vor afla, sper, toto­ dată şi un amuzament, dar nu vor fi în stare să împărtăşească, şi nici poate să înţeleagă, experienţa adevăraţilor pasionaţi, care formează majoritatea copleşitoare a cititorilor de litera­ tură ştiinţifico-fantastică, şi pentru care, evident, amuzamentul nu este adiacent, ci esenţial. Aşa cum se întâmplă în general cu pasiunile, şi pe cea de faţă o eontraotezi ori în adolescenţă, ori de loc, ca şi pasiunea 8
  6. 6. pentru jaz. Cele două .pasiuni au multe părţi comune, şi coe­ xistenţa lor în aceeaşi persoană nu este neobişnuită. îotr-adevăr, aceste două modalităţi artistice au asemănări marcante. Amîndouă s-au ivit, ca entităţi de sine stătătoare, cam în a doua sau în a treia decadă a secolului nostru, mai exact, amîndouă au suferit rapide prefaceri interne în jurul anului 1940. Ambele au puternice legături cu ceea ce aş putea numi cultura de masă, fără a fi, prin ele însele, după cum sper să demonstrez în cazul literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice, mijloace specifice de răspîndire a culturii de masă. Amîndouă sînt pro­ duse caracteristic americane 1 şi se bucură de un public larg şi ide un grup tot mai mare de prozeliţi în Europa Occidentală, exduzînd Peninsula Iberică şi, probabil. Irlanda. Ambele, în felul lor, au o nuanţă politică vădit radicală, care apare frec­ vent în conţinutul de idei al literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice, în timp ce, în cazul jazului, ale cărui mijloace de expresie sînt prin însăşi natura lor apolitice, un anumit soi de radicalism se face adesea simţit în atitudinea celor legaţi de e l; de pildă, un articol recent apărut în Spectator pretindea că trebuie să renunţi la speranţa de a întâlni vreun intelectual britanic ama­ tor de jaz, care în politică să nu dea dovadă de o netă influenţă de stingă. Ambele moduri, de asemeni, au revelat un mare nu­ măr de figuri interesante şi competente, fără să fi produs însă vreo personalitate de prim rang ; şi ambele se resimt, actual­ mente, de un complex de anxietate şi de naivă neîncredere, pentru că ambele, după ce s-au despărţit categoric, în urmă cu o jumătate de veac, de 'curentul principal al muzicii se­ rioase şi al literaturii serioase, dau acum semne că se îndreaptă din nou spre vechiul făgaş. Dar rnu putem continua la nesfîrşit cu paralelismele ; cele două fenomene nu au nici o asemănare 1 începutul istoriei literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice, pînă în anul 191 sau mai tîrziu, se consideră a-şi avea sursa atît în Anglia cît şi în America, şi pînă de curînd fenomenul autorului de literatură serioasă care face o incursiune ocazională în literatura ştiinţifico-fantastică (Huxley, Orwel, William Golding, într-o oarecare măsură) a fost mai curînd britanic decît american. Dar genul a cunoscut o asemenea dezvoltare în S.U.A., încît scriitorii britanici de literatură ştiinţifico-fantastică confecţionează de obicei fundaluri americane în acţiunea romanelor şi împănează dialogurile cu ceea ce cred ei că sînt expresii americane. (Vezi romanele poliţiste sen­ zaţionale britanice, în orice caz cele de mîna a doua.) (n. a.) 9
  7. 7. practică, de exemplu, în ceea ce priveşte originea sau rolul lor, deşi mă simt îndemnat să completez lista presupuselor paralele observînd că atât jazul cît şi literatura ştiinţifico-fantastică au început cam în ultimii doisprezece ani să atragă atenţia diagnosticianului cultural, sau a vînătorului de tendinţe şi cu­ rente, care nu se interesează «de ele pentru valoarea lor intrin­ secă, ci, mai curînd, pentru lumina pe care o pot arunca asupra altor domenii. Afirmînd acestea, urmăresc să subliniez acest nou interes, şi nu să-l denigrez ; îl consider destul de valoros, chiar demn de laudă. A stabili o definiţie a literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice, lucru încercat cu o semnificativă stăruinţă de către comentatorii proprii acestui gen, a dat rezultate mai curînd greoaie decît demne de a fi memorate. Cu partea „fantastică" ne aflăm pe un teren destul de sigiur ; partea de „ştiinţă" ridică însă felurite dificultăţi, printre care se numără aceea că literatura ştiinţi­ fico-fantastică nu este în mod necesar ficţiune despre ştiinţă sau despre oamenii de ştiinţă, şi nici prezenţa ştiinţei' nu este categoric indispensabilă. O reflectare mai îndelungată, totuşi, ne va duce la o definiţie cam de acest fe l: „Literatura ştiinţi­ fico-fantastică este acea categorie de proză narativă care în­ făţişează o situaţie ce nu se poate ivi în lumea pe care o cu­ noaştem, fiind bazată pe ipoteza unei inovaţii în ştiinţă sau tehnică, ori într-o pseudoştiinţă şi pseudotehnică, fie ele de origine pământeană sau extraterestră". Acesta este un gen de definiţie care cere note de subsol. Spunem „proză narativă", deci, pentru că literatura ştiinţifico-fantastică în versuri a cunoscut pînă acum o extindere minoră. Ici, colo, cîte un ori­ bil poem ocazional despre măreţia stelelor şi aşa mai departe se străduieşte să umple paginile vreunei reviste ; în Anglia există un poet de oarecare notorietate, Robert Conquest, a cărui operă cuprinde o odă dedicată primilor exploratori ai planetei Marte, precum şi o dare de seamă asupra culturii terestre, imaginată ca fiind întocmită de către o echipă de cercetare, constituită de cartierul general al Federaţiei Galac­ tice. Aceluiaşi autor îi aparţine şi un roman ştiinţifico-fantas- tic, intitulat A World of Difference (O lume de diferenţe). Dar Conquest este în momentul de faţă o figură destul de singu­ 10
  8. 8. ratică, sau poate un pionier.1 De asemeni, atrag atenţia asupra existenţei unui volum intitulat The Space Child’s Mother Goose {Ma.ma gîscă a copilului spaţiu), care conţine variaţii ingenioase, >dar nu întotdeauna reuşite, a unor poezioare pentru copii de felul : „Aceasta este teoria pe care a făurit-o Jack“ 2, şi aşa mai departe — cu ilustraţii contemporane de Art nou- veau. Lucrarea intră în categoria aceea hibridă de cărţi pentru copii destinate adulţilor, care pînă în prezent a fost în mod inexplicabil ocolită de vînătorii de curente (dacă m u cumva mă înşel, ceea ce e foarte posibil), şi cu toate că volumul a avut o recenzie în Astounding Science Fiction, scrisă pe .un ton cam nedumerit, mă îndoiesc că se bucură de mare circulaţie în rîn- durile cititorilor obişnuiţi ai acestei reviste. Să ne întoarcem însă la definiţia mea : Punctul ei crucial constă, evident, în menţionarea ştiinţei şi tehnicii şi a pseudo- formelor lor. Multe povestiri au la bază, sau cuprind în epi­ soadele lor, dezvoltări perfect plauzibile ale teoriilor ştiinţifice şi tehnice existente. Folosirea roboţilor, de exemplu, care con­ tinuă să constituie un subiect foarte popular, pare în momen­ tul de faţă previzibilă, deşi improbabilă, chiar dacă problema de a introduce toate acele maşinării într-un container de di­ mensiunile unui corp omenesc ar necesita dezvoltarea /unei anu­ mite miciro-eleotronici care, actualmente, după cum vă puteţi da seama, se găseşte într-un stadiu foarte rudimentar.3 De .asemenea, povestirile care au la bază sau înfăţişează zborul spaţial, şi care constituie, probabil, categoria cea mai largă, se sprijină pe principii şi procese ce nu violează legi şi realizări bine stabilite. Dar scriitorii, care ţin să se descătuşeze de li­ mitele unui simplu ,sistem solar, sînt nevoiţi să facă faţă unor certe inconveniente cînd se apucă să-şi plaseze personajele în regiunile mai îndepărtate ale galaxiei noastre sau în alte ga­ laxii. Adevărul este — şi cer iertare acelora pentru care afir­ maţia mea constituie un fapt axiomatic — că, pentru a ajunge chiar şi pînă la cele mai apropiate stele, ar fi nevoie de cîteva 1 Am putea adăuga poem ul lui Charles D obzynsky L’Opera de l’espace (Opera spaţiului), drama în versuri Faust fi moartea de A. Levada, poeziile lui Mihu Dragomir etc. 2 Parodie a unei numărători foarte cunoscute : „Aceasta este casa pe tare a clădit-o Ja c k * . 3Apartţia m oletronicii deschide perspectiva mai prom iţătoare pe calea realizării acestui deziderat. 11
  9. 9. saite de ani, chiar pentru cineva care ar călători cu viteza lu­ minii, călătorie în cursul căreia, dacă i-am înţeles coreot pe popularizatorii lui Einstein, pasagerul ar deveni infinit ca. masă şi zero ca volum, ceea ce nu ar fi de dorit.1 Unii scrii­ tori însă acceptă, pur şi simplu, acostă dificultate şi fac ast­ fel, încît călătorii lor să fie conservaţi în stare de congelare pînă ajung pe planeta de destinaţie, sau îi pun să se înmul­ ţească în captivitate pînă la numărul necesar de generaţii, în care caz tema povestirii se referă la ceea ce se va întâmpla după trecerea a vreo două secole, cînd nimeni dintre cei de azi nu va mai putea fi la curent cu situaţia. Dar de cele mai multe ori, autorul va născoci o cale de a-1 ocoli pe Einstein, sau chiar de a trece drept prin el : un dispozitiv denumit în mod tipic „deformator spaţial" sau „hiper-propulsor" îşi face apariţia şi este introdus în povestire fără altă ceremonie decît simpla formulă : „El aplică deformatorul spaţial", sau „îm­ pinse nava în 'hiper-propulsie". Atîta reticenţă din partea au­ torului ar putea nedumeri şi descumpăni pe un neofit, aşa cum se întîmplă cu orice convenţie neuzuală marelui public, totuşi nimeni nu cere ca un western să cuprindă şi o expunere amă­ nunţită a teoriei creşterii vitelor, iar deformatorul spaţial poate deveni şi el o convenţie acceptabilă, bazî.ndu-se, aşa cum şi face de altfel, pe noţiunea că, în timp ce există o limită teo­ retică a vitezei ou care materia se poate deplasa în spaţiu, nu există o astfel -de limită a vitezei cu care însuşi spaţiul se poate deplasa prin spaţiu. De aceea, dacă spaţiul care trebuie să ciroule conţine o navă spaţială, aceasta poate fi mutată din vecinătatea Pămîntului în vecinătatea Ursei Mari, ,să spunem,, cam într-o după-amiază, fără ea vreun afront izbito/r să fie adus lui Einstein. Destul despre ştiinţa adevărată sau bine imitată ; cîteva cuvinte acum despre deosebirile flagrante din categoria „pseu- do“. Atunci cînd trebuie să fie introduse „creaturi extrateres- 1 Intr-adevăr. D ar călătorind cu viteze apropiate de aceea a luminii* cosmonauţii ar putea beneficia de cunoscutul paradox al lui Einstein, care presupune contracţia spaţiului şi dilatarea timpului. Intr-o asemenea even­ tualitate, curgerea timpului s-ar încetini pînă la valori deocam dată im­ previzibile, tinzînd poate spre „timpul zero“ pe care şi-l imaginează Efre- mov în Nebuloasa din Andromeda. Ca să nu m ai vorbim de vitezele su- praluminice, din ce în ce mai frecvente în paginile cărţilor ştiinţifico-fan­ tastice. 12
