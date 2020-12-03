Successfully reported this slideshow.
FACTORING BY GROUPING MODULE 5
STEPS 1. Group the terms that have common monomial factor. There will be usually two groups. Sometimes the
STEPS 2. Factor out the GCF from each group. 3. If the two terms have a common binomial factor, factor out the
Factoring by Grouping Consider the polynomial 𝒂𝒙 − 𝒂𝒚 + 𝒃𝒙 − 𝒃𝒚 𝒂𝒙 − 𝒂𝒚 + 𝒃𝒙 − 𝒃𝒚 𝒂 𝒙 − 𝒚 + 𝒃 𝒙 − 𝒚 𝒙 − 𝒚 + 𝒂 + 𝒃
EXAMPLE 1 𝒎 𝟐 − 𝟒𝒎 + 𝒎𝒏 − 𝟒𝒏 𝒎 𝒎 − 𝟒 + 𝒏 𝒎 − 𝟒 𝒎 − 𝟒 𝒎 + 𝒏 𝒎 𝟐 − 𝟒𝒎 + 𝒎𝒏 − 𝟒𝒏
EXAMPLE 2 𝟏𝟐𝒂 𝟑 − 𝟗𝒂 𝟐 + 𝟐𝟎𝒂 − 𝟏𝟓 𝟑𝒂 𝟐 𝟒𝒂 − 𝟑 + 𝟓 𝟒𝒂 − 𝟑 𝟏𝟐𝒂 𝟑 − 𝟗𝒂 𝟐 + 𝟐𝟎𝒂 − 𝟏𝟓 𝟒𝒂 − 𝟑 𝟑𝒂 𝟐 + 𝟓
EXAMPLE 3 𝟑𝒙 𝟐 − 𝟔𝒙 + 𝟒𝒙 − 𝟖 𝟑𝒙 𝟐 − 𝟔𝒙 + 𝟒𝒙 − 𝟖 𝟑𝒙 𝒙 − 𝟐 + 𝟒 𝒙 − 𝟐 𝒙 − 𝟐 𝟑𝒙 + 𝟒
Thank you
factoring by grouping

Mathematics 8

