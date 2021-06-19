Workshop 1 coic 101 moc 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• Present yourself • Name • Career • Previous experience with computers (Here you inform about the specifications of your ...
• We will attend every workshop • We will be nice to each other • We will be helpful with our classmates • We will keep ti...
Content Objectives By the end of this workshop the student will be able to: • Identify and explain the internal and extern...
Language Objectives • Read and interpret technical texts related to the contents of this Workshop. • Write short essays in...
1. Let´s take a look at Blackboard 2. At your SUAGM Office Account 3. And at your cell phone
1. Go to your App Store 2. Search for Blackboard 3. Select SUAGM 4. Download to your phone 5. Log in and go to Computer an...
Juan Roldos Maria Isabel Neuman Intro To Computer 1 The first computer - In 1822, Charles Babbage purposed and began devel...
1. Mother Board 2. Processor 3. GUI Graphical User Interface 4. Peripherals 5. Input 6. Output 7. Binary System 8. Operati...
Word in English Meaning Word in Spanish 1. Mother Board 2. Processor 3. GUI Graphical User Interface 4. Peripherals 5. Inp...
15 minutes
Chinese- Abacus • 2600 BC Leibniz – Binary System • 1703 Bardeen, Brattain, and Shockley • 1947 • Transistor Soviet Union ...
computing input output software hardware
INPUT OUTPUT
INPUT OUTPUT
Peripherals- INPUT CPU-Case Peripherals- OUTPUT
Sunway TaihuLight, China 93 Petaflops
https://www.utep.edu/extendeduniversity/utepconnect/blog/october-2017/10-rules-of-netiquette-for-students.html
Uses capital letters and lowercase letters correctly. Capital letters give the impression that you were screaming. Needles...
Do not ask for automatic confirmation of the messages you send. It is bad education because it means putting the receiver ...
Please tell me your experience with the digital portfolio 1. Got to http://www.bilingualonline.net/webdocuments.Modulos/po...
• Described the history of the digital computer and its contributions in different areas. • Defined a computer system, its...
Enter SUAGM App in your phone and go to the bottom of Current Week or Workshop 1
  1. 1. • Present yourself • Name • Career • Previous experience with computers (Here you inform about the specifications of your laptop or desktop and the terms you didn’t understand) 1 minute each 30 min
  2. 2. • We will attend every workshop • We will be nice to each other • We will be helpful with our classmates • We will keep time on the activities • We will use our smart phones for class • We will excuse ourselves if we cannot follow • We will get the grades we deserve
  3. 3. Content Objectives By the end of this workshop the student will be able to: • Identify and explain the internal and external components of a computer • Describe a computer system and properly use vocabulary related to it. • Describe the history of the digital computer and its contributions in different areas. • Identify and briefly describe the main classes of computer systems • Identify and use properly the main components of the Windows operating system from a user’s perspective. • Use electronic mail, applying the standards for electronic communication (“netiquette”)
  4. 4. Language Objectives • Read and interpret technical texts related to the contents of this Workshop. • Write short essays in English to answer specific questions related to the contents of this Workshop. • Participate in oral class discussions held in English. • Enhance your vocabulary with not less than ten technical terms related to the subject of this workshop.