  10. 10. • tre“ — acesta este .termenul aplicat aici oricăror creaturi ra­ ţionale care îşi au originea în afara Pămîntului — se ridică problema posibilităţilor de comunicare cu ele. De la Războiul Lumilor încoace, s-au scris cîteva povestiri excelente despre extratereştri cu care nu se .putea stabili o comunicaţie, dar po- tenţialităţiile acestora abia dacă treceau dincolo de limita unor simple ameninţări, şi, după cum vom vedea, literatura ştiinţi­ fico-fantastică recentă tinde să-şi piardă interesul faţă de ame­ ninţări de acest fel.1 A vorbi cu un extraterestru prezintă, to­ tuşi, dificultăţi care sînt literalmente insurmontabile. Nu este de dorit să explorăm începuturile istoriei limbajului, dar chiar adimiţîn.d că o comunicare între fiinţe poate fi concepută şi în alţi termeni decît cei omeneşti, şi chiar admiţînd că ar putea să se producă prin .ceva analog vorbirii, eşti totuşi pus în faţa unei întregi game de imposibilităţi. învăţarea directă a unei limbi „extraterestre", aşa cum ai putea învăţa o limbă ome­ nească în condiţii dificile, adică prin gesturi şi generalizări de aparente similitudini, ar atrage după sine presupunerea exis­ tenţei unei culturi extraterestre cu forme lingvistice omeneşti, ceea ce pare puţin probabil. Ideea unei maşini de tradus, care aminteşte de aceea a deformatorului spaţial, fiind introdusă în mod obişnuit prin formule ca : „El puse în funcţiune maşina de tradus", reprezintă, spre deosebire de cea dintîi, un afront direct adus bunului simţ, întrucât o astfel de maşină ar fi în mod evident derutată 'dhiar şi de apariţia unui cuvînt în por­ tugheză, dacă nu a fost „învăţată" să traducă din „portu­ gheză" încă de la început. Telepatia — „Formele-gîndire ale extraterestrului pătrunseră în mintea sa“ —■ nu poate exista. (Sau poate că da ? După afirmaţiile directorului noului Ins­ titut Astronautic, la „Westinghouse Electric Corporation" se 1 O aserţiune pe care abundenţa de lucrări pe această temă o infirm în m od categoric. Iată o listă de titluri, alese la întîmplare : L’effroyable poisson d’avril (Groaznica păcăleală de 1 aprilie) de Jim m y Guieu, For- bidden Planet (Planeta interzisă) de W. J. Stuart, On se bat sur la Lune (Bătălia de pe Lună) de Emile Anton, Meuterei im Weltraumschiff (Răzvrătirea de pe cosmonavă) de Wayne Coover, The War of two Worlds (Războiul dintre două lumi) de Poul Anderson, Un commando de Mars (Un comando de pe Marte) de Albert Ferlin, Mach 1 de Allen Adler, Le mur de la lumi^re (Zidul luminii) de R. R. Bruss. The faithful Friend (Prietenul credincios) de Evelyn E. Smith... Şi am putea continua pe cî­ teva pagini. 13
  11. 11. întreprind cercetări în domeniul telepatiei, ca mijloc de co­ municare la mare distanţă 1. Totuşi, deocamdată, obiecţia mea nu se referă la faptul că toate aceste noţiuni sînt, sau pot fi, neplauzibile, ci la faptul că ele ne sînt oferite ea plauzibile şi că se fac mari eforturi pen­ tru a se ascunde caracterul lor neplauzibil. Acelaşi lucru este adevărat şi pentru alte mijloace tradiţionale : călătoria în timp, de exemplu, este actualmente de (neconceput în mod logic, dar dacă autorul nu ţine numaidecît să ne prezinte un dispozitiv pseudologic pentru a ne convinge, posibilitatea de a se recurge în viitor la un asemenea aparat nu poate fi în mod categoric exclusă. Scriitorul de literatură ştiinţifico-fantastică are obi­ ceiul să minimalizeze tocmai factorii contradictorii prin ei înşişi. Dacă o anumită povestire se conformează 'sau nu legilor na­ turii este un considerent care, desigur, ne poate influenţa apre­ cierea. Dar scopul meu este tocmai să insist asupra faptului că această conformare trebuie să constituie întotdeauna o preo­ cupare de bază în domeniul literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice. Şi aceasta ou atît mai mult cu eît in imediata vecinătate a aces­ tui domeniu, şi în unele cazuri putînd fi numai cu dificultate delimitat, se află domeniul fantasticului. Acest gen, pe care am de gînd să-l discut, s-a dezvoltat, ca un mijloc de expresie de sine stătător, cam în acelaşi sens şi în aceeaşi perioadă cu literatura ştiinţifico-fantastică : cele două modalităţi literare fac apel cam la acelaşi gust, îşi împart cam aceeaşi cititori şi se îmbină în titlul unui periodic : The Magazine of Fantasy and Science Fiction. Se va vedea că eu folosesc termenul „fan­ tastic" într-un sens special şi restrins, ce corespunde ou un anu­ mit gen de naraţiune, învecinată cu tema mea ; mi-e foarte cu­ noscută existenţa unui grup întreg de opere care pot fi numite fantastice, începînd cu B eow ulf2 şi pînă la Kafka, şi care an­ ticipează şi se aseamănă ou genul literar la care mă refer, mai mult decît orice operă care ar anticipa sau s-ar asemăna cu lite­ ratura ştiinţifico-fantastică propriu-zisă, dar nu despre aceasta vreau eu să vorbesc. Totuşi, recunosc că fantasticul, în sensul 1 Se pare că asemenea cercetări au şi dat rezultate prom iţătoare în mai multe ţări. 2 Poem anglo-saxon anonim, care povesteşte cea mai veche legendă eroică germanică. 14
  12. 12. restrîns pe care i-1 atribui eu, cu toată sfera sa mult mai limitată, oferă o perspectivă tot atît de clară asupra realităţi­ lor contemporane, ca şi literatura ştiinţifico-fantastică. Cred că e preferabil să declar făţiş, de la bun început, că mie nu-mi place literatura fantastică — ifie cea de la Beowulţ pînă la Kafka, sau cea din revistele contemporane de specialitate — şi să nu-mi mai dau deci osteneala să aduc argumente pentru a justifica antipatia mea, deşi cred că Ia nevoie aş putea-o face. Dar acum nu intenţionez decît să diferenţiez fantasticul de literatura ştiinţifico-fantastică, sarcină care presupune ceva m.ai mult decît observaţia că, în timp ce literatura ştiinţifico-fan­ tastică, după cum am arătat, păstrează respect pentru fapte reale sau prezumtive, naraţiunea fantastică consideră esenţial să le ignoreze. Decorului mobilat de roboţi, nave spaţiale, for­ mule tehnice şi ecuaţii, ea îi substituie spiriduşi, cozi de mătură, puteri oculte şi vrăji. Poate că este nimerit să citez un pasaj din Fredrie Brown, unul dintre cei mai ingenioşi şi inventivi, deşi nu îşi dintre cei mai autoanalitici autori de literatură ştiin- ţifico-fantastică. în introducerea volumului său de nuvele, in­ titulat Star-Shine (Strălucire de stele) Brown, care scrie uneori şi naraţiuni fantastice, încearcă să traseze o distincţie între cele două modalităţi literare. După ce se referă la mitul lui Midas : „Vă mai amintiţi de el ?“ întreabă autorul, întrebare oportună dacă încercăm să ne giîndim la cititorii săi, şi, ofermdxune în continuare un scurt rezumat al legendei, Brown spune : „Să traducem acum această legendă în limbaj ştiinţifico- fantastic : Dl. Midas, care ţine un restaurant grecesc în Bronx, salvează din întâmplare viaţa unei fiinţe extraterestre de pe o planetă îndepărtată, care locuieşte incognito la New York, în calitate de observator al Federaţiei Galactice, în cadrul că­ reia Pământul, din raţiuni evidente, nu este încă apt de a fi admis... Fiinţa extraterestră, care este un maestru al unor ştiinţe cu mult mai presus decît ale noastre, construieşte o ma­ şină ou ajutorul căreia schimbă vibraţiile moleculare ale cor­ pului d-lui Midas, astfel încît la contactul său obiectele suferă un efect de transmutare. Şi aşa mai departe. Iată o povestire ştiinţifico-fantastică, sau ceva care ar putea fi făcut să devină". S-iar putea presupune că, în ultimă instanţă, o naraţiune fan­ tastică ar putea fi transformată într-o povestire fantastico- ştiinţifică, înscriind pur şi simplu cîteva rînduri de terminolo­ 15
  13. 13. gie pseudoştiinţifică ; aş accepta aceasta ca un caz extrem în teorie, cu toate că mu cred că ar putea fi aplicat şi în practică. Chiar şi aşa, există totuşi o diferenţă între ele, care constituie însăşi deosebirea (dintre ignorarea verosimilului şi încercarea de a-1 respecta. în practică, desfăşurarea arbitrară şi fictivă a ac­ ţiunii oricărei opere fantastice o situează în afara posibilită­ ţilor introducerii unor discuţii despre federaţii galactice sau vibraţii moleculare. O notă în paranteză : Să mu se creadă că nici o povestire care se ocupă de spiriduşi şi altele de acest fel nu poate face parte din literatura ştiinţifico-fantastică. Există zîne şi trifoi ou patru foi şi dolmeni şi „ţara tuturor dorinţe­ lor" în povestirea ştiinţifico-fantastică a lui Eric Frank Rus- sell, Rainbow’s End (Capătul curcubeului), dar acestea sînt simple instrumente folosite într-un sinistru acces de hipnoză, căruia îi cade pradă un grup de exploratori interstelari.1 De asemeni, deşi vampirismul este una dintre recuzitele fantasticu­ lui din secolul al nouăsprezecelea, romanul lui Riohand Mat- heson I am Legend (Eu sînt legendă) foloseşte acest mit, în mod ingenios şi .ou totul episodic, într-un context ştiinţifico- fantasti'C, în cadrul căruia fiecare element legendar este explicat cu elemente raţionale. Parul de lemn înfipt în inima iui Dra- cula şi în a multora dintre tovarăşii săi e necesar pentru a men­ ţine dilatarea rănii — gloanţele şi cuţitele nefiind bune în acest scop, iar microbul care produce vampirismul fiind aerofob. Deşi s-ar părea că m-am îndepărtat de definiţia noastră, de fapt n-am făcut decît s-o completez destul de abil şi i-am delimitat diferitele ramificaţii. Tot ce mi-a mai rămas de făcut în acest domeniu este .să stabilesc locul câtorva codiciluri, adică o serie de naraţiuni care trebuie incluse aci, pe considerentul că fac apel la aceeaşi gamă de interes ca şi literatura ştiinţifico- fantastică în sensul în care a fost definită, sau care, cel puţin, sâin-t scrise şi citite de aceeaşi scriitori şi cititori. Prima cate­ gorie dintre acestea, neimportantă din punct de vedere numeric şi uşor de înlăturat, constă din povestiri despre omul preistoric. Vina existenţei acestei categorii (căci putem vorbi de o vină) trebuie imputată lui Wells, care a scris o lucrare intitulată 1 în comentariul la eseul lui Roger Caillois, vom da şi un exemplu „serios“ de migraţie a acestei teme în literatura ştiinţifico-fantastică. 16
  14. 14. A Story of the Stose Age (O povestire din epoca de piatra) 1. Notez de asemenea, fără să fac deocamdată mai mult decît să notez, că tema revine şi în The Inheritors (Moştenitorii), al doilea roman al scriitorului englez contemporan William Golding, singurul pînă acum care se apropie cel mai mult de tipul autorului serios ce se exersează în domeniul literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice. Dar despre el voi spune mai multe mai tîrziu. A doua categorie ‘suplimentară include povestiri bazate pe o schimbare sau o prefacere, ori o anomalie ivită în condiţiile fizice existente. Această categorie cuprinde mai multe tipuri de povestiri foarte familiare, cele mai miulte înfăţişînd feno­ mene noi care ameninţă omenirea. Acestea pot să-şi aibă ori­ ginea în afara Pămîntukii ca în Poison Belt (Centura toxică) a lui Conan DoyJe, sau în recenta carte The Black Cloud (Norul negru) a lui Fred Hoyle, sau chiar pe Pămînt, ca în The Death of Grass (Moartea ierbii) a lui John Cristopher, pu­ blicată în Statele Unite sub titlul No Blade o f Grass (Nici un fir de iarbă). La alegere, autorul poate descrie şi vreo primej­ die monstruoasă generată de ştiinţa şi tehnica existentă, în spe­ cial, desigur, de bomba ou hidrogen. Industria filmelor a pre­ luat cu plăcere această temă, servindu-ne o succesiune de monştri produşi prim diverse mutaţii datorite radiaţiilor — furnici uriaşe, de exemplu, în filmul Them (Ele), sau alţi monştri eliberaţi dintr-o peşteră subterană primitivă de către exploziile experimentale — de exemplu, filmul japonez Rodan a făcut mare vîlvă ou o pereche de pterodactili uriaşi, înve­ liţi în armuri, radioactivi şi .supersonici, ucişi în cele din urmă prin rachete teleghidate.2 Ameninţări de acest gen desigur că au precedat bomba cu hidrogen ; un exemplu iniţial şi care, aş putea spune, a exercitat o considerabilă influenţă este nuvela 1 Înaintea lui Wells, un alt mare autor de literatura ştiinţifico-fantas­ tică, J. H. Rosny aine, a publicat numeroase povestiri preistorice : La guerre du feu (Războiul focului), Le felin geant (Felina uriaşă), Helgvor de la Fleuve Bleue (Helgvor de pe Fluviul Albastru) etc. După opinia noastră, nici un fel de cauţiune nu ne poate face, totuşi, să includem aceste evocări ale trecutului îndepărtat în sfera fantasticului-ştiinţific. Pentru asta ar fi fost nevoie de un adaus hotărîtor : confruntarea cu o altă epocă. Este ceea ce nu lipseşte rom anelor ştiinţifico-fantastice clasice Călătorie spre centrul Pămîntului, Lumea pierdută, Plutonia. 2 p e ecranele noastre a rulat un film japonez asemănător, Godzilla. 2— 1322 17
