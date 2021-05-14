LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (Apr-May2021)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PHIAJ NRHIAV ZAJ COV ZAJ PHAB Nthuav Zaj Nyeem Hnub Chiv Txhob ua xyem xyav txog Yes Xus 1 Tus Zoo Tswv Zov Yaj 3 Txuas nr...
LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 1 Thaum Yes Xus cov Thwj Tim tseem sib tham txog tej xwm uas Yes Xus ua rau ...
2 | (LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) tsis tas, yuav tsum vam txog Leej Ntuj Plig Ntshiab pab xwb ces neeg thia...
(LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 3 Yes Xus hais rau lawv tias ”Kuv yog tus tswv zov yaj, yog tus zoo tswv. T...
4| LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) Tab sis Huab Tais Yes Xus yog tus Zoo Tswv Zov Yaj, nws muab nws txoj sia l...
LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 5 Yes Xus hais tias “Kuv yog tsob tseem txiv cawv. Kuv Txiv yog tus tswv teb...
6 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) npe, thiab nej yuav sib nyiam sib hlub raws li Yes Xus Pleev tau qhia kom ...
LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.03.2021-15.04.2021) | 7 Yes Xus nrog nws cov thwj tim noj pluas mov kawg, ces Yes Xus hais rau cov...
8 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) hauv kuv txoj kev nyiam.” Kwv tij, vim Huab Tais Yes Xus nyiam peb tshaj p...
LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 9 Tim 28 lub 4 hlis 2021, Vaj Qhia Fas Ntshis Kus hais txog txiaj ntsim hauv...
10 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) "Kev thov Ntuj yog ib feem hauv kev raws Yes Xus qab xwb. Kev raws Yes Xu...
LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 11 Nyob hauv Vaj Qhia kab ke thov Ntuj cav txog Poj Huab Tais hauv Hnub Chiv...
12 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) chaw tso siab thaum peb ntsib kev haub ntxias. “Cov me nyuad, nej yuav ua...
LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 13 Tais Yes Xus thiab Huab Tais Yes Xus kuj ntsia kuv.’ Vaj Qhia hais tias n...
14 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) Lub qab xyoo 2019, cov neeg ntseeg nyob thoob ntiaj teb muaj tshaj 1.34 t...
LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 15 Vim ua raws li Vaj Qhia Fas Ntshis Kus txoj kev npaj siab tseg, mas thiaj...
16 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) Tswv Ntuj puas xav kom txhua tus neeg nyob ntiaj teb paub Yes Xus txoj ke...
LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 17 kev lis kev cai muaj ib lub ntsiab tseem ceeb: yog tsoom Tswv Qhia ua ib ...
18 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) Huab Tais Yes Xus Pleev txoj sia ciaj nyob hauv kuv“ (NLT 2:20) Leej Ntsh...
LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 19 Hnub tim 13 lub 5 hlis xyoo 1917, niam Mab Liab yees tawm tuaj rau 3 tug ...
20 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) Tus poj niam ntawd rov hais tias “Koj puas txaus siab ua txhua yam thiab ...
LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 21 kawg no kwv yee tag nrho 70,000 leej. Muaj xws li cov tub xov xwm, cov tu...
22 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) Thaum sawv los, mas peb yuav xub ua ‘Ntoo Cuam Lub Cim’, tag ces mam hais...
LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 23 Kwv tij Hmoob, ua ntej peb yuav los saib tias peb Hmoob cov kab lis kev c...
24 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) yim xav tau tias yeej muaj ib yam zoo li ntawd tiag.” (LTH. Lauj Vam Thai...
LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 25 Thaum Hmoob txiav siab tso kev teev dab pov tseg thiab hloov siab tshiab ...
26 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) Huab Tais, peb tso siab rau koj, vim koj lub siab hlub peb. Huab Tais Tsw...
LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 27 Dab kav tsev neeg no los tau ntev niaj ntau xyoo, lawv ntxias kom sawv da...
28 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) Leej Ntshiab Mab Liab, Tswv Ntuj leej niam, koj thov Ntuj hlub peb cov ne...
28 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021)
LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (Apr-May2021)
LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (Apr-May2021)
Spiritual
May. 14, 2021

LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (Apr-May2021)

Xov xwm Kav Tos Liv ua lus Hmoob

LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (Apr-May2021)

  1. 1. PHIAJ NRHIAV ZAJ COV ZAJ PHAB Nthuav Zaj Nyeem Hnub Chiv Txhob ua xyem xyav txog Yes Xus 1 Tus Zoo Tswv Zov Yaj 3 Txuas nrog Yes Xus 5 Kom nej sis nyiam sis hlub 7 Vaj Qhia Lus Ntuas Kev nyob ntsiag to yogi b txoj hau kev tim ntsej tim muag nrog Yes Xus 9 Kev nyiam yog kev tsob hwb, tsis yog kev tswj lwm tus 11 Lim lub tswv yim thaum thov Ntuj, yog qhia taug raws kev nyiam txoj kev 12 Xov Xwm Cov Kav Tos Liv loj hlob zuj zus nyob thoob ntiaj teb 14 Hais txoj saw Mab Liab thov kom Covid-19 txhob sib kis 15 Kev Ntseeg Kav Tos Liv Qhia txog Tswv Ntuj qhov tseeb 16 Yes Xus tus Huab Tais cawm neeg, kuv yog neeg txhaum thov koj hlub 17 Ntxiv Txoj Kev Ntseeg Niam Mab Liab tshwm nyob Fas Tis Mas 19 Thov Ntuj thaum sawv ntxov 22 Tham Txog Hmoob Kev ntseeg Ntuj thiab dab qhuas 23 Kab ke ntiab dab 25
  2. 2. LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 1 Thaum Yes Xus cov Thwj Tim tseem sib tham txog tej xwm uas Yes Xus ua rau ob tug thwj tim hauv Es mas Ws ntawd Yes Xus sawv ntsug hauv nruab nrab lawv, nws hais rau lawv tias “Nej nyob kaj lug.” Cov thwj tim ceeb nkaus lawv ntshai kawg, lawv xav tias lawv pom ib tug dab. Ces Yes Xus hais rau lawv tias “Vim li cas nej poob siab? Vim li cas tej zaj ua xyem xyav li ntawd sawv los nyob hauv nej lub siab? Nej ntsia kuv ob txhais tes thiab ob txhais taw, yog kuv tiag! Nej xuas kuv saib! Nej ntsia mas. Dab tsis muaj nqaij tsis muaj pob txha xws li nej pom kuv muaj.” Yes Xus hais li ntawd tas, nws muab nws ob txhais tes ob txhais taw rau lawv saib. Lawv zoo siab dhau, lawv tseem tsis tau xav ntseeg. Lawv yoob tas. Yes Xus hais rau lawv tias “Nyob ntawm no, nej muaj dab tsi noj?” Lawv muab ib ya ntses txhiab rau Yes Xus. Yes Xus tuav, nws noj yav ntses ntawd nyob ntawm lawv xub ntiag. Yes Xus hais rau lawv tias “Thaum kuv tseem nrog nej nyob kuv hais cov lus no rau nej: Tas ib puas tsav yam uas Mais Xes Txoj Cai, cov Yaj Saub, thiab cov Nkauj Paj Nruag sau txog kuv yuav tsum tshwm sim koj tiav.” Ces Yes Xus qhib lawv lub tswv yim kom lawv to taub Ntawv Ntshiab. Nws hais rau lawv tias “Ntawv sau hais tias Leej Pleev yuav raug luag tsim txom, hnub peb nws yuav sawv hauv cov tuag rov los. Thiab Ntawv tseem hais tias yuav tsum tshaj txoj kev tig los hloov siab, ntxub kev txhaum. Kom Ntuj zam txhaum rau ib tsoom haiv neeg nyob hauv Leej Pleev lub npe. Yuav xub tshaj nyob Yes Lus Xas Les. Nej yuav ua tim khawv txog tej ntawd. Kuv yuav xa qhov uas kuv Txiv cog lus tuaj rau nej. Ua li mas nej nyob hauv lub nroog no mus txog hnub nej tau txais lub zog nqes saum txheej siab los hnav tso.” (LK24:36-48) Muaj ntau zaus uas peb ua xyem xyav txog Yes Xus tib yam li cov thwj tim. Tab sis hnub no Ntawv Ntshiab qhia peb tias Huab Tais Yes Xus yog Tswv Ntuj Leej Tub tiag, nws sawv rov los lawm, Yes Xus mus pem Ntuj lawm, tab sis nws kuj niaj hnub nrog peb nyob nraim. Li ntawd, peb tsis ua xyem xyav ntxiv. Yeej muaj ntau zaus uas tib neeg lub siab ua xyem xyav txog kev ntseeg, yeej muaj ntau yam uas tib neeg tsis txawj piav kom meej pem, vim tej yam ntawd tob dhau neeg lub tswv yim yuav ntsuas tau, thiab tob dhaum qhov uas tib neeg yuav paub tas. Tseem muaj ntau yam nyob hauv peb txoj kev ntseeg uas piav li cas los tib neeg nkag siab TXHOB UA XYEM XYAV TXOG YES XUS LIS PIAM 3 CHIV HLA Tus sau: XH. Yaj Nom Thoob (2009)
  3. 3. 2 | (LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) tsis tas, yuav tsum vam txog Leej Ntuj Plig Ntshiab pab xwb ces neeg thiaj li yuav ntseeg thiab tso siab tau. Huab Tais Yes Xus nyiam thiab hlub nws cov thwj tim tas siab, Yes Xus tsis tso cov thwj tim pov tseg, nws tawm tuaj xyuas lawv. Yes Xus kuj hlub peb kawg, tab sis ntau zaus peb zeem tsis tau Yes Xus txoj kev hlub, peb ua xyem xyav rau Yes Xus. Peb thov Huab Tais Yes Xus pab peb txawj tso siab rau nws tiag, peb nco ntsoov tias peb muaj Huab Tais Yes Xus nrog peb nyob, nws yog tus Huab Tais pab peb tas mus li. Kwv tij, yog peb vam txog Huab Tais Yes Xus pab peb, mas Yes Xus yuav pub zog rau peb, kom peb txawj ua neej zoo, peb yuav tsis poob hauv txoj kev ua phem ua txhaum, ces hnub peb hla lub ntiaj teb no mus lawm mas peb yuav tau pom Huab Tais Yes Xus tim ntsej tim muag, peb yuav txais kev zoo siab nyob ntawm Tswv Ntuj xub ntiag, mus li ib txhiab ib txhis. Yog peb txawj ntsia Yes Xus lub neej mas peb twb paub tias nws yeej kev txhaum thiab yeej kev tuag lawm, vim tas nws sid Yes Xus tsis tau mloog kev txhaum ib zaug li. Huab Tais Yes Xus sawv rov los lawm nws yog peb tus Huab Tais ciaj nyob mus li, nws txhob txwm tawm tuaj rau cov thwj tim pom kom tau pab lawv ntseeg tias nws nrog lawv nyob tsis tseg. Huab Tais Yes Xus kuj nrog peb nyob tsis tseg thiab. +++++++++++++++++++++
