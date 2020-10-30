Nx-era unleashes the power of i iot with mqtt interface

The industrial internet of things (IIoT)­ sometimes called Industry 4.0 – is radically changing how businesses, especially industrial companies, operate.



Let’s begin with a short IIoT definition:

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) refers to the vast number of machines and devices – or ‘things’ – a business uses that are now connected to the Internet. Protecting this critical operational data, secure IIoT forms a closed, private Internet network where the devices can communicate and share data with other people, systems, and things. This data can be used to improve existing work practices and business processes as well as creating entirely new ways of doing things.