  15. 15. neplăcut de vie a lui Wells Imperiul Furnicilor, unde anomalia respectivă constă în primul rând într-o creştere a facultăţilor mintale ale furnicilor şi nu numai a dimensiunilor lor. Cu toate că acest fenomen este înfăţişat ca fiind produsul unei evoluţii naturale şi nu determinat de .stimulente 'artificiale, povestirea ocupă un loc de frunte în dezvoltarea susmenţio­ natei categorii de naraţiuni. în sfârşit, trebuie să arăt aici că în ultimii zece ani s-a vădit un perceptibil declin al rolului jucat în literatura ştiinţifico- fantastică de către ştiinţa actuală. Nava spaţială, ‘de exemplu, a suscitat mult timp destul interes, pentru a merita o oarecare descriere. Astăzi însă, de cele mai multe ori, nu este privită altfel decît ca un mijloc de a transporta personajele într-o am­ bianţă străină, un vehicul despre care se vorbeşte tot atît de întîmplător ca despre un aeroplan sau un taxi. De asemeni, multe povestiri de anticipaţie, îşi acestea de multe ori de tipul cel mai interesant, îşi iau ca temă schimbări petrecute în do­ meniul politic sau economic, ştiinţa şi tehnica fiind reduse la un rol secundar : eroul va fi servit cu cotlete de maimuţă zbu­ rătoare din planeta Vanus, de către un chelner robot, 'dar prin­ cipala misiune pe care o va avea în seara respectivă va fi aceea de a-şi convinge asociaţii, membri ai trustului General Motors, să ridice sabia împotriva trustului Chrysler. Pe zi ce trece, titulatura de literatură ştiinţifico-fantastică îşi pierde cîte un element din justificarea ei ca denumire pentru ficţiu­ nea ştiinţifică, iar campania dusă din umbră de către apolo­ geţii săi isub pretextul că politica, economia, psihologia, antro­ pologia şi chiar etica aut intr-adevăr, sau aproape în aceeaşi măsură, ştiinţe ca şi 'fizica atomică, are valoare numai în mă­ sura în care indică o stare ide spirit contemporană. în orice caz însă, nici o altă denumire dintre cele sugerate nu este suficient de cuprinzătoare, încât să poată fi acceptată în locul unei ti­ tulaturi atît de bine încetăţenite ca cea existentă. Pentru a recapitula deci lucrurile : literatura ştiinţifico-fan- tastică prezintă ou verosimilitate efectele exercitate asupra ra­ sei umane de schimbările spectaculoase petrecute în jurul nos­ tru, .schimbări fie provocate în mod deliberat, fie suferite în mod involuntar. Trec acum la o relatare succintă şi selectivă a începuturilor acestei forme literare. A proceda astfel înseamnă, în orice caz, 18
  16. 16. a urma o practică aparent de neînlăturat — exceptînd, poate, scurtimea — a comentatorilor ei de specialitate. Procedeul de a-şi expune neîncetat istoricul marchează atingerea unui fel de pubertate în dezvoltarea unui mod isau a uniui stil, şi aici avem încă o paralelă între evoluţia literaturii ştiinţifieo-fan- tastioe şi -cea a jazului. Anul 1441 este, cred, data cea mai vedh'e pînă la oare s-au detectat urmele originii jazului ; isto­ ricii literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice însă probabil eă vor începe ou Platon şi cu descrierile Atlantidei din Timeus şi Critias. De aici, vor merge mai departe, făeînd ea înşiruirea lor să crească în cantitate şi importanţă, însumînd literatura fantas­ tică şi cea ştiinţifico-fantastică în capitolul iritant denumit „proză fictivă", şi adăugînd din mers Dialogurile Papei Gri- gore I, Niebelungenlied şi Beowulf, romanele arthuriene, Tho- mas Morus, Gulliver, Misterele lui Udolpho, Frankenstein, mult din Poe, Dracula, Verne şi Wells, ajungînd în cele din urmă la evenimentul cu adevărat culminant, pe care l-a marcat înfiinţarea colecţiei Amazing Stories în 1926. (Toate aceste nume, şi foarte multe încă, sînt discutate foarte conştiincios în reprezentativa lucrare Science Fiction Handbook, a lui Sprague L. de Câmp, publicată în 1953.) Aceste manevre, faţă de care istoricul jazului nu se poate lăuda mai mult decît cu Ravel şi Milhaud — şi ce onoare a însemnat pentru apologeţii jazului cînd Stravinsky a scris Concertul de Abanos pentru orchestra lui Woody Herman ! — amintesc de încercările apologeţilor Renaşterii de a stabili respectabilitatea poeziei ca fiind un gen nici obscen, nici trivial ; şi poate că există ceva mai mult decît o asemănare aparentă între fanfaronada mul­ tora din propagandiştii literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice şi afir­ maţiile lui Scaliger că : „Poezia înfăţişează lucruri care nu sînt, dar oa şi euim ar fi, sau cum ar trebui, ori ar putea să fie. Poetul făureşte o altă natură, şi prin aceasta el se transformă într-un alt Dum­ nezeu : asemenea acestuia, el va crea lumi“. Istoricii literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice, spre deosebire de cei ai „fantasticului", încep de obicei nu cu Platon, sau cu Păsările lui Airistofan, ori cu Odiseea, ci cu o lucrare a unui proza­ tor grec de mai tîrziu, Lucian din Samosata. Nota distincti­ vă a lucrării acestuia, aşa-numita Istorie adevărată, constă în faptul că ea cuprinde prima relatare a unei călătorii interpla­ 19
  17. 17. netare, pe care au reuşit să o dezgroape cercetătorii ; dar cu greu .se poate afirma că este vorba de literatură ştiinţifico- fantastică propriu-zisă, întrucât povestirea îngrămădeşte în mod deliberat extravaganţă peste extravaganţă, pentru efecte comice : „Renunţînd la urmărire, am ridicat două trofee, unul pentru lupta infanteriei, pe plasele de păianjen, şi altul pe nori, pen­ tru bătălia aeriană. în timp ce eram angajat în această treabă, cercetaşii noştri ne-au anunţat apropierea Centaurilor norilor, pe care Phaeton îi aşteptase din timp pentru luptă. Se găseau, intr-adevăr, în apropierea noastră şi aveau o înfăţişare ciudată, fiind jumătate oameni, jumătate cai înaripaţi; partea ome­ nească, de la mijloc în sus, era tot atît de înaltă cît colosul din Rhodos, iar cea ecvestră de mărimea unui mare vas de .comerţ. Numărul lor nu mă pot hotărî să-l scriu, de teamă să nu stîr- nesc neîncredere". Potrivit aceleiaşi viziuni, nu ne miră faptul că drumul lui Lucian în Lună este precedat de o întâlnire cu nişte femei care de la mijloc în jos sînt formate din viţă de vie, şi urmat de bătălii navale în interiorul gurii unei balene, şi nici faptul că nava a fost proiectată în Lună de o trombă de apă. Lăsînd la o parte întrebarea dacă exista destulă ştiinţă în secolul al doi­ lea pentru a face posibilă literatura ştiinţifico-fantastică, voi remarca doar că vioiciunea şi sofisticarea lucrării o fac să fie citită mai curînd ca o farsă la adresa aproape a tuturor lucră­ rilor ştiinţifico-fantastice de la începuţul epocii moderne, sorise, să spunem, între 1910 şi 1940. Ţin, în sfîrşit, să mai notez şi descoperirea lui Lucian că oamenii din Lună au o înfăţişare şi obiceiuri fantastice, dar nu sini; cîtuşi de puţin ameninţători. Noţiunea de extratereştri ostili şi respingători este relativ re­ centă, cu toate că ea devine dominantă încă din perioada mo­ dernă timpurie pe care am menţionat-o mai sus. Extraterestrul din literatura contemporană tinde nu numai să nu fie amenin­ ţător, ci atît de superior omului — superior .mai curînd din punct de vedere moral 'decît tehnic — încât să-l pună în cople­ şitoare inferioritate. Nu ştiu ce concluzie să trag din acest tapt, dar trebuie să existe una. Timp ‘de un mileniu şi jumătate nu au mai apărut alte în­ cercări de călătorie în Lună. Se poate considera, totuşi, că în jurul anului 1630 ştiinţa atinsese un nivel destul de înalt, 20
  18. 18. ou Kepler oare tocmai îşi terminase opera, cu Galileu care încă şi-o dezvolta, şi cu cercetarea astronomică îmbunătăţită (pentru prima dată, planeta Mercur a fost observată tracînd prin faţa Soarelui.) Totuşi, lucrarea Somnium a lui Kepler — publicată în 1634, în acelaşi an cu prima traducere engleză a Istoriei adevărate a lui Lucian — descrie în mod evident o călătorie în Lună, în care însă demonii sînt folosiţi drept forţă motrice, sau, mai curînd, eroul cărţii visează călătoria în Lună. Găsesc toate acestea ide mare interes, idar afirmaţia istoricilor literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice, anume că în vremea aceea existau puţine speranţe de a se ajunge în Lună altfel decît visînd demoni, nu reuşeşte să mă convingă că Somnium, ca şi Istoria adevărată, ţin de altceva decît de domeniul fantasticului.1 Aceeaşi obser­ vaţie se aplică şi romanului precopernician al episcopului God- win, Man in the Moon, or a Discourse of a Voyage Thither by Domingo Gonsales (Omul în Lună, sau un Discurs despre o călătorie într-acolo de Domingo Gonsales), publicat în 1638, deşi probabil scris muilt mai înainte, şi retipărit de şase ori pînă la sfîrşicul acelui secol. Gonsales ajunge în Lună pe o plută trasă de lebede sălbatice, procedeu pe care Jolin Wilkins, preşedinte al societăţii care mai tîrziu avea ,să devină Societatea Regală de Ştiinţe, îl consideră ca fiind foarte valabil în taorie. Singurul punct care ne interesează, totuşi, este că locuitorii Lunei sînt înfăţişaţi în acelaşi.fel ca şi în exemplele menţio­ nate anterior, adică creaturi die o moralitate superioară — oricare dintre ei m-ar fi îndeplinit standardul cerut, era în 1 Totuşi, Somnium cuprinde următorul pasaj uluitor : „Şocul iniţial constituie momentul cel mai greu, căci călătorul este proiectat parcă de o explozie de p raf de puşcă... Trebuie, deci, ca el să fie amorţit dinainte cit o p ia t; membrele sale trebuiesc protejate cu grijă ca să nu fie smulse şi efectul reculului să se propage în întregul trup... O dată isprăvită prima parte a călătoriei, restul e mai uşor, pentru că, în decursul unui drum atît de lung, corpul se sustrage fără îndoială forţei matematice a Pămîntului şi pătrunde în cea a Lunei, astfel că aceasta din urmă devine mai puter­ nică. In momentul acesta, eliberăm călătorii şi-i lăsăm în voia propriilor lor mijloace... se propulsează cu propriile lor forţe — căci, forţele mag­ netice ale Pămîntului şi ale Lunei atrăgînd împreună corpul şi ţinîndu-l suspendat, efectul este ca şi cum n-ar exista nici o atracţie, astfel că, pînă la urmă, masa lui se va îndrepta de la sine către Lună". Arthur Koestler, care citează acest pasaj în Somnambulii, observă că, printr-o intuiţie extra­ ordinară, K epler postulează aici existenţa „zonei de gravitaţie zero", cu alte cuvinte a imponderabilităţii. 21
