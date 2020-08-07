

The field experiment was conducted to determine the effect of combined application of NPS fertilizer and compost on yield and yield components of maize at Jimma Zone, Southwestern Ethiopia during 2017/18 main cropping season. The experiment involved factorial combinations of five rates of NPS fertilizer (0/0/0, 23/17.25/3.2, 46/34.5/6.4, 69/51.75/9.6, 92/69/12.8 kg ha-1 N/P2O5/S) and five rates of compost based on N-equivalence of recommended fertilizer rate (0, 2.3, 4.6, 6.9 and 9.2 ton ha-1) laid out in 5×5 factorial arrangements in Randomized Complete Block Design with three replications. Combined application of NPS fertilizer and compost significantly (P<0.05) affected number of grains per row, grain yield and above ground biomass. However, number of ears per plant, ear length, number of grains per ear, ear diameter, thousand grain weight and harvest index were not affected by combined application of NPS fertilizer and compost. The highest grain yield (8453.2 kg ha-1) was obtained from combined application of 92/69/12.8 kg ha-1 N/P2O5/Sand 9.2ton ha-1 compost. The yield was increased by 223.54% over control and 24.1% over recommended NPS fertilizer. In conclusion, combined application of 69/51.75/9.6 kg ha-1 N/P205/S (75%) and 4.6ton ha-1 (50%) compost can sustain the maize production in the study area and similar agro ecology.