  4. 4. (LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 3 Yes Xus hais rau lawv tias ”Kuv yog tus tswv zov yaj, yog tus zoo tswv. Tus zoo tswv zov yaj siv nws txoj sia los pab nws cov yaj. Tus ntiav zov, nws tsis yog tswv, cov yaj tsis yog nws li, thaum nws pom hma tuaj, nws tso cov yaj pov tseg, nws khiav lawm. Hma muab cov yaj kwv mus, ua pab yaj tawg tas. Vim nws tsuas yog tus ntiav zov xwb, nws tsis txhawj dab tsi txog cov yaj. Kuv yog tus zoo tswv zov yaj, kuv paub kuv cov yaj, kuv cov yaj paub kuv. Ib yam nkaus li Leej Txiv paub kuv thiab kuv paub Leej Txiv. Kuv siv kuv txoj sia rau kuv cov yaj. Kuv tseem muaj ib co yaj uas tsis nyob hauv lub nkuaj no, kuv yuav tsum coj cov ntawd mus thiab. Lawv yuav mloog kuv lub suab, ces yuav muaj ib pab yaj, thiab ib tug tswv zov xwb. Tos Leej Txiv nyiam kuv yog vim kuv siv kuv txoj sia, thiab kuv muab txoj sia rov los rau kuv. Tsis muaj leej twg txo kuv txoj sia, yog kuv muab pub. Kuv muaj hwj huam siv tau kuv txoj sia, thiab muaj hwj huam muab tau kuv txoj sia rov los. Qhov no yog lo lus qhia kuv txais ntawm kuv Txiv los.” (Z10:11-18) Kwv tij Hmoob, txij hnub nej txais Cim Ntxuav ces nej twb yog Tswv Ntuj cov me nyuam, yog Huab Tais Yes Xus ib tug kwv lawm. Li ntawd, nej thiaj muaj ib feem yog tus yaj, nej kuj muaj ib feem yog tus tswv zov nej cov yaj thiab. Nej cov yaj yog nej cov kwv tij, cov nkauj muam, yog nej cov txheeb ze. Nej yuav ua li cas los zov nej cov yaj? Nej yuav pab nej cov yaj los nej yuav tso tes khiav thaum hma tuaj? Nej yuav ua li cas nej thiaj yog ib tug zoo tswv zov yaj? Tus Hauv Paus Xa Lus Zam sau zaj no, mas nws xav qhia tias peb yuav ua tus zoo tswv zov yaj tau li cas? Yog kom peb kawm ntawm Huab Tais Yes Xus. Huab Tais Yes Xus qhia tias “Kuv yog tus Zoo Tswv Zov Yaj. Tus Zoo Tswv Zov Yaj muab nws txoj sia los cawm nws cov yaj.” Yog vim Huab Tais Yes Xus nyiam peb thiab hlub peb mas nws yeem tuag kom tau cawm peb, nws muab nws txoj sia los ua nqe txhiv peb. Li ntawd, Huab Tais Yes Xus thiaj yog tus Zoo Tswv Zov Yaj tiag, peb yog Yes Xus pab yaj. Ib txwm cov Yaj Saub muab cov neeg coj noj coj ua hauv cov Yus Das piv rau tus tswv zov yaj. Yes Xus hais tias cov nom tswv yog cov neeg ntiav zov yaj xwb, lawv tsis yog tus zoo tswv zov yaj, lawv tsis txuag lawv pab yaj, lawv ua kom pab yaj tawg tas. Huab Tais Yes Xus pom cov nom tswv tsis txawj hlub lawv tsoom pej xeem, cov nom tswv nrhiav noj ntawm tsoom pej xeem, cov nom tswv ua li ntawd mas lawv tsis yog ib co tseem tswv, lawv tsis xyiv fab zov lawv pab yaj, lawv ua kom pab yaj tawg tas. TUS ZOO TSWV ZOV YAJ LIS PIAM 4 CAIJ HLA Tus sau: XH. Yaj Nom Thoob (2009) Thoob
  5. 5. 4| LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) Tab sis Huab Tais Yes Xus yog tus Zoo Tswv Zov Yaj, nws muab nws txoj sia los cawm nws cov yaj. Huab Tais Yes Xus hais lo lus qhia tim 2 tias “Tus neeg ntiav zov yaj, tsis yog tus tswv. Thaum nws pom hma tuaj, nws tso tes khiav. Cia hma muab cov yaj tom, thiab ua pab yaj tawg tas. Tus tub zog tsis xyiv fab saib pab yaj vim nws tsis yog tus tseem tswv.” Nyob hauv Yes Xus lub Koom Txoos mas Yes Xus txib coob leej nrog Yes Xus saib nws pab yaj, cov neeg ntawd muaj leej puav coj tus yam ntxwv tsis tsim nyog ua tus zoo tswv zov yaj, vim lawv nrhiav hwj chim thiab nrhiav koob meej nyob hauv txoj hauj lwm saib Yes Xus pab yaj. Lawv yog cov neeg ntiav zov yaj xwb. Nyob hauv peb cov ntseeg, mas peb yeej pom muaj li ntawd tiag, peb pom tias pawg ntseeg twg yog muaj ib tus coj tsis kub siab saib xyuas tsoom ntseeg, tsis mob siab rau cov ntseeg mas pawg ntseeg ntawd yuav tawg ua ntau pab ntau pawg thiab yuav maj mam tuag mus. Hnub no peb twb yog ib tug yaj thiab twb yog ib tug tswv zov peb cov yaj lawm, peb txhob ua xws li peb yog tus tub zog zov mog! Huab Tais Yes Xus qhia ntxiv tias “Kuv yog tus Zoo Tswv Zov Yaj, kuv paub kuv cov yaj, thiab kuv cov yaj paub kuv. Cov Yaj mloog kuv lub suab. Tus Zoo Tswv Zov Yaj hu nws cov yaj, nws tuav lawv npe, nws coj lawv mus. Thaum nws tso cov yaj tawm hauv nkuaj los, nws ua cov yaj ntej, cov yaj raws tus tswv qab, vim lawv paub nws lub siab. Cov yaj yuav tsis raws lwm tus. Lawv haj yam yuav khiav, vim lawv tsis paub tus ntawd lub suab.” Kwv tij, cov neeg nyob hauv Yes Xus lub Koom Txoos mas lawv yog Yes Xus pab yaj, lawv tsum mloog Yes Xus lub suab. Yes Xus pab yaj niaj hnub yuav mloog Yes Xus cov lus, ua raws li Yes Xus qhia kom lawv ua. Peb paub tias Huab Tais Yes Xus qhia kom peb nyiam Tswv Ntuj thiab sib nyiam sib hlub, mas peb niaj hnub yuav taug nraim txoj kev nyiam Ntuj thiab hlub neeg, peb ua raws li Yes Xus qhia kom peb ua. Niaj hnub Huab Tais Yes Xus tuaj tshoj peb lub siab, nws hu kom peb nyiam thiab hlub luag tej, Yes Xus hu kom peb ua hauj lwm pab Yes Xus lub Koom Txoos. Huab Tais Yes Xus hais lo lus qhia ua tus zoo tswv zov yaj tim 4, tias “Kuv tseem muaj ib co yaj uas tsis nyob hauv lub nkuaj no, kuv yuav tsum coj cov ntawd mus thiab. Lawv yuav mloog kuv lub suab, ces yuav muaj ib pab yaj, thiab ib tug tswv zov xwb.” Huab Tais Yes Xus paub tias tseem muaj neeg coob tas nrho tsis tau tig los yuav lub siab tshiab, lawv tsis tau los nyob hauv Yes Xus lub Koom Txoos, lawv yog cov yaj tseem tsis tau txiav siab los ua Yes Xus pab yaj, Huab Tais Yes Xus tseem niaj hnub tos kom sawv daws los nyob hauv Yes Xus lub Koom Txoos, los nyob hauv Yes Xus txoj kev saib xyuas, thiab los ua Yes Xus pab yaj. Kwv tij, leej twg yuav mus coj pab yaj ntawd los nyob hauv Tswv Ntuj lub nkuaj? Kawg yog cov tswv zov yaj xwb thiaj tawm mus nrhiav thiab mus coj cov yaj ntawd los. Peb yog ib tug yaj mas peb yeej paub tias yaj xav li cas, nyiam li cas thiab coj tus yam ntxwv zoo li cas? Dhau ntawd, peb kuj yog ib tug tswv zov yaj thiab, mas peb tsum qhib peb lub qhov rooj tawm mus coj lawv los nrog peb nyob ua ke, los ua ib pab yaj.
  6. 6. LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 5 Yes Xus hais tias “Kuv yog tsob tseem txiv cawv. Kuv Txiv yog tus tswv teb txiv cawv. Nyob hauv kuv, txoj hmab twg tsis txi txiv, kuv Txiv muab txiav pov tseg. Txoj hmab twg txi txiv, kuv Txiv tav nws ntsis kom txi ncw dua. Kuv Txiv twb tav nej lub ntsis lawm, vim lo lus kuv tau hais rau nej. Nej nyob hauv kuv, ib yam li kuv nyob hauv nej. Yog nej tsis nyob hauv kuv, mas nej txi tsis taus txiv, xws li txoj hmab uas tsis txuas rau tus kav, nws txi tsis taus txiv. Kuv yog tsob txiv cawv, nej yog cov ceg, tus uas nyob hauv kuv thiab kuv nyob hauv nws, mas nws txi txiv ncw. Yog nej ncaim ntawm kuv, nej ua tsis tau dab tsi. Yog leej twg tsis nyob hauv kuv, luag yuav muab nws pov tseg rau sab nraud, xws li tus ceg khaub, nws yuav qhuav. Luag yuav sau cov ceg qhuav mus pov rau hauv hluav taws kom kub hnyiab. Yog nej nyob ruaj hauv kuv, thiab kuv cov lus nyob ruaj hauv nej, mas nej thov dab tsi nej yuav tau raws li nej thov. Qhov ua kom kuv Txiv muaj koob meej, mas yog nej txi txiv ntau thiab nej los ua kuv thwj tim.” (Z15:1-8) Thaum Huab Tais Yes Xus hais nws zaj txhais txog daim teb txiv cawv, mas Yes Xus xav qhia tias ov neeg ntseeg txog nws yog Tswv Ntuj tsob ntoo txiv cawv, tab sis nyob hauv cov neeg ntseeg kuj muaj tej tus lam txais lub npe ntseeg xwb, lawv tsis ua raws li Yes Xus qhia, ces lawv yog tsob txiv cawv qaub. Muaj ntau zaug uas peb ncaim ntawm Tswv Ntuj, peb tsis txuas rau Yes Xus. Tab sis hnub no Huab Tais Yes Xus hu kom peb los nyob hauv Yes Xus. Yog peb npuab Yes Xus thiab mloog Yes Xus, mas nws yuav zam txhaum rau peb, ces peb yuav txais Yes Xus txoj sia ua peb tug. Cov ntseeg Yes Xus yuav tsum nrog Yes Xus koom ua ib ke tiag, yog tias lawv los ntseeg Yes Xus tab sis lawv tsis ua raws li Yes Xus qhia mas lawv lub neej tsis txuas rau Yes Xus, ces lawv txoj kev ntseeg cawm tsis tau lawv. Tus neeg ntseeg uas ncaim ntawm Yes Xus mas nws tus ntsuj plig yuav poob hauv txoj kev tuag. Tsuas yog tus ua raws li Yes Xus qhia mas nws thiaj yuav txais Yes Xus txoj sia ua nws tug. Yog peb txuas rau Yes Xus mas peb nrog Yes Xus koom nws txoj sia, ces peb lub neej kuj tawg paj txi txiv zoo. Peb yuav txuas rau Yes Xus zoo li cas? Peb muab peb lub neej lub siab los npuab Yes Xus, peb ntseeg Yes Xus thiab ua raws li Yes Xus qhia. Yog peb ua li no mas peb twb muab peb lub neej txuas rau Yes Xus lawm, ces peb yuav txais Yes Xus txoj sia ua peb tug. Peb yuav txi txiv tau li cas? Zam hais nyob hauv nws tsab ntawv tias ”Nej yuav ntseeg txog Yes Xus Pleev lub TXUAS NROG YES XUS LIS PIAM 5 CAIJ HLA Tus sau: XH. Yaj Nom Thoob (2009) Thoob