  19. 19. mod inevitabil detectat şi deportat pe Pămînt; „debuşeul obişnuit pentru aceştia, explică Godwin, este un oarecare deal înalt din nordul Americii, ai cărui locuitori, înclin să cred, descind în întregime din ei“. Am dat destule exemple, cred, din lista tradiţională a isto­ ricilor, pentru a-i stabili tendinţa, adică specularea asemănă­ rilor întîmplătoare dintre cele două categorii literare. Această apreciere se aplică în mod cert şi cărţii care urmează în mod necesar pe lista fiecărui comentator : Călătoria în Lună (1650) a lui Cyrano de Bergerac. După o încercare neizbutită cu sti­ cle de rouă — soarele suge roiua, după cum ştiţi — Cyrano ajunge în Lună într-un car acţionat de rachete.1 Este mai mult decît lipsit de sens să luăm aceasta drept o „anticipare" a maşinii lansată recent spre Lună de către ruşi2 sau a oricărui alt lucru din literatura ştiinţifico-fantastică recentă, şi acelaşi lucru se poate afirma şi despre 'faptul că în Micromegas a lui Voltaire avem de-a face cu prima vizită pe Pămînt a unui străin extraplametar. Urmează în continuare revelaţia că Ta- lus al lui Spenser este primul, sau aproape primul robot din li­ teratura engleză. O operă in mod ciudat omisă din analele literaturii ştiinţi­ fico-fantastice este Furtuna de Shakespeare, în care înseşi tră­ săturile care au făcut ca ea să fie trecută cu vederea — con­ turul faptic relativ real, călătoria pe un vas, în locul unei trombe de apă sau al propulsiei demonice — sînt tocmai cele care ar fi trebuit să o facă remarcată. Mai mult încă, despre orice s-ar considera în mod curent că tratează Furtuna, nu pot să nu remarc că ştiinţa specializată constituie unul dintre lucru­ rile despre care se vorbeşte mult în piesă. Şi oricare ar fi relaţia stabilită în mod curent între ştiinţa iacobiană şi magie, este bine să subliniem că ceea ce considerăm astăzi ca două lucruri perfect distincte erau în parte inseparabile pentru contempo­ ranii lui Shakespeare. Chiar dacă rezişti tentaţiei de a-1 consi­ dera pe Caliban drept un prim „mutant" — deşi este înfăţişat, 1 Cyrano mai născoceşte, pentru imaginara sa ascensiune, folssirea unor recipiente umplute cu aburi (principiul baloanelor prim itive) şi e cutie- icosaedru pe care Pierre Brochon o numeşte „un fel de statoreactor“ (De la supranatural la „Fabrica de Absolut“, Europe, nr. 139— 140, iulie-august m i ) . 2 Noi hărţi ale Iadului a apărut în 1960. 22
  20. 20. vă amintiţi, ca o „corcitură pistruiată, lipsită de formă ome­ nească" şi totuşi omenească în multe alte privinţe — iar pe Ariei drept un detector mobil şi antropomorf, atitudinea lui Prospero faţă de ei, şi întregul său rol de adept al ştiinţelor, evocă în aceeaşi măsură experimentul ştiinţific ca şi magia propriu-zisă. Aceste consideraţii, cred, deşi nu-i atribuie piesei altceva decît o influenţă foarte diluată şi indirectă asupra li­ teraturii ştiinţifico-fantastice, îi dau totuşi un caracter de vagă anticipaţie. La un nivel mai mediocru, excentricul savant- pustnic şi frumoasa sa fiică formează o pereche de stereotipuri aproape insuportabil de familiare în toată literatura ştiinţifico- fantastică, icu excepţia celei mai recente, şi, în mod incidental, părţi întregi din ceea ce aş putea numi „mitul Furtunii", rea­ par intr-unui dintre cele mai bune filme ştiinţifico-fantastice. Titlul acestuia este Planeta interzisă, un titlu oare ne duce cu gmdu] la faptul că abia în ultima sută de ani sau mai curînd planetele aiu devenit locul natural de situare a acţiunii, în acest fel de scrieri; dacă dorim să cercetăm formule mai vechi, din vremea cînd Pămîntul nu era încă «complet explorat, iar Cos­ mosul era cu tocul inaccesibil, vom afla locul obişnuit al ac­ ţiunii nu pe alte planete, ei în regiunile îndepărtate ale pla­ netei noastre şi mai ales, desigur, pe insule nedescoperite. Faptul că vom menţiona în continuare, pe listă, Călătoriile lui Gulliver cred că rau va produce nici surpriză şi, sper, nici alarmă. Această operă este în mod limpede un strămoş al li­ teraturii ştiinţifico-fantastice, dar nu pe motivul că Laputa ar constitui unul dintre primii sateliţi propulsaţi.1 Afirmaţia noastră se bazează, în primul rînd, pe strădaniile binecunoscute depuse de Swift pentru a nu contraface verosimilul în deta­ liile povestirii sale. Fără a încerca să fac o paralelă exactă, re­ cunosc că procedeul său seamănă oarecum cu metodele lite­ raturii ştiinţifico-fantastice. în orice caz, prin faptul că în­ cearcă să înlăture acea atmosferă de arbitrar, de ireal ce nu-şi propune alt ţel decît să uimească, şi care e caracteristică pentru 1 Izvtrul de forţă cinetică al Laputei este, de fapt, un magnet uriaş cu ajutorul căruia, spune Swift, „insula este ridicată, coborîtă sau deplasată dintr-un loc în altul“. Acţiunea magnetului este limitată, pentru că „forţa magnetică nu se exercită dincolo de patru mile, iar mineralul care acţio­ nează asupra pietrei magnetice din interiorul pămîntului şi al mării, pînă la vreo şase leghe depărtare de coastă, nu este răspîndit pe tot globul, ci se află numai între graniţele acestei ţări..."
  21. 21. literatura fantastică ; comportarea surprinzătoare a candida­ ţilor liliputani ,1a avansare şi-ar pierde efectul, cred, dacă ar fi fost plasată într-un context antirealist. Toată această conş­ tiincioasă precizie a descrierii, în care se dau dimensiunile reale ale tuturor lucrurilor, reapare în mod vizibil şi în opera lui Jules Verne, unde constituie metoda principală — adesea chiar singura — de a ţine neîncrederea cititorului în oarecare sus­ pensie. Un alt element ştiinţifico-fantastic în Călătoriile lui Gulliver constă îm faptul că se prezintă, destul de clar, o serie de utopii satirice, construite cu o mare forţă de inventare a unor detalii fanteziste, în concordanţă însă cu o anumită ipo­ teză de bază ce se cere demonstrată. Acest punct, în care in­ venţia se întîlneşte eu critica socială, constituie punctul de ple­ care pentru o mare parte a literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice con­ temporane şi nici o operă nu este mai semnificativă pentru această parte a cercetării noastre decît Călătoriile lui Gulliver. Unele dintre observaţiile de mai sus se aplică şi la alte două utopii engleze : opera lui Morus şi Noua Atlantida a lui Bacon. Dintre acestea, cea a lui Bacon aminteşte mai puternic de lite­ ratura ştiinţifico-fantastică, prin aceea că unele dintre minu­ nile sale sînt de natură tehnică, presupunînd cercetări în me­ teorologie, medicină, horticultură, precum şi metode de evocare a spiritelor, plus aeroplane, submarine şi muzică miorotonală, folosindu-se şi camere de ecou. Dar nici Utopia, nici Noua At­ lantida nu armonizează intenţiile satirice eu aspectele sociale în măsura în care găsim realizată acea9tă îmbinare la Swift sau, de exemplu, în Neguţătorii Spaţiului a lui Pohil şi Kom- bluth, din care am citat un extras la începutul acestui capitol. Atît Moras cît şi Bacon sînt, desigur, favoriţii academicienilor literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice, împreună cu mulţi alţi scriitori ale căror opere nu sînt îmbibate de un sec realism documentar. Dar în istoria literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice au avut loc omi­ siuni tipice, mai mult sau mai puţin surprinzătoare şi în ce-1 priveşte pe Chaucer — Povestirea Scutierului cuprinde în mod cert o descriere a uneia dintre primele maşini zburătoare 1 — 1 De fapt, armăsarul de aramă primit în dar de craiul Cambinskan face parte din arsenalul tradiţional al basmelor. O dată cu el, cavalerul îi în- mînează craiului alte obiecte ferm ecate pentru fiica sa Canaceea : oglinda care-ţi arată prietenii şi duşmanii, inelul care te face să înţelegi graiul pă­ sărilor. In sfîrşit, al patrulea dar este un paloş care despică orice platoşă, dar şi vindecă orice rană. 24
  22. 22. precum şi Mnndus Alter et Item, atribuită episcopului Hali (1607). Mundus, considerată în mod tradiţional ca o sursă a Călătoriilor Ini Gulliver, este o înşiruire de utopii comioo-sa- tirice — paradisul lacomilor, unde scările sînt interzise fiind anevoioase pentru cei mîncăcioşi şi primejdioase pentru beţivi ; paradisul femeilor, unde bărbaţii fac toate corvezile, parla­ mentul aflîndu-se în permanentă sesiune şi în care toţi vorbesc deodată — tot atîtea elemente care anticipează ou o precizie stranie un alt roman al lui Pohl şi Kornbluth, Search the Sky (Cercetează cerul). In continuare, romanul gotic şi succesorii săi se încadrează în listele istoricilor şi totuşi, cu o singură mare excepţie, roma­ nele gotice, deşi foarte importante pentru începuturile fantas­ ticului modern, prevestesc foarte vag literatura propriu-zis ştiinţifico-fantastică. Excepţia nu poate fi decît Frankenstein 1 care, deşi într-o formă denaturată, a avut o carieră postumă de o vigoare neegalată ; chiar şi vechiul Draoula a fost de mai puţine ori exhumat în formă cinematografică şi nu a fost nicio­ dată împerecheat sau lăsat să se regalvanizeze. (Ar fi bine să explic la acest punct că termenul contemporan care se aplică monstrului este „android", o fiinţă sintetică, aducînd vag a om, prin opoziţie ou robotul, o simplă maşină peripatetică.) Lucrul remarcabil la personajul Frankenstein este că, departe de a fi posedat de puteri supranaturale, e prezentat ca fiziolog cu studii academice, trăsătură pe care şi-a menţinut-o şi în în- carnaţiile sale moderne, în timp ce şi-a pierdut cu totul cali­ tatea sentimental shelley-ană care i-a marcat apariţia origi­ nală. în mentalitatea populară, Frankenstein, atunci cînd nu este confundat ou monstrul sau, este pe departe cel mai de frunte reprezentant al savantului nebun, care a infectat lite­ ratura ştiinţifico-fantastică proastă de la începutul perioadei moderne, figură actualmente atenuată2 în savantul mai bine adaptat, dar încă nesociabil şi excentric care, adesea, asistat 1 Este vorba despre romanul Frankenstein or The Modern Prometheus- (Frankenstein sau Prometeul modern, 1817) de Mary W ollstonecraft Shelley. 2 Cariera savantului nebun înfloreşte nestiingherită în cartea comică modernă pentru tineret. Cei care văd în acest fapt o încercare conspirativă de a submina încrederea publică în savanţi, (ceea ce în orice caz ar fi, cred, o încercare meritorie) vor fi liniştiţi constatînd că în zilele noastre- savantul nebun tinde să fie alungat din laboratorul său de către alţi sa­ 25
