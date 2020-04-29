Successfully reported this slideshow.
April 2020 Scan Tool & Mold is always hard at work creating parts for medical and dental devices. But the last few weeks h...
April 2020 The best thing of all, is that this story has just begun… Thank you very much to all hands involved: Pad Printi...
April 2020 Here are some of the fine folks we have been privileged to help: Troop G State Police, Cromwell Sargent Assa Ab...
April 2020 Some words from the team: Wonderful job championing this effort Mr. Lynch! “Justin is a great team player; he t...
Scan Tool & Mold donates mask bands April 2020

When COVID-19 happened, Scan Tool & Mold wanted to give back however they could. Here is a snippet of their efforts.

Published in: Engineering
  1. 1. April 2020 Scan Tool & Mold is always hard at work creating parts for medical and dental devices. But the last few weeks have been different, the conditions have changed. COVID-19 has impacted the world, especially in Fairfield county. Sitting in the epicenter of this mayhem, we were all anxious to help out, but not quite sure how! Then our Toolmaker Jerry Savoie scrolled down his Facebook and found a post about 12-year-old Quinn Callender, who has been 3-D printing and donating mask bands to local hospitals. Jerry revised the model and our Toolroom ran with the design. Scan Tool & Mold was ready to help. Our Quality Engineer Justin Lynch took the lead with in this massive effort. Justin has been creating labels, organizing boxes, coordinating contacts and even delivering these boxes to a multitude of location in an around Fairfield county. Scan Tool & Mold has been running these mask bands for a week now. The first few boxes were donated to several departments at Yale New Haven Health. Then this happened:
  2. 2. April 2020 The best thing of all, is that this story has just begun… Thank you very much to all hands involved: Pad Printing, Production, Toolroom & Quality Assurance Wonderful job championing this effort Mr. Lynch!
  3. 3. April 2020 Here are some of the fine folks we have been privileged to help: Troop G State Police, Cromwell Sargent Assa Abloy Trumbull Police Dept. Sikorsky Bridgeport Police Dept. Hood Tech, Inc Shelton Police Dept. Stratford Police Dept. Milford Police Dept. Stop & Shop New Haven Branford Police Dept. Stop & Shop Stratford Orange Police Dept. Stop & Shop Trumbull Monroe Police Dept. Home Depot Trumbull Bridgeport Fire Station Walgreens Trumbull Stratford Fire Station Shell Gas Station Trumbull Branford Fire Station Petco Stratford Dunkin Donuts Trumbull BJs Wholesale Club Wallingford Atria Senior Living Griffin Hospital Backus Hospital Midstate Medical Center Windham Hospital Greenwich Hospital Bridgeport Hospital St. Vincent’s Medical Center Stratford Animal Hospital Waterbury Hospital New England Home Care Middlebury Convalescent Home Skyview Center All About You! Home Care Services Lord Chamberlain Nursing & Rehabilitation Center As mentioned above, this is just the beginning…
  4. 4. April 2020 Some words from the team: Wonderful job championing this effort Mr. Lynch! “Justin is a great team player; he takes initiative and is always engaging. He is fantastic at being inclusive and making sure everyone is on the same page” Quetcy DelValle “Justin sees how things can be improved and rallies his team towards that better vision. He not only cares about the work he puts out, he motivates his team to do the same.” Denisha McCoy “Justin is a leader both in work and out of it, he is the brains of the operation. He comes up with the most elaborate strategies and executes these strategies to a T.” Michael Gotch “Justin, the young man who started off as an inspector and worked his way up to quality engineer. Justin is a team leader, team player and valued Scan Tool employee. He has done a great job leading the Scan tool effort to help all our front-line workers during Covid epidemic while continuing to do his regular job and give direction to the quality team. Awesome job Justin!!” John Gotch “Justin leads by example. He leaves no stone unturned. It is uncommon to have a teammate as selfless as Mr. Lynch. I look forward to learning more from Justin, everyday!” Jorge Solano “Justin is a great teacher and leader. He is very passionate about his work. He inspires me.” Dominic Colavito