  7. 7. 6 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) npe, thiab nej yuav sib nyiam sib hlub raws li Yes Xus Pleev tau qhia kom nej ua.” Yog peb ua zoo li no mas peb yog tus ceg txuas rau Yes Xus, yog tus ceg txi txiv ntag. Yog peb tsis mloog thiab tsis kawm cov zaj hais txog Yes Xus mas peb yuav tsis paub Yes Xus, ces thaum peb raug kev ceeb laj mas peb yuav tso Yes Xus pov tseg, ces peb yuav plam Tswv Ntuj txoj sia, peb yuav plam Tswv Ntuj lub Ceeb Tsheej. Peb niaj hnub yuav npuab Huab Tais Yes Xus tas mus li, peb niaj hnub yuav thov Huab Tais Yes Xus pab peb tsis tseg, kom xwv peb thiaj yuav txais Tswv Ntuj txoj sia nyob mus li ua peb tug. Tswv Ntuj tsis yuam peb, Tswv Ntuj cia peb ua lub neej ywj siab, tab sis thaum twg peb ua tsis zoo mas Tswv Ntuj tav peb ntsis, nws cia kom peb raug kev ceeb laj, ces peb thiaj yuav tig los yuav lub siab tshiab. Yog thaum twg Tswv Ntuj pom peb ua tsis zoo mas nws txhob txwm tav peb ntsis, nws pub kom peb raug kev ceeb laj, kom xwv peb thiaj yuav tig los hloov siab, ces peb lub neej thiaj yuav tawg paj txi txiv zoo. Tswv Ntuj ua li ntawd rau ib tug neeg txhaum mas yog Tswv Ntuj hlub tus ntawd, Tswv Ntuj ua kom nws xav tswv yim. Nyob hauv peb lub neej, mas peb yuav txiav tej yam tsis zoo pov tseg, zaum puav qhov peb txiav pov tseg ntawd ua kom peb sab me ntsis, tab sis yeej yog txoj kev pab peb kom ua neeg zoo tuaj, yeej yog txoj kev pab kom yus tau txais Tswv Ntuj txoj sia nyob mus li ua yus tug. Peb niaj hnub yuav xav tswv yim txog peb lub neej, peb ntsuas tias peb tau ua yam twg tsis zoo mas peb tso qhov phem ntawd pov tseg, peb tig los yuav lub siab tshiab. Peb muab peb lub neej los khuam rau Yes Xus, peb cia Yes Xus ua tus coj peb lub neej. Huab Tais Yes Xus hu kom peb muab peb lub siab los txuas rau Yes Xus, thiab hu kom peb ntseeg Yes Xus, mas peb niaj hnub yuav ua zoo li Yes Xus hu kom peb ua, peb niaj hnub yuav nyiam Tswv Ntuj tas siab tas ntsws, tas tswv yim, tas zog, thiab peb niaj hnub yuav sib nyiam sib hlub mus li. Peb thov Huab Tais Yes Xus pab peb kom peb ua tau raws li nws cov lus qhia, kom peb lub neej tawg paj txi txiv ncw. +++++++++++++++++
  8. 8. LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.03.2021-15.04.2021) | 7 Yes Xus nrog nws cov thwj tim noj pluas mov kawg, ces Yes Xus hais rau cov thwj tim tias “Kuv nyiam nej ib yam li Leej Txiv nyiam kuv. Nej nyob hauv kuv txoj kev nyiam mog. Yog nej coj kuv cov lus qhia mas nej nyob ruaj hauv kuv txoj kev nyiam, ib yam li kuv coj kuv Txiv cov lus qhia thiab kuv nyob ruaj hauv nws txoj kev nyiam. Kuv hais tej no rau nej kom kuv txoj kev kaj siab nyob hauv nej, nej thiaj txais kev kaj siab puv nej. Kuv lo lus qhia yog lo lus no: Nej sis nyiam sis hlub zoo li kuv tau nyiam tau hlub nej. Tsis muaj leej twg muaj txoj kev nyiam loj dua tus uas siv nws txoj sia rau nws cov phooj ywg. Yog nej ua qhov kuv qhia nej, mas nej yog kuv cov phooj ywg. Kuv tsis hu nej ua kuv cov tub txib, vim tus tub txib tsis paub qhov uas tus tswv ua. Tab sis kuv hu nej ua phooj ywg, vim tas ib puas tsav yam kuv hnov ntawm kuv Txiv mas kuv qhia nej paub tas huv si. Tsis yog nej xaiv kuv, yog kuv xaiv nej, thiab yog kuv xa nej mus kom nej txi txiv, kom nej cov txiv nyob ruaj, kom xwv nej tuav txog kuv lub npe thov yam twg ntawm Leej Txiv, mas nws muab rau nej. Lo lus qhia uas kuv muab rau nej yog kom nej sis nyiam sis hlub.” (Z15:9-17) Kwv tij Hmoob, Huab Tais Leej Txiv nyiam nws Leej Tub tiag, thiab Huab Tais Yes Xus kuj nyiam peb tiag, ces Yes Xus yeem tuag kom tau cawm peb. Tsis muaj ib txog kev nyiam twg uas loj dua tus yeem muab nws txoj sia los cawm peb. Kwv tij, tsis tas peb yuav tuag kom tau cawm lwm tus, tab sis peb yuav tsum nyiam thiab hlub luag tej tiag, peb niaj hnub yuav nqes tes ua cov hauj lwm pab luag tej. Yog thaum peb ua cov hauj lwm pab luag tej, mas peb tej hauj lwm ntawd zeem tseeb tias peb nyiam lawv thiab nyiam Tswv Ntuj. Thaum muaj neeg thov peb pab mas peb mloog nws cov lus, peb pab nws thiab nplij nws lub siab kom zoo. Peb xav kom luag tej nyiam thiab hlub peb zoo li cas, mas peb kuj yuav hlub luag zoo li ntawd. Nyob hauv lub caij sawv daws ntsib kev txom nyem li no, yog lub caij Tswv Ntuj pub rau peb kom peb tau ua cov hauj lwm nyiam lwm tus, ua cov hauj lwm zeem tseeb tias peb nyob hauv Huab Tais Yes Xus cov lus qhia. Li ntawd, nej sawv daws yuav muab lub sij hawm no los tsim txoj kev nyiam lwm tus, kom Huab Tais Yes Xus txoj kev kaj siab nyob hauv lawv thiab nyob hauv nej. Kwv tij, cov neeg ntseeg Ntuj yog Yes Xus thwj tim, hnub lawv txais lub Cim Ntxuav mas lwv txais txoj hauj lwm tshaj Yes Xus lub Moo Zoo, lawv txais txoj kev ntshaj Ntuj Lus. Txoj kev tshaj Ntuj lus zoo tshaj plaws mas yog qhov peb nyiam thiab hlub luag tej, yog qhov peb pab lawv. Thaum luag pom cov neeg ntseeg hlub luag tej, mas lawv kuj pom Yes Xus txoj kev hlub nyob hauv cov neeg ntseeg ntawd, ces tsoom sid thiaj yuav cav lus zoo txog Tswv Ntuj. Huab Tais Yes Xus hais tias “Nej nyob hauv kuv txoj kev nyiam mog.” Li ntawd, peb yuav muab siab rau nyiam Yes Xus, peb txhob ncaim ntawm nws. Huab Tais Yes Xus hu peb los nyob hauv nws txoj kev nyiam, mas Yes Xus xav kom peb tso txoj kev ua phem ua txhaum pov tseg, kom peb tig los sib nyiam sib hlub thiab tig los ntseeg txog Yes Xus. Huab Taus Yes Xus kuj hais tias ”Yog nej coj kuv cov lus qhia, mas nej yuav nyob KOM NEJ SIS NYIAM SIS HLUB LIS PIAM 5 CAIJ HLA Tus sau: XH. Yaj Nom Thoob (2009) Thoob
  9. 9. 8 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) hauv kuv txoj kev nyiam.” Kwv tij, vim Huab Tais Yes Xus nyiam peb tshaj plaws, nws yeem tuag kom tau cawm peb dim. Huab Tais Yes Xus ua ib tug qauv zoo rau peb taug, Huab Tais Yes Xus xav kom nws cov thwj tim sib nyiam sib hlub thiab ua txoj hauj lwm hlub luag lwm tus. Kwv tij Hmoob, Huab Tais Yes Xus hais tias “Yog nej coj kuv cov lus qhia mas nej nyob ruaj hauv kuv txoj kev nyiam, kuv txoj kev kaj siab nyob hauv nej.” Yog peb coj nraim Yes Xus cov lus qhia mas peb tau lub siab kaj. Peb yog Yes Xus cov phooj ywg, peb yuav sib hlub xws li ib co kwv tij. Huab Tais Yes Xus yog txoj kev nyiam tuaj ntawm Leej Txiv Tswv Ntuj tuaj. Leej Txiv cev txoj kev nyiam tuaj txog Yes Xus thiab yuav mus txog cov thwj tim uas yog peb sawv daws, ces peb yuav faib txoj kev nyiam ntawd rau lwm leej lwm tus. Yog peb sib nyiam ntev li cas mas peb lub siab kuj yuav kaj ntev li ntawd. Yog peb txawj nyiam luag tej mas peb lub siab yuav kaj, peb yuav yog Yes Xus cov phooj ywg. Yog peb nyob nraim hauv Tswv Ntuj txoj kev nyiam kev hlub, mas peb lub neej yuav tawg paj txi txiv zoo. Tab sis hnub twg peb ncaim ntawm Tswv Ntuj mas peb ua tsis tau dab tsi. Tswv Ntuj yog tseem txoj kev nyiam kev hlub, nws hlub peb txhua leej txhua tus, li ntawd peb kuj yuav sib nyiam sib hlub thiab. Kwv tij, peb yog neeg txhaum tab sis Huab Tais Yes Xus muab nws txoj kev hlub los cawm peb, Yes Xus pub kom peb txais kev zoo siab nyob ntiaj teb no. Thiab lwm tiam peb haj yam yuav txais kev zoo siab loj nyob ntawm Tswv Ntuj xub ntiag. Yes Xus hu peb los nyob hauv nws lub Koom Txoos mas Yes Xus hu kom peb sib nyiam sib hlub. Peb yuav nyiam luag tej ib yam li peb nyiam peb. Peb tsis xaiv tias tus ntawd yog neeg zoo li cas. Peb paub tias Tswv Ntuj xav kom peb nyiam sawv daws huv tib si, tsis tseg ib tug li. Yog vim Yes Xus xav kom peb sib nyiam sib hlub mas nws hais tias “Nej sawv daws yuav sib nyiam sib hlub, ib yam li kuv nyiam thiab hlub nej.” ++++++++++++++
  10. 10. LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 9 Tim 28 lub 4 hlis 2021, Vaj Qhia Fas Ntshis Kus hais txog txiaj ntsim hauv kev nyob ntsiag to tias yog kev thov Ntuj pab kom tau tim ntsej tim muag nrog Huab Tais Yes Xus thiab rov ntsib peb tus kheej. Hnub Plaub hauv Lis Piam 4 Caij Hla, Vaj Qhia Fas Ntshis Kus rov tawm los ntuas tsoom ntseeg dua, Vaj Qhia hais tias kev nyob ntsiag to yog nrhiav lub ntsiab nyob hauv phau ntawv Qhib Yav Tom Ntej. Li ntawd, thaum cov ntseeg txais Tswv Ntuj Lo Lus, lawv thiaj tsis kaw cov lus ntawd cia vim Lo Lus tsum dhos nrog lwm phau ntawv, uas yog ‘phau ntawv hauv txoj sia’. Vaj Qhia hais tias “Tej no yog yam peb ua txhua zaus thaum peb coj Tswv Ntuj Lo Lus los lim los xav.” Cov lus hauv hnub no mas Vaj Qhia thiaj xav hais txog kev nyob ntsiag to. Vaj Qhia hais tias nyob hauv ob peb xyoos dhau los no, txhua txoj kev teev hawm ras txog kev nyob ntsiag to. Hauv cov ntseeg txog Yes Xus los kuj ib yam nkaus. Sawv daws muab kev ntsiag to los ua lub sij hawm lim lawv lub tswv yim thiab rov nrhiav kom ntsib tus kheej. Tshwj xeeb tshaj mas yog cov neeg nyob sab hnub poob, lawv nrhiav kev nyob ntsiag to, vim yam no pab lawv tawm hauv kev ntxhov siab thiab ntxiv lawv tej caij nyoog kom puv tuaj. Cov xwm no yog ib yam txaus zoo siab, vim peb tswj tau peb txoj sia nyob hauv peb. Muaj ib zaug, Lo Lus yog yam cov ntseeg tsum txaus siab txais, yuav muab lwv pov tseg tsis tau. Nyob ntawm no, Huab Tais Yes Xus yog lub qhov rooj rau cov ntseeg li lus thov chaws mus, thiab kev xyaum nyob ntsiag to kuj raws mus thiab. Thaum cov ntseeg thov Ntuj, lawv tsis vam kom lawv kaj tuaj los yog nrhiav qhov tob tshaj nyob hauv lawv tus kheej. Cov ntseeg kev thov Ntuj yog lawv tim ntsej tim muag nrog lwm tus. Yog tias, kev thov Ntuj ua kom peb ntsib kev thaj yeeb nyob hauv peb, los yog kom peb rov paub peb, los yog kom peb pom txoj kev peb taug mus no tseeb tuaj, mas hais tau tias muaj feem los ntawm cov ntseeg li lus thov Ntuj uas yog lawv tim ntsej tim muag nrog Huab Tais Yes Xus. Hais txog lo lus txhais lo tias ‘kev nyob ntsiag to’, mas Vaj Qhia hais tias nyob hauv txoj kev ntseeg mas yog hais txog tej yam sib txawv uas tus plig tau pom, tau ntsib dua los lawm. Li cas los xij, Koom Txoos txoj Kev Ntseeg pab kom peb paub tias muaj ntau txoj hau kev nyob ntsiag to, tiam sis tej ntawd tsuas yog txoj lwg xwb, qhov tseem ceeb mas yog koom nrog Leej Ntuj Plig Ntshiab rhais ruam mus tom ntej nyob hauv tib txoj kev thov Ntuj: yog Yes Xus Pleev. Vaj Qhia piav ntxiv tias muaj qee tus feeb meej ces nws hais lus tau meej; muaj tej tus lawv xam txog yam tob hauv lub tswv yim ua ntej yam tob hauv lawv lub siab. Txawm li ntawd los, yeej tsim nyom rau sawv daws xyaum raws vim tej ntawd pab kom txoj kev ntseeg hloov ua kev nqes tes ua. Vaj Qhia hais ntxiv tias cov neeg txheej thaud hais tias neeg lub siab lub plawv yog yam tseem ceeb hauv neeg kev thov Ntuj. Lawv hais li ntawd kom paub tias txhua yam tsum pib hauv lawv qhov nruab nrab los. Txawm li cas los xij, peb tsum cim xeeb tias txheej txheem nyob ntsiag to yog txoj kev xwb, tsis yog lub hom phiaj. KEV NYOB NTSIAG TO YOG IB TXOJ HAU KEV TIM NTSEJ TIM MUAG NROG YES XUS Tus txhais: Txawj Tsav Meej Mom Lauj