  23. 23. de o fiică-secretară gen Miranda continuă să conducă un proiect ocazional de cercetări, iar în gîndurile eroului este de­ numit „Bătrîmul". Totuşi, de la cartea originală iau derivat şi alte teme mai importante de literatură ştiinţifico-fantastică. Este adevărat că, după cum observă L. Sprague de Camp, „toată hoarda sîngeroasă de roboţi şi androizi moderni sînt descendenţi din monstrul malefic al lui Frankenstein", dar în prim plan se impune principiul de bază al creaţiei artificiale care se întoarce împotriva stăpînului său şi îl sfîşie. R.U.R. (1920) al lui Capek a fost probabil prima încercare de tratare modernă a acestei teme 2, care încă reapare cu regularitate, un exemplu recent fiind furnizat de povestirea Watchbird (Pa- sărea-paznic) a lui Robert Sheckley. Aici e vorba de un dis­ pozitiv aerian, conceput să detecteze şi să preîntîmpine inten­ ţiile agresive ale oamenilor, şi care sfîrşeşte prin a interzice •cele mai .multe acţiuni omeneşti. Această idee se generalizează în nenumărate predici, transformate în literatură, asupra ele­ mentelor supratehnicizării, despre care voi vorbi mai amănun­ ţit în continuare. înainte de a-1 părăsi pe Frankenstein, este bine să observăm că din figura lui descinde un al treilea aspect tipic al caracterului omului de ştiinţă, şi anume, acela al cerce­ tătorului iresponsabil din punct de vedere moral, indiferent faţă de irău-1 pe care poate să-l provoace sau să-il facă posibil, un gen de persoană descrisă de Wells în Insula doctorului Moreau, unde animalele sînt vivisec.tate deliberat în încercarea de a le umaniza, şi în Hrana Zeilor, unde Heracleoforbia IV, compus care provoacă creşterea, este aruncat în mod incon­ ştient la gunoi şi se scurge prin canalizare, fiind irăspîndit în toată ţara, cu o nepăsare fantastică. 3 Tipul de savant irespon­ vanţi, sănătoşi la minte, şi nu de vagabonzii spaţiului. Pieptănătura sa în genul lui Einstein trebuie luată ca un tribut adus universalităţii acestei mari figuri, (n.a.) 1 Fiica lui Prospero, din Fortuna. 2 O încercare anterioară îi aparţine lui Ambrose Bierce. Eroul nuvelei sale Moxon’s Maşter (Stăpînul lui Moxon) construieşte un automat gîndi- tor, sub form a unui turc uriaş. Jucînd şah cu el şi trişînd, automatul se ■Aruncă asupra lui şi amîndoi pier în incendiul provocat de încăierare. 3 Remarca este valabilă numai în privinţa unuia din cei doi creatori ai „hranei zeilor“, Bensington. Căci R edw ood se angajează conştient în „lupta eroică dintre acest nou şi excepţional m od de trai pe o scară, vastă şi viaţa îmbîcsită, pe scară mică, a Pămîntului nostru“ (H. G. Wells, încercare de autobiografie). 26
  24. 24. sabil nu este ou totul separabil de un at patrulea tip, ou o ge­ nealogie diferită, şi anume, acela pentru care ştiinţa este calea către putere personală. O menţiune asupra lui Poe este foarte greu de evitat în pre­ zentul context: trebuie să se admită că în timp ce irolul lui a fost extrem de important, poate chiar primordial, în dezvol­ tarea fantasticului, a avut, într-un sens, o influenţă foarte di­ rectă şi asupra dezvoltării literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice. înainte de a examina aceasta, cred nimerit să amintesc că Poe pare să fi inventat povestirea poliţistă, sau cel puţin parcă aşa mi s-a spus la şcoală. Fără a încerca să rivalizez cu complexi­ tatea propriei mele analize comparative asupra jazului şi lite­ raturii ştiinţifico-fantastice, aş vrea isă afirm cu fermitate că literatura poliţistă şi literatura ştiinţifico-fantasitică sînt înru­ dite. în ambele există o exaltare similară a ideii conducătoare sau a intrigii, considerate mai importante decît personajele, şi o parte din literatura ştiinţifico-fantastică modernă, ca şi ma­ joritatea literaturii poliţiste — dar spre deosebire de romanul de senzaţie — invită pe cititori să dezlege o enigmă. Nu este o coincidenţă — cum ar putea să fie ? — că de la Poe, prin Conan Doyle, la Fredric Brown (expertul în Midas), cel care scrie într-unul din cele două genuri va avea foarte frecvent legături şi cu cel de al doilea.1 Poe, în orice caz, a soris două povestiri despre zborul cu balonul — în vremea aceea încă o noutate — şi o alta care ia ca punct de plecare distrugerea Pămîntului.2 Totuşi, romanul său neterminat, Aventurile lui Gordon Pym, deşi de multe ori citat, se apropie mai curînd de fantastic decît de literatura ştiinţifico-fantastică. Interesul pe care îl prezintă pentru noi constă în faptul ică romanul lui Jules Verne An Antarctic Mystery (Un mister în Antarctica) 3 1 După cum o dovedesc şi exem ple aparţinînd altor literaturi naţionale. G aston Leroux, de pildă, a scris La machine â assassiner (Maşina de ucis), La poupee sanglante (Păpuşa sîngeroasă), La bataille invisible (Bătălia in­ vizibilă), iar Maurice Leblanc Les trois yeux (Cei trei ochi) şi Le formi- dable evenement (Formidabilul eveniment). ‘ Poe a scris, de fapt, trei povestiri despre zboruri cu balon u l: Nemai­ pomenita întîmplare a unui anume Hans Phaal, Farsa cu balonul şi Mc- llonta tauta. Povestirea despre distrugerea Pămîntului este Convorbire între Eiros şi Charmion. * P robabil că sub acest titlu a fost tradus în Anglia romanul Sfinxul gheţarilor. 27
  25. 25. este o continuare, deşi una incoerentă, a povestirii lui Pym, şî este limpede, atît pe baza nenumăratelor similitudini, precum şi după propria sa declaraţie, că Verne a învăţat mai mult de la Poe decît de la orice alt scriitor. Cu Verne, ajungem la primul mare creator de literatură ştiin­ ţifico-fantastică modernă. Sub aspect literar opera sa este, de­ sigur, de calitate slabă, o trăsătură reprodusă cu pioasă fide­ litate de cea mai mare parte dintre urmaşii săi. Deşi presărată pe alocuri cu pasaje vioaie şi emoţionante, de exemplu în epi­ sodul în care Căpitanul Nemo şi tovarăşii săi îşi văd călătoria de douăzeci de mii de leghe ameninţată de zidul de gheaţă al Antarcticii, firul povestirii ise încîleeşte mereu în lungi discursuri explicative, sau în simple recapitulări lipsite de dramatism. Chiar şi cele mai pasionante pasaje sînt pline de descrieri ri- dicul de proaste : „Ce privelişte îngrozitoare ! Nenorocitul marinar, ţinut strîns de tentaculul care îl înşfăcase şi lipit de ventuzele lui, se le­ găna în aer, pradă trompei uriaşe. Horcăia, se sufoca şi striga „Ajutor ! Ajutor“. Cuvintele lui, spuse în limba franceză, mă uluiră cu totul. Aşadar, aveam pe bord un compatriot, ba poate chiar mai mulţi. Strigătul acela sfîşietor nu-1 voi putea uita niciodată ! Nefericitul era pierdut. Cine l-ar fi putut 9mulge din strîn- soarea puternică ? Căpitanul Nemo se aruncă împotriva mon­ strului şi ou o lovitură de topor îi mai tăie un braţ. Secunduî lupta înverşunat cu alte caracatiţe, care încercau să se apropie, întregul echipaj lovea cu topoarele... Canadianul, Conseil şi cu mine ne înfigeam armele în maldărele de carne. Era groaznic !“ S-ar putea ca traducătorul lui Verne să fie vinovat de unele dintre aceste inepţii, dar aceasta este forma în care romanele lui au ajuns la cititorii de limbă engleză, dintre care nici unul, după cîte ştiu, nu şi-a dat însă osteneala să se plîngă. Intriga şi ideile constituiau lucrul principal. Aceste idei, cel puţin cele ştiinţifice, au devenit, desigur, puţin învechite : elicopterul cu şaptezeci şi patru de elice orizontale, tunelul spre centrul Pă- mîntukii, nava lunară expediată dintr-un tun, cu o viteză care i-ar fi turtit pe călători înainte ca aceştia să iasă din ţeava tunului ! Dar aceste erori nu au mare importanţă, la fel ca şi Brobdingnagienii lui Swift care ar înceta să ne mai impresio­ neze dacă ne-am gindi că şi-ar fi rupt oasele ori de cîte ori ar 28
  26. 26. fi încercat să stea în picioare. Tot atît de puţină importanţă are faptul că Verne a prezis cu succes racheta teleghidată, sau că acest extras din Cinci săptămini in balon (1862) are o legă­ tură ou evenimentele care aveau să se producă optzeci de ani mai tîrziu : „— Şi în afară de asta, zise Kennedy, vremea cînd industria va pune stăpînire pe toate şi le va folosi spre propriul ei avan­ taj s-ar putea isă nu fie prea amuzantă. Dacă oamenii continuă să inventeze maşini, ei vor sfîrşi prin a fi înghiţiţi de propriile lor invenţii. M-am ■gîndit adesea că ziua cea din unmă va fi adusă de vreun cazan colosal, încălzit pînă la trei mii de at­ mosfere, care va arunca lumea în aer. — Şi piun rămăşag că yankeii vor fi amestecaţi în treab asta, zise Joe". Profeţia generală despre invenţia care se depăşeşte pe sine este fără îndoială mult mai interesantă decît previziunea a ceva asemănător ou bomba nucleară, sau cu rezultatul pe care ar putea să-l producă. Importanţa 1-u i Verne constă în faptul că, deşi de obicei eronat, s sau neplauzibil isau pur şi simplu plic­ tisitor în amănunte, temele sale anticipează în mare parte gîn- diraa contemporană, atît din interiorul cît şi din afara litera­ turii ştiinţifico-fantastice. în ceea ce priveşte genul în sine, Verne a dezvoltat tradiţia utopiei tehnice, prezentînd în The Begum’s Fortune (Averea prinţesei indiene) 1 două utopii rivale, o formulă iluminată şi paternalistă, şi una totalitară şi războinică. Cartea a 'fost pu­ blicată în 1879, aşa încît nu este nici o surpriză să constatăm că utopia frumoasă este franceză, iar cea urîtă germană. Verne mai are de asemenea cîteva romane care au iniţiat în mod vir­ tual ceea ce a devenit o categorie de bază a literaturii ştiinţi­ fico-fantastice, şi anume satira, constituind în acelaşi timp şi un avertisment. Tocmai aici Verne apare ca fiind de un oare­ care interes general. Astfel, în romanul în jurul Lunii, după_ce proiectilul a căzut din nou în mare — cu o viteză de 115200 mile pe oră, din mtîmplare, şi fără ca nimeni din interior să fie vătămat — vedem că se înfiinţează o societate eu scopul să „speculeze" Luna, după un sistem care-i anticipează pe N e­ guţătorii Spaţiului. Urmare la în jurul Lunii, The Purchase o} i Cele cinci sute de milioane ale Begumei. 29
  27. 27. the North Pole (Cumpărarea Polului Nordj 1 cuprinde nu nu­ mai amintita cumpărare din partea lui Baltimore Gun Club, cei care au construit tunul destinat să lanseze proiectilul lunar, dar şi elaborarea unui plan conform căruia o explozie mon­ struoasă urma să schimbe înclinarea axei Pămîntului, aducînd astfel regiunea polară în zona temperată. Deoarece, însă, unele părţi din lumea civilizată urmau să fie mutate respectiv în noile regiuni polare, răspunsul oficialităţilor este 'nefavorabil. Totuşi, explozia are loc, şi numai o eroare de calcul păstrează stătu quo-ui. Noţiunea unei tehnici înaintate, care sporeşte pu­ terea de distrugere a celor lipsiţi de scrupule, reapare pe o scară mai mică în The Floating Island (Insula plutitoare) 2, care se dislocă în mijlocul oceanului, ca rezultat al rivalităţii dintre două clici financiare. Cartea se încheie cu o predică tipic ver- niană asupra primejdiilor progresului ştiinţific considerat ca o întruchipare a aroganţei umane. Tonul adine moralizator al acesteia, precum şi multe pasaje din alte -cărţi constituie moşte­ nirile cele mai puţin fericite pe care le-a lăsat Verne literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice moderne, şi unele dintre celelalte anticipări ale -sale, dacă sînt într-adevăr aşa ceva, nu oferă nici un motiv de felicitare. îndeosebi, interesul sexual este foarte slab în ope­ rele sale : Phileas Fogg, eroul din Ocolul Pămîntului în optzeci de zile, culege o prinţesă indiană în cursul călătoriilor sale, dar nu descoperim aproape nimic în privinţa ei, iar Fogg o tratează cu o curtoazie neclintită, care merge dincolo de simplul puri­ tanism victorian şi pe care orice fată de spirit l-ar găsi cam nemăgulitor. Chiar şi eroii negativi rareori se întîmplă să se lase în voia desfrîului3. Moştenirea lui Verne este interesantă şi valoroasă prin coloratura ei politică, oricît ar fi ea de vagă şi îndepărtată, care este întotdeauna progresistă şi mai ales prin atitudinea faţă de tehnică, o atitudine fascinată, dar în acelaşi 1 Titlul original este Sens dessus-dessous (Cu susu-n jos), tradus la noi întîmplări neobişnuite. 2 Insula cu elice. 3 O observaţie care nu ţine seama de misiunea pe care şi-a asumat-o fules Verne, exprimata cu mişcătoare simplitate în discuţia scriitorului cu Edmondo de Amicis : „...mi-am propus întotdeauna, chiar sacrijicînd arta, să nu las să-mi scape nici o pagină, nici o frază pe care să n-o poată citi copiii pentru care am scris... şi pe care-i iubesc“ (Una visita a Jules Verne e a Victorien Sardou, Nuova Antologia, anno X X X I, voi. 66, 1.X I.1896). 30
