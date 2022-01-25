Successfully reported this slideshow.
MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul encourages students to be responsible, confident with their knowledge, innovative, and incredibly excellent learners to bridge the gap to the next education platform. The institute encourages students to explore their supremacies in Visual Arts in Art and Craft, Drawing.

To know more details you can visit here:
https://www.mitgurukul.com/mit-vishwashanti-gurukul-a-school-that-teaches-much-more-than-subjects/

MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul - A School that teaches much more than Subjects

  1. 1. Accreditation and Affiliation
  2. 2. MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul – A School that teaches much more than Subjects In this growing world today, our world has reached so high in terms of technologies, fine arts, architecture, etc., that it has set very challenging benchmarks for the rest of the world. In accomplishing these challenges by setting higher standards, one is required to be highly motivated and skilled. With so many options to consider, what worries parents is the fear of missing out on something or the other. With a vision to give the child everything, this worry is worth considering. Therefore, transforming these challenges into success and beneficial opportunities has always been the motive of MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul.
  3. 3. MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul takes pride – 1. By winning around 35 international, 125 national, and 5 state awards. 2. By securing 2nd position by the institute’s music band in Horlicks Wizkids. 3. A maximum number of students scored distinction marks in Trinity College of Music’s exam. Since its inception, MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul has focused on holistic development over just academic excellence. The philosophies, missions, visions have helped the institute create a stronger point to get counted in the list of top IB Schools in Pune. The institute is not only encapsulated inside the books and subjects; it is beyond these things because of the following reasons:
  4. 4. 1. Holistic Development: Every parent wants their child to be perfect in other fields also apart from studies. Development of kids in all the areas leads a child towards holistic development, which is highly helpful for students to develop skills like leadership, collaboration, etc. To make students holistically developed, the institute offers various opportunistic paths like excursions, sports, student counselling, etc. 2. Co-curricular and Extra-curricular activities: MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul believes in earning gold medals by doing hard work. And for earning gold medals, the institute offers a massive pool of co-curricular and extra-curricular activities to encourage students to grow in non-academic fields.
  5. 5. 3. Cultural Values: The institute offers an IGCSE program that introduces students to cultural values and awareness. And with the help of this program, students also learn to develop their communication skills. 4. Bridging the Gap: MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul encourages their students to be responsible, confident with their knowledge, innovative, and incredibly excellent learners to bridge the gap to the next education platform. 5. Creativity: MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul promotes creativity by nurturing various talents from Performing and Visual Arts. The institute encourages students to explore their supremacies in Visual Arts in Art and Craft, Drawing.
  6. 6. 6. Organizing Excursions: The institute highly believes in developing the students holistically, and keeping this thing in mind, MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul organizes various excursions. The main motive of these excursions is to motivate students to follow their passions in various outdoor activities, photography, exploring new places, etc. 7. Developing Skills in Technology: Today, the technologies have become highly advanced and to survive in this competition one needs to hold good skills in technology. And for developing skills, the institute encourages students by providing practical knowledge and skill development in various areas like web development, animation, CAD drawing, etc.
  7. 7. MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul has its foot in each area significant for an institute to consider the best IGCSE Schools in Pune. The institute’s philosophy of commitment to high-quality and challenging international education has helped impart value-based education among students with a proven track record. So, if you are also looking for an institute to nurture your child with quality education, then MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul has its doors open.
  8. 8. Conclusion MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul encourages students to be responsible, confident with their knowledge, innovative, and incredibly excellent learners to bridge the gap to the next education platform. The institute encourages students to explore their supremacies in Visual Arts in Art and Craft, Drawing.
  9. 9. THANK YOU