  11. 11. 10 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) "Kev thov Ntuj yog ib feem hauv kev raws Yes Xus qab xwb. Kev raws Yes Xus qab thiaj yog qhov tseeb hauv txoj kev ntseeg." Vaj Qhia vam txog cov lus qhia hauv lub Koom Txoos tias ‘Kev nyob ntsiag to sib qhaib nrog neeg txoj kev xav, kev npau suav, qhov tob hauv neeg lub siab, thiab neeg kev ntshaw. Tej no yog yam muaj qab hau pab kom neeg kev tso siab tob tuaj ces neeg yuav hloov siab los muaj kev ntseeg, txhawb neeg lub siab kom kub siab raws Huab Tais Yes Xus qab. Li ntawd, cov neeg ntseeg thov Ntuj thiaj yog kom lawv rov tau xav txog tej yam tob tob ntsuas tsis tau hauv Leej Pleev.’ “Lub txiaj ntsim hauv kev thov Ntuj yog Leej Pleev nyob tsis deb peb, Leej Pleev nyob ib ncig peb tas mus li.” Vaj Qhia zeem tseeb rau sawv daws, “Vim tsis muaj tus tib neeg twg yuav yog tus cawm peb thiab muab kev xyiv fab rau peb tau. Li ntawd, lub txiaj ntsim hauv kev thov Ntuj thiaj pub kom peb tau koom nyob hauv txhua lub caij thaum Huab Tais Yes Xus ua neej nyob ntiaj teb no, thiab tsis muaj ib daim nplooj ntawv hauv Ntawv Moo Zoo uas yuav tsis tshuav chaw rau peb.” Li ntawd, thaum Huab Tais Yes Xus txais kab ke ntxuav nyob hauv tus dej Yos Las Das mas peb thiaj koom nrog Yes Xus nyob ntawd, thaum Yes Xus ua hwj huam hauv rooj tshoob nyob hauv Kas Nas Has mas peb kuj tau ua tim khawv zeem tseeb txog tej ntawd, thaum Yes Xus kho cov neeg mob ntau txhiab leej mas peb kuj tau nrog lawv nyob ua ke ntawd, thaum Yes Xus kho tus neeg mob ruas, kho tus dig muag, thiab tsa Las Ntxas Los sawv hauv kev tuag mas kuj yog Yes Xus tau ua li ntawd rau peb thiab. “Cov me nyuad! Thaum nej nyob ntsiag to mas yog nej tab tom tim ntsej tim muag nrog Huab Tais Yes Xus. Thaum nej nyob ntsiag to mas nej yuav rov nrhiav tau nej.” Vaj Qhia muab lus rau sawv daws. +++++++++++++++++++
  12. 12. LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 11 Nyob hauv Vaj Qhia kab ke thov Ntuj cav txog Poj Huab Tais hauv Hnub Chiv tim 9 lub 5 hlis 2021 no, Vaj Qhia ras txog kev nyiam lwm tus raws li Huab Tais Yes Xus qhia tias yog ua cov hauj lwm tsob hwb luag. Zam Ntawv Moo Zoo (Z 15:9-17) yog piav txog Huab Tais Yes Xus qhia kom cov thwj tim sis nyiam sis hlub, thiab lub txiv tawg hauv txoj kev nyiam. Vaj Qhia hais tias Huab Tais Yes Xus caw peb los nyob hauv nws txoj kev nyiam, kom xwv nws txoj kev kaj siab nyob hauv peb thiab peb thiaj tau txais kev kaj siab nyob puv hauv peb. Txoj kev nyiam no tawm ntawm Leej Txiv Tswv Ntuj tuaj, txoj kev nyiam no ntws xws li tus dej ntawm Huab Tais Leej Tub tuaj txog peb sawv daws. Txoj kev nyiam uas Huab Tais Yes Xus pub rau peb, zoo puav tam li Leej Txiv nyiam Leej Tub: yog txoj kev nyiam ntshiab huv, tsis muaj chaw xyeej, thiab yog txoj kev nyiam pub dawb. Yog vim li no Huab Tais Yes Xus thiaj saib peb yog nws cov phooj ywg, nws ua kom peb paub Leej Txiv, thiab Huab Tais Yes Xus raus tes nrog peb nyob hauv txoj hauj lwm tsim txoj sia rau ntiaj teb. Peb nyob hauv Huab Tais Yes Xus txoj kev nyiam, yog peb khaws Huab Tais Yes Xus lo lus qhia. Yog lo lus hais tias “Nej yuav sis nyiam sis hlub ib yam li kuv nyiam nej.” Vaj Qhia hais tias nyiam ib yam Leej Pleev nyiam txhais tias tawm kom dhau ntawm yus tus kheej mus txais cov neeg xav tau kev cawm ntawm yus. Nyiam li Huab Tais Yes Xus nyiam yog tsob hwb koj cov kwv tij nkauj muam ib yam li Huab Tais Yes Xus ntxuav cov thwj tim ko taw. Yog ua kom peb tus kheej muaj qab hau. Txhais tias ‘kev nyiam tsis yog lo lus xwb, tiam sis kev nyiam yog kev nqes tes ua rau luag pom’. Huab Tais Yes Xus kev nyiam hu kom peb tso ntiaj teb txoj kev nyiam pov tseg, xws li kev nyiam nyiaj txiag, suab npe, los yog hwj chim. Cov kev haub ntxias no yuav ntxia peb kom tawm deb hauv Tswv Ntuj txoj kev nyiam thiab rais peb ua ib tug neeg qhia dub, nyiam tus kheej thiab muab hlob. Kev muab hlob ua rau peb txoj kev nyiam thaub qab, rhuav lwm tus, thiab tsim kev tu siab rau tus nyiam peb. Vaj Qhia ras txog cov poj niam uas tab tom poob hauv kev txom nyem vim kev hlub txia ua kev kub ntxhov. Kev hlub li ntawd tsis yog kev nyiam. Nyiam li Tswv Ntuj nyiam, yog qhuas thiab hwm tus nyob ib ncig peb raws li lawv tus yam ntxwv. Tsis tas li, kev nyiam li Tswv Ntuj nyiam, yog uv kom dhau yus txoj kev xav tswj luag lwm tus. Peb kev kaj siab yog Tswv Ntuj nyiam peb txawm tias peb tau ntxeev siab rau Tswv Ntuj ntau zaus. Li ntawd, peb thiaj muaj KEV NYIAM YOG KEV TSOB HWB, TSIS YOG KEV TSWJ LWM TUS Tus txhais: Txawj Tsav Meej Mom Lauj
  13. 13. 12 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) chaw tso siab thaum peb ntsib kev haub ntxias. “Cov me nyuad, nej yuav ua neej nyob hauv kev kaj siab mog!” Ua ntej yuav xaus cov lus ntuas, Vaj Qhia kom sawv daws thov poj Huab Tais uas yog niam Mab Liab tus tau txiaj ntsim puv siab, kom nws pab peb ua siab ruaj nyob hauv Huab Tais Yes Xus txoj kev nyiam thiab kom peb loj hlob nyob hauv txoj kev nyiam, kom peb sawv daws tau ua tim khawv txog kev kaj siab nyob hauv kev sawv rov qab los. ++++++++++++++++++ Nyob hauv Hnub Plaub hauv Lis Piam 5 Caij Hla, Vaj Qhia Fas Ntshis Kus qhia txog kev lim yus lub tswv yim zoo thaum tab tom thov Ntuj tias yog ib qhov coj peb raws Huab Tais Yes Xus qab nyob hauv kev nyiam txoj kev. Txhua Hnub Plaub hauv lis piam mas Vaj Qhia tawm rooj tuaj nthuv txoj kab ke thov Ntuj rau tsoom ntseeg mloog. Nyob hauv Hnub Plaub tim 5 lub 5 hlis no, Vaj Qhia hais txog kev lim yus txoj kev xav thaum thov Ntuj. Vaj Qhia hais tias yam tob tob hauv kev lim lub tswv yim mas zoo puav tam li cov ntsev nphoo rau tej zaub mov kom noj qab nplaig. Kev lim yus txoj kev xav los yog yus lub tswv yim tsis yog ib yam peb tsum ua, tiam sis yog yam ib txwm nyob hauv peb txoj sia. Vaj Qhia nthuav ntxiv tias kev xav txog txhua yam ntuj tsim los hauv lub sim ceeb no yuav coj peb los nyob hauv txoj kev ntseeg thiab kev nyiam ua ntej txoj kev xav ntawd yuav txia ua peb lo lus thov Ntuj. Peb tsis muab qhov muag los lim lub tswv yim, peb muab peb lub siab coj los lim. Yog li, kev thov Ntuj nyob hauv txoj kev ntseeg thiab kev nyiam thiaj nkag los muaj feem nyob hauv txoj kev lim tswv yim ntawd, vim kev ntseeg thiab kev nyiam yog txoj pa tuaj ntawm Tswv Ntuj tuaj uas Tswv Ntuj pub rau peb. Kev thov Ntuj ntxuav peb lub siab kom huv tuaj thiab qhib peb kom pom kaj pom tseeb, pab kom peb nkag siab txog qhov tiag; xws li Leej Ntshiab Zam Vias Nes lo lus tias ‘Yog peb lim peb lub tswv yim mas yog peb saib txoj kev ntseeg nruj nrees, yog ntsia ntsoov Huab Tais Yes Xus tsis ntsais muag.’ Vaj Qhia hais tias txhua yam yog muaj los raws li no: yog los ntawm lub siab uas hnov txog kev nyiam. Ces qhov tseeb raug lim nyob hauv lwm txoj kev ntsia pom. Vaj Qhia rov vam txog Leej Ntshiab Zam Vias Nes cov lus tias yog peb xav txog Huab Tais Yes Xus kev nyiam mas peb tsuas siv ob peb lo lus hais xwb ces yeej paub lawm, thiab peb yuav hais tau tias ‘Kuv ntsia Huab LIM LUB TSWV YIM THAUM THOV NTUJ, YOG QHIA TAUG RAWS KEV NYIAM TXOJ KEV Tus sau: Txawj Tsav Meej Mom Lauj
  14. 14. LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 13 Tais Yes Xus thiab Huab Tais Yes Xus kuj ntsia kuv.’ Vaj Qhia hais tias ntsia ntsoov xwb twb txaus lawm, twb txaus rau peb tso siab tias muaj txoj kev nyiam loj tas nrho nyob ib ncig peb. Huab Tais Yes Xus yog tus ntsia ntsoov peb nyob hauv txoj kev nyiam, li ntawd, peb tsum nrhiav ib qhov chaw thiab ib lub sij hawm zoo los nyiam peb Leej Txiv Tswv Ntuj. Dhau ntawm kev nthuav txog kev lim lub tswv yim thaum thov Ntuj lawm, Vaj Qhia kuj tau ntuas cov ntseeg sawv daws kom txhob poob rau hauv yus lub tswv yim kev ntxias uas yog tav kom peb txhob ua ub ua no. Qhov tseeb hauv Leej Pleev thiab lub Moo Zoo mas tsis tau qhia kom muaj kev sib cov nyom los ntawm txoj kev lim lub tswv yim thiab kev nqes tes ua. Peb paub tias lub Moo Zoo hu kom peb tig los raws Huab Tais Yes Xus qab nyob hauv txoj kev nyiam. Qhov no yog qhov siab tshaj plaws thiab yog lub plawv hauv txhua yam. Txoj kab xwm ua zoo thiab kev lim lub tswv yim yog muaj tib lub ntsiab; yog hais txog tib yam. Vaj Qhia xav kom sawv daws to taub mas thiaj ua piv txwv tias “Kev ua ib yam los ntawm txoj kev nyiam, txawm tias me me xwb; los yeej muaj txiaj ntsim rau lub Koom Txoos ntau dua txhua txoj hauj lwm tsis muaj qab hau sib sau ua ke. Yam tshwm tuaj los ntawm kev thov Ntuj tsis yog vim peb yog tus neeg muaj tsim, tiam sis yog los ntawm peb kev tsis muab hlob; txawm tias peb kev nyiam zais ntshis cia, tiam sis lub hwj huam loj tas nrho. Yam no yog yam cov ntseeg txog Yes Xus muaj peev xwm ua tau.” +++++++++++++++++