  28. 28. timp sceptică şi uneori îmbibată de pesimism ; ultima sa carte, Eternul Adam, este un fel de elegie prevestitoare a prăbuşirii civilizaţiei occidentale. Acestea sînt considerentele care ne fac să-i trecem ou vederea, într-o oarecaie măsură, slăbiciunile şi emfaza sa, îmbîcseala povestirilor sale pentru copiii din secolul al nouăsprezecelea, considerente care fac din el un autor mo­ dern nu numai în sensul ştiinţifico-fantastic.1 Orice e posibil să fi fost 'sau să nu fi fost, Jules Verne tre­ buie fără îndoială privit ca unul dintre cei doi creatori2 ai literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice moderne ; celălalt, fără îndoială, este H. G. Wells. A-l trata pe Wells ca pe un iniţiator şi nu ca pe primul scriitor important într-<un gen existent, nu înseamnă o denigrare. Mai curînd, aceasta ţine seama de faptul că po­ vestirile sale cele mai bune şi de mai mare influenţă au apărut între 1895 şi 1907, înainte ca .ramura literaturii ştiinţifico-fan­ tastice să se fi separat de trunchiul principal al literaturii în general, astfel încît acestea au fost scrise, publicate, revăzute şi citite ca „-povestiri -romanţioase", sau chiar povestiri de aven­ turi. 3 Comparaţia inevitabilă cu Verne, făcută destul de des la vremea aceea (deşi repudiată de amîndoi), arată acum nu numai o deosebire uriaşă în ce priveşte meritul literar, dar şi divergenţa preocupărilor celor doi. O preocupare principală a 1 In articolul nostru reprodus în această culegere am încercat, foarte succint, să demonstrăm şi alte calităţi, după părerea noastră incontestabile,, ale operei marelui scriitor francez. 2 Au fost, desigur, nenumăraţi alţi strămoşi de o importanţă secundară. Volumul literaturii utopice din cea de a doua jumătate a secolului al nouăsprezecelea este uriaş, şi cuprinde un întreg domeniu, de la broşuri dogmatice lipsite de -subiect, cu teme politice, economice sau religioase, pînă la povestiri de aventuri eu cîteva idei la bază. Unele dintre aceste lucrări s-au bucurat de o popularitate mare şi prelungită : exemplul clasic este- Looking backw ard (Privind înapoi) a lui Edward Bellamy, care s-a vîndut în întreaga lume şi a avut duzini de replici. Voga acestui fel de scrieri a fost atît de mare încît compozitorii Gilbert şi Sullivan, care aveau un ochi ager pentru gusturile la modă, dacă nu în altă privinţă, s-au gîndit că ar merita o întreagă operetă : Utopia LTD (reprezentată pentru prima dată în 1893), pe care pînă acum nu am reuşit să o văd. Interesul acesta nu s-a rezumat la specialişti sau la excentrici, după cum o dovedeşte exis­ tenţa operelor utopice ale unor scriitori ca Bulwer Lytton, Samuel Butler, W. H. Hudson, William Morris şi William Dean Howells. (n.a.) 3 Argument C-e natură form ală, după opinia noastră. Fantasticul-ştiin- ţific exista ca gen, chiar dacă Hugo Gernsback avea să inventeze abia în 1926 termenul „science-fictiori*. 31
  29. 29. lui Verne, -după ©um am spus, era tehnica în sine, „posibilităţile reale", după -cum afirmă Wells, „de invenţii şi descoperiri", şi lucrul acesta rămîne la fel de adevărat deşi s-a dovedit că ceea ce erau posibilităţi reale pentru Verne sînt imposibilităţi sau improbabilităţi groteşti pentru noi. Lungile discursuri ştiin­ ţifice interpolate în povestirile sale — „Dacă aş crea o tempe­ ratură de 18°, hidrogenul din balon va creşte eu 18/480 s, sau 1614 picioare cubice” şi aşa mai departe — aceste discursuri, oricît ar fi ele de plictisitoare, sînt foarte conforme cu ceea ce gî-ndea Verne. Wells, pe de altă parte, este aproape întotdeauna preocupat doar să azvîrle cîteva fraze de limbaj pseudoştiin- ţific şi să-şi expedieze la iuţeală personajele în Lună sau în se­ colul al 803-lea. Verne a văzut şi -el acest lucru foarte bine, şi s-a plîns după -ce a citit (cam superficial, se pare) Primii oameni în Lună : „Eu mă folosesc de fizică. El născoceşte. Eu mă duc în Lună într-o ghiulea trasă di-ntr-un tun. N.u este nici o născocire aici. El se duce în Marte (sic) într-o navă aeriană (sic), pe care o construieşte dintr-un -metal care înlătură legea gravitaţiei. Toate bune, dar arătaţi-mi acest metal. Să-l producă !“ S-a spus, adesea, că interesul principal al lui Wells -nu constă în progresul ştiinţific ca atare, ci în efectele lui asupra vieţii omeneşti. Cu toate că aceasta este adevărat pentru unele dintre lucrările sale, după cum vom vedea îndată, este categoric ne- adevărat pentru altele, care au avut efectul cel mai nemijlocit asupra dezvoltării literaturii ştiinţifico-fastasti-ce. Intr-adevăr, în privinţa aceasta, Verne în Insula Plutitoare sau Cumpărarea Polului Nord pare mult mai aproape de noi decît Wells în Maşina timpului sau în Omul invizibil. Adevărata importanţă a acestor povestiri constă în faptul că au -eliberat literatura ştiinţifico-fantastică de necesitatea extrapolărilor, şi procedînd astfel, Wells a iniţiat unele dintre -categoriile -de bază ale ge­ nului. însăşi -maşina tim-pului, ori marţienii şi armele lor ciu­ date şi irezistibile din Războiul Lumilor, monştrii din prima jumătate a Hranei Zeilor, cealaltă lume învecinată cu a noastră din Plattner Story (Povestirea lui Plattner), planta carnivoră din Înflorirea straniei orhidee, toate acestea au avut o influenţă nemăsurată. Remarcabil în privinţa lor este faptul că sînt fo­ losite doar pentru a stîrni uimirea, teroarea şi emoţia şi nu pentru vreun scop alegoric sau satiric. Cînd Exploratorul 32
  30. 30. Timpului constată că omenirea s-a separat în două rase, Eloii cei blînzi şi ineficienţi şi Morlocii cei 'sălbatici, ideea că aceştia descind respectiv din clasele noastre care huzuresc şi din mun­ citorii manuali vine doar ca o simplă explicaţie, o soluţie a enigmei ; nu este transformată, după cum s-ar fi înrîmplat în mod inevitabil în cazul unui scriitor modern, într-un avertis­ ment asupra vreunei frământări sociale curente. Omul invizibil se referă doar în mod cu totul întîmplător la faptul că o des­ coperire ştiinţifică ar putea să aibă în mod primejdios două tăişuri ; romanul se referă exclusiv la problema în primul rînd de a deveni, şi în al doilea rînd de a prinde un om invizibil. Ţara orbilor, care constituie literatură ştiinţifico-fantastică din categoria mutaţiilor fizice, descrie complexele trăite de o per­ soană cu vedere care ar nimeri într-o ţară de orbi : Proverbul despre cel cu un ochi care ar fi împărat acolo, a inspirat, fără îndoială, povestirea, dar tema acesteia este o concretizare a ne­ adevărului acestui proverb şi nu o avîntată afirmare fictivă a lui. Un .scriitor contemporan ar fi folosit ideea orbirii finale, impuse eroului, ca un punct culminant pentru a simboliza into­ leranţa noastră faţă de talentele excepţionale ale altora ; Wells respinge această posibilitate ; el ne prezintă doar pe eroul unei povestiri de aventuri, aflat în primejdie, şi nu un personaj sim­ bolic aflat sub ameninţarea unor malefice forţe simbolice. Oa- menii-ainimale -ai doctorului Moreau sînt oameni-animale, nu păpuşi simbolice care să reprezinte o viziune asupra bestiilor şi oamenilor, sau asuipra oamenilor. Primii oameni in Luna conţine cîteva discuţii satirice despre război şi iraţionalitatea umană, împreună eu una dintre cele cîteva prime anticipaţii ale ideii de condiţionare a spiritului în timpul somnului, pe care Huxley a dezvoltat-o în Brave New World, (Splendidă Lume Nouă), dar principala preocupare a lui Wells este aici simpla plăcere a invenţiei, a prezentării unei ecologii străine, tipică pentru ceea ce aş putea numi literatura ştiinţifico-fantas- tică primitivă. Cu toată imaginaţia bogată a povestirilor menţionate, cel mai puternic roman al lui Wells este foarte vermianul The War m the Air (Războiul în aer), scris în 1907. Această sinteză cu­ rioasă a primului şi celui ide al doilea război mondial, în care Germania atacă Statele Unite, înainte ca amîndouă să fie zdro­ bite de o coaliţie chino-japoneză, se referă în mod cert la 3 — 1327 33
  31. 31. efectul tehnicii asupra omenirii, întrucît tehnica este aceea care reduce umanitatea da barbarie. Fiind atît o satiră cît şi un aver­ tisment, lucrarea are, .cal puţin în contextul ştiimţifico-fan-tastic, o nuanţă negreşit modernă. Totuşi, Războiul în aer s-a bucurat comparativ de puţină atenţie din partea criticii ca şi romanele utopice ale lui Wells, precum şi strămoşul lor nu prea înde­ părtat, aparţinând începutului perioadei fabie-ne, News from Nowhere (Veşti de nicăieri) a lui William Morris. Oameni ca zeii, cu inudismul ei, sau In the Days of the Cornet (In zilele cometei) unde iun gaz straniu umple omenirea de atîta dispo­ ziţie erotică, încît toţi oamenii încep să practice -căsătoria li­ beră, nu au forţa primelor lucrări ale lui Wells şi aduc o adiere soporifică de şovăieli stângiste ; totuşi, excluderea lor din ca­ noanele literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice -moderne este -surprinză­ toare. Ac-eastă parte a producţiei -lui Wells a anticipat, dar cu siguranţă -că nu -a influenţat dezvoltările ei ulterioare. Chiar şi O poveste a vremurilor ce vor veni, -o bucată de început, plină de viaţă, nu este menţionată niciodată, şi totuşi ea anticipează cu o exactitate extraordinară utopia satirică modernă : -anun­ ţuri publicitare sînt clamate pretutindeni prin difuzoare, fono­ grafele au înlocuit cărţile, omenirea este urbanizată pînă la pun-otul -că -agri-cultorii au dispărut, trusturi uriaşe domină în mod absolut; o armată de şomeri -este menţinută de un fel de azil internaţional numit Compania Muncii, toţi copiii sînt cres­ cuţi în -creşe de stat, deviaţioniştilor li se înlătură -trăsăturile antisociale prin ihipnoză, visele pot fi obţinute la comandă, şi, ca un -uiltim amănunt — o profeţie atît de universală în zilele noastre, în-cît să justifi-ce panica stî-rnită în cercurile -fabrican­ ţilor de lame de ras — oamenii nu se mai bărbieresc, ci folo­ sesc depilatoare. Cu siguranţă că Wells va -căpăta în curînd nu -numai o recunoaştere parţială, -ci -recunoaşterea integrală ca pionier al literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice, -merit -care i se cu­ vine în mod evident. (din N ew Maps o f H ell The Science Fiction Book Club London 1962) Prefaţînd versiunea franceză a cărţii al cărei prim capitol vi l-am prezentat, Jean-Louis Curtis, laureat al premiului Gon- court pentru romanul Les forets de la nuit (Pădurile nopţii) şi 34
