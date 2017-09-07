Three ways object storage can save you time in 2017

1Page© 2017 IBM Corporation Maciej (Mac) Lasota Australia’s friendliest Cloud Solutions Architect IBM Three ways IBM Cloud...
2Page© 2017 IBM Corporation 1. Stop managing storage 2. Don’t do backups 3. Make your data work for you
3Page© 2017 IBM Corporation What IBM Cloud Object Storage Does IBM COS is not designed for • High IOPS workflows • Transac...
4Page© 2017 IBM Corporation Where people use IBM Cloud Object Storage Service Providers. Telecom Media and Entertainment L...
5Page© 2017 IBM Corporation Archive Backup Active Voice Archive Scanned Document Archive Log File Archive Patient Records ...
6Page© 2017 IBM Corporation IBM Cloud Object Storage deployment options The same technology can be deployed in whatever ma...
Stop managing storage
8Page© 2017 IBM Corporation Its not bad, there are cases when you cannot move away from it BUT…. Traditional Storage has a...
9Page© 2017 IBM Corporation Don’t buy storage, consume it We live in the age of NOW, not the age of ‘we’ll run a project t...
10Page© 2017 IBM Corporation IBM Cloud Object Storage Tiers Just like a mobile phone plan, pick the consumption model righ...
That’s interesting, don’t all cloud vendors do this? • With IBM COS, you have peace of mind that your data will be accessi...
Don’t do backups
13Page© 2017 IBM Corporation Eliminate backups for unstructured data Backup is good….. when its needed Prod Storage DR Sto...
14Page© 2017 IBM Corporation IBM COS is incredibly resilient and secure More so than multiple copies on traditional storag...
That’s interesting, don’t all cloud vendors do this? 1. With IBM COS you data IS secure as soon as its written • IBM COS p...
Make your data work for you
17Page© 2017 IBM Corporation Data is the new natural resource Then why does it sit in siloed arrays gathering dust? Untapp...
18Page© 2017 IBM Corporation Leverage pre-built analytics capability Don’t wait 12 months, do it tomorrow! IBM COS + Apach...
1. IBM is recognized as the leader in analytics • Check out the Gartner report https://www.ibm.com/analytics/us/en/technol...
20Page© 2017 IBM Corporation • Explore the web: https://www.ibm.com/cloud- computing/products/storage/object-storage/cloud...
21Page© 2017 IBM Corporation “What can I do today, that will save me time in the coming weeks and months?”
Three ways object storage can save you time in 2017

Is storage management eating up your time?Discover 3 ways IBM Cloud Object Storage is saving people time all across the world!

  • This should be positioned in conjunction with Spectrum Scale.

    Cleversafe alone is an Object storage solution. Not intended for High IOPS or Transaction processing. Analytics. ILM is not inherent.

    Those requirements are met by Spectrum Scale and Cleversafe is a massively scalable long term object storage solution behind it.
  • Object been around since 2005.
    Telco’s: KDDI
    Uni’s: UoChicago, UoAkld, 
    MSP: Shutterfly, Basecamp
    Media: Comcast, BSkyB, HBO
    Marketing: Hogarth, Autodesk
    Government: US Department of Justice
    Aerospace: Lockheed Martin
  • How much time would you save if you didn’t have to do backups? Restores? 
    Backup software management, backup windows.  Tape library.  Tape management.  Disk pool.  

    ×