  15. 15. 14 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) Lub qab xyoo 2019, cov neeg ntseeg nyob thoob ntiaj teb muaj tshaj 1.34 txhiab plhom leej. Raws kev soj ntsuam Kav Tos Liv nruab xyoo, mas cov neeg ntseeg vam meej nyob hauv txhua xeev ntuj, tshwj zias xeev ntuj Aws Los Pas teb. Cov Txiv Plig thiab cov Leej Phauj kuj coob tuaj me ntsis ntxiv. Tab sis feem coob yog nyob hauv xeev ntuj As Fiv Kas thiab As Xias. Yog ib zaug uas cov Kav Tos Liv 16 plhom leej txhab ntxiv li 1.12%, coob dua xyoo 2018. Hos tsoom neeg nyob thoob ntiaj teb txhab ntxiv li 1.08%. Raws kev soj ntsuam tus zauv ntawm lub Koom Txoos nyob thoob ntiaj teb xyoo 2019, mas pom tias cov neeg ntseeg vam meej thiab loj hlob ntxiv tuaj nyob hauv ntau xeev ntuj, tsuas yog Aws Los Pas tuam teb xwb txoj kev ntseeg thiaj tsis loj hlob. Xyoo 2019, cov neeg ntseeg Kav Tos Liv 48.1% thoob ntiaj teb yog nyob As Mes Lis Kas thiab Aws Los Pas. As Fiv Kas yog 18.7 feem pua, As Xias yog 11 feem pua thiab Os Xes As Nias yog 0.8 feem pua. Hos cov Txiv Plig nyob thoob ntiaj teb tsawg lawm 5,364 leej, vim tias nyob hauv xyoo 2018 cov Txiv Plig tsawg lawm 13 leeg. Xyoo 2018, cov Txiv Plig muaj li ntawm 414,065 leej, thiab xyoo 2019 muaj 414,336 leej. Cov neeg ntseeg thiab cov Txiv Plig muaj coob tuaj nyob As Fiv Kas teb thiab As Xias teb. Cov Leej Phauj kuj tsawg lawm 1.8%, vim tias xyoo 2018 cov Leej Phauj nyob thoob ntiaj teb muaj 641,661 leej, tab sis xyoo 2019 muaj 630,099 leeg xwb. ++++++++++++++++++ XOV XWM COV KAV TOS LIV LOJ HLOB ZUJ ZUS NYOB THOOB NTIAJ TEB Tus txhais: Lis Maib
  16. 16. LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 15 Vim ua raws li Vaj Qhia Fas Ntshis Kus txoj kev npaj siab tseg, mas thiaj muab lub 5 hlis no coj los ua lub hlis thov Ntuj txhua txhua hnub, yam li hais txoj saw Mab Liab los thov kom tus kab mob Covid-19 txhob sib kis ntxiv. Thov Ntuj rau ib zeej tsoom neeg pib hauj lwm tshiab thiab lawv tes hauj lwm. Txoj kev thov Ntuj no hu ua “Kev thov Ntuj ntawm lub Koom Txoos muaj zog pub rau Tswv Ntuj”, yog hais txog txhua lub tsev teev Ntuj nyob thoob ntiaj teb. Nyob As Xias teb muaj ntau lub tsev teev Ntuj, xws li lub tuam tsev teev Ntuj nyob Nas Xas Les, lub tsev teev Ntuj Leej Niam Txoj Saw Mab Liab nyob Kos Lim Naj, lub tsev teev Ntuj Niam Mab Liab ntawm kev thaj yeeb, tsev teev Ntuj txoj kev ncig tsham zoo nyob Fis Lis Pees thiab tsev teev Ntuj Niam Mab Liab kev tu lub cev nyob Is Ntias teb, tsev teev Ntuj Mes Lis Mas Nas nyob Tws Kis teb, tsev teev Ntuj Leej Niam ntawm Nas Nkas Xas Kim nyob Zis Pees thiab tsev teev Ntuj Leej Niam ntawm Lis Npaas. Vaj Qhia Fas Ntshis Kus qhib kev teev Ntuj hnub tim 1 lub 5 hlis nyob ntawm Leej Niam Mab Liab tus cawm seej (Our Lady Of Perpetual Help) xub ntiag, thiab yuav kaw kev teev Ntuj nyob hauv hnub tim 31 lub 5 hlis. Nyob hauv txhua txhua lub hlis yuav muaj kev muab siab rau thov Ntuj rau txhua txhia tus neeg uas raug teeb meem los ntawm tus kab mob Covid-19. Yam li cov neeg mob uas tsis tuaj yeem hais lus rau cov neeg nws hlub, cov kws kho mob, cov neeg pluag txom nyem, cov neeg tsis muaj vaj tse nyob, cov muaj teeb meem ntawm kev lag luam thiab cov neeg tuag. Tas txhua lub tsev teev Ntuj raug caw kom thov Ntuj raws nyias kev cai thiab nyias xeem lus, thov kom cov hauj lwm nyob hauv tej pab neeg coob coob thiab txhua yam teeb meem uas tib neeg raug los ntawm tus kab mob, kom txhua yam rov zoo tuaj. +++++++++++++++++++++++ HAIS TXOJ SAW MAB LIAB THOV KOM COVID-19 TXHOB SIB KIS Tus txhais: Lis Maib
  17. 17. 16 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) Tswv Ntuj puas xav kom txhua tus neeg nyob ntiaj teb paub Yes Xus txoj kev tseem ceeb? Tswv Ntuj xav kom zeej tsoom sawv daws huv si tau txais kev cawm thiab paub txoj kev tseem ceeb uas Yes Xus Pleev tshaj. Huab Tais Yes Xus Pleev puas tau qhia nws cov Thwj Tim kom lawv tshaj txoj kev tseem ceeb uas nws nqa tuaj nyob ntiaj teb no? Huab Tais Yes Xus Pleev tau qhia nws cov Thwj Tim kom lawv tshaj txoj kev tseem ceeb uas nws nqa tuaj nyob ntiaj teb. Cov Thwj Tim thiaj xuas lawv lub ncauj los qhia Yes Xus cov lus. Lawv kuj coj tus cwj pwm haum Yes Xus Lo Lus. Lawv tsa lub Koom Txoos raws li Leej Ntuj Plig tshoj lawv. Tej tus Thwj Tim thiab tej tus neeg ntseeg txheeb ze cov Thwj Tim tau sau ntawv tseg : lawv mloog Leej Ntuj Plig tshoj lawv kom lawv khaws tau Yes Xus txoj kev cawm neeg tseg hauv ntawv. Thaum cov Hauv Paus Xa Lus yuav tas sim neej, lawv ua zoo li cas kom Yes Xus lub Moo Zoo ciaj mus li, tsis tsuag zuj zus? Thaum cov Hauv Paus Xa Lus tseem tsis tau tas sim neej lawv tsa cov Tswv Qhia hloov lawv, kom cov Tswv Qhia muaj peev xwm cev cov Haus Paus Xa Lus zaj qhia rau zeej tsoom tiam dhau tiam. Yes Xus lub Moo Zoo thiaj ciaj muaj sia nyob mus li, nws tsis puas tsis tsuag zuj zus. Txoj kev ntseeg uas lub Koom Txoos cev rau neeg tiam dhau tiam hu ua Koom Txoos kev lis kev cai. Lub Koom Txoos kev lis kev cai ntim tas huv si Tswv Ntuj Lo Lus uas nyob hauv Phau Ntawv Ntshiab raws li lub Koom Txoos to taub Tswv Ntuj Lo Lus, vim Leej Ntuj Plig tshoj lub Koom Txoos kom nws tu kev lis kev cai xws li Yes Xus nyiam. Koom Txoos kev lis kev cai nrog Phau Ntawv Ntshiab sib dhos zoo li cas? Cov lus nyob hauv Phau Ntawv Ntshiab thiab lub Koom Txoos kev lis kev cai muaj tib lub hauv paus : yog Tswv Ntuj Lo Lus uas cov ntseeg mloog Leej Ntuj Plig khaws tseg. Cov ntseeg tau sau Tswv Ntuj Lo Lus nyob hauv ntawv thiab lub Koom Txoos nthuav raws li Leej Ntuj Plig tshoj kom nthuav. Piv li thaj txi Ntuj: nyob hauv Phau Ntawv Ntshiab muaj cov lus Yes Xus tau hais. Thiab ib txwm ntxov ntxov Leej Ntuj Plig tshoj cov Hauv Paus Xas Lus kom tu cov kab ke ua thaj txi Ntuj xws li lub Tuam Koom Txoos uas los txog tav no. Nyob hauv lub Koom Txoos puas muaj ob hom kev lis kev cai? Nyob hauv lub Koom Txoos muaj ob hom kev lis kev cai. Thawj hom yog Tuam Koom Txoos kev lis kev cai muaj lub npe hu ua cov Hauv Paus Xa Lus kev lis kev cai. Nws kav tas lub Koom Txoos nyob tas txhia haiv neeg txog txhua lub sij hawm. Nws khov kho xws li Phau Ntawv Ntshiab. Lwm hom kev lis kev cai yog tej kev lis kev cai me ua cov ntseeg coj nyob hauv lawv teb chaws : tej kev lis kev cai me ntawd txawj hloov thiab txawj ploj ntais los txawj sawv los tshiab kav ib ntus xwb. Leej twg muaj lub peev xwm txhais kev ntseeg? Yes Xus tau pub kom nws cov Hauv Paus Xa Lus thiab nws lub Tuam Koom Txoos muaj lub peev xwm txhais kev ntseeg. Cov lus nthuav kev ntseeg uas nyob hauv Phau Ntawv Ntshiab thiab nyob hauv Koom Txoos QHIA TXOG TSWV NTUJ QHOV TSEEB Tus sau: TP. Nyiaj Pov (1998)
  18. 18. LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 17 kev lis kev cai muaj ib lub ntsiab tseem ceeb: yog tsoom Tswv Qhia ua ib ke thiab lub Tuam Koom Txoos nrog cov Tswv Qhia ua ke thiaj muaj peev xwm txhais lub ntsiab tseem ceeb. Thaum peb hais tias tsoom Tswv Qhia ua ib ke mas yog hais txog tas tsoom Tswv Qhia nrog tus hloov Pob Zeb ua Vaj Qhia. Nyob hauv kev ntseeg Tswv Ntuj Lo Lus puas muaj tej yam uas yog kev ntseeg lub hauv paus hauv ntsis? Nyob hauv kev ntseeg Tswv Ntuj lo lus muaj tej yam uas yog kev ntseeg lub hauv paus hauv ntsis : cov neeg ntseeg yuav tsum ntseeg tej yam ntawd kom ti txha. Piv lis peb yuav tsum ntseeg ti txha tias Yes Xus yog Tswv Ntuj Leej Tub, vim lo lus ntawd yog ib yam ua kev ntseeg lub hauv paus hauv ntsis. Tus tsis ntseeg tias Yes Xus yog Tswv Ntuj Leej Tub nws tsis yog ib tug neeg nyob hauv Yes Xus lub Koom Txoos. Tswv Ntuj puas kheev kom tas tsoom neeg ntseeg koom siab ua ib ke lawv yuav ncaim ntawm kev ntseeg lub hauv paus hauv ntsis? Tswv Ntuj tsis tso tas tsoom neeg ntseeg koom siab ua ib ke mus ntseeg tej yam yuam kev, vim Leej Ntuj Plig txhawb txhim Yes Xus lub Koom Txoos kom txhob yuam kev. Cov yuam kev yog tej tus los tej pab txhob txwm ncaim ntawm lub Tuam Koom Txoos. Lub Koom Txoos puas to taub kev ntseeg zoo zuj zus? Leej Ntuj Plig pab Yes Xus lub Koom Txoos kom lub Koom Txoos to taub kev ntseeg lub ntsiab zoo zuj zus. Leej Ntuj Plig tshoj cov neeg ntseeg nquag kawm Phau Ntawv Ntshiab. Leej Ntuj Plig tshoj cov neeg rau siab nuam kev ntseeg. Leej Ntuj Plig tshoj cov ntseeg Yes Xus kom lawv txawj mloog Leej Ntuj Plig lub suab hais lus rau ntiaj teb neeg thiab rau lwm cov kev teev hawm. Ces lub Koom Txoos thiaj nthuav tau zoo zuj zus tias Yes Xus cov lus muaj lub ntsiab zoo li cas. ++++++++++++++++++++++ Huab Tais Yes Xus lo lus muaj peev xwm kawg, mas tsim nyog peb yuav khaws tseg hauv nruab siab. Tsoom sid qhuas tas nrho txog Yes Xus tej lus qhuab qhia mas peb yuav zoo siab yoog raws li lawv. “Huab Tais Tswv Ntuj tib leeg xwb thiaj yog Tswv Ntuj - Kev nyiam Huab Tais Tswv Ntuj tas yus lub siab lub ntsws, tas yus lub tswv yim thiab tas yus lub zog thiab kev nyiam tus nyob ze yus ib yam li yus nyiam yus, mas yog zoo tshaj tej tsiaj thiab tej thaj txi Ntuj huv tib si“ (MK 12:29-33) “Nej yuav nyiam nej cov yeeb ncuab – Nej yuav thov Ntuj rau cov tsim txom nej” (MT 5:44) “Nej yuav ua neeg siab ntshiab, vim nej Txiv nyob saum ntuj yog tus Huab Tais siab ntshiab“ (MT 5:48) “Yog leej twg nyiam kuv, nws yuav coj rawv kuv lo lus, ces kuv Txiv yuav nyiam nws – kuv Txiv wb yuav nyiam nws – Wb yuav ua tsev nyob hauv nws“ (Z 14:23) Leej Ntshiab Paj Lug kuj sau lo lus no tias ”Tsis yog kuv muaj txoj sia ntxiv lawm – Yog YES XUS TUS HUAB TAIS CAWM NEEG KUV YOG NEEG TXHAUM THOV KOJ HLUB Tus sau: TP. Txhiaj Foom (29.01.2012)