  32. 32. autor al unui remarcabil volum de povestiri ştiinţifico-fantas­ tice, intitulat Un saint au neon (Un sfînt de neon), consideră, pe drept cuvînt, că avem de-a face cu „primul studiu serios pe care un erudit, dublat de un excelent scriitor, l-a consacrat unui gen literar încă neglijat, în mod greşit, de Manuale şi de Sor- bona“. însuşindu-ne această apreciere generală, nu putem să nu fim de acord cu prefaţatorul şi atunci cînd îşi exprimă re­ gretul pentru ignorarea importantei contribuţii franceze la crea­ rea şi dezvoltarea literaturii de anticipaţie. Aşa, de pildă, ală­ turi de Cyrano de Bergerac şi Voltaire, printre precursorii ge­ nului ar fi trebuit pomeniţi Louis-Sebastien Mercier şi Restif de la Bretonne. Şi chiar dacă am accepta omiterea unor nume mai puţin răsunătoare aparţinînd secolului trecut (Eugene Mouton, Jules hermina, Henri de Graffigny, Paul d’Ivoi etc.) conside­ răm că procesul elaborării fantasticului-ştiinţific modern nu poate fi înţeles pe deplin făcîndu-se abstracţie de rolul pe care l-au jucat aştri de prima mărime ca J. H. Rosny aine, Maurice Renard şi Rene Barjavel. Iar „fenomenul autorului de litera­ tură serioasă care face o incursiune ocazională în literatura ştiinţifico-fantastică", înainte de a fi britanic sau american, a fost francez — după cum o dovedesc nume ca Erckmann-Cha- trian, Villiers de l’Isle-Adam, Maupassant, Marcel Schwob, Apollinaire, A lfred Jarry, Andre Maurois etc. Dar Amis ignorează, voit sau nu, şi aportul altor scriitori, de diferite naţionalităţi — belgieni (H . J. Proumen, Jean Ray sub pseudonimul John Flanders, Marcel Thiry), germani (Al­ fred Doeblin, Hans Dominik, Kurd Lasswitz, Franz Werfel), italieni (Dino Buzatti, Lino Aldani), polonezi (Stanislaw Lem, Anton Slonimski, Jerszy Zulawski), ruşi (Alexandr Beleaev, Ivan Efremov, Alexei Tolstoi) etc. Precizarea lui Jean-Louis Curtis că „Pentru dl. Kingsley Amis, genul este specific anglo- saxon, sau chiar american, mai cu seamă de două decenii, de cînd a fost cultivat mai ales în Statele Unite* constituie o ex­ plicaţie şi nu o justificare. Căci tocmai aria largă de răspîn- dire a fantasticului-ştiinţific, ilustrarea sa multinaţională a făcut ca acest fenomen să înceteze demult de a fi periferic şi întîmplător, identificîndu-se cu una din cele mai interesante şi de perspectivă direcţii ale evoluţiei literaturii mondiale. Acestei obiecţii cu caracter foarte general trebuie să-i adău­ găm nedumerirea noastră faţă de modul în care interpretează 35
  33. 33. Amis sensurile operei ştiinţifico-fantastice a compatriotului său H. G. Wells. Referindu-se, printre altele, la Maşina timpului, Oimiul invizibil, Războiul lumilor şi Hrana zeilor, el susţine ca elementele lor de anticipaţie „sînt folosite doar pentru a stîrni uimirea, teroarea şi emoţia, şi nu pentru vreun scop alegoric sau satiric“. lata şi o analiză concretă : „Cînd Exploratorul Timpului constată că omenirea s-a separat în două rase, Eloii cei blînzi şi ineficienţi şi Morlocii cei sălbatici, ideea că aceştia descind respectiv din clasele noastre care huzuresc şi din mun­ citorii manuali vine ca o simplă explicaţie, o soluţie a enig­ mei ; nu este transformată, după cum s-ar fi întîmplat în mod inevitabil în cazul unui scriitor modern, într-un avertisment asupra vreunei frămîntări sociale curente O aserţiune atît de clară şi de categorică trebuie combătută la fel de clar şi de categoric — şi cine e mai îndreptăţit să o facă decît însuşi Wells ? în prefaţa la un volum apărut în Statele Unite 1, el dă cu anticipaţie un răspuns fără drept de a p e l: „...răposatul domn Zangwill deplîngea într-o revistă din 1895 faptul că prima mea carte, Maşina timpului, se preocupă de „nemulţumirile noastre prezente". Maşina timpului este, în- tr-adevăr, tot atît de filozofică şi polemică şi critico-socială ş.a.m.d. ca şi Oameni ca zeii, scrisă cu douăzeci şi şase de ani mai tîrziu (...) Niciodată, în nici una din cărţile mele n-am fost în stare să mă îndepărtez de viaţa în mijlocul maselor şi de viaţă în general..." Şi dacă e nevoie de încă o asemenea pro­ fesiune de credinţă, iată un citat dintr-o altă prefaţă, scrisă de Wells pentru romanul Nocturne de Frank Swinnerton : „Nu rn-am mulţumit niciodată să descriu viaţa. Operele mele în aparenţă cele mai obiective nu sînt decît critici ale actualei stări de lucruri şi îndemnuri de a o schimba". Cu aceste (serioase) rezerve, ne asociem aprecierii generale pozitive a lui Jean-Louis Curtis (şi a lui Silvian losifescu, cum se va vedea mai tîrziu) şi nădăjduim, o dată cu el, că „lucra­ rea d-lui Kingsley Amis va putea contribui la învingerea ulti­ melor rezistenţe şi la convingerea omului onest al celui de-al şaptelea deceniu că fantasticul-ştiinţific ar trebui, de acum înainte, să facă parte integrantă din cultura sa“. 1 Seven famous novels (Şapte romane celebre) by H. G. Wells — A l- fred A. K nopf, New York, 1934.
  34. 34. 1SAAC ASIMOV 1 VIITORUL ? ATENŢIE ! în fond, există două moduri de a-1 privi pe un autor de li­ teratură ştiinţifico-fantastică. Unul este să te uiţi la el ca la un nebun. („Ce mai fac omu­ leţii verzi, Isaac ?“ „Ai mai fost prin Lună în ultimul timp, bătrîne Ike ?“) Celălalt este de a-1 considera un vizionar înzestrat cu o pri­ vire foarte ageră. („Cum va arăta un aspirator de praf în se­ colul al XXI-lea, domnule doctor Asimov ?“ „Cu ce va fi în­ locuit televizorul, domnule Profesor ?“) Dintre aceste două moduri, cred că-1 prefer pe primul. De fapt, nimic -mai simplu decît să faci pe nebunul. Pot s-o fac. la cerere, în orice moment şi în orice loc, la un „ceai“ studen­ ţesc ca şi la Convenţiile fantasticului-ştiinţific2. Precizarea viitorului este o problemă mult mai complicată, mai ales în termenii folosiţi de obicei de cei care te întreabă. Ceea ce îi interesează aproape invariabil sunt amănuntele le­ 1 Profesor de biochim ie la Facultatea de medicină a universităţii din Boston, autor de cursuri didactice şi cărţi de ştiinţă popularizată de mare răsunet (Chimicalele vieţii, Rasă şi popor etc.), Isaac Asimov este totodată unul dintre cei m ai notorii reprezentanţi ai literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice americane. Romanele sale Eu, robot, Stelele ca pulberea..., Sfîrşitul eter­ nităţii, Fundamentul sînt citate pretutindeni în m od elogios. De altfel, în anul 1963 i-a fost decernat premiul Hugo (un fel de Oscar al genului) „Pentru întreaga activitate în domeniul literaturii ştiinţifico-fantastice". Asimov a publicat şi cărţi de anticipaţie scrise special pentru adoles­ cenţi, sub pseudonimul Paul Frehch. 2 Autorul se referă la reuniunile periodice, de obicei anuale, ale auto­ rilor de literatură ştiinţifico-fantastică. In 1965, de pildă, Convenţia s-a întrunit la Londra. 37
  35. 35. gate de gadget-uri — şi tocmai ăsta-i domeniul în oare nu le pot da nici un răspuns. Vă puteţi deci imagina foarte bine că, atunci cînd sînt rugat să vorbesc unui grup de auditori -cuminţi sau să scriu un articol într-o revistă foarte sobră, subiectul oare-mi convine -cel mai puţin este „Viitorul aşa cum îl văd eu !“ Va puteţi imagina la fel de -bine -că subiectul asupra -căruia mi se oere cel mai des părerea este... aţi ghicit. Aşa că refuz -categoric ! Cel puţin, de obicei, refuz. Din ne­ fericire, deşi sînt un om statornic în convingeri şi mai curînd aş muri -decît să-mi -î-ncalc principiile, totuşi am şi -un punct slab. Sînt cam vulnerabil la măguliri. în -consecinţă, cînd am fost chemat la telefon de New Y ork Times, -aurînd după deschiderea Expoziţiei Internaţionale de la New York, şi invitat să vizitez expoziţia pe -cheltuiala ziarului şi să -scriu un articol despre cum va arăta lumea -peste cincizeci de ani, sau aşa ceva, am ezitat puţin, dar pînă la urmă am acceptat. In fond, oricum voiam să mă duc să văd Expoziţia şi aveam de -gî-nd -să petrec de minune -acolo (ceea ce s-a -şi întîmplat) şi, în afară de asta, este oarecum măgulitor -ca Times să te roage, şi... în -s-fîrşit, cum, necum, am scris articolul, -care a apărut î-n suplimentul duminical Sunday Times Magazine la 16 august 1964 (pentru cazul în care, iubiţi cititori, aţi avea intenţia să daţi fuga lla prima bibliotecă pentru a-1 citi). Dar am plătit prompt preţul -abaterii -de la obişnuinţele mele, deoarece, a doua zi după apariţia acestui articol, am primit o nouă invitaţie măgulitoare de a scrie iun articol asemănător pentru altcineva. După aceea -am primit o nouă invitaţie măgu­ litoare de a continua acest gen la radio, sub formă de conver­ saţii, ca isă răspu-nd la întrebările puse prin telefon -de -către auditori („Preziceri -rapide despre orice vă trece prin -cap, dr. Asimov“) ,şi aşa mai departe. Bineînţeles că am fost obligat să -continui să accept invitaţii măgulitoare. iDeci, ida-că nu fac un efort supraomenesc de a mă smulge diin această strînsoare, ris-c să fiu -etichetat pe viaţă drept un vizionar infailibil, -cu oahi sfredelitori ce pătrund în viitor, şi plăcutele bucurii ale epocii de nebunie pot fi pierdute. 38
  36. 36. Poate că reuşesc să scap de acest Western folosind tribuna ce mi se oferă pentru a-mi susţine punctul de vedere asupra aspectelor anticipative din literatura ştiinţifico-fantastică. Atunci poate că oamenii, aflînd Adevărul în materie, vor în­ ceta să mă roage să mai joc rolul nepotrivit de profet. Pentru ue om oarecare, neobişnuit cu problemele noastre, cănuia termenul de „ştiinţifico-fantastic" îi evocă perspectivele înceţoşate ale lui Flash Gordon sau ale Monştrilor din Laguna Neagră1, unicul aspeat serios al 'fantasticului-ştiinţific este faptul că prezice diverse lucruri; iar prin aceasta înţelege că prezice anumite lucruri specifice. Acest om din afară, ştiind că în literatura ştiinţifico-fantas­ tică au apărut lucrări despre energia atomică cu decenii înainte ca Bomba să fi fost inventată, îşi închipuie că respectivii autori au descris sîrguincios teoria dezagregării atomului. Sau, ştiind că autorii de lucrări ştiinţifico-fantastice aiu descris călătoriile î> n Lună, îşi închipuie că aceşti autori au inclus grijulii şi dese­ nele de execuţie ale unei rachete ou trei trepte. Totuşi, adevărul este că autorii acestui gen sînt totdeauna vagi în explicaţii. Simplul fapt că vorbesc despre roboţi pozi- cronici şi spun că ei sînt conduşi ide cele Trei Legi ale Robo- tehnicii nu are nici o valoare ireală de anticipare, din punct de vedere ingineresc. Să ne imaginăm, 'de exemplu, următorul dia­ log ou cineva care îmi pune întrebări : I. — Ce este un robot pozitronic, domnule ? A. — Un robot cu creier pozitronic. I. — Şi ce este un creien pozitronic ? A. — Un creier în care se produc reacţiipozitronice, în loc de reacţii electronice, cum se întîmplă încreierul uman. I. — Dar de ce-ar fi pozitronii superiori electronilor ? A. — Nu ştiu. I. — Cum împiedicaţi pozitronii să se combine cu elec­ tronii, dînd o degajare de energie care ar topi robotul, trans- formîndu-il într-un -lingou metalic ? A. — N-am nici cea mai mică idee. I. — Atunci, cum traduceţi debitul de pozitroni în cadru celor „Trei Legi ale Robotehnicii" ? A. — întrebarea mă depăşeşte. 1 Eroi ai comicsurilor. 39
