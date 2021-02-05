Successfully reported this slideshow.
My school is cool!
We are an active participants of eTwinning program since May 2016
Our school was awarded with 13 National Quality Labels
Our school was awarded with 8 European Quality Labels
Our school has two awards “School Leader of the month”
Two our projects were awarded as a Project of the Month