  19. 19. 18 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) Huab Tais Yes Xus Pleev txoj sia ciaj nyob hauv kuv“ (NLT 2:20) Leej Ntshiab Pob Zeb kuj sau lo lus no tias ”Nej sawv daws yuav zoo siab ua neeg me nyob hauv Tswv Ntuj txhais tes muaj hwj huam – Nej tso nej tej kev ntxhov siab huv tib si rau Tswv Ntuj, vim nws yog tus txuag nej” (1 PZ 5:6-7) Thaum yus raug kev ntxhov siab, mas tsim nyog yuav nco tias Huab Tais Tswv Ntuj yog peb Txiv khuv leej neeg tas nrho thiab nws niaj hnub muab nws tej kev hlub, uas muaj zog tas nrho los txuag peb lub neej, yuav tsis tu ncua. Nws khuv leej peb zoo cuag li tsuas muaj ib tug tib neeg nyob hauv ntiaj teb no xwb. Thaum muaj plaub ntug nyob hauv yus lub zos, mas tsim nyog yus yuav nco txog Huab Tais Yes Xus lo lus tias ”Nej yuav nyiam nej cov yeeb ncuab – Nej yuav thov Ntuj rau cov tsim txom nej.“ Yus kawm Ntuj cov lo lus hauv nruab siab ces fab hauv yus tus ntsuj tus plig, yus thiaj ua neeg nplua nuj zuj zus. Zaum puav, yus yuav tau thov Huab Tais Yes Xus zoo li no tias “Yes Xus, tus Huab Tais cawm neeg – Kuv yog neeg txhaum, thov koj hlub.” Yus nyob ntawm Tswv Ntuj tog ces yus nyob ntawm tog txais kev yeej. Phim yuav nco txog qib lus hauv Ntawv Moo Zoo tias “Yes Xus cem tus neeg raug dab tsis huv tias ua twj ywm! Tawm ntawm tus neeg no mus! Ces tam sim ntawd tus dab tsis huv muab tus neeg ntawd diaj heev heev thiab nws qw ib suab nrov nrov, ces nws txawm tawm mus… Ib ntsis tsoom sid ntshai, ces lawv thiaj hais tias tab yog cov dab tsis huv, mas thaum Yes Xus qhia lawv ces lawv mloog nws lus.” Yus kuj tsis raug ib tug dab tsis huv, tab sis yus kuj lees tias ”Ua cas kuv tsis tswj yuam kuv tej zaj tswv yim phem? Ua cas kuv tseem xav txog tej yam tsis huv Ii ntawd?“ Thaum ntawd, mas phim yuav nco txog 2-3 yam no: 1. Tswv Ntuj tseem loj tshaj peb lub siab, nws muaj hwj huam loj dua peb thiab tej yam yus tsis muaj peev xwm muab tshem tawm pov tseg, mas Huab Tais kuj muaj peev xwm tshem qhov ntawd tau. 2. Leej Ntshiab Is Nyas Xyus, uas nyob hauv nroog As Nthias Kias kuj hais ib lo lus uas tsim nyog khaws tseg tias Yes Xus yog tus Tseem Kws Tshuaj fab hauv yus lub cev nqaij daim tawv thiab fab hauv yus tus ntsuj tus plig tib si. 3. Thaum yus mus txais lub Cim daws txhaum – ces yus rov muaj ib lub siab sib sib. Hnub Chiv, yus mus koom ua Thaj Txi Ntuj thiab yus mus txais lub Cim Yug, mas tsim nyog yus nco txog Leej Ntshiab Zam Khis Xos Tos Mas lo lus tias hauv Thaj Txi Ntuj mas Huab Tais Yes Xus yaug peb tej siab ntsws kom rov huv tuaj, Huab Tais kuj zam peb tej txhaum, thiab Huab Tais pub ib feem hauv Leej Ntuj Plig Ntshiab tej txiaj ntsim los ua peb tug. 4. Muaj ntau plhom tus neeg ntseeg hais kam tias peb tawm rooj mus txog ib qho chaw ntshiab, uas yuav hu txog Huab Tais Yes Xus pab....los peb mus hwm niam Mab Liab – Ua cas nyob ntawm kev los nag hlob, los los daus npu mas peb nyeem tsis tau ib tug ntawv li. Tab sis peb nqus pa, peb hais tias “YES XUS, TUS HUAB TAIS CAWM NEEG.” Thaum peb tso pa, peb hais ntxiv tias “KUV YOG NEEG TXHAUM, THOV KOJ HLUB.” Yus yim rov hais lo lus no ntau ntau zaus, ces yim rov nyob ntawm Tswv Ntuj tog thiab nyob ntawm tog txais kev yeej. Yus tej zaj tswv yim tsis huv yuav ploj ntais. Yus rov npuab Tswv Ntuj lub siab dua – yus yuav tau txais Tswv Ntuj Kev Thaj Yeeb Nyab Xeeb. ++++++++++++++++++++++++
  20. 20. LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 19 Hnub tim 13 lub 5 hlis xyoo 1917, niam Mab Liab yees tawm tuaj rau 3 tug me nyuam yug yaj pom xyeem thawj zaug. Peb tug me nyuam zov yaj ntawd, yog Lus Xis As, nws yog ib tug me nyuam ntxhais hnub nyoog 10 xyoo. Ib tug yog Fas Ntshis Kus Mas Tos, nws yog ib tug me nyuam tub muaj 9 xyoos thiab ib tug yog tus ntxhais Yas Ntshis Thas Mas Tos, nws muaj 7 xyoo. Hnub ntawd, 3 tug me nyuam lawv mus zov yaj xws li niaj hnub. Thaum tav su lawv yuav noj mov, lawv hais zaj saw Mab Liab ua ke. Tom qab noj sus tag, lawv xuas pob zeb thiab ceg ntoo los ua tej lub me nyuam tsev ua si. Tam sim ntawd cia li muaj ib co sab ci ci tawm tuaj, 3 tug me nyuam lawv poob siab, lawv xav tias yog cua daj cua dub los, lawv thiaj maj zeeg lawv lawv cov yaj rov mus tsev. Tab sis cov sab ci ci ntawd rov ci dua qub, thiab ci rau saum ib tsob txiv ntoo qhib. Nyob hauv lub yeem ci ci ntawd, cov me nyuam pom ib tug poj niam zoo nkauj hnav zam ci laim txias. 3 tug me nyuam poob siab thiab lawv khiav, ces tus poj niam ntawd luag ntxhi thiab hais rau lawv tias “Txhob ntshai, kuv tsis ua phem rau nej” Lus Xis As nug tias “Koj tuaj qhov twg tuaj?” Tus poj niam ntawd teb tias “Kuv tuaj saum ntuj tuaj.” Lus Xis As nug tias “Koj tuaj ua dab tsi?” Tus poj niam tsis teb, nws hais rau Lus Xis As tias “Kuv thov kom koj tuaj ntawm no 6 zaug sib law. Tsis tas li ntawd, hnub tim 13 txhua lub hlis thiab txog lub 10 hli ntuj, mas kuv mam qhia koj tias kuv yog leej twg, thiab kuv xav tau dab tsi ntawm koj.” Lus Xis As rov nug tias “Koj tuaj saum ntuj tuaj, yog li kuv puas yuav tau mus saum ntuj?” Tus poj niam teb tias “Tau kawg, koj yuav tau mus saum ntuj.” Lus Xis As hais tias “Ua li Yas Ntshis Thas ne, nws puas tau mus thiab?” Tus poj niam teb tias “Nws kuj yuav tau mus thiab.” Lus Xis As hais tias “Ua li Fas Ntshis Kus ned? Tus poj niam teb tias “Nws kuj yuav tau mus saum ntuj thiab, tab sis nws yuav tau hais txoj saw Mab Liab kom ntau ntau.” NIAM MAB LIAB TSHWM NYOB FAS TIS MAS Tus sau: Txawj Tsav Meej Mom Lauj
  21. 21. 20 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) Tus poj niam ntawd rov hais tias “Koj puas txaus siab ua txhua yam thiab tiv kev txom nyem txhua yam pub rau Tswv Ntuj, kom tau daws neeg cov txim txhaum?” Lus Xis As teb tias “Peb 3 leeg txaus siab txhua yam.” Tus poj niam hais ntxiv tias “Koj yuav raug kev txom nyem sai sai no, tab sis Leej Ntuj Plig Ntshiab yuav cawm koj mus li.” Hais li ntawd tas, ces tus poj niam ntawd lub cev maj mam ploj zuj zus mus saum ntuj rau sab hnub tuaj lawm. Tim 13 lub 6 hli 1917, niam Mab Liab rov yees tawm tuaj, niam Mab Liab qhia kom lawv peb leeg hais saw Mab Liab ntxiv 10 zaj, yog hais cov lus no ‘Huab Tais Yes Xus, thov koj zam peb cov txhaum, thov koj pub peb dim ntawm cov hluav taws kub thiab pab ntxuav peb tus ntsuj plig, vim peb tus ntsuj plig raug tso pov tseg.’ Dhau ntawd, niam Mab Liab tau qhia tej yam zais ntshis rau lawv ib leeg zuj zus, thiab txwv tsis pub qhia luag tej. Lus Xis As tau sau txog qee yam zais ntshis uas niam Mab Liab qhia rau nws li no: Niam Mab Liab hais rau kuv tias “Kuv yuav coj Yas Ntshis Thas thiab Fas Ntshis Kus mus sai sai no ntag. Hos koj, mas koj yuav nyob ntev. Vim Huab Tais Yes Xus xav kom koj coj ib zeej tsoom neeg los paub kuv thiab nyiam kuv. Huab Tais Yes Xus xav kom ntiaj teb neeg hwm kuv lub siab.” Kuv nug nws tias “Yog li ntawd, kuv yuav tsum nyob ib leeg puas yog?” Niam Mab Liab teb tias “Tsis yog! kuv yuav tsis tso koj pov tseg. Kuv lub siab yuav nrog nraim koj thiab ua koj qhov chaw vam khom. Kuv lub siab yuav yog txoj kev coj koj mus cuag Tswv Ntuj.” Ces txawm muaj li ntawd tiag, Fas Ntshis Kus tuag rau hnub tim 4 lub 4 hlis xyoo 1919, hos Yas Ntshis Thas tuag hnub tim 20 lub 2 hlis xyoo 1920. Lus Xis As muaj hnub nyoog nyob ntev txog xyoo 2005, nws mam tuag. Tim 13 lub 7 hli xyoo 1917, niam Mab Liab yees tawm tuaj zaum 3, niam Mab Liab rov thov kom hais txoj saw Mab Liab txhua hnub thiab thov kom ntsuj rog ntiaj teb zaum 1 tiaj tus. Duas li, lawv yuav thov Ntuj pab cov neeg txhaum thiab nquag teev Ntuj tsis tseg. Yuav thov Ntuj tias “Huab Tais Yes Xus, zaj thov Ntuj no yog qhia tias nyiam koj thiab thov Ntuj pab cov neeg txhaum tig los yuav lub siab tshiab. Yog kev pauj tej yam uas ua tsis ntxim niam Mab Liab lub siab.” Tim 19 lub 8 hli xyoo 1917, niam Mab Liab yees tawm tuaj zaum 4. Niam Mab Liab hais kom lawv nquag teev Ntuj kom ntau ntau thiab ua cov hauj lwm them txim txhaum pab cov neeg txhaum tus ntsuj plig, vim tsis muaj neeg thov Ntuj thiab ua cov hauj lwm pab lawv. Tim 13 lub 9 hlis xyoo 1917, niam Mab Liab yees tawm tuaj zaum 5. Lus Xis As thov kom niam Mab Liab pab kho cov neeg muaj mob muaj nkeeg, vim muaj coob leej tau vam txog. Niam Mab Liab teb tias “Kuv yuav kho cov neeg mob kom lawv zoo qee leej xwb, tsis yog yuav kho kom txhua tus zoo. Yog kuv ua li ntawd, mas Tswv Ntuj yuav tsis zoo siab.” Tim 13 lub 10 hli xyoo 1917, muaj neeg coob coob paub tej xwm no ces lawv tuaj koom saib niam Mab Liab yees tawm zaum