  37. 37. Nu mi-e ruşine de asta. Scriind povestiri despre roboţi, nu am intenţia să descriu amănuntele tehnice ale roboţilor. Nu vreau decît să prezint o societate în care roboţii evoluaţi sînt ceva obişnuit, şi să încerc să deduc consecinţele posibile. Obiectivele asupra cărora mă concentrez nu sînt amănuntele specifice, ci problemele generale. Bineînţeles că o anticipaţie specifică poate să se realizeze, dar, cînd .se întâmplă un asemenea lucru, sînt gata să fac prinsoare că a intervenit cine ştie ce circumstanţă care face din anticipare o nonanticipare. Pot să citez un exemplu din lucrările mele, dar înainte de a proceda astfel şi a continua să combat totul fără excepţie, pre- zentînduimă drept model, aş dori să vă înfăţişez -un -caz în care am eşuat lamentabil în privinţa preciziei în anticipare. Am scris cîndva o povestire intitulată Everest, în care expli­ cam nereuşita oamenilor de a cuceri muntele Everest1, sus- ţinînd că vîrful ar fi ocupat de o patrulă de observaţie formată din marţien-i şi că în realitate îngrozitorii Oameni ai Zăpezi­ lor erau... ei da, aţi ghicit. Am vîndu-t această povestire la 7 aprilie 1953, iar muntele Everest a fost cucerit la 20 mai 1953, fără să se găsească nici o urmă de marţieni. (Gu toate acestea, povestirea a fost publi­ cată cam o jumătate de an după aceea.) Acum pot să trec liniştit la -ceva care pare că ar fi o anti­ cipare precisă. în povestirea mea Super Neutron, unul din personaje îl întreabă pe altul dacă îşi aminteşte de „primele centrale atomo-electrice de acum şaptezeci de ani şi oum fun­ cţionau ?“ „Cred — i se răspunde — că foloseau dezintegrarea clasică a uraniului. -Bombardau uraniul cu neutroni lenţi şi-l scindau în masuriu, bariu, raze gama şi alţi neutroni, stabilind astfel un proces ciclic.“ Cînd citesc acest pasaj, auditoriul rămîne indiferent, pînă află că numărul revistei în oare a apărut povestirea este datat septembrie 1941 -şi -că ea a fost depusă în iulie 1941 şi scrisă în decembrie 1940. Era ou -doi ani înainte de -a se fi construit primul reactor nuclear şi cu doisprezece ani înainte 1 Este vorba de piscul Ciomolumna, din munţii Himalaia. 40
  38. 38. de a fi construită prima centrală atomo-eleotrică civilă, de sine stătătoare. E adevărat, nu am fost capabil să prezic că elementul cu numărul 43 se va numi „masuriu" doar temporar, în urma unei aşa-zise descoperiri care era o alarmă falsă şi că atunci cînd a fost, într-adevăr, descoperit, i s-a spus „tehneciu". De fapt, al fusese descoperit cu vreo doi ani înainte ca povestirea mea să fie scrisă, dar noul său nume încă nu mi-era cunoscut. Apoi, de asemenea, n-am avut atîta cap ca să zic „reacţie în lanţ" în loc de „proces ciclic". Dar chiar şi aşa, nu este o anticipaţie uimitoare ? Prostii ! N-a fost nici o anticipaţie. Această povestire a fost scrisă după un an de la descoperirea fisiunii uraniului şi de la comunicarea acestei descoperiri. în­ treaga discuţie despre bombele atomice şi centralele atumo-eiec- trice nu mai era, deci, decît o simplă extrapolare. La începutul anului 1944 a apărut povestirea Deadline (La închiderea ediţiei) de Cleve Cartmill. Ea descria consecinţele folosirii bombei atomice atît de precis (ou un an şi un trimestru înainte ca prima bombă să explodeze la Alamogordo), încît FBI a fost alarmat. Dar chiar şi aceasta n-a fost o anticipaţie adevărată, ci mai curînd o extrapolare a unei descoperiri cunoscute. Pe scurt, teza mea este că literatura anticipează nu detaliile, nu elementele specific inginereşti ; nu gadgeturile ; nu chiţibuşurile tehnice. Toate anticipaţiile de acest gen sînt sau non-anticipaţii, sau potriveli norocoase, şi sînt în orice caz neimportante. Pensula vagă cu care autorul de povestiri ştiinţifico-fantas­ tice schiţează î,n linii mari viitorul se potriveşte mai ales miş­ cărilor vagi de reacţie socială. Autorul se preocupă de marile cotituri ale istoriei, şi nu de prezentarea amănunţită a gadget- urilor. Daţi-mi voie să exemplific cu ceea ce mi se pare a fi cea mai bună anticipaţie veritabilă din literatura ştiinţifico-fan­ tastică. Este vorba despre povestirea Solution Unsatisfactory (Soluţie nesatisfăcătoare) de Robert Heinleim (publicată sub pseudonimul Anson MacDonald). Ea a apărut la începutul lui 1941, cu peste o jumătate de an înainte de Pearl Harbour, în epoca în care Hitler se afla la apogeul victoriilor sale. 41
  39. 39. Povestirea descria sfârşitul celui de-al doilea război mondial, ou multe detalii inexacte. De exemplu, Heinlein nu a reuşit să prevadă Pearl Harbour şi astfel, în povestire, Statele Unite nu participau la război. Totuşi, el a ştiut să prevadă că Statele Unite vor organiza un program larg de cercetări pentru făurirea unei arme ato­ mice. Bineînţeles, Heinlein n-a inventat bomba atomică, dar a desooperit „praful atomic“. (într-un fel, a sărit peste bombă şi a trecut direot la radiaţiile atomice.) întrucât atacul de la Pearl Harbour n-a avut loc niciodată (ân povestire), arma atomică nu a fost întrebuinţată împotriva oraşelor japoneze, ci a celor germane. Ea a pus capăt războiu­ lui şi celelalte naţiuni (mai ou seamă Uniunea Sovietică) au trebuit să păstreze pacea, prin simplul fapt al existenţei bombei în mâinile americanilor. Da, dar la ce urma să slujească această armă ? Naratorul din povestire consideră, bine dispus (chiar înainte ca această armă să fi fost folosită), că, existând o astfel de forţă în mîinile americanilor, pacea va fi impusă şi va urana iun mileniu biblic de „Pax Americana". Dar eroul principal este de altă părere. El spune (şi sper că Heinlein nu se va supăra pe mine că citez două paragrafe) : „— Hmimmm, ar fi bine să fie atît de simplu. Dar nu va rămîne secretul nostru ; fii sigur de asta. Oricît de bine îl vom păzi; era nevoie doar de impulsul dat de însăşi existenţa acestui praf — acum, nu mai e decît o problemă de timp pînă cînd o altă naţiune va dezvolta tehnica necesară pentru a-1 produce. Nu poţi opri minţile să lucreze, John ; reinventarea metodei este o certitudine matematică, din clipa în care ştiu ce vor să obţină. Iar uraniul este o substanţă destul de comună, larg răspândită pe întregul glob pămîntasc — nu uita acest lucru ! Lucrurile stau aşa : în clipa în care secretul va fi cunoscut — şi va fi dacă-1 vom folosi vreodată — întreaga lume va putea fi comparată ou o încăpere plină de oameni, fiecare înarmat cu cîte un revolver. Ei nu pot să iasă din încăpere şi fiecare depinde de bunăvoinţa celuilalt pentru a rămîne în viaţă. Totu-i ofensiv şi nimic defensiv. înţelegi ce vreau să spun ?“ 42
  40. 40. Ce-i de făcut atunci ? Să ne gîndim din nou la titlul dat ■de Heinlein : Soluţie nesatisfăcătoare. Fapt este că Heinlein a prevăzut impasul atomic de azi, înainte de începutul erei nucleare. Timp de peste şapte ani, ■după ce Heinlein a făcut această anticipaţie, cei mai mulţi politicieni americani s-au legănat în iluzia că posedăm mono­ polul secretului bombei atomice, şi că această situaţie va ră- •mîne neschimbată timp de mai multe generaţii, deoarece sîntem singurii înzestraţi cu acel „Yankee know-how“ *. Prezicerea impasului atomic era nu numai mai dificilă decît prezicerea bombei, dar şi singura ou adevărat importantă. <jîndiţi-vă cu oît este mai uşor să se producă Bomba, decît să se găsească o cale sigură pentru ieşirea din acest impas. Gîn- diţi-vă, prin urmare, cît de util ar fi fost ca politicienii să-şi piardă puţin timp igîndindu-se şi la consecinţele bombei, şi nu numai la Bombă. Deci funcţia cea mai importantă a literaturii ştiinţifico-fan­ tastice este de a anticipa nu anumite gadgeturi, ci consecin­ ţele sociale. îndaplinindu-şi această funcţie, ea ar putea consti­ tui o forţă uriaşă în procesul de ameliorare a situaţiei ome­ nirii. Daţi-mi voie să încerc a limpezi acest punct de vedere, con- siderînd un caz ipotetic. Să zicem că ne-am afla în anul 1880 • şi că automobilul este o maşină a viitorului care aţîţă imagi­ naţia tuturor autorilor de literatură ştiinţifico-fantastică. Ce fel de povestire credeţi că s-ar fi putut scrie în 1880 .despre un automobil şi despre ceea oe constituia atunci viitorul lui ? Automobilul ar fi putut fi considerat drept un simplu mecanism interesant. Povestirea ar fi putut fi scrisă într-un jargon tehnic, descriind funcţionarea automobilului. Putea sa producă emoţie o defecţiune de ultim moment a framistanului, iar eroul putea fi prezentat cum croieşte ingenios un liebes- traum dintr-un vedhi cărucior -de copii, agăţîndu-1 în ultimul minut de bispalator, astfel ca să mutoneze karogelul.2 1 „Yankeul ştie ce şi cum“, cu sensul de îndemînare tehnică specific americană. 1 Framistanul, liebestraumul etc. sînt noţiuni fanteziste, de genul celor c e apar uneori şi în lucrările româneşti, cu trimiteri la subsol. 43
  41. 41. (Desigur că toate astea sînt absurde, dar v-aş putea indica un mare număr ide povestiri scrise în acest stil ; n-am s-o fac, pentru că autorii sînt oameni irascibili şi cu pumni zdraveni.) O altă cale era isă se considere automobilul doar un accesoriu al aventura. Tot ce poţi face cu un cal, poţi face şi du un automobil, aşa că te apuci şi scrii un western, tăind' cuvîntul „cal“ şi scriind în locul lui „automobil". Aş fi putut să scriu aşa, de exemplu : „Automobilul coborî panta ca un trăsnet, tropăind din pneuri, ansamblul cozii smucindu-se furios dintr-o parte în alta, pe cînd înspumata lui gură de aer părea încercuită cu ulei“. în sfîrşit, cînd şi-a realizat sarcina de a o salva pe eroină şi de a zădărnici unelti­ rile bandiţilor, automobilul îşi bagă furtunul de alimentare într-un bidon de benzină şi soarbe liniştit combustibil. Bineînţeles că-i o satiră, dar mă întreb cît de departe am fost de realitate. Pot să fac prinsoare că numeroşi aspiranţi la cariera de ştiinţifico-fantastici îşi încep povestirile astfel : „Cosmonava opri, derapînd, la o distanţă de cinci milioane de mile de Venus, cu frînele scrîşoind, încinse". Singurul motiv pentru care nu vedem astfel de povestiri este că editorii le văd înaintea noastră. Evident, să scrii o povestire ştiinţifico-fantastică în care automobilul nu e decît un mecanism interesant, isau un su- per-cal, este o pierdere de timp. Desigur, asta poate să-i aducă scriitorului un dolar onest şi-i poate da cititorului o oră de distracţie onestă, dar acest lucru este oare important ? „A anticipa automobilul", da, dar numai .anticiparea existenţei automobilului nu înseamnă nimic. Care este influenţa automobilului asupra societăţii şi a oamenilor ? în fond, oamenii sînt cei care îi interesează pe oameni. De exemplu, să ne imaginăm .că automobilul ar fi considerat un obiect fabricat în milioane de exemplare pentru .uzul ori­ cărui om dispus să-l cumpere. (Nu uitaţi, ne aflăm tot în 1880.) Imaginaţi-vă o întreagă populaţie instalată pe roţi. Oare nu se vor întinde oraşele, nimeni nemaifiind obligat să locuiasică în apropierea locului de muncă ? Fiecare poate să stea undeva, la o depărtare de douăzeci de mile, să phce în fiecare dimineaţă şi să se întoarcă în fiecare seară. Pe scurt, 44

×