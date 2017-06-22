Eutrophication. mujahid hussain department of botany

EUTROPHICATION 11-06-2017 1 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahi...
When lakes, streams and estuaries are over fertilized, excessive production of aquatic organic matter can become a water q...
Eutrophication is a natural process! However, humans in their everyday activities can exacerbate the process: Point source...
Eutrophication: a process by which a body of water progresses from its origin to its extinction. This process happens in s...
LACK OF OXYGEN GROWTH OF BACTERIA DEATH OF PLANTS SUFFOCATION GROWTH OF PLANTS ADDITION OF NITRATES Eutrophication process...
fertilisers sewage (liquid domestic and industrial waste) minerals esp. nitrates minerals esp. phosphates eutrophication a...
dead plants dead algae detritus more decomposers use up oxygen by aerobic respiration (increased BOD) aerobes die (inverte...
Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD). This measures the rate of oxygen consumption by a sample of water, and therefore gives a ...
LACK OF OXYGEN GROWTH OF BACTERIA DEATH OF PLANTS SUFFOCATION GROWTH OF PLANTS ADDITION OF NITRATES Eutrophication process...
11-06-2017 10 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@...
Before increases in nutrients: 11-06-2017 11 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha,...
Acceleration of eutrophication : 11-06-2017 12 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodh...
Results of eutrophication : 11-06-2017 13 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sa...
11-06-2017 14 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@...
11-06-2017 15 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@...
Photo 1: Algal bloom in a lake. Photo 1: Algal bloom in a lake. 11-06-2017 16 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department o...
Photo 2: Overgrowth of floating aquatic plants. 11-06-2017 17 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, Univer...
Photo 23: Lake Biwa, the largest lake in Japan during summer time showing overgrowth of aquatic plants.11-06-2017 18 Mujah...
Photo 4: Fish mortality due to lack of oxygen in an Indonesian lake. 11-06-2017 19 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Departm...
Put in order the stages of Eutrophication! LACK OF OXYGEN GROWTH OF BACTERIA DEATH OF PLANTS SUFFOCATIONGROWTH OF PLANTS A...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Eutrophication. mujahid hussain department of botany

2 views

Published on

Eutrophication. mujahid hussain department of botany
University of Sargodha, Sargodha, Punjab, Pakistan

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
2
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Eutrophication. mujahid hussain department of botany

  1. 1. EUTROPHICATION 11-06-2017 1 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  2. 2. When lakes, streams and estuaries are over fertilized, excessive production of aquatic organic matter can become a water quality problem and as a result the eutrophication process can be enhanced! 11-06-2017 2 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  3. 3. Eutrophication is a natural process! However, humans in their everyday activities can exacerbate the process: Point sources (can locate the cause)  Sewage treatment plant discharges  Storm sewer discharges  Industrial discharges Non-point sources (can’t locate the cause, it’s everywhere)  Atmospheric deposition  Agricultural runoff (fertilizer, soil erosion)  Septic systems 11-06-2017 3 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  4. 4. Eutrophication: a process by which a body of water progresses from its origin to its extinction. This process happens in stages. BEFORE EUTROPHICATION AFTER EUTROPHICATION 11-06-2017 4 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  5. 5. LACK OF OXYGEN GROWTH OF BACTERIA DEATH OF PLANTS SUFFOCATION GROWTH OF PLANTS ADDITION OF NITRATES Eutrophication process in 6 stages 11-06-2017 5 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  6. 6. fertilisers sewage (liquid domestic and industrial waste) minerals esp. nitrates minerals esp. phosphates eutrophication algal bloom competition for light consumers can't consume fast enough dead plants dead algae detritus organicmaterial Theprocessof Eutrophication 11-06-2017 6 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  7. 7. dead plants dead algae detritus more decomposers use up oxygen by aerobic respiration (increased BOD) aerobes die (invertebrates, fish, etc) anaerobic bacteria thrive. Release NH , CH , H S4 4 2 The process of Eutrophication cont. 11-06-2017 7 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  8. 8. Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD). This measures the rate of oxygen consumption by a sample of water, and therefore gives a good indication of eutrophication. A high BOD means lots of organic material and aerobic microbes, i.e. eutrophication 11-06-2017 8 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  9. 9. LACK OF OXYGEN GROWTH OF BACTERIA DEATH OF PLANTS SUFFOCATION GROWTH OF PLANTS ADDITION OF NITRATES Eutrophication process in 6 stages 11-06-2017 9 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  10. 10. 11-06-2017 10 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  11. 11. Before increases in nutrients: 11-06-2017 11 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  12. 12. Acceleration of eutrophication : 11-06-2017 12 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  13. 13. Results of eutrophication : 11-06-2017 13 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  14. 14. 11-06-2017 14 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  15. 15. 11-06-2017 15 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  16. 16. Photo 1: Algal bloom in a lake. Photo 1: Algal bloom in a lake. 11-06-2017 16 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  17. 17. Photo 2: Overgrowth of floating aquatic plants. 11-06-2017 17 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  18. 18. Photo 23: Lake Biwa, the largest lake in Japan during summer time showing overgrowth of aquatic plants.11-06-2017 18 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  19. 19. Photo 4: Fish mortality due to lack of oxygen in an Indonesian lake. 11-06-2017 19 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)
  20. 20. Put in order the stages of Eutrophication! LACK OF OXYGEN GROWTH OF BACTERIA DEATH OF PLANTS SUFFOCATIONGROWTH OF PLANTS ADDITION OF NITRATES 11-06-2017 20 Mujahid hussain (M.Phil Botany) Department of Botany, University of Sargodha, Sargodha (mujahid.hussain7877@gmail.com)

×