  22. 22. LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 21 kawg no kwv yee tag nrho 70,000 leej. Muaj xws li cov tub xov xwm, cov tub tshuaj xwm, cov kws kho mob thiab ib co kws txuj. Hnub ntawd txawm los ib kob nag. Niam Mab Liab hais rau lawv 3 leeg tias “Kuv yog Leej Niam ntawm txoj saw Mab Liab. Kuv tuaj ceeb toom kom cov neeg ntseeg hloov lawv lub neej, kom tsis txhob ua tej yam txhaum ntxiv. Vim tej kev txhaum ntawd ntau dhau suav tsis txheeb lawm. Nej yuav hais txoj saw Mab Liab thiab nyias them nyias cov txim txhaum mog!” Niam Mab Liab hais ntxiv tias “Kuv xav kom nej txhim tsa ib lub tsev teev Ntuj rau ntawm thaj chaw no, kom tau cav txog kuv lub meej mom. Thiab ntsuj tsov rog ntiaj teb zaum 1 yuav tiaj tus sai sai no. Yog tias ntiaj teb neeg thim xav thiab nyias kho nyias tus kheej.” Hais li ntawd tas, niam Mab Liab thaub qab zuj zus. Tam sim ntawd, Lus Xis As qw nrov nrov tias “Saib lub hnub seb!” Ces nag txawm tu ntuj rov kaj nrig. Tas pab neeg coob coob pom thiab poob siab. Vim lawv sawv daws pom lub hnub nyob saum niam Mab Liab taub hau zoo li ib lub phaj nyiaj. Tam sim ntawd lub hnub cia li kiv tig cuag ib lub log hluav taws. Cov sab hnub ci li nplaim taws puv txhua txhia qhov chaw. Txhua tsav yam hloov tsos tag, lub ntuj, xyoob ntoo, av, pob zeb thiab tas pab neeg coob coob hloov ua tsos ntsuab, tsos daj, tsos liab, tsos paj yeeb. Ces lub hnub nres twj ywm ib me ntsis, lub hnub rov kiv tig dua thiab muaj cov nplaim ci tshaj qhov qub tuaj. Lub hnub ua li ntawd 3 zaug. Ces pab neeg coob coob pom lub hnub poob saum ntuj los nyob ze lawv taub hau, sawv daws ceeb thiab ntshai qw zom zaws. Muaj qee leej qw tias “Koj nyob kaj lug Mab Liab.” Feem coob thov tias “Tswv Ntuj aw! Thov koj khuv leej peb os!” Tas pab neeg coob coob sawv daws txhos caug thiab lees txhaum. Sawv daws hais zaj kuv ntseeg nrov ncha ntws. Muaj ib tug yawg laus qw tias “Niam Mab Liab tus ntshiab huv, tus ntshiab huv muaj hmoo, tus ntshiab huv ntawm txoj Saw Mab Liab, thov koj pab peb lub teb chaws Pos Tws Nkas os!” Xyoo 1919, thiaj tau muaj thawj lub tsev teev Ntuj me me nyob ntawm qhov chaw uas niam Mab Liab yees tawm los. Tim 13 lub 9 hlis xyoo 1928, thiaj muaj lub tsev teev Ntuj loj tshwm sim nyob ntawd. Xyoo 1931, lub rooj Tswv Qhia nyob Pos Tws Nkas teb thiaj muab lub teb chaws Pos Tws Nkas los cev rau niam Mab Liab. Hnub tim 31 lub 10 hli 1942, thiaj pib tsuj xeeb nco txog niam Mab Liab yees tawm tuaj txwm 25 xyoos. Muaj Vaj Qhia Pis Us tim 12 uas tus cev lub ntiaj teb rau Niam Mab Liab. ++++++++++++++++++
  23. 23. 22 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) Thaum sawv los, mas peb yuav xub ua ‘Ntoo Cuam Lub Cim’, tag ces mam hais cov lus ua ‘Tswv Ntuj tsaug’ li no: “Kuv tus Huab Tais, kuv tus Tswv Ntuj muaj hwj huam, kuv ua koj tsaug vim koj tau tsom kwm thiab pov hwm kuv thiab kuv tsev neeg, peb sawv daws tau pw tsaug zog zoo thiab so los siav ib hmos kaj ntug. Kuv thov ua koj tsaug.” Thaum hais li ntawd tas, mas hais cov lus thov Huab Tais Ntuj pov hwm sawv daws tias: “Ua li mas lub sij hawm no, kuv yuav sawv mus ua dej num. kuv thov muab kuv tsev neeg, 120 leej tus ntsuj plig rov los rau koj ua tus tsom kwm thiab pov hwm ib hnub rov txog tsaus ntuj. Thov koj cev koj txhais tes muaj hwj chim los rhuav tshem kuv tej kev nyuaj siab ntxhov plawv, kev iab kev khwv, kev plaub kev ntug, kev haub kev ntxias, hmab dawm tes hlua dawm taw, ib puas tsav yam xwv txheej tsis zoo kom txav mus deb ntawm peb sawv daws lub neej. Thov koj muab rhuav tshem kom yaj ntshis thiab ploj ntais mus kom tas, kom peb txhua leej ntsej tsis hnov muag tsis pom. Thov koj txuag peb txhua tus kom tsuas ntsib kev dawb kev huv, kev noj qab pw sov mus thawm hnub. Kuv ua koj tsaug.” Thov Ntuj pov hwm sawv daws tas, mas hais zaj ‘Peb Txiv’ li no: “Peb Txiv nyob saum ntuj, koj lub npe ntshiab nto moo lug. Koj lub ceeb tsheej los txog, kom muaj raws li koj nyiam nyob ntiaj teb no li nyob saum ntuj. Thov koj pub mov txaus peb noj hnub no. Koj zam rau peb zoo li peb zam rau luag, Koj txhob tso peb raug kev ntxias, koj npo peb dim ntawm kev phem. Ua li” Thiab hais zaj ‘Koj nyob kaj lug Mab Liab’ li no: “Koj nyob kaj lug Mab Liab, tus tau txiaj ntsim puv siab. Huab Tais nrog koj nyob. Koj tau koob tau hmoov tshaj ib zeej tsoom poj niam tib si, thiab Yes Xus lub txiv uas koj lub cev txi tau koob tau hmoov. Leej Ntshiab Mab Liab, Tswv Ntuj Leej Niam, koj thov Ntuj hlub peb cov neeg txhaum nyem no mus txog thaum peb lub caij dua. Ua li.” Hais 2 zaj thov Ntuj no tas ces ua Ntoo Cuam Lub Cim. +++++++++++++++ THOV NTUJ THAUM SAWV NTXOV Tus sau: XH. Ntsuab Pov Yaj (Phau ntawv pab thov Ntuj)
  24. 24. LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 23 Kwv tij Hmoob, ua ntej peb yuav los saib tias peb Hmoob cov kab lis kev cai twg thiaj siv tau rau txoj kev ntseeg Ntuj, mas peb tsum paub ua ntej tso tias kev ntseeg Ntuj thiab peb Hmoob txoj kev teev dab qhuas zoo li cas tso. ‘KEV NTSEEG’ yog kev lees tias yam uas neeg soj ntsuam tsis tau ntsuas tsis tau thiab txhawb fawb tsis tau ntawd, yog yam muaj tseeb tiag. Raws txoj kev teev hawm Tswv Ntuj mas Koom Txoos Kav Tos Liv teeb tias ‘kev ntseeg yog peb muab tas lub tswv yim thiab tas siab tas ntsws cev rau Tswv Ntuj thiab yeem ua raws Tswv Ntuj Lo Lus hais rau peb.’ Li ntawd, kev ntseeg thiaj yog ib qhov kev paub thiab kev tso siab li no: 1. kev ntseeg yog Tswv Ntuj lub txiaj ntsim tseeb tiag uas neeg txais tau thaum neeg muab siab tiag los thov. 2. kev ntseeg yog lub hwj chim loj tas nrho uas cawm neeg tau. 3. kev ntseeg ua rau neeg lub siab twj lij thiab thoob tsib. 4. kev ntseeg pab kom neeg tso siab lug rau lawv txoj sia. 5. kev ntseeg yuav txawm tau nyob hauv kev sib nyiam sib hlub. 6. kev ntseeg loj hlob taus nyob hauv kev mloog Tswv Ntuj Lo Lus thiab kev thov Ntuj. 7. kev ntseeg ua kom neeg tau saj Ntuj Ceeb Tsheej kev xyiv fab nyob hauv ntiaj teb no. Yog li cov ntseeg Kav Tos Liv ntseeg txog dab tsi? Nyob hauv zaj lees ntseeg hais tias: “Kuv ntseeg txog Tswv Ntuj, yog Leej Txiv muaj hwj huam tas nrho, yog tus tsim ntuj tsim teb. Kuv ntseeg txog Yes Xus Pleev, yog Tswv Ntuj Leej Tub twm zeej, yog peb tus Huab Tais. Leej Ntuj Plig Ntshiab ua kom nws xeeb los ua neeg. Nws yug ntawm Nkauj Ntshiab Mab Liab los. Lub caij Pis Las Tos ua nom, Yes Xus raug luag hiam thiab ntsia saum ntoo cuam. Nws tuag mus zwm av, mus txog ntuj txias teb tsaus. Hnub peb, Yes Xus sawv hauv cov tub tuag rov los. Nws nce mus lawm saum ntuj, zaum ntawm Leej Txiv phab xis. Nws yuav rov los txiav txim rau cov neeg ciaj neeg tuag. Kuv ntseeg txog Leej Ntuj Plig Ntshiab. Ntseeg txog lub Koom Txoos Ntshiab cia rau lub qab ntuj neeg. Ntseeg txog tsoom Leej Ntshiab sib koom Ntuj lub Txiaj Ntsim. Ntseeg txog kev daws txhaum. Ntseeg txog leej neeg lub cev kev sawv rov los. Ntseeg txog muaj Txoj Sia nyob mus li. Ua li.” Zaj no qhia tias cov Kav Tos Liv ntseeg txog Leej Txiv Tswv Ntuj, ntseeg txog Leej Tub Yes Xus, ntseeg txog Leej Ntuj Plig Ntshiab, ntseeg txog lub Koom Txoos thiab tsoom Leej Ntshiab, ntseeg txog kev daws txhaum, ntseeg txog kev tuag sawv rov los, ntseeg txog kev txiav txim thiab ntseeg txog txoj sia nyob mus li. Hais txog Hmoob txoj kev ntseeg muaj feem los ntawm txoj kev teev hawm, kev ua hwj huam yeev ntxwv, kev dab kev qhua thiab Hmoob cov keeb kwm. Hmoob hais tias ntseeg ‘DAB QHUAS’. Lo tias ‘DAB’ txhais tias “Qhov muag pom tsis tau, tab sis lub siab thiab lub tswv KEV NTSEEG NTUJ THIAB DAB QHUAS Tus sau: Txawj Tsav Meej Mom Lauj THAM TXOG HMOOB
  25. 25. 24 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) yim xav tau tias yeej muaj ib yam zoo li ntawd tiag.” (LTH. Lauj Vam Thaiv) Yog li Hmoob lo lus ‘DAB’ thiaj yog lo lus hais rau 2 yam: ‘tej ntsuj tej plig’ thiab ‘vij sub vij sw’. Hmoob tseem siv lo ‘DAB’ los hais rau tej txheeb ze los yog tej neeg nruab zej zog uas tsis paub npe thiab. (XH. Yaj Zoov Ntxheb) ‘QHUAS’ yog los ntawm lo tias ‘QHUA’ uas muaj 2 lub ntsiab. Lub ntsiab tim ib, yog hais txog tus uas yus paub txog thiab hu lawv tuaj. (XH. Yaj Zoov Ntxheb) Lub ntsiab tim ob, mas lo ‘Qhua’ yog ib lo lus Hmoob siv los quas Hmoob lub xeem los yog pab pawg. Xib Hwb Yaj Zoov Ntxheb hais tias lo lus ‘Qhua’ los ntawm poj niam sab los. (Zoo Tswv Zov Yaj) Yog li ‘DAB QHUA’ los ‘DAB QHUAS’ thiaj yog hais txog pab pawg neeg ntawd cov neeg txheeb ze lawv paub thiab tsis paub txog uas tau tso ntiaj teb no tseg lawm, los yog hais tau tias ‘POJ YAWM TXWV KOOB’. Dhau ntawm kev teev poj yawm txwv koob lawm, Hmoob kuj teev Huab Tais Tswv Ntuj thiab, tiam sis Hmoob lo lus mas yog hais tias ‘DAB XEEB TEB XEEB CHAW’, vim Huab Tais Tswv Ntuj yog tus tsim ntuj tsim teb, tsim tas ib puas tsav yam hauv lub sim ceeb. (HP1:1-31) Thaum Hmoob ntsib xwv txheej ces Hmoob hu dab niam dab txiv, dab pog dab yawm los pov hwm. Hmoob fiv ib lub yeem rau kom zoo ces Hmoob yuav pauj rau. Yog tias muaj mob muaj nkees mas Hmoob hais tias dab los looj koov ces thiaj tsum tau teev tau tiam rau. Ua mus ua lo ces thiaj txia ua Hmoob txoj kev teev ‘DAB QHUAS’. Vim kev teev dab qhuas muaj ntau yam kev ntseeg tsis mus raws txoj kev ntseeg Ntuj ces thaum ib tug neeg twg txiav siab los ntseeg Ntuj mas thiaj tsum tau tso txoj kev teev dab qhuas pov tseg. Tiam sis yam twg yog haum rau txoj kev ntseeg mas Koom Txoos Kav Tos Liv thiaj kom txuag cia tab sis muab hloov kom haum rau txoj kev ntseeg raws li Huab Tais Yes Xus tau hais tias “Nej txhob xav tias kuv tuaj rhuav Txoj Cai thiab cov Yaj Saub. Kuv tsis tuaj rhuav, kuv tuaj qhia ntxiv kom thoob.” (MT5:17) ++++++++++++++++++
