Diet in covid 19 Situation Muhammad Ibrahim Khalil
Diet in covid 19 situation

Eat healthy, stay healthy, in corona Virus Environment

Diet in covid 19 situation

  1. 1. Diet in covid 19 Situation Muhammad Ibrahim Khalil
  2. 2. What to eat? O Fruits specially with citric acid O Vegetables specially green leaves O Pules of all types O Meat
  3. 3. How to Eat? O Always eat light food, not too heavy O With regular interval O Should keep 3 hours gap O Fruits daily O Vegetables 4 days a week O Pulses, 2 days a week O Meat, 1 day a week
  4. 4. What not to Eat? O Hotel food O Fast food O Heavy food O Stale food
  5. 5. What to do? O Exercise O Sleep little O Involve in physical work O Inhale fresh air O Play indoor games O Restrain from excessive use of internet O Chitchat with family members and friends regularly

