Nx-era unleashes the power of i iot with mqtt interface

www.messungautomation.co.in NX-ERA UNLEASHES THE POWER OF IIOT WITH MQTT INTERFACE
www.messungautomation.co.in What is IIoT? The industrial internet of things (IIoT) sometimes called Industry 4.0 – is radi...
www.messungautomation.co.in Improved operational efficiency Industrial IoT software allows you to create environments of c...
www.messungautomation.co.in Many organizations have been attracted by the benefits of industrial internet of things but re...
www.messungautomation.co.in Data Management Handling the volume and velocity of data being created by industrial IoT devic...
www.messungautomation.co.in Of the many different protocols Message Queue Telemetry Transport (MQTT) complements all the n...
www.messungautomation.co.in It is a lightweight message protocol that is based on subscription-publishing model and requir...
www.messungautomation.co.in • As can be seen, this protocol does not require synchronization between the parties involved,...
www.messungautomation.co.in • Clients are any devices (PLC in our case) which interact with broker; either publishing mess...
www.messungautomation.co.in • Any web service tool could be used as a programming platform for intuitive and straightforwa...
www.messungautomation.co.in Screen Display on Mobile/Terminal/Tablet through Cloud Platform/Local Server
www.messungautomation.co.in Typical Architecture
www.messungautomation.co.in CASE STUDY Our customer is an Automotive Ancillary Manufacturing company having a huge install...
www.messungautomation.co.in Since the existing PLC does not support Industry 4.0 compatibility, Messung suggested a cost e...
www.messungautomation.co.in Production Management Solution: Monitoring & Data Recording
www.messungautomation.co.in Conclusion Messung NX-ERA PLCs for Industrial Automation have opened new doors to ever increas...
www.messungautomation.co.in As proven industrial automation system integrators and leading PLC supplier in India, Messung ...
www.messungautomation.co.in THANK YOU Contact us MESSUNG SYSTEMS PVT. LTD. 501, 502 & 503 Lunkad Sky Vista, Viman Nagar, P...
Nx-era unleashes the power of i iot with mqtt interface

×