  26. 26. LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 25 Thaum Hmoob txiav siab tso kev teev dab pov tseg thiab hloov siab tshiab tig los ntseeg Tswv Ntuj, mas yuav ua 4 yam no: 1. Hlawv cov twj teev dab 2. Zeem Tswv Ntuj ua peb tus Huab Tais. 3. Foom hmoov zoo rau hauv lub tsev. 4. Ua ke teev Tswv Ntuj thawj zaug nyob hauv tsev. Hlawv cov twj teev dab Tos cov hloov siab los ntseeg Tswv Ntuj ho muab cov twj hlawv, vim yog tias muab pov tseg mas tsam muaj neeg los tsiaj mus tsuj ces tsis zoo saib, mas thiaj yuav tsum muab hlawv kom ploj mus, kom ntsej tsis hnov muag tsis pom mas yuav zoo dua. Kev hlawv cov twj teev dab mas tsis yog tias cov ntseeg yuav tsis hwm tej poj yawm txwv koob, tiam sis yog cov neeg ntseeg yuav hwm poj yawm txwv koob raws li Tswv Ntuj tau qhia kom ua, tsis yog yuav vam txog tej dab lawm. Thaum ntiab dab, mas yuav ua zoo li no: 1. Tus tswv tsev mus daws daim xwm kab, daws lub thaj neeb thiab tas puas tsav yam uas teev dab nyob pem hauv plag. 2. Tus tswv tsev npaj ib lub rooj nyob ntawm hauv plag. Nyob saum lub rooj ntawd, yuav muaj ib ntaig dej, ib res nplooj thiab ib txaum ntsev, vim yuav siv los ua dej foom hmoov zoo. Tsis tas li ntawd, Xib Hwb los yog Txiv Plig kuj muab ib daim duab Mab Liab, ib daim duab Yes Xus thiab ib tug Ntoo Cuam tso rau saum lub rooj. 3. Tas tsev neeg sawv daws los nyob ze Xib Hwb thiab Txiv Plig, ces pib ua kab ke ntiab dab. 4. Xib Hwb, los yog Txiv Plig ntuas sawv daws zoo li no: “Thaum ub los txog tav no, mas cov neeg nyob hauv lub tsev no teev dab. Tab sis nyem no nej xav los teev Tswv Ntuj lawm, mas peb yuav thov kom Tswv Ntuj tuaj pab ntiab dab. Huab Tais Tswv Ntuj……..….(Hais ib cov lus thov Ntuj)…….. 5. Sawv daws hais zaj “PEB TXIV” thiab “KOJ NYOB KAJ LUG MAB LIAB.” 6. Xib Hwb hu thawj tus Tshiab Miv Kas tuaj pab ntiab dab li no: “Thawj tug Tshiab Miv Kas ntshiab, koj yog tus vaj muaj koob meej thiab kav tas ib tsoom Tshiab nyob saum ntuj. Peb ua rog ntaus cov niag kav ntiaj teb qhov tsaus ntuj, peb ua rog ntaus cov niag dab phem muaj hwj huam. Koj tuaj pab peb cov neeg, koj thov Huab Tais kom nws muab Ntxwj Nyoog nias nthi tuaj hauv peb qab xib taws. Koj thov Huab Tais tuaj pab kom Ntxwj Nyoog yuam tsis tau cov neeg nyob hauv lub tsev no. Koj ntes tus niag zaj uas nws yog tus niag nab nyob lub caij thaum ub, nws yog tus niag dab nyob txim, nws yog Ntxwj Nyoog uas ntxias neeg. Koj muab nws khi thiab muab nws pov tseg rau hauv qab tiv txwv dej, kom nws ntxias tsis tau peb haiv neeg thiab ntxias tsis tau tsev neeg no ntxiv.” Zeem Tswv Ntuj ua peb tus Huab Tais 1. Tus ua kab ke muab cov duab Mab Liab, duab Yes Xus thiab tus Ntoo Cuam tso rau saum lub rooj. Nws hais zaj “TSA HUAB TAIS SAWV” li no: “Huab Tais, koj sawv! Koj ua kom cov ntxub koj khiav mus deb ntawm koj xub ntiag. Koj ua kom cov ntxub koj ploj mus zoo li pa taws yaj. Koj ua kom cov ntxub koj tuag nyob ntawm koj xub ntiag. KAB KE NTIAB DAB Tus sau: Zoo Tswv Zov Yaj
  27. 27. 26 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) Huab Tais, peb tso siab rau koj, vim koj lub siab hlub peb. Huab Tais Tswv Ntuj, thov koj tuaj roos peb sawv daws thiab txhua tus uas nyob hauv lub tsev no, vim tsev neeg no xav los ntseeg txog koj lawm.” 2. Xib Hwb los Txiv Plig hais zaj ntiab dab tias: “Peb tuaj ntiab Ntxwj Nyoog uas yog tus thawj dab, kom tawm hauv lub tsev no mus. Peb tuaj ntiab cov dab uas ntxias neeg mus ua tej yam phem thiab mus ua tej yam tsis zoo Peb tuaj ntiab cov dab tsis huv, uas tuaj mooj neeg kom mus raug txim. Nej cov uas yog dab, nej tsis txhob muaj plhus tiv Tswv Ntuj thiab tiv Ntuj cov Thwj Tim hauv lub Koom Txoos. Nej tsis txhob muaj plhus tiv cov neeg uas Ntuj xaiv. Nej tsis txhob muaj plhus muab Ntuj cov neeg tshau li uas ib cov txhuv. Nej tsis txhob muaj plhus looj koov tsev neeg no lawm. Tus ntiab nej, nws yog tus Huab Tais Tswv Ntuj uas muaj zog tas nrho. Tus ntiab nej, yog tus Huab Tais xav cawm tas ntiaj teb neeg, vim Huab Tais xav kom tsev neeg no mus taug qhov tseeb lawm. Tus ntiab nej, nws yog Huab Tais Leej Txiv. Tus ntiab nej, nws yog Huab Tais Leej Tub. Tus ntiab nej, nws yog Huab Tais Leej Ntuj Plig Ntshiab. Tus ntiab nej, yog tus Huab Tais Pleev. Tus ntiab nej, yog Yes Xus tus Ntoo Cuam. Tus ntiab nej, nws yog tus Nkauj Tsim Txiaj Mab Liab, uas twb tau tsuj nej taub hau los lawm. Koj khiav mus kom deb, Ntxwj Nyoog! Koj txhob los nyob hauv lub tsev no lawm, vim koj yog tus xev txoj kev dag tas tib si, mas Ntuj tsis pub koj nyob hauv tsev neeg no ntxiv. Koj khiav mus kom deb tshaj plaws, vim koj ntxub txoj kev cawm neeg. Koj cia li tso qhov chaw no rau Huab Tais Yes Xus thiab tso tsev neeg no rau lub Koom Txoos ua tus kav thiab ua tus tsom kwm, vim Tswv Ntuj yuav los nyob thiab roos tsev neeg no. Peb hu txog Huab Tais Yes Xus lawm, mas koj yuav ntshai, koj yeej meem khiav mus kom deb.” 3. Xib Hwb los Txiv Plig hais zaj thov Tswv Ntuj pab kom tau kev dim ntawm dab li no: “Huab Tais Tswv Ntuj, koj yog tus Huab Tais kav lub ntuj. Koj yog tus Huab Tais kav lub ntiaj teb. Koj yog tus Huab Tais kav tas ib tsoom Tshiab. Koj yog tus Huab Tais kav tas ntiaj teb neeg. Koj yog tus Huab Tais kav cov Yaj Saub. Koj yog tus Huab Tais kav cov Hauv Paus Xa Lus. Koj yog tus Huab Tais kav cov Leej Ntshiab. Koj yog tus Huab Tais kav cov Leej Choj. Koj yog tus Huab Tais kav cov Leej Phauj. Koj yog tus Huab Tais pub lub caij so rau tus ua hauj lwm tas lawm. Tsis muaj dua lwm tus Huab Tais, tsuas kawg koj. Koj yog tus tsim tej yam pom tau. Koj yog tus tsim tej yam pom tsis tau. Lub caij nyoog koj kav lub ntuj lub teb, yuav tsis txawj kawg. Peb sawv daws thiaj li thov koj tso koj lub hwj chim tuaj pab pov hwm tsev neeg no. Thov koj pab tsev neeg no kom dim ntawm cov dab nyob txim.
  28. 28. LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) | 27 Dab kav tsev neeg no los tau ntev niaj ntau xyoo, lawv ntxias kom sawv daws yuam kev. Thov koj txuag peb sawv daws thiab tsev neeg no kom tsis txhob raug xwv txheej. Peb vam txog peb tus Huab Tais Yes Xus Pleev. Ua li.” Foom hmoov zoo rau saum tsev. Txiv Plig, los yog Xib Hwb hais tias: “Peb sawv daws thov Huab Tais. Huab Tais muaj hwj huam tas nrho. Thov koj foom hmoov zoo rau saum lub tsev no. Thov kom cov neeg nyob hauv lub tsev no, sawv daws noj qab nyob zoo, txhob muaj mob, txhob muaj nkeeg. Thov kom nyob hauv lub tsev no, sawv daws nyias txawj txuag nyias lub cev kom zoo thiab kom tsim txiaj. Thov kom nyob hauv lub tsev no, sawv daws yeej dab phem. Thov kom nyob hauv lub tsev no, sawv daws xyaum ua neeg siab loj siab tawv. Thov kom nyob hauv lub tsev no, sawv daws tsis txhob ua neeg muab hlob. Thov kom nyob hauv lub tsev no, sawv daws ua zoo rau luag tej. Thov kom nyob hauv lub tsev no, sawv daws txawj nco ntsoov txog Ntuj tej txiaj ntsim. Thov kom nyob hauv lub tsev no, sawv daws nyiam kawm Tswv Ntuj lub Moo Zoo thiab khaws coj los siv nyob hauv lub neej. Huab Tais Tswv Ntuj, ua li mas peb thov kom koj foom hmoov zoo rau lub tsev no thiab thov Koj foom hmoov zoo rau cov neeg nyob hauv lub tsev no mus li. Peb vam txog peb tus Huab Tais Pleev. Ua li.” Ua ke teev Tswv Nuj thawj zaug nyob hauv tsev. Txiv Plig thiab Xib Hwb xub muab Huab Tais Yes Xus thiab niam Mab Liab daim duab coj mus daim hloov daim Xwm Kab, uas nyob pem hauv plag, ces sawv daws mam los ua ke teev Huab Tais Tswv Ntuj. Txiv Plig los yog Xib Hwb yuav hais tias: “Nyem no mas nej yog ib tsev neeg ntseeg Ntuj lawm, vim nej yuav Huab Tais Tswv Ntuj los ua nej Txiv, kav thiab pov hwm nej tsev neeg. Li ntawd, mas peb sib koom siab koom ntsws hais zaj nkauj “PEB TXIV NYOB SAUM NTUJ” ua ke: ‘Peb Txiv nyob saum ntuj, koj lub npe ntshiab nto moo lug, koj lub ceeb tsheej los txog, kom muaj raws li koj nyiam nyob ntiaj teb no li nyob saum ntuj. Thov koj pub mov txaus peb noj hnub no. Koj zam txhaum rau peb, zoo li peb zam rau luag. Koj txhob tso peb rau kev ntxias, koj npo peb dim ntawm kev phem. Ua li.’ Kwv tij phooj ywg, thaum peb los ua neeg ntseeg Tswv Ntuj lawm, mas peb sawv daws yuav tau coj rawv Huab Tais Yes Xus cov lus qhia, peb thiaj li txawj ua lub neej haum ib zeej tsoom thiab haum Tswv Ntuj siab. Tsis tas li ntawd, peb kuj vam txog Huab Tais Yes Xus niam cev peb tej lus thiab tej kev nyuaj siab rau Tswv Ntuj. Ua li mas peb sawv daws hais zaj nkauj ‘KOJ NYOB KAJ LUG MAB LIAB’ ua ke. ‘Koj nyob kaj lug Mab Liab, tus tau txiaj ntsim puv siab. Huab Tais nrog koj nyob. Koj tau koob tau hmoov tshaj ib zeej tsoom poj niam tib si, thiab Yes Xus, lub txiv uas koj lub cev txi tau koob tau hmoov.
  29. 29. 28 | LIAJ LUV TSEB NPLEJ (16.04.2021-15.05.2021) Leej Ntshiab Mab Liab, Tswv Ntuj leej niam, koj thov Ntuj hlub peb cov neeg txhaum, nyiam no mus txog thaum peb lub caij dua. Ua li.’” Txiv Plig los yog Xib Hwb xaiv ib zaj lus nyob hauv Ntawv Ntshiab los nyeem thiab nthuav rau sawv daws mloog, los yog nyeem thiab nthuav zaj no, yam li: Huab Tais Yes Xus tshaj nws lub Moo Zoo tias “Tswv Ntuj lub Ceeb Tsheej, mas yog zoo li lub phij xab ntim nyiaj uas lawv muab faus rau hauv ib daig teb. Muaj ib tug neeg mus pom lub phiaj xab ntawd, mas nws rov muab lub phij xab ntawd zais rau hauv av. Nws zoo siab heev, ces nws muab nws lub cuab yeej cuab tam muag tas huv tib si thiab nws mus yuav daim teb ntawd kom nws tau lub phij xab nyiaj.” Txiv Plig los yog Xib Hwb ntuas sawv daws tas, nws muab saw Mab Liab los faib rau tsev neeg ntawd ib leeg ib txoj. Cov kab ke ntiab dab kawg los xaus li no xwb. ++++++++++++++++++++
