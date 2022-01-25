Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul encourages students to be responsible, confident with their knowledge, innovative, and incredibly excellent learners to bridge the gap to the next education platform. The institute encourages students to explore their supremacies in Visual Arts in Art and Craft, Drawing.
To know more details you can visit here:
https://www.mitgurukul.com/mit-vishwashanti-gurukul-a-school-that-teaches-much-more-than-subjects/