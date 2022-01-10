A summary State of the Environment (SoE) Report for 15 local councils across the Central West Region of New South Wales, Australia. The report trends data for the past five years related to over 100 environmental indicators across five themes: Land, Biodiversity, Water and Waterways, People and Communities, and Towards Sustainability. A SoE report was also produced for each of the 15 local councils which related the trends to the council's environmental objectives.