  5. 5. 1. Let´s take a look at Blackboard 2. At your SUAGM Office Account 3. And at your cell phone
  6. 6. 1. Go to your App Store 2. Search for Blackboard 3. Select SUAGM 4. Download to your phone 5. Log in and go to Computer and Software 6. Make sure you can access Current Week or Week 1 10 minutes
  7. 7. Juan Roldos Maria Isabel Neuman Intro To Computer 1 The first computer - In 1822, Charles Babbage purposed and began developing the Difference Engine, considered to be the first automatic computing engine. I personally feel this was the biggest turning point in the history of computers. You see, had this not occurred, who really knows where we’d be right now, as far as the advancements in computers go. It is for this very reason that i chose this as my first turning point, as it’s the most important of them all. The history of computers goes a long way, so i’ll be listing those that stand out the most, to me at least. (Computer Hope, 2017) The internet - it connects us to the the web, and many things at that. Without it, our computers would be close to useless. We’d be unable to access facebook, emails, youtube, etc. I think the internet is really important to the history of computers. Sure, there is more to it, like the fact that you’d need a computer to use the internet in the first place, so all in all, they help each other out, and are useless without the other. (Computer History Museum, 2017) Computer Hope: (2017) When was the first computer invented? Accesible at: http://www.computerhope.com/issues/ch000984.htm Computer History Museum: (2017) Timeline of Computer History. Accesible at: http://www.computerhistory.org/timeline/computers/
  8. 8. 1. Mother Board 2. Processor 3. GUI Graphical User Interface 4. Peripherals 5. Input 6. Output 7. Binary System 8. Operating System 9. Software 10. Hardware In groups. Look up the words and fill in the next table. You will use this in your portfolio. 15 minutes
  9. 9. Word in English Meaning Word in Spanish 1. Mother Board 2. Processor 3. GUI Graphical User Interface 4. Peripherals 5. Input 6. Output 7. Binary System 8. Operating System 9. Software 10. Hardware Download this table from Blackboard
  10. 10. 15 minutes
  11. 11. Chinese- Abacus • 2600 BC Leibniz – Binary System • 1703 Bardeen, Brattain, and Shockley • 1947 • Transistor Soviet Union Turing 1957 Sputnik 1 Rudy Krolopp 1937 Digital computer 1983 Movil Phone 5 Milestones in digital computer’s history
  12. 12. computing input output software hardware
  13. 13. INPUT OUTPUT
  14. 14. INPUT OUTPUT
  15. 15. Peripherals- INPUT CPU-Case Peripherals- OUTPUT
  16. 16. Sunway TaihuLight, China 93 Petaflops
  17. 17. https://www.utep.edu/extendeduniversity/utepconnect/blog/october-2017/10-rules-of-netiquette-for-students.html
  18. 18. Uses capital letters and lowercase letters correctly. Capital letters give the impression that you were screaming. Needless to say, writing whole lines and paragraphs in capital letters is bad education. Use symbols to emphasize. *This is what I mean**. Use underscores to underline (_Guerra and paz_ is my favorite book). Do not go using smileys. Do not think that a smiley will make the recipient happy to see it or that he will ignore an impertinent remark. Be brief without being too concise.
  19. 19. Do not ask for automatic confirmation of the messages you send. It is bad education because it means putting the receiver of your message in the choice to choose between thinking that you did not receive it and sending you personal information that does not have to share with you. Do not send bulk mails and above all do not forward them. If you need to send an email to a list of people place your address in the hidden copy field (CCO) and put your own address in the "to". Many people may want you to have their email but not all of your contacts Never send chain messages. Virus alarms and message chains are by definition false and their only purpose is to saturate the servers and with them the network. In the old days your privileges in the network would have been canceled. Say hello before the message and say goodbye with your name exactly as you would with a physical letter. Add a line or two at the end of your message with contact information. Be careful when you write the email address. There are directions that come to a group but the address seems to go only to one person. Look who you're sending it to. Look at the CC's when you answer. If the first person who sent the spam message to your mailing list ... do not do the same thing. Remember that the people you communicate with, including the webmasters of the pages you visit, do not charge to respond or have an obligation to do so. They are people who if they attend you will be doing you a favor. See who you contact for help. Normally you will have the answer at your fingertips without having to ask.
  20. 20. Please tell me your experience with the digital portfolio 1. Got to http://www.bilingualonline.net/webdocuments.Modulos/portfolio/Performan ce%20Portfolio%20Assessment%20Handbook.pdf 2. Read the Handbook 3. Choose the week’s work that you are going to use for the portfolio 4. Make sure you make short videos with your phones in next classes so you have that artifact to add to the portfolio
  21. 21. • Described the history of the digital computer and its contributions in different areas. • Defined a computer system, its components and classes • Identified and use properly the main components of the Windows operating system from a user’s perspective. • Listed and described the most frequently used applications of the Microsoft Office suite. • Used electronic mail, applying the standards for electronic communication (“net-etiquette”) • … and all of that in English!
  22. 22. Enter SUAGM App in your phone and go to the bottom of Current Week or Workshop 1

