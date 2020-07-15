Introduction of Location Engine

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ロケーションエンジンの 紹介 クロスロケーションズ 中野 智文
ロケーションエンジンの目的： ビッグデータからビジネスに役立つ分析を提供する ● 理解しやすい商圏イメージの提供 ○ 数理モデル ○ 特徴量抽出 ● 施策の効果検証 ○ 差分の差分法
理解しやすい商圏イメージの提供
商圏 どこから来ているのか ● 商圏とはどこからお客さんが来ているのか ● 地図上への単純なプロットだと分かりづらい 地図上へプロットイメージ
理解しやすい商圏イメージの提供 ● ロケーションエンジンのAIが数理モデルとして商圏を獲得 することで、人が理解しやすい商圏イメージを提供。 AIが解析
数理モデルによるビジネス課題の解決の一例 ● 広告予算の最適化のために、 店舗からの距離（例えば2km、 3km、5km）に応じた商圏への 予算の配分比を決めたい。 ● 数理モデルにより、店舗から の距離による一人あたりの来 訪率が計算でき配分...
数理モデルによる商圏イメージの課題 数理モデルで理解できる商圏 イメージは得られるが、逆に なんの特徴もないノッペラボ ウの状態。 各店舗ごと、地域ごとの戦略 はこれだけだと難しい…。 いるのは分かるが区別ができない
特徴量抽出の技術による解決 ロケーションエンジンのAIが数 理モデルと実際のデータを比較 し、統計的に有意な違いを検出 し地図上で視覚的に表現を行う。 （特許出願中） 特徴が分かる！
ロケーションエンジンのAIが抽出した地図 左図は数理モデルに特徴量抽出の差分を付けた一人あたりの来訪率分布地図。右図はその特徴 量抽出の差分（プラスは赤色とマイナスは青色）だけを抽出し視覚化したもの。左図からのみ で特徴を理解するのは難しいが、...
施策の効果検証
施策の効果検証 ● 効果検証をしてはじめて施策を評価できる 効果検証をしたい施策の例 ● 広告の効果は？ ● 会員ポイントの効果は？ ● クーポンの効果は？
従来の施策の効果検証の課題 ● 自店舗の売上や来訪者数だけでは効果はわからない。 例 ● 広告を出したが、新型コロナの影響で売上・来訪者が減 った。これは効果がなかったのか？ ● 割引セールを行ったが、同時に行われた近くのイベント のおかげか、...
差分の差分法 ● 処置群と対照群の観測値の差分について、別のタイミン グのその差分と比較する(差分をとる)[Wikipedia] 対照群 処置群 時間軸施策前 施策後 観測値 自店舗 周辺の競合店 舗など
差分の差分法の非常に大きな課題と解決法 ● 周辺の競合店の売上や来訪者数をどのように入手するか …非常に難しい 解決法 ● ロケーションエンジンは他店舗の来訪者数も知っている
ロケーションエンジンが提供する差分の差分法 競合店舗との差分 競合比（差分）から 期間での差分 推計来訪率シェアパイチャート 地域シェア期間対比マップ
密集度を使い差分の差分法をもっと簡単に(1/2) (特許申請中) ● 処置群を店舗エリア、対照群を周辺エリア（店舗を含 む）とすることで差分の差分法で評価可能。 周辺エリア 店舗エリア 時間軸 来訪数 施策前 施策後
密集度を使い差分の差分法もっと簡単に(1/2) (特許申請中) ● 密集度＝店舗エリアの来訪数／周辺エリアの来訪数 ● 密集度（相対的な差分）を用いることにより天候やイベ ントなどの影響を排除できる 時間軸施策前 施策後 密集度
密集度を使った差分の差分法により ● 周辺でのイベントや 天気、コロナ禍によ る人流の減少なども キャンセルされる。 ● 周辺の測位誤差（ノ イズ）の影響がキャ ンセルされる。 広告配信の効果検証に利用
ロケーションエンジンまとめ ● 理解しやすい商圏イメージの提供 ○ 数理モデルにより人に理解しやすい商圏のイメージ ○ 特徴量抽出により商圏の特徴はよりわかりやすくなる ● 施策の効果検証 ○ 差分の差分法で効果検証 ○ 必要な他店舗の来訪数も...
補足資料
密集度を使った効果検証の例 ● 店舗の来訪者数 ○ 施策前: 53 ○ 施策後: 38 施策が失敗???? ● 店舗周辺を含む来訪者数 ○ 施策前: 201 ○ 施策後: 55 ● 密集度 ○ 施策前: 0.26 ○ 施策後: 0.69
密集度を使った効果検証の例2
2020-07-14に行われたクロスロケーションズの登壇資